Intelsat SA (I) CEO Stephen Spengler on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intelsat SA. (NYSE:I) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019

Dianne Van Beber - Vice President of Investor Relations.

Stephen Spengler - CEO

Jacques Kerrest - Executive Vice President and CFO

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Wilton Fry - Royal Bank of Canada

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Mike Pace - JPMorgan

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Sami Kassab - Exane BNP Paribas

David Phipps - Citi

Jason Bernstein - Cantor

Timothy Valz - Jefferies

Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining Intelsat's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available on our website.

The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call, maximizing time for Q&A with management.

During today's call, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including EBITDA, related margins, and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website.

Later today, we expect to file our annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC and once filed, you can find the link to the filing on our website. Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions, as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning, and expected future financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included on our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 once filed, and our other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Finally, please be aware that our conference call today is open to the investment community and media with the media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote either directly or in substance any participant in the call, who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call today is hosted by our CEO, Steve Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following opening remarks by Steve, we'll open the call for questions. Steve?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Dianne. Our fourth quarter performance was in line with our financial guidance for 2018. During the quarter, we announced our new commercial and government aeronautical managed services. We also named our strategic distributors who will market those services to the business jet and government sectors.

In our media business, we renewed long-term contracts with customers for distribution services throughout the next decade. Across the business, we achieved the operational priorities that support our business goals for 2019.

Since our last call, we've advanced our C-band Spectrum initiative which several substantive, technical, and regulatory filings with the FCC. These filings detail our proposal and support our leadership position on this important national priority.

To briefly highlight our financial performance. Our total year 2018 post ASC 606 results were $2.161 billion in revenue at $1.668 billion of adjusted EBITDA. Excluding ASC 606 as compared to 2017, our 2018 revenue declined by 4% to $2.058 billion and adjusted EBITDA declined 6% to $1.565 billion.

Our full year results are in line with the indications discussed last quarter. Our earnings release and quarterly commentary include our financial guidance for 2019. Measuring from the midpoint our guidance for revenue is a decline of roughly 3% as compared to 2018. The decline reflects non-renewals and some pricing pressure in our core media and network services businesses.

New revenues for mobility and other Intelsat Epic base services are growing but they are not yet sufficient to offset these declines. Our government business is stable. Our guidance for adjusted EBITDA again, as measured from the midpoint is a decline of roughly 7% as compared to 2018.

In addition to the impact of lower revenue, our adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects our increased direct cost of revenue from the two new satellites just entering service. These satellites did not require capital expenditure but do incur operating expenses.

The adjusted EBITDA guide also reflects increased staff and marketing cost as we further invest in our new managed services offerings that will drive new growth. Our 2019 operational plan is built on five priorities; the first is to fully leverage our strong core assets in space and on the ground. Our focus is to attain greater stability in our core business by capitalizing on the value of our network and services, advancing or yield management initiatives and going to market with key distribution partners.

The second priority is to grow our new Managed Services business, powered by the Intelsat Epic HTS fleet and the investments in our terrestrial service delivery platforms. These investments will position the company for the efficient expansion of high value data networks and mobility services. We entered 2019 with strong momentum on this priority.

Our third priority is to continue to lead the industry in innovation, and adoption of standards based technology. Our goal is to increase the flexibility of our network and to expand our market opportunity by seamlessly interfacing with the broader telecom sector. 5G standards, software based defined satellites and modems, in simplified antenna technology will enable a new set of integrated, and complementary satellite based network services.

Our fourth priority is to maintain a disciplined stance on cash flow management. As we pursue the use of flexible standards and software based technology, we will reduce our capital intensity and moderate capital expenditures over time.

Our fifth priority optimizing our spectrum rights is in the spotlight because of our C-band proposal to the Federal Communications Commission. Our FCC proposal outlines a market-based framework for clearing a portion of the C-band Spectrum, working with other satellite operators in the U.S. through the C-band Alliance. Our proposal protects our current C-band user’s networks in all respects. It enables the U.S. to accelerate the technical innovation and economic benefits that will accompany the 5G era.

Clearing C-Band spectrum is a complex endeavor. This complexity is what gives us confidence in the strength of our proposal. The CBA proposal is the only one before the FCC that includes an interference mitigation plan. This key element of our proposal is supported by detailed cross-sector technical analysis, demonstrating the feasibility of 5G satellite services coexistence.

Our proposal is the only one that commits to launching satellites to replace capacity lost to clearing, ensuring all incumbent services can continue uninterrupted. Lastly, our proposal is the only one, featuring a commitment to clear spectrum within 18 to 36 months following an order, essential if the U.S. is to win the race for 5G.

In short, our proposal is the only one that can be implemented the moment the FCC issues an order we will be ready to go. Let's move forward the Q&A so we can discuss this topic and talk more about our business.

Philip Cusick with JPMorgan.

Sebastiano Petti

Hi, this is Sebastiano on for Phil. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple of quick things. On the last comment there implemented when FCC issues an order. I mean, what are the I guess level of conversations you're having with interested parties? I think there been a lot of talk about there -- out there about some interesting things you could potentially do before an order. So, just an update on that if anything you can say.

The next question I do have is also what is -- has the government shut down in any way delayed the pace of conversations with the FCC and regulators? I mean, and what is your expected anticipated date of a final order at this time?

Stephen Spengler

Okay. Thanks for those questions. And let me start with the commercial progress that we've made. I think you may know that and we've issued this publicly that the CBA issued letters in December to a wide range of potential interested parties that may be interested in engaging with the CBA on the C-band topic. These letters were sent out and there's been a receipt of interest from quite a few parties. There's been ongoing discussions by the CBA with those interested parties. So there's been interaction with them to understand what their needs are, what their requirements are, the types of structures that they would be interested in terms of a band plans etcetera.

