Wynn: Steve's Gone A Year: Wins, Losses, Questions, Answers

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower…” Steve Jobs

This month marks a year-plus since the resignation of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) founder, CEO Steve Wynn. More than any other single executive/entrepreneur in the casino industry, Wynn was widely regarded as sui generis, even by his most ferocious competitors. Was he essentially the indispensable man of his company? Or is one former colleague of mine, clearly a skeptic, correct in quoting Gen. Charles deGaulle - who famously said, “the graveyards are full of indispensable men…”

So when accusations of serial sexual misconduct with employees surfaced in a Wall Street Journal article last March, the stock took a 10% hit to $165. It was only one headwind, among those macro trends that began buffeting the casino sector. China trade and economic woes continued to produce 30% to 50% declines across the gaming universe. But allegations against Steve Wynn went far beyond in raising serious concerns as to how the company would fare without its charismatic founding genius. Easy, and not unwarranted, comparisons were made between the loss of Wynn’s services to his company and that of Steve Jobs to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) after Jobs died in 2011.

My industry-centric view

I knew Wynn back in the day both as an industry colleague and competitor. I was also a happy holder before I moved my portfolio into a blind trust in 2006, when I became an industry consultant. My appraisal of his presence over 30 years was that it represented, at any given time, a 20% premium to the price of the stock. So when shares hit their high of $202 late last spring, to me this was a $160 stock with a 20% asset that did not show up on the balance sheet. In fact, I believed that even at that lofty price, Wynn shares were still undervalued largely because I knew the company pipeline would always be filled with new innovative, cash-producing projects originating in his fertile imagination.

Steve Wynn. Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This is not to imply that Steve Wynn was the single managerial engine that drove the company to its long record of successes. His senior management team had been schooled in his mantras. He was a tough boss, given to temper tantrums. And even though mutual colleagues have told me he had mellowed somewhat since they’d worked for him, he had remained a ferocious pursuer of perfection in everything he built. And it showed in the earnings.

This culture was imbibed by his management team over time and they were solid, effective executors of his goals, visions and customer-service ethos. Many of them are now gone, as are many seminal Wynn board members. In what cannot be characterized as anything but the jettisoning of “Wynn baggage”, the new board now presents a “Wynn clean” stewardship led by its new chairman Philip Satre. The ex-Harrah’s (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO is an impeccable, first-rate industry veteran. Former COO, and now CEO, Matt Maddox gets passing grades on good stewardship to date, in my humble opinion.

We are now just about a year-plus past Wynn’s resignation. We now have some perspective as to how the company has fared since without him. More critically, what can investors expect going forward under the new management? As in all such events, there are plusses and minuses. Unknowable macro tailwinds or headwinds still lie ahead for the company and the entire casino sector.

We of course have the FY18 financial performance as one guidepost. But it’s not the story here. However, for context, here are a few highlights of 2018’s performance:

Data by YCharts

Price at writing: $124

Revenue: $7.68bn.

EV: $20.12bn.

Trailing P/E: 22.80

EV/EBITDA: 11.43

Beta: 1.29

Cash on hand (mrq) $1.95bn.

Market cap: $13.54bn

Total debt: $8.93bn

EPS ’18: $6.26

Projected Analyst EPS 2019: Average $7.75

I YR PT: $135 (Way low in our view, See our call later in this article reflecting a forward “Steve-free” second year performance).

The Maddox & company swerve

New CEO Maddox: A good steward to date. Source: Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

First we must appraise what the new Wynn team has or has not accomplished during this first year without Steve Wynn.

Settlement of outstanding legal issues in the Okada lawsuit with Japan’s Universal Entertainment.

Standstill agreement with Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine, who owns 9.2% of the outstanding stock.

Appointment of Phil Satre as new Chairman. New board with more female members, changes in several key C-suite executives.

Cancellation of the proposed, very “Steve-ish” $1.5bn lagoon Paradise Park project on the site of the company’s golf course acreage. Estimated savings $1bn in capex.

Scrubbed Paradise Park project will become an upgraded golf course. Source: Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wynn Convention Center project. Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Proceeding full bore on convention center, a 400,000-square foot facility on the LV strip costing $500m. Believed to be capable of increasing average RevPar 4% and being accretive to EBITDA by 2020.

Full speed ahead on Boston Encore $2.6bn project, scheduled to open on time this summer.

Management highly confident in positive outcome of Massachusetts license investigation. Hearings imminent.

A repositioning of the Wynn Macau property aimed at a focus on the premium mass player. Complete interior redesign, adding 10,000 square feet of retail. Change of marketing focus to premium mass. Exiting tier-two junket operators who bring tepid returns.

Wynn Palace: Adding Crystal Pavilion with 670 rooms in phase two of expansion. Wynn Palace occupancy is virtually 100%, nearly all comped to VIP players.

Upgrade of Wynn golf course now seen as a high potential revenue-generating amenity of greater value to company than what would have been Paradise Park.

Source: Wynn Q4 earnings call transcript.

(Note: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (HK0027) bought 4.9% of Wynn, 5.3 million shares, last March right after Wynn sold his own position to two institutional investors. Implications of this buy by an Asian gaming giant are many, but none yet specifically public. Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd. release.)

Clearly Wynn management has not been sitting around as did the famously terrified top management of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in 1966 after Walt died. A former colleague working there at the time told me once that they sat around biting nails and pondering each decision with the prologue phrase: “What would Walt do?”

We don’t have firsthand knowledge of whether Wynn people are scratching their heads in wonder before decisions, asking one another “What would Steve do?” But his shadow is long in some senses and a welcome disappearance in others, according to our Vegas interviewees.

