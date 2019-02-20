Rite Aid: Turnaround Worth A Gamble

From the most conservative to out-lavish fair value projections, I believe the company is undervalued by 35% to 250%, pending any changes in their turnaround strategy.

However, the company's refocus has me optimistic that their turnaround efforts will bear fruit in the near term and the company will regain profitability in the tail end of 2019.

Rite Aid has faced the might of Amazon and the likes of online pharmacies and convenient stores and shed over 90% of its value.

There's little doubt that online delivery and shopping has crushed a large portion of brick-and-mortar retail and Rite Aid (RAD) is among those affected. The company, which once stood as a hallmark of brick-and-mortar giants with their drug stores and convenient stores nationwide, is now a dwindling resemblance of its past.

In recent years, as consumer spending in the area shifted online, the company found itself in a sticky spot where they lost large portions of their revenues to online giants like Amazon (AMZN) and others, but they do have some legacy business advantages where they can use their name recognition among the older generations and their eCommerce and cash reward efforts to get in some of the younger generations and boost their offerings.

All in all, there might not be long term or explosive growth in the pharmacy retail business, but I believe that Rite Aid does have potential to maintain some of their old self and emerge as a player in the online pharmacy business.

Industry Overview

The US pharmacy and drug store market is expected to grow a mere 1.7% from 2018 to 2019 and even less in 2020 as more and more of the business shifts online. However, online drug stores and convenience stores are set to grow at a whopping 26% in the same time period with the aforementioned shift in consumer spending habits.

Beyond the usual shift of companies in the space to online offerings and multiple channel streams like ship-from-store and others, industries facing significant headwinds tend to favor consolidation to group together to avoid the competitive threats online. This also allows for a better operating environment where companies can close major and costly logistic centers and integrate into another's.

This industry consolidation is evident by the past offers by giants like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to outright acquire Rite Aid, but settled for acquiring 2,000 of their stores instead, with Albertsons, among others, interested in purchasing the remaining assets of the company to increase their national offerings in their existing stores and subsidiaries.

Business Overview

Rite Aid operates under several businesses and trademark names, including Rite Aid Home, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Thrifty, Simplify, Big Win, Tugaboos and Day Logic. Although the company has in no doubt faced very tough headwinds over the past few years, they've refocused their strategy to accommodate their fast growing and profitable business segments like eCommerce and drug store prescriptions.

In their most recent financial filings, they announced a 10-year contract renewal with McKesson for drug purchasing, a factor that will help the company maintain their higher-margin business segment and be competitive in the Medicare Part D plan that has been steadily growing revenues for the company. Rx sales and script count has been growing as a result with their new launches and upkeep of drug offerings.

The company also revamped their eCommerce offerings to allow for a higher-margin ship-from-store and prescription fulfillments alongside integrating more drive-through pharmacies and mobile applications for easy use. These will, I believe, help the company capture the older generations which are not as trusting (rightfully so) of online shipments of medications, especially with the issuing and prescriptions regulations given medical overdoses and the opioid crisis plaguing parts of the United States.

The company also saw a solid return from their new wellness rewards bonus cash program, which increased retention in their core pharmacies and stores. The company is keeping margins high with store and labor efficiency, assessing underperforming stores and shuttering them alongside a shift in active personnel as more of their sales shift online. The company is also saving a large amount of advertising dollars with its shift to online advertising and minimizing their traditional TV and radio advertisements to target the younger generations or those with clearer online access.

All in all, the company's turnaround efforts are slow, especially with the headwinds facing the entire industry, but I believe they're on the right track to maintain their legacy pharmacy business and shift away from the more traditional aspects of brick and mortar and take advantage of their name recognition. Although these turnaround efforts are slow to show in 2019 earnings, 2020 is expected to return to profitability.

Financials and Expectations

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report lackluster 2019 numbers with revenues declining from $26.2 billion in 2018 to $21.8 billion but rise in 2020 to $22.2 billion. This comes after the company sold the 2,000 stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance, so not that surprising, but all in all not optimistic.

EPS, on the other hand, is expected to recover slightly from a loss of $0.07 in 2018 to $0.00 in 2019 and then to $0.02 in 2020. Given the company's emphasis on value and cost reductions, I can see the company quite easily beating expectations, but may come a little short on revenues as they continue to transition their businesses into the higher margin business segments.

The company's almost $3.4 billion in debt is indeed worrisome as you take into account their net income projections for the next few years and project interest expense at the 6.5% rate they've refinanced in the most recent quarter. The maturities are due in 2022 and 2023 so there's little worry about handling that, but the company is expected to pay over $175 million annually in interest expense and that can substantially hurt them in the short term.

Valuation

It's hard to assess how well Rite Aid will do in 2019, which I believe will be the pivotal year for them as they re-enter profitability in 2020, earning about $35 million (expected). Based on 2020 valuations and the fact that they're growing back as they control SG&A expenses, I feel fine with giving the company a 0.1x multiple on their annual revenues as it's hard to gauge what earnings multiple is worthy as they regain profitability. It'll be up to what type of EPS outperformance the company reports in 2019 to determine the appropriate EPS multiple.

A 0.1x multiple on $21.8 billion expected in 2019 represents a fair value of around $2.2 billion market capitalization, or $2.00 per share, throughout 2019. I don't believe we'll get there that fast, the company will need to prove itself, but I do believe that the company's earnings expectations are conservative, as are most retail for the year, and that there's a small chance that the company reaches profitability in 2019 rather than in 2020.

Assuming a well over 100% growth rate in EPS from a loss to profitability, a 50x to 60x multiple can be used to reach a price target of over $1.00 for the more conservative investors out there, which remains well over their current sub-$1.00 per share price.

Investment Conclusion

All in all, Rite Aid has faced some intense headwinds over the past few years and it may be heading into some more in the case that we do indeed head into a recession in retail as recent numbers may suggest.

However, there still seems to be value in the company which isn't currently represented in their share price given the fact that they are set to regain profitability in the next 18 months. The company's efforts, I believe, will enable them to outperform these expectations, as I've laid out throughout the article, and if they begin showing profitability projections throughout 2019, the company is significantly undervalued at under $1.00 per share.

Risks remain with the company's debt load, but with maturities only coming in 2022 and 2023, the company doesn't have to face them until its turnaround plan is enacted and Medicare Part D is fully implemented and the company begins to grow revenues once more.

Rite Aid's glory days are indeed behind it, but current valuations are attractive for a 2-year time frame as their turnaround efforts begin to show results.

