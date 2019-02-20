Dunkin' Brands: There Are Two Sides To Every Coin

Although not presently a buy, Dunkin' Brands remains a great stock to own in the event that it becomes more reasonably valued and the company improves its balance sheet.

Coffee giant Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) offers investors a robust business with substantial return potential. Dunkin' Brands displays immeasurably strong business characteristics ranging from highly demanded and addictive coffee and sweets products, a low-capital intensive business, significant brand equity, and astronomical profit margins. DNKN persists as a phenomenal business within the quick-service restaurant space due to its well-differentiated and highly demanded consumable offerings. This article delineates my investment thesis on DNKN, discussing business strengths, financials, valuation, and growth opportunities.

Investment Thesis

DNKN demonstrates a very competitively entrenched business. The company displays a litany of competitive advantages ranging from its formidable brand, capital non-intensive business, positioning in the highly addictive coffee and sweets business, and sustained business outperformance. With $1.3 billion in annual revenues and over 11,000 locations worldwide, DNKN boasts a consistently expanding presence in the quick service food segment. The company's phenomenal success can be attributed to its intrinsically demanded coffee and sweets products. DNKN sells a product that consumers habitually consume on a daily basis. Much like Coke (KO), Budweiser (BUD), and Marlboro (MO), DNKN's donut and coffee products are both physically and psychologically addictive. A product interplay between coffee and sugar makes the company inherently well positioned to cater to the repetitive buying tendencies of consumers. American consumers, myself included, appreciate and crave sugary indulgences and rely on coffee in the morning for a boost of energy. DNKN's 82% revenue concentration in the United States is particularly advantageous, as the U.S boasts a $12 billion dollar a year caffeine industry in addition to having the highest daily sugar consumption in the world. Additionally, DNKN's large revenue concentration in the U.S affords a considerable growth runway in international markets, where the company's store presence is not as pronounced.

Aside from inherent product advantages, DNKN demonstrates a capital-light and well-advantaged business model. DNKN operates as a franchise enterprise, implying that the company develops the brand, business model, and product line while transferring the business-running costs onto franchisees. The cost of store development, maintaining operations, equipment costs, labor, and general overhead expenditures are entirely absorbed by franchisees. As a result, DNKN obtains franchising fees ranging from $40,000 to $100,000 per location and a 12% royalty on all gross franchise sales. From a revenue and profitability standpoint, DNKN has benefited from inelastic revenue expansion and has insulated its business from various running costs. As a result, DNKN displays strong revenue generation efficiency with an astronomical gross margin of 84% and net profit margin of 28%. The company has consistently expanded both bottom and top-line revenues and demonstrates a significant free cash flow conversion rate of 30%. Steady demand for DNKN's sweet indulgences and beverage items correlates with sustained revenue expansion over the past decade. Future revenue expansion opportunities will arise from steadily increasing demand, more store openings, and a continued focus on caffeine offerings and portfolio development.

From an investment returns perspective, DNKN has continued to deliver for shareholders with increasing dividends, consistent share price appreciation, and large share repurchases. DNKN's dividend is situated at a moderate payout ratio of 55%, and the company has consistently increased its dividend yield for the past number of years. In addition to a good dividend yield, DNKN demonstrates consistent capital appreciation and free cash flow. DNKN has helped propel capital appreciation through rigorous share repurchases; over the past year the company repurchased over $600 million worth of stock. DNKN's commitment to shareholder returns reinforces a very lucrative investment opportunity.

However, as with everything in life, there are two sides to every story. DNKN demonstrates considerable weakness in the company's balance sheet. The company displays negative shareholder equity, a substantial debt accumulation of $3 billion (that almost supersedes total assets), and low comparable liquidity reserves of $664 million. DNKN is positioned far out on the leverage curve; the company's cash reserves are eclipsed by debt obligations, debt is poorly covered by operating cash flow at only 8.8% coverage of total debt, and interest EBIT is situated at only 3.3x coverage. DNKN's consistently increasing debt obligations are particularly worrisome as it makes the company susceptible to interest rate variability, restricted capital mobilization, and financial instability. Furthermore, DNKN is significantly overpriced based on a discounted cash flow analysis. DNKN's current share price of $69.50 far surpasses the future cash flow value in the $40 dollar range, implying significant overvaluation.

Final Determination

DNKN displays phenomenal business advantages that reinforce an enduringly strong outlook. The stock also offers significant monetary rewards in the form of dividends, continual share price appreciation, and frequent share buybacks. However, I would issue a sell recommendation on the stock due to overvaluation and significant debt risks. For the past half decade, DNKN's balance sheet has experienced a precipitous rise in debt obligations and if no debt reduction initiatives are undertaken, further deterioration in DNKN's balance sheet with continue. Although DNKN exhibits a great business, the stock is not currently a buy due to its asymmetric risk-reward proposition. However, If DNKN makes meaningful improvements in the company's financial positioning and the stock becomes more reasonably valued, the stock would make a great long-term investment opportunity.