And of course that's being worked within the CBA with CBA advisors to design a band plan and approach that addresses a wide variety of potential users of this C-band in the wireless and the wireless spectrum.

So we're seeing market interests, and we're seeing very clear market requirements from big and small players and we're ready as I said earlier, we're ready to proceed once the FCC makes a decision and issue an order.

In terms of FCC conversations, I think you can you can see in the public record ex-parties for our engagement with the FCC over recent months. We have issued some expertise describing the precedents for our approach. We've talked about the Communications Act and the fact that our proposal is fully compliant with Communications Act. We shared with the FCC our customer grooming plants to indicate where our customers would move when we clear the 200 megahertz of spectrum.

In terms of the shutdown, what that did affect is that conversations directly with the FCC stopped during that time period, because the FCC was affected by the government shutdown. So we weren't able to engage with them directly, but we have been in direct engagement with the FCC since that point in time.

And finally, regarding timing we are still expecting the timing to be roughly in the middle of the year as the last word from the FCC was they wanted to get an order out in the second quarter of 2019. But, of course, they control the process, they control the timing, and so there's no guarantee that they'll stay to that early indication.

Sebastiano Petti

And then just a quick follow up. So, if a final order in 2Q 2019 has been out there, yes. Do you expect interim, potential further notices of proposed rulemaking, you know potentially following up on – you know first an initial 180 to be clear to 200 and then maybe subsequent FNPRMs? Or a final order is probably going to be the next thing we see from the FCC? Just any thoughts you have on that?

Stephen Spengler

Yes. Well there are no indications that there would be in any interim orders or directives from the FCC. Everything that we understand is that they're working towards issuing an order on this whole process by mid-year.

Sebastiano Petti

Great. Thanks guys.

Stephen Spengler

Thanks.

Wilton Fry with Royal Bank of Canada.

Wilton Fry

Yes, hi there. Two questions please. Firstly, how should we think about the $40 million to $50 million of costs related to the new satellite service -- the underlying margin on the business should be 76% if we exclude those, if you could just touch on that?

Secondly, if I could chance my arm on the spectrum and C-band, but 180 megahertz, should we assume that all comes in at the same time, while once satellites had launched or is it possible that you can clear a portion of that spectrum ahead of ahead of the rest of it, say 50 megahertz to 100 megahertz ahead of the 180, making that sort of super prime spectrum. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Okay, thanks Wilton. Jack, you want to take the first question?

Jacques Kerrest

Yes. Thank you, thank you Wilton. So let’s just go through the increase in OpEx. We said that $25 million of the increase is related to the direct cost of revenue for Horizon 3E and Intelsat 38. Also, MEV costs will begin towards the end of 2019, and will mostly affect 2020. But, you see these are fleet decisions what they can to reduce CapEx a few years ago and therefore the offset now is higher OpEx.

In addition to that $25 million, we have approximately $15 million to $20 million increase in OpEx related to our managed services strategy and other costs related to this, and also compared to the 2018 actual numbers.

So, we move forward, as you know, we will have more terrestrial infrastructure expenses and also staff and costs related to deliver the service that we've talked about in terms of the managed services. So, you can expect that, overall, EBITDA margin could be impacted in the future because of higher OpEx going forward.

Stephen Spengler

And Wilton, to your second question. You know as we've talked before, clearing the spectrum is very complex on our part. That's quite a complicated endeavor. And so we've been doing all the planning work within the CBA and the partners in the CBA to determine the timing of satellite launches, the timing of filter installations across all these sites. And so we have not been more specific at this time beyond our ability to clear within 18 to 36 months and we haven't indicated whether we can accelerate parts of that spectrum or not, but that's still to be determined.

Wilton Fry

Is that sort of something you're working on at the moment, as one possibility?

Stephen Spengler

Well, I think it's fair to say we're looking at all possibilities if it's attractive to potential users of the spectrum to try to accelerate part of it we will -- we will try to do that, but we don't have plans for that yet.

Wilton Fry

Thank you.

Jason Kim with Goldman Sachs.

Jason Kim

Great. Thank you. And on the C-band process, there's still a few who oppose the CBAs approach with T-Mobile being one of the more vocal ones out there who just filed another ex-parte letter yesterday with an incentive auction proposal. I’m curious to hear your thoughts on where things stand in the process with respect to the opposition. And in that ex-parte filing, T-Mobile mentioned that in one of the slides that they think the entire 500 megahertz of C-band can be worth $0.30 per megahertz per pop to the wireless industry. I was wondering if you had a view on the valuation?

Stephen Spengler

Let me just say on the second part, I don't have a view on what T-Mobile's put in there at this point in time, but I can comment on that proposal in general and talk about our assessment of it.

First of all, the overall view is that the T-Mobile proposal is extremely complicated, and we don't view it as workable. It has technical flaws in it in that they're proposing that differing amounts of spectrum be made available by PEA, and as a reminder, there's 416 PEAs. This approach would result in massive interference between 5G and satellite.

And it shows a maybe a lack of understanding about how satellite works and satellite spectrum work. It can't be cleared by PEA. These are nationwide or very wide beam signals using all the spectrum. Also, they proposed an incentive auction, which we don't believe can be effectively implemented.

Again, each satellite operator has access to the entire 500 megahertz of spectrum over the country over wide areas of the country, for a spec, for a incentive auction to work. It would require all those satellite operators to volunteer to participate. And if one does not participate, you'd have a blocking situation or a holdout issue present.

In addition, they want to expand the process to 17000 receiver stations. This is really unworkable. Its adding huge amount of complexity and it would result in effectively having thousands of auctions for this.

