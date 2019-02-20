BDC Earnings Season Update

It was able to grow its portfolio significantly, more than covered its dividend with NII, and raised the payout expectation.

Four of the 14 business development corporations we follow at Cash Flow Kingdom have reported so far: Apollo Investment (AINV), Ares Capital (ARCC), Pennant Park (PFLT), and Golub Capital (GBDC).

All four of these, and almost all BDCs' management in general are benefiting from a change in rules passed last year which allow them to effectively double leverage thereby also increasing the assets under management (AUM) fees they retain. In some cases this benefit has been partially shared with investors, typically by lowering the management fee to 1% on any assets over 1x leverage. In other cases they haven't. This change is almost certain to further differentiate performance between the good and poor managers, adding more leverage, debt and risk will amplify under and over-performance. In the best cases, using additional leverage also allows the BDCs to maintain or even increase returns while simultaneously reducing portfolio risk via investing further up the capital structure. In some cases greater funding flexibility also gives a BDC notably improved access to greater growth opportunities as well as helping them to diversify their investments better.

The negative however, is when the tide goes out in the next downturn, BDCs with the weakest management strategy are going to experience a greater number of defaults with less capacity to overcome them. A higher number of BDC bankruptcies in the next serious recession is a likely result.

To different degrees most BDCs have also been benefiting from rising rates (see the 100bps column above for an idea who benefits the most from a 1% increase in LIBOR).

Indeed all else being equal, the 79 basis point increase in LIBOR we have seen over the last twelve months can be expected to increase OFS Capitals (OFS) and Ares Capital (ARES) net investment income 'NII' by about 11%. OFS hasn't reported yet, but we clearly saw these benefits in ARCC's earnings report.

Ares Capital (ARCC) added 45¢ (2.6%) in net economic value during Q4 (= 48¢ NII - 3¢ book decline). It covered its dividend with NII, increased that regular quarterly dividend to $0.40, and announced an additional 2¢ per quarter supplemental dividend. They also increased their buyback program from $300 to $500 million, but I see that as having little significance right now with the current price ($17.30) being above book value ($17.12).

ARCC has been able to take advantage of the new rules to grow their portfolio by a whopping $1.2 billion while still have $300 million in cash and $1.6 billion in additional borrowings available for further growth. With ARES we are seeing higher interest rates, and the expansion of the BDC leverage limit in action. Increased portfolio size plus higher rates are leading to increased NII and dividends, particularly for BDCs with a high proportion of floating rate lending vs. fixed rate borrowing.

Leverage is growing significantly at most firms, but not necessarily portfolio risk. ARCC has realized $419 million in portfolio gains ($0.98 per share) during 2018 while at the same time increasing their first lien tranche to 47% (was 44%). The ARCC portfolio is now 47% 1st lien, 29% 2nd lien, 6% subordinated debt, and 5% SDLP subordinated debt with non-accruals at less than 1%. So while income has gone up, overall portfolio risk has not.

This has helped ARCC shares to see a significant price rebound, 17%, since December 24th lows (many BDCs saw short term lows in the week between December 17th and the 24th). They still yield 9.3% at the current $17.30 price, but a yield of about 11% was available for those who had the foresight to buy during the lows.

I still consider Ares Capital an attractive BDC at these prices, and continue to hold the shares; however, there are other BDCs which I consider better buys at the present moment. These include OFS, TCP Capital (TCPC), TCG BDC (CGBD), and Triple Point Venture Growth (TPVG).

TCG BDC (a.k.a. The Carlyle Group BDC), sponsored by mega PE firm Carlyle Group ($201 billion AUM), is one of those BDCs using leverage to lower overall portfolio risk by entering the lower risk Asset Based Lending 'ABL' sphere (called their Credit Fund by management). Thus the overall TCG portfolio is relatively low risk compared to many other BDCs: 11% ABL, plus 70% first lien, with less than 1% of portfolio assets on non-accrual. At TCGs current price ($14.88) investors enjoy a 9.9% dividend yield likely to be covered by NII, and typically also get a special year end dividend in those years which warrant it (20¢ in 2018, good for another 1.3% boost to income). Additionally, management has purchased about 25,000 shares in the open market over the last three months at prices ranging from $14.42 - $15.63, and has authorized up to $100 million in company stock buybacks (TCG currently trades at .84 of NAV).

OFS Capital, is a less well known BDC that also enjoys strong backing from a better known parent, $12B in AUM OFS Management plus additional support from $20B in AUM CIM Group. It has a smaller portfolio, $400 million in assets, and specializes in the smaller borrowers along the BDC spectrum. As such OFS experiences higher expense per loan, but also typically has less competition and is able to capture a higher lending rate for any particular level of risk (11.7% average portfolio yield vs. 9.6% at CGBC). Thus, expansion via higher leverage could benefit this BDC by providing both greater diversification and potentially economy of scale. Additionally, increases in interest rates particularly help OFS thanks to almost 100% of their borrowing being done at fixed rates. A 1% increase in interest rates can be expected to produce about a 14% increase in NII. While OFS hasn't seen any insider buying (or selling) lately, it already enjoys one of the highest insider ownerships I am aware of; OFS Capital Management owns ~22% of OFS's common shares. Paying a covered 11.7% distribution yield and trading at a 15% discount to NAV, I can see why.

Conclusion:

BDCs have had a nice 14% run since the week before Christmas when UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) briefly hit $17.15; however that does not mean they are overpriced. Indeed thanks to reduced leverage requirements 2019 is looking to be a good year for BDCs. If a strong domestic economy and an end to the US - China trade war ends up allowing the Fed to once again resume interest rate hikes, BDCs may do even better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, CGBD, OFS, TCPC, TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article discusses a risky investments in the BDC sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.