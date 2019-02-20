BHP Billiton Is Providing A Clue For Investors

In December of 2018 when the broader equity market was melting down, BHP was rising on a weekly basis.

Introduction

During the fourth quarter 2018 financial market meltdown, which culminated in the Christmas Eve sell-off, BHP Billiton (BHP) held above its September 2018 lows and closed higher on a weekly basis every week in December.

This positive momentum continued into 2019, and BHP Billiton, the world's largest diversified commodity company by market capitalization, has closed higher 10 of the past 11 weeks, breaking out to new post-2016 recovery highs.

With commodities still historically out-of-favor versus equities, and expectations for global growth still very low, perhaps BHP is sending a signal that there is something contrarian happening under the surface of the market.

Investment Thesis

The relative outperformance of BHP is foreshadowing a positive turn in the broader commodity complex and the most undervalued commodity oriented equities will benefit the most.

A Positive Turn

During December of 2018, BHP Billiton shares closed higher every week while the broader equity market was melting down and this was occurring before the Vale (VALE) tragedy, which has caused iron ore prices and related iron ore stocks like Rio Tinto (RIO) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to surge higher on future supply fears.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the above chart, keep in mind that during the month of December 2018, the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), declined -8.8%, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined -8.7%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) declined -8.5%, so the cumulative December 2018 advance of 8.9% in BHP's shares really stands out on both a relative and absolute basis.

Building on this narrative, as the weekly chart shows above, the advance has continued into 2019, and BHP shares have now closed higher in 10 of the past 11 weeks.

BHP Shares Are Making A New Post-2016 High

Bigger picture, the recent surge higher in BHP shares, has positioned BHP shares at a new post-2016 high.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Keep in mind that 2016 saw a secular bottom in commodity prices early in 2016, and a secular top in sovereign bond prices, which occurred later in 2016.

On this note, I wrote about BHP publicly on Seeking Alpha, with an article published on September 12, 2016, titled, "The Historic Fall And Rise Of Met Coal And The Bullish Case For BHP".

The article, which is worth a re-read, in my opinion, to see the investment climate at the time, outlined a bullish case for met coal when met coal had been severely out-of-favor, with Q3 2016 prices settling below $100/ton, before an explosive rally that was heavily doubted at the time, but which has proven to be an accurate forecaster of the resulting supply/demand dynamics.

At the time of the article, BHP Billiton shares were trading just above $30 per share, whereas as of last Friday's close, BHP shares closed materially above $50 per share, so there was clearly an opportunity.

For reference, BHP is the largest diversified mining company with scale in their operations, and BHP was the largest met coal producer in 2016 (they still are the largest met coal producer today), followed by Teck Resources Limited (TECK). The article also discussed the commodity markets and the met coal industry in broader terms, and the downtrodden coal industry overall, featuring commentary on Peabody (BTU), Arch Coal (ARCH), Contura Energy (CTRA), Warrior Met Coal (HCC), South32 Ltd. (OTCPK:SOUHY), Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), Yancoal (OTC:YACAF), and Whitehaven Coal Ltd. (OTCPK:WHITF).

BHP Shares Are Fundamentally Undervalued

From my discounted cash flow models, I think BHP shares are undervalued by roughly 33% today, though shares are not very cheap on a trailing Enterprise Value/EBITDA basis (13.9 multiple), a price-to-book basis (2.3 multiple), or an enterprise value-to-operating cash flow basis (16.6 times). With seemingly expensive traditional valuation ratios, where does BHP excel?

The answer is on two fronts.

First, BHP has an excellent balance sheet, with around a one-time ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA, so their operating cash flows are not burdened by significant interest payments, and they are able to return capital to shareholders as evidenced by their special dividend following the sale of their North American shale assets to BP Amoco PLC (BP).

Second, as mentioned above, BHP has significant scale in their underlying operating businesses, and thus, when commodity prices rise, like we have seen with iron ore recently on the VALE tragedy, which is leading to future supply concerns, BHP's earnings are highly leveraged to commodity price increases. For iron ore, it has historically accounted for roughly two out of every five dollars BHP earns, so a price increase in iron ore prices, like we are seeing now, is potentially very lucrative for BHP.

A Note On Recent Earnings

BHP released earnings results for the second half of 2018 (BHP's fiscal first-half) overnight for U.S. investors (4:15 PM Melbourne, Australia) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, and on the surface, everything looked good.

(Source: BHP Press Release)

Specifically, there was an 87% rise in net profit to $3.76 billion, a substantial increase from the year-earlier net profit of $2.02 billion.

Looking below the surface numbers, profit from continuing operations was actually down 8%, coming in at $4.03 billion, below the $4.21 billion median estimate of eight Wall Street analyst forecasts, including Goldman Sachs (GS), which recently downgraded BHP shares, while simultaneously upgrading the shares of Rio Tinto.

Goldman's rationale for their BHP downgrade from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating was the uncertainty in iron ore markets and the recent outperformance of BHP's shares, which we chronicled earlier had risen 10 of the past 11 weeks. Ironically, RIO's shares have also risen 10 weeks in a row, so I am not sure Goldman's note adds up, since RIO, and BHP, in that order, is likely the two biggest beneficiaries of higher iron ore prices. For the record, my valuation models also show similar upside potential for RIO shares, though admittedly, RIO is materially cheaper looking backwards on traditional valuation measures when compared to BHP.

Circling back to BHP's earnings results, besides the miss on profit from continuing operations, BHP had several operational setbacks totaling $460 million, including train derailments in Australia, acid-plant fire at its Olympic Dam copper mine, and a plant fire at a copper mine in Chile.

Without these operational outages and with the markedly higher iron ore prices, BHP's results for its second fiscal half-year, which is January 1, 2019, through June 30, 2019, should be materially better.

Commodities Are Historically Undervalued Versus Equities

While I feel BHP shares are moderately undervalued and there are many other commodity equities that are historically undervalued even at today's commodity prices, the bigger story is that commodities, as measured by the CRB Index, are historically undervalued relative to equities, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, it should be clear that the commodity price underperformance versus equities is bigger than the gap that existed even in 1999/2000.

When there is a reversion-to-the-mean reversal here, commodity equities are going to have a huge tailwind, opposed to the headwind they have faced for a majority of the last decade.

Closing Thoughts

The price action in BHP Billiton shares is proving a clue to investors that a changing of the guard is on the horizon, with the largest diversified miner by market capitalization surging higher as the broader equity market melted down in December of 2018 and following through with continued absolute and relative price strength in the opening months of 2019.

The past decade in the equity markets has been dominated by growth equities, specifically U.S. growth equities with the U.S. equity market a safe-haven for global capital flows, as global economic growth has been challenged and overcapacity has plagued both the industrial and commodity sectors.

Slow, but steady growth, and normal depreciation of existing assets has solved the supply/demand imbalance, and with global growth accelerating after its 2016 trough, there has been renewed price strength in economically sensitive equities, specifically commodities, and commodity equities.

This is setting the stage for what could be a greater capital rotation than we even saw in 1999/2000, from growth to value, and if you look at the composition of the cheapest value equities today, I am pretty sure that you will be surprised by what you find.

Bigger picture, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, as price discovery, after a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance. Specific to BHP Billiton, the positive fundamentals are just starting to shine through and investors are taking notice with recent price action, which is sending a broader signal, in my opinion.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant outperformance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active, value investors, who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow leading companies, and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this recent public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