From a regulatory standpoint, the proposal extends spectrum right to 17000 receiver station registrants. We view this as being against FCC statutory authority, because the Communications Act requires the FCC to license satellite operators and not receiver stations. Another point is that the incumbent customers and this is very important, the incumbent customers on the service will not be protected in the T-Mobile proposal. The approach would certainly require eviction of incumbent C-band users including TV programmers and broadcasters from the spectrum. That's something that we completely protect in our proposal. It is essential that those incumbent operators and users are protected.

Overall, the proposal delays the process. The proposal to the proposed approach is so complex it appears to be written for this exact purpose, to delay the process, and we assume that that's done for competitive reasons related to the Sprint T-Mobile merger, to protect their position in C-band spectrum.

And finally, you the delay that this create really ignores the fundamental priority of the FCC, which is to bring 5G deployment to the U.S. as fast as possible to reflect it's important to the U.S. economy in the development of technology, connectivity, broadbands to the rural areas etcetera.

And so, that's kind of a comprehensive view of what we've we see. Just again, in contrast to that, we believe our CBA proposal can be implemented. We would plan ready to go. It protects incumbent users, and it includes an element of speed that is critically important, which is to make the spectrum available as fast as possible.

Jason Kim

Thanks for that. And then my next question is my -- my understanding is that you utilized a good chunk of your U.S. NOLs as part of your internal reorganization last year in response to the tax reform. What's the analog balance at year-end and how quickly does that recharge going forward. And to the extent that this is a taxable event in the U.S. should we be thinking that you should be using a gross proceeds number or net proceeds at the clearance? Thank you.

Jacques Kerrest

Jason, this is Jacques. I think the NOL issue is a very complex issue. You will see some explanation in the 20-F when we file this at the end of the day. I don't think you're right in terms of using U.S. NOLs. It's Lux NOLs really, but I think it would be too long a discussion here to go through this, but we can take it offline and discuss it with you.

Jason Kim

Sure. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Jason.

Operator

Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley.

Simon Flannery

Great. Thank you very much. Good morning. So assuming we do get a report in order mid-year that essentially accepts the C-band Alliance proposal, what happens next? How long do you think it takes for you to run the process? I know you've worked with a number of auction experts. Is that sort of a six to nine month process to get to a kind of a sale agreement and then get that blessed by the FCC, what are the things we should be watching for there?

And then, we got Mobile World Congress next week. What's going on the C-band ecosystems side? What sort of conversations are you having with the equipment vendors with the device manufacturers, with other carriers around commercializing C-band on a more global basis? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. Thanks Simon. So, in terms of timing, you know we're positioning to be ready to start the clock on our clearing process, our investments in satellites and to really get moving, so that we're able to deliver in 18 to 36 months once that order comes. So that would commence immediately after that order whenever it may come.

We're also working with our advisors to construct a commercial approach to engage interested parties to initiate a transaction with them for the spectrum as quickly as possible. What we haven't shared yet, and we will at the appropriate time is, how this this process would work. This commercial process, there may be multiple phases to it, but our view is we could commence immediately with some initial engagement with parties and move towards a transaction pretty quickly certainly within 2019.

In terms of Mobile World Congress, you know our focus at Mobile World Congress and our participation there is really focused on our mobile network operator customers from around the world. It's a great sector for us. We're doing a lot of different things and delivering new services and to that sector helping them reach new communities in remote and rural areas of their operating areas.

So that's really a key part of our participation. It also ties to our work around 5G and the development of future hybrid networks. And so, our engagement with equipment manufacturers at Mobile World Congress is primarily centered around that, but most of it most of the work there is going to be with our customers.

But to your core question, we've been engaged with equipment manufacturers for months now with the CBA. And so, we've had a lot of work going on with Nokia and Ericsson specifically they've been engaging in testing with us and verifying our technical approach to manage the guard band and the interference that could potentially be present. And so, that work has been very active and ongoing, and it's really not the focus Mobile World Congress, the Mobile World Congress is our customers and then potentially other partners on the equipment side that tied to our strategy to develop services for those customers.

Simon Flannery

Great. And just one last thing. There's a lot of numbers running around on clearing costs in the kind of $1 billion to $2 billion range, do you have any more clarity for us on that?

Stephen Spengler

That's still -- that's still the number to use. We still believe it's in that range. And remember, that's focused on the satellite. We have to build and launch and put into operation, the filters, that has to be installed and all the downlink or stations, the labor requires to manage all of that and to manage the grooming of the satellite services for our customers. It reflects all of our out of pocket costs. It does not include any prior investments or any opportunity cost. So that's still a good range for our estimated costs.

Simon Flannery

And that's not in guidance, right?

Stephen Spengler

No.

Simon Flannery

Yeah. Okay. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You're welcome.

Mike Pace of JPMorgan.

Mike Pace

Hi, thanks, good morning. Just a couple of follow ups C-band and one on CapEx and I'll do one at a time if that's okay. But, I guess go back to the update on conversations with folks on C-band, I guess, where have you been spending or the CBA or your partners have been spending, I guess the greatest amount of time or explanation right. What's the biggest need here? Is it, you know protecting existing users, is it potential buyers, around option potential auction structure, clearing or timing. And then on this topic, I guess what is the latest count on earth stations here that impacted?

Stephen Spengler

I think on the last one, it’s about 16,000. Is that the correct number right now?

Dianne Van Beber

Those are the locations that have been registered. But keep in mind, that you could have more than 10 antennas in our location; it was basically you could register a two block area and only have to register one antenna for any antennas that would be in that two block area. So it's practically speaking much larger than the 17,000.

Stephen Spengler

So to your other questions, Mike. The engagement with customers is primarily led by the individual companies, SES and Intelsat in particular, because that's where there are customers we have the commercial and contractual relations with them and so that's where we are spending a lot of the time directly with those customers. But the CBA is involved, when we talk to the customer associations. And so we're engaging with the customer associations as well through the CBA.

The engagement with potential users of the spectrum has been ongoing; it ranges from large mobile operators to smaller and regional mobile carriers around the country. It includes interaction with cable and other interested parties.

And so we're trying to be as broad as possible, to understand the entire landscape of potential interested parties. And you know the last thing where the CBA is focused is in general and advocacy, making sure that we're engaging and forming discussing status and giving information to the FCC, sharing what our objectives are, and the benefits we're going to bring to the country, to players on Capitol Hill and within the various associations here in Washington.

Mike Pace

And then, and then back to maybe competing proposals. I guess, you guys have been in the C-band business for a very long time in North America, where C-band and spectrum is the issue here. And I'm wondering, in other proposals there's a call for fiber ring, I guess more rural earth stations. And I'm curious your thoughts on the complexity and cost of that to replace satellite, if possible. And then, one follow up.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. When you think about fiber to rural locations, it's complexity, cost, and quality and reliability. Okay. So, it is really not feasible to connect all the head ends across the country by fiber. It would be extremely costly. You'd be running a lot of those connections on single thread fiber, which creates a liability in the network in terms of reliability and quality. So it really isn't a feasible approach or else it would have been done long ago.

The real advantage of C-band has been there for a long time is that, we're able to deliver a very high quality television signal in particular to every single head end across the country regardless of its geographic location. It's very high quality. It's very efficient, and it delivers content to you know over 100 million households across the country, and so it is it is critical.

And just to add on, there's been also comments well why can't it move the Ku-band? Well, it can’t move the Ku-band because there isn't any available capacity, number one. And spectrum for those services and the quality level isn't quite the same as C-band when it comes to rain fade and atmospherics.

Mike Pace

And then just one for Jacques on your CapEx guidance, just eyeballing, it looks like down $50 million to $100 million versus prior guidance in the three year period of time, maybe more in 2019, if we were assuming 2018 moves into 2019 as well. So any of these are not the new idea to you guys, so I'm just wondering what what's really driving that delta there?

Jacques Kerrest

Well, I think this is what Steve had indicated before. We have started an emphasis on software-defined satellites for the last 18 months, and that obviously lowered our capital intensity, and that will be working over the long term and, obviously, our current plan a little bit below the expected large cycle average if you want to talk about this, but we are still emphasizing the markets that we want to attack, and we're going to take advantage, going forward, of on new manufacturing, and faster deployment of satellites, and as I said before, and as we indicated over the last year, emphasizing software-defined satellite going forward. So, I think it's a combination of all this, and I think you've seen it in some of our competitors too. It's a reflection of this, and I think we will benefit from it going forward.

Mike Pace

Great. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Giles Thorne with Jefferies.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. I had a couple of questions. The first one was on inevitably I’m afraid, on C-band, I think we’re all aware that you’ve engaged a number of advisers to advise you on this process and a particular aspect to be interesting to get some color on is just the early learnings or early findings or early conclusions around how to construct the licenses for sale to potentially interested party? And the dimension to be interesting to hear you talk on our geographic scope of the licenses and then the block sizes. I’m fully prepared for you to say, you're not going to comment because it is my compress, you’re negotiating leverage but any color would be very useful?

And then, not to forget that you’re – also a satellite operator had a question on the business. Eutelsat made a lot of noise over the past week or so about a big win in mobility in maritime and the capacity is being procured is actually good old Ku-band, wide-beam capacity and one of the things they've highlighted is how their reseller is very interested in being able to provision their own service rather than having to buy yet again a managed solution. And given your one of the leading protagonist to selling managed solutions for mobility, do you see this is a long-running theme or is there such a lack of Ku-band, wide-beam around that? Or is it just going to be a bit of a blip along the road of mobility? Your perspective on that would be interesting. Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. Let me -- Giles, if you don’t mind, let me answer your second question first and I’ll come back to the C-band question.

Giles Thorne

Okay.

Stephen Spengler

We are as you know very active in the mobility space and the maritime mobility in particular has been a focus of our company for a decade or more in delivering broadband services to ships that have heretofore been using L-band and narrowband services. So there’s a real opportunity to upgrade those services across those service provider fleets. We’re working with the number of service providers in that space. In some cases we’re providing capacity and teleport services. In other cases we’re delivering our Flex Maritime managed service. And so it depends – so we’re in position to deliver what that customer may need that fits their business model and allows them to deliver the best differentiated service to their customers set.

But let me clarify something on our IntelsatOne Flex Maritime service. It is a fully managed platform and that it is managed by Intelsat. It uses platforms that we have installed around the world that are teleports. It interfaces within virtually the entire Intelsat fleet, Intelsat Epic satellite as well as wide-beam satellites, and we provide these services on a aggregate package basis to our customers which our service providers and distribution players in the marketplace.

Those distribution partners in them determined how they want to provision that service to individual ships. So, we still give that service partner the ability to determine the quality of service they deliver to individual customers or individual ships in their network. So it kind of is perceived as the best of both worlds for many. It gives them the efficiency of leveraging a global network, leveraging a shared infrastructure, leveraging a CapEx model that’s other people pay for us. But it also gives them the control and ability to package their services the way they see fit for their particular markets and customers.

And we’ve seen a great deal of success over the course of 2018 for those services and we expect more next year or this year I should say – next year. So in terms of your first question on C-band, we are in the process as to defining block sizes. The block sizes will be different depending on different potential users. There maybe some users that want very large block sizes. Others that may want smaller block sizes. Some maybe nationwide, some maybe more regional or PEA based. And so, we’re going through that entire process with our advisers taking input in from those potential users of the spectrum, but we have not define that publicly and how we would go out because we’re still financing that work.

As far as licenses go, the FCC will be the licensing authority. We are not transferring licenses. What we are asking in part of our proposals of the FCC is to allow wireless to use this 200 megahertz of spectrum, but once we transact with the wireless user they would still have to go to the FCC to get their license for use of that spectrum. So, we will get into spectrum business from a licensing standpoint is only the commercial transaction that we would engage with these parties.

Giles Thorne

Understood. Sorry, that was my mistake. I should have said agreement rather than license.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. All right. Do I answer the question then?

Giles Thorne

Yes. That will do. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Arun Seshadri with Credit Suisse.

Arun Seshadri

Yes. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I’ll try to stay away from C-band. Just a little bit of a sense on mobility, I think you said its 14% of revenue for full year. Give us sense to where that is on Q4 and what -- rough what growth you're expecting in 2019?

Stephen Spengler

I’m sorry, what…

Dianne Van Beber

Sir, what mobility was as a percentage of the business in the fourth quarter?

Arun Seshadri

In Q4, yes, and then sort of what kind of growth rates you’re expecting in 2019 on mobility?

Stephen Spengler

So, I think you can probably appreciate that mobility is one of a stronger growing parts of our business. We have indicated that it's been in the low double digits over the course of 2018, and we’re doing everything possible to maintain that position going forward. So we don’t give specific guidance on growth rates, but we're doing what we can in the launch of our managed services across mobility to keep that sector moving forward as we expect.

Dianne Van Beber

And the 14% is in the range for the total year, so it’s end of the quarter. So that’s a good percentage to look at as you move forward.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. Thank you. And then as far as the non-renewals network services, just wanted to get a sense for some of the -- any things you can call out in terms of where the non-renewals are going? Is it pretty much the same as we’ve talked about before? And on the legacy side and on the HTS side, just any color on sort of what’s happening to the non-renewals?

Stephen Spengle

Yes. The non-renewals in networks area are still very much what we've talked about in the past. These are services that are legacy services that are more point-to-point in nature that are moving to fiber. And so, we’re still working our way through that. And it affects both our business with mobile operators and enterprise network operators as well. So that’s primarily what we’re seeing it. The non-renewals are not really occurring on the Intelsat Epic fleet, that’s not where it’s happening. It’s happening on the wide-beam historical fleet.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. Thank you for that clarification. Last thing from me is MEV costs I think you said, the second half of the year is the mission. And then you’ve got another one in 2019, any way – I mean, sorry, 2020; any way you can kind of quantify what the incremental MEV cost will be for 2020 versus 2019? Thanks.

Jacques Kerrest

Yes. Thank you. Obviously, we said the last part of 2019 for MEV 1, and obviously for 2020 we will have MEV 1 and MEV 2 together. I think roughly MEV 2 is about 20% more than MEV 1 and it’s about $13 million on an annual basis for MEV 1 and so you can 20% more for MEV 2 for the full year next year.

Arun Seshadri

Great. Thank you, Jack.

Jacques Kerrest

You’re welcome.

Anthony Klarman with Deutsche Bank.

Anthony Klarman

Hi. Thanks. Most questions have been asked. But I just had maybe two follow-ups. First you mentioned in the 2019 priorities, obviously, you've already achieved a lot in the capital markets in 2018. But, Jack, I was wondering if you could maybe give us any insight you have as to how the company is thinking about perhaps leverage targets as a result of potential deleveraging – further deleveraging catalyst from C-band. And then as an adjacency to that, I guess maybe for Steve, I was wondering you talk about a transformation plan in that point. And I was wondering if thought have been given about how you potentially transform the company's positioning from a core business perspective, whether you might take some proceed then reinvest in the core business?

Jacques Kerrest

Okay. Let me just take the first one. Thank you, Anthony. As you know this will depend on the quantum obviously to be received from the C-band. But we have talked publicly about again depending on where and when we will get the proceeds. We have talked about going down to leverage between five and six times, overall leverage. So it's very difficult at this time to obviously comments on this since we are speculating a couple years down the road here.

Stephen Spengle

And Anthony, on your question about transformation and investments required, we’ve been balancing our investments and focusing on how do to reinvest for the future of this company in ways that will aid this transformation. And so you’ve seen make some external investments in different companies like Kymeta, like Dejero, like AMN in Africa over time. These are based on how do we bring technology, or capabilities or market approaches into the company through a network of partners to do that. That’s part of the investments we’ve been making. We’ve been investing heavily in our terrestrial network and our managed service platforms and our service delivery capabilities. And so, if you look at our CapEx going forward that is becoming a larger part of our CapEx critically importance. We’ve talked about – Jack, talked earlier about our OpEx this year having an element that’s related to our sales and marketing and product development for those future managed services.

And so, we will continue to invest in the new services and capabilities that will take us into the future including the work we’re doing on 5G and enabling greater integration with the wireless sector in our services. So that will continue. How we use any potential proceeds we’ll determine at that time, but I think it’s correct to assume that we’re going to have to keep investing a portion of our assets or capital to keep this transformation moving forward.

Jacques Kerrest

Sorry, can I just make a slight correction in the answer that I gave to Arun in terms of the MEV 2. We’ll have full year in 2020 of MEV 1, but only half a year of MEV 2, because it's only starting in the third quarter 2020, So sorry.

Stephen Spengle

Okay.

Anthony Klarman

My follow-up, Steve, just quickly was the investments previously that you mentioned like Kymeta or maybe the investment you're talking about this year in the managed services platforms. Those are all relatively smaller bites. I guess I was just sort of confirming that as you think about potential ways to change the dynamic of the core business that one of the potential for C-band that you can perhaps take a bigger bite at some potential investment opportunities to sort of help offset the headwinds that are perhaps persisting in the core businesses?

Stephen Spengle

Yes. I think that’s a fair thing to raise and its something that will certainly depending on what our proceeds are and what possible at the time to support our strategy.

Anthony Klarman

Yes. Thank you.

Stephen Spengle

Thank you.

Lance Vitanza with Cowen.

Lance Vitanza

Hi. Thanks guys. On the C-band side, could you talk about how many parties have actually signed NDAs to access the data room, or did you mention that? If you called it out earlier, I apologize. I missed it. And I’m also wondering if you could clarify why you feel you’ll be able to commence clearing immediately upon an order being approved? Have you began – I mean, I assume that because of the conversations that you have been having and perhaps there are agreements at least in principle on the important terms and so forth?

Stephen Spengle

So, to your first question, I don't have an answer to that question in terms of how many parties came back. It’s a reasonable number that we receive in terms of interest. I just don’t have that data on hand and I’m not sure I would have shared anyways. Regarding why we think we can start immediately. It relates to the fact that we’ve been doing a lot of work over the past months with our customers in terms of how we would manage the relocation of their services. We’ve gone into great detail with those customers on how to do this. We have engaged, as I said earlier with the industry and understanding the technical aspects of implementing our plan and so we know how to manage interference.

We’ve interfaced and worked with the equipment manufacturers. We’ve done testing. We’ve actually design a filter and tested that filter in front of our customers and with our industry partners. And so we’ve done a lot of the work upfront to be ready for a quick start once that order comes. And so that’s why we’ve confident that as soon as that orders comes along we’ll be able to move pretty quickly and start the clock on that 18 to 36 months.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. So, with respect to the T-Mobile, the most recent filing, I agree with you completely, I mean, having read dozen of comments on behalf of cable distributors networks, TV, radio broadcasters, they’ve all said that C-band is the only means they have to distribute their signal that’s really viable for them, so, clearly T-Mobile just trying to come up the works here. They have no adjacent adding constructively that the process. My question is does the FCC know -- do they see what’s going on here? And is there any evidence that you could point to us whether its comments or public statements that commissioners have mentioned that would sort of give us comfort that they’ve view at the same way that at least you and I do?

Stephen Spengle

Yes. We don’t have any specific feedback from the FCC on this alternative proposal. And the FCC is very careful about keeping their thoughts themselves until the right point in time to share them. So, there really isn’t much more to say than that. I do think, as I went through some of the issues, I do think that some of the points in their proposal should stand out to the FCC in terms of being unworkable from a regulatory standpoint or even implementation standpoint.

Lance Vitanza

One last question just on the business and I know that this was touched down briefly earlier the question about mobility growth rates and understanding that you don’t want to talk about that going forward. But could you sort of flush out you didn’t mentioned in the commentary that while mobility is still growing, the growth rate is decelerating. Could you flush out a bit in terms of what you saw that growth rate in 2017 versus what you observed in 2018? And then perhaps we can make our own assumptions about what we think its going to be in 2019? Thanks.

Jacques Kerrest

I think one of the challenges in mobility from a growth standpoint is that, sometimes it comes in spurts. You have big commitments from an aeronautical provider or a cruise line provider and that’s sort of thing. And so if it moves in jump, and so there’s some timing issue in those incremental growth area. And so, well it maybe a little bit slower than may you seen in the past. We’re not concern that this isn’t a long term important and viable growth market for us across maritime, aeronautical and we think that as we ramp up our new services over the course of 2019 we’re going to be even more well-positioned for 2020 and beyond.

Dianne Van Beber

And part of its just as a business scale, Lance, right, so it’s a lot larger business than it was couple of years ago.

Lance Vitanza

Thanks.

Nick Dempsey with Barclays.

Nick Dempsey

Hi. Good morning, guys. I’ve got three questions. In your quarterly commentary you talk about pricing decline having eased in the industry and you refer to 2016, 2017 as a period where those declines were heavier. Can you give us bit of help on how much more revenue you need to reprice lower rate based around those heavier price declines back then? Or put another way, when can we see the kind of current stabilization of prices actually within your numbers? And second question, how do you response to suggestion that there could be a string of court cases delaying the C-band process as floated out there by Google and Charter?

Jacques Kerrest

So, on the first point, in terms of our pricing, we have estimated there’s about $150 million of backlog that’s pre-2015 that has not been reprice to the current market rates. And so, that’s predominantly in our networks business and we expect that we’re going to see that flow through the system in 2019 and that’s built into our guidance. And so, while we’re seeing improvement throughout 2018, we still have some backlog to reprice. We’ve talked about some of the new services or renewals that occur in our government sector that hasn’t been priced for five years. Those will also have to be repriced, and so we still have that pressure in those two sectors.

I think from your second point about potential legal challenges. I think just in general whenever you’re in a regulatory proceedings there’s always the possibility of legal challenges from all parties if the process is view to done incorrectly or unfairly or people have a concern about it. So, its not a given that will happen but it’s a possibility.

Nick Dempsey

I’m sorry, just a follow-up there. I mean, the FCC wants to do all this quickly. Of course, I don’t want to be delayed by court cases. But did they have the power to go ahead while court cases are running concurrently. To what extend can they gum up the price?

Stephen Spengle

Well, I’m not a lawyer, but I would guess, unless there’s injunction, they would be able to proceed with their plans. And so, that would be the key question is whether that would be granted by a court to stop the FCC’s works. But you’re absolutely right. I think speed is important and it gets back to what we believe to be an important aspect of our proposal and how we’ve addressed really all the constituents to address speed and to get things moving as fast as possible as oppose to a longer FCC process that may potentially have result in some litigation.

Nick Dempsey

Helpful. Thank you.

Chris Quilty with Quilty Analytics.

Chris Quilty

Thanks. I’ve got two questions. One on the mobility business and one on media; I’ll start on the mobility side, specifically aviation. You’ve got two of your customers in GoGo that’s been having some problems in Panasonic which seems to have made a shift towards Ka as their go forward strategy. Can you talk about whether there’s something specific you need to do either in terms of your managed services or the amount of available capacity in order to retain and grow the Ku portion of the market relative to the growth that we’ve seen in Ka?

Stephen Spengle

Sure. I’ve talked about this in past calls. And let me reiterate a couple of points. We view the aero broadband market as a large segment and they’re going to be multiple solutions to providing services into the sector. Ku-band is well established. There’s a very large installed base. There’s a global capacity that it provides redundancy and resiliency across the global. There’s an ecosystem of equipment and solutions to install on aircraft, and it delivers a high performance broadband solutions. So we’re confident about the quality of services that we can deliver on a global basis which you cannot do on Ka-band. And we expect that the service providers will continue to use both.

And so, we just announce a large renewal with GoGo. And so, our work with them is continuing well into the future. On our wide-beam fleet as well as our Intelsat Epic fleet across the globe. You may have also read about Global Eagle announcing a service with AirFrance on Intelsat 37e, one of the Intelsat Epic Satellite. That’s a service where there were Ka-band options for them to consider. But Ku-band won out because of the performance in the global reach. So, our feeing is that there’s still a lot of opportunity, a lot of growth here. Ku-band is very well-positioned on a global basis in particular and there’s going to continue to be service options available to customers and we’re going to have a very good solution for them.

Chris Quilty

Fair enough. And shifting to the media business back in December AT&T said that they bought their last satellite for DTH services. Can you comment on whether you think that represents an opportunity for Intelsat down the road to maybe a third-party supplier of capacity if needed? Or whether that's a broader statement about the potential growth or lack of growth in that market on a go forward basis?

Stephen Spengle

Yes. I think there are couple of aspect to this. I mean, the U.S. is different than the rest of the world when it comes to DTH. The rest of the world, the DTH operators do not own their own satellites. They utilize resources and capacity from satellite operators all around the world than we provide services directly to DTH operators outside the U.S. And so, it does create a situation where if they do need to add more capacity and expand their network they could do that incrementally with other satellite operators including ourselves in the future.

I think they probably are also reflecting on how they’re rebalancing their business. I don’t want to speak for them. But they have a satellite fleet that last well into through the next decade. They’re going to providing these DTH services for a long time. I think they don’t need to make a launch decision for their current customer base for quite a while. And so I think it’s not a near-term decision for them to make one way or another.

Sami Kassab with Exane.

Sami Kassab

Thank you. Good morning gentlemen. It’s Sami at Exane BNP Paribas. I have three questions please. Firstly, at the time when there’s seems to be clear demand from telcos for then a 180 megahertz, can you elaborate on what is your economy incentive to protect encumbered use in the medium to long-term? Put another way, at this stage do you expect to renew encumbered users contract when they expired? That will be my first one, please.

Stephen Spengle

Sure. Well, just this quarter we announced a long-term renewal for AMC networks that goes well into the next decade – into the end of the next decade essentially. So, we’re still getting long-term commitments from customers in North America and it is still a critical piece of their distribution of their content. So, we do expect that we’re going to continue to renew and expand those customer services on the North American fleet. And if you look back at our previous announcements over the course of 2018 there’s several other North American media customer that were renewed and extended will until the next decade as well.

So, our objective here is to make sure that we have enough capacity, enough spectrum to serve these customers as they renew and it give them the possibility of expanding in the future as well. And that’s how we’ve reached this conclusion that protect those services we could clear 200 megahertz but not more.

Sami Kassab

And do you think that the C-band monetization will have an impact on the pricing levels that you can renew those incumbent contract at? Or would you expect pricing to go up for AMC or the others?

Stephen Spengle

Look, the pricing is a commercial matter between us and our customers. It has been relatively stable across North America for some time now. And as an example, they are able to lock in pricing with term as we just saw with some of our more recent deal. So they have price assurance when they commit for those long period of time.

Sami Kassab

Thank you. My second question is in your grooming plans that you made to the FCC. What modulation and compression technique are you assuming? Is it all DVB-S2 and HEVC, or is it a combination of various modulation and compression techniques?

Stephen Spengle

It’s a combination based on what the customers are using and based on what the customers plans are.

Sami Kassab

Thank you. And lastly, can you elaborate on the 3% to 6% revenue decline that you’re expecting in media for 2019? Is it largely driven by volume reductions on the compression improvement or is it pricing or any comment on those 3% to 6% please? Thank you.

Stephen Spengle

Sure. The media guide is really focused on volume reduction and it relates to something we talked about last quarter in that our media customers in various parts of the world are looking to control their coast and manage the cost better. They are facing greater content cost and they have to distribute now both in linear format as well as over the top.

So, they're trying to find ways to be more efficient to more cost effective and they do that in a number of ways. In some cases they're reducing their SD transmissions. They will continue to transmit an HD but SD maybe discontinued. They may use ondemand OU services as opposed to buying full-time capacity. They may implement compression in some cases, other cases it's consolidation when they've made some acquisitions.

And so, it's overall operational efficiencies that they're seeking across the board that's effecting volume.

Sami Kassab

This is very helpful, thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler

You're welcome.

David Phipps with Citi.

David Phipps

Hi, thank you. Could you give us an update on the CFO search?

Stephen Spengler

Sure. So, the search is underway. We have commenced it, commenced our work, our objective is to have a new CFO in place in the spring time. We want to find obviously the best person possibly to lead our financial organization for the long-term because this is obviously a key member of the team. But we're very appreciative that Jacq will be here until that new CFO is in place later in the spring.

David Phipps

And then second, I've got a couple of questions during the conference call. In the third quarter you talked about you felt confident you want to run a co-process and be able to modify some of the spectrum in second quarter. And you seemed to have backed off that a little part potentially because of timing from an FCC review.

So, just can you clarify do you still expect things to occur in the second quarter or should we think that will happen sometime later in 2019?

Stephen Spengler

Yes. I'm sorry, that maybe it's a misunderstanding. I think we've been pretty consistent saying that based on what we've heard from FCC officials that they were targeting second quarter, mid-to-late second quarter for an order. I think we've been pretty consistent and that's what we've been targeting.

And based on that, we would assume that we will start a process after that order. And so, that really hasn’t changed, we don’t know what impact if any the shutdown head but it's still looking like second quarter for that start date.

David Phipps

Fair enough. Thank you, for my questions.

Stephen Spengler

You're welcome.

Giles Thorne with Jefferies.

Giles Thorne

Thank you, for the follo-up. It was a very close question. I dont think you said on record what MEV-2 is giong to be full; forgive me if you have. But could you be or would be using that for the early C-band satellites, I'm thinking of Galaxy 25 or Gal-1 or 25 but Galaxy 23 or Galaxy 13? That was it.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. Giles, you're right. We have not publicly announced where we're going to be using that. And the reason for that is we want to make sure that our customers are fully informed and part of that plan before we go public what we're going to do with it. But I can’t say it is not within the North America CONUS fleet. It is for a satellite in our interntationl fleet.

Giles Thorne

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

You're welcome.

Jason Bernstein with Cantor.

Jason Bernstein

Hi, thanks. I just wanted to follow-up on the indication of interest. I think the last letter, last ex parte 400 letters had been sent out by the CBA. And i know you can probably comment on the number of interested parties, but what does the process look like after someone indicates their interest in?

Stephen Spengler

Well, the process is that if they are interested at the appropriate time once we have an FCC go ahead in the form of an order, we would engage with those parties in terms of in detail of how we would proceed with the transaction process. And so, I think it's understood that they know that we can’t do that until that time comes but that is what we would do at that point in time.

Jason Bernstein

So, the ex parte, which was filed I think in late December that was titled, Early Sale Letter, is there any transaction you could contemplate where it's some sort of option contingent on final FCC approval? Couldn't you do a deal prior to FCC approval if someone was interested?

Stephen Spengler

Those are all things that have been speculated. What we want to make sure of is that there is whatever we do is the direction at the FCC want us to go in. We have to follow thier lead. And so, we're expecting that an order will the way that that preference will be defined to us if there's a way to have some indication from the FCC to do something different, I can’t really comment on it.

I mean, it's I guess it's possible but we're really focused on the order.

Jason Bernstein

Got it. And also, it seems like some of the opposition members here are playing both sides, like at the New America Panel, Preston stood up and I think Charter indicated that they had taken meetings with the CBA while they were on the panel in the opposition camp. I don't know the degree you can comment, but is it your sense that there are parties out there that are playing both sides, sort of saber rattling in terms of the opposition but taking meetings with the CBA?

Stephen Spengler

Well, let me just say it this way. As I've said, we've had meetings with a wide range of parties, the CBA has, including players across the mobile spectrum, big and small, across cable, and in the tech sector as well. And so, we've had conversations with a lot of those parties, and what we have learned in those discussions doesn’t always match up with the external public comments.

Jason Bernstein

Great. And lastly, there's been a lot of sort of volatility on OneWeb side in terms of their plans. Is there been any sort of follow-up in dialogue since last year in terms of either your strategic investment there or just how their plans are coming into focus?

Stephen Spengler

Yes. I dont want to speak specifically for OneWeb on thier specific plans but they do have a significant milestone coming up this Friday when they are scheduled to launch their first six satellites from French Guiana. And so, this is an important milestone. It's the beginning of thier network. It's a really exciting step forward for them and for those that are partnered with them.

And so, I think that you'll here more from them as progress goes forward with that launch in and the work they do after that.

Jason Bernstein

Got it, thanks.

Timothy Valz with Jefferies.

Timothy Valz

Hey, guys. I just had a quick question for you on the accounting side. So, just to make sure I understand, under ASC, you're effectively required to recognize revenue, so you're frontloading a greater portion of contracts. If I think about the delta in 2018, you had $103 million pickup. Am I thinking about it correctly that let's just say your average contract life is around five years, that there would then be a $25 million a year EBITDA add back over each of the next four years?

And just so you know where I'm coming from, if I think about $1.565 as being the starting point minus $25 million I'm at $1.54 million on an ex-ASC adjustment. And then you guys kind of highlighted $40 million of additional OpEx so that would get me to $1.5 million starting point versus your guidance. Is that the right way to think about it, or is there anything that I'm missing there?

Stephen Spengler

Well, thank you for the question, Timothy. Let me just give you the number for the ASC 606 for 2019. So, 2019 will be about a 100 million. In 2020, it would be about a 110 million, 2021 would be about a 110 million. So, that’s as far as we can give you the numbers. So, you're not right that these numbers will go down as we go. Remember part of it is the interest that is calculated for this revenue that we're connected before to the business.

Timothy Valz

So, it's purely going to be interest by interest versus interest versus non-interest. There's not a lot some kind of get back.

Stephen Spengler

No. That's right.

Timothy Valz

Got it. Okay.

Dianne Van Beber

And if you need to go with that the details Timothy, we can pick that up later on no problem.

Timothy Valz

Yeah. Great. I'll give you a call up one day.

Dianne Van Beber

Okay.

Timothy Valz

Thanks.

Mr. Steven Spangler Chief Executive Officer for any closing comments or remarks.

Stephen Spengler

Thanks everyone for joining our call today, and thank you for your questions. As we move through 2019, we'll look forward to providing updates on our plan to enhance our business performance. And we also look forward to meeting with investors at upcoming investor and industry events occurring over the next few weeks.