Maddox and his minions have been plucking mostly low-hanging fruit. But they have also proven themselves as very adept harvesters. They are off to a good start, but time will tell. We see the beginnings of diminishing headwinds in the US and Asia markets so our outlook for the stock remains bullish. We have reasonable conviction that the new “Wynn-less” team will produce in the range of $7.85 to $8.15 in earnings for 2019 based on the 10 policy moves noted above, diminishing headwinds in Asia and no major US recession.

Our industry panel weighs in

It is one thing to pick low hanging fruit; it is quite another to find fertile grounds on which to conceive, plant, nurture and mature new orchards. And it is in that where the nexus of a “Wynn-less Wynn” shall ultimately become clear.

We believe that an appraisal of how the company will move forward now is not to be found as much in numbers at this time. So many headwinds persist outside of management control, be they diminishing or not. Northward spikes in the stock can be expected if the Trump/Xi trade talks go anywhere. Clearly a positive outcome in the Massachusetts hearings will likewise move the shares smartly ahead. But these are elements of 2019. The way to make money on being long Wynn has always been to link belief in the sector to the personal genius—yes, we do not use that adjective lightly—of Wynn himself. Our 20% premium factor has been proven out, except in such rare instances as when Steve himself stubbed a very expensive toe. In 2000 Kirk Kerkorian outfoxed him and won control of Mirage Resorts for MGM (NYSE:MGM).

The best appraisal of the runway ahead for the company without Wynn himself is to be found, in my view, by industry peers. To that end I conducted one-on-one interviews with a panel of 10 executives in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Macau. All are either former colleagues, former Wynn executives, or competitors of long standing with the company. None are now nor have been employed by Wynn within the last 15 years. All share what I believe to be keen firsthand insights into the man and the possible longer range impacts of his absence from the company.

What follows, I stipulate, are the opinions of these individuals who have all requested to weigh in but who remain unidentified for the obvious reasons of discretion and current professional status.

Their responses are presented here in a Q&A format. The questions were all the same. The answers here are opinions widely shared among the 10 so as to constitute a consensus, and they are presented in that context.

Q: There was an obvious need for the company to separate itself and its management from any alleged Wynn misbehavior that would damage its regulatory or business interests. With Wynn gone what do you see, if anything, as the losses to the prospects of its business going forward?

A: Our panel overwhelmingly agreed that the pipeline was going to be the primary victim—including prospects for a Japan property that would “knock out officials there”, in the words of one respondent. With Steve the consensus was that its chances at a Japan license would be equal, if not even better, than MGM or most of the other bidders, save for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). All agreed there was obviously no way Wynn would have had any chance at a Japan license had Steve decided to stay and fight out the charges of his accusers.

One participant, a longtime Wynn executive from back in the 1980s, put it pointedly:

You don’t replace a Steve Wynn with a Matt Maddox. This is no knock on Maddox or the current management people. But he is basically a financial guy. He has a decent operating mentality. But neither he nor anyone else in the place can envision where the business is really going beyond what data tells them. They are numbers people. This has become a numbers business for sure. But that is not where the instincts to thrive with new off-the-reservation ideas and concepts come. And always have.

Another respondent added,

What Steve saw coming was that you needed much more than slots and tables to move people to properties. It came down to telling people what they wanted before they knew it themselves. It’s a clear Steve Jobs mentality that drove all his big decisions. That’s missing now.

Q: Had there been no revelations about his behavior and had he remained at the company, do you think the Paradise Park project would have gone forward?

A: Our panel, to a person, agreed that it would have. Their thinking was this: the project was a perfect example of Wynn’s thinking process. One panelist put it best, and this is a word-for-word transcript of his reply:

Here he was sitting on a "meh" golf course pulling in $5 million a year at best. It was strip area land worth gold. He saw the strip as becoming as dense and crowded with people and buildings as downtown Manhattan. The idea of building a lagoon, a boardwalk and literally bringing an active water feature like no other anywhere on any competing property, was pure Steve. It would be a dramatic contrast to the noise and crowds of all the places. It was going to be like bringing a coastal presence to the middle of the dessert. He would have built the place so that the rooms would work with convention space, dining and outdoor sports, A-one only.

Q: To be fair, given the slow growth of Las Vegas, the room supply and prospect of new casinos downstream, didn’t the investment look questionable? Isn’t that why his successors killed the project?

A: Our panel thinks there was certainly a case to be made for killing Paradise Park from a financial viewpoint. Repositioning the capex to convention development isn’t the worst idea as a substitute and possible good return.

Again, a direct panelist quote here:

But that is the difference between Steve and the next guy. He was able, in his own brain, to see how the place would unfold in the heads of the public. That was instinct. Tough to calculate by algorithms that give financial brains comfort. He knew, by the way, he would direct his team to design the place. He knew what the Vegas visitor wanted before they knew it. He just knew. Though he was a relentless researcher and very good reader of numbers himself, his decisions always rested on his gut. That gut is missing, sad to say. It’s not fatal by any means. But to say it won’t affect the company’s future in being ahead of trends is naïve.

Q: The successor management has made some good decisions on lots of issues getting out from under the Steve mess. Do you see any bad decisions they’ve made that could come back to impair performance going forward?

A: Our panel agreed that successor management inherited a huge can of worms over the Steve Wynn behavior issue. They did not advance any critiques on the 11 items noted in this article and praised those related to the Okada settlement and Elaine Wynn deals as very positive. Another panelist noted:

Look, the Boston property is all Steve. And it will be huge. The question I have is that few people understand his influence on properties after they open. He is a development guy that is A-one only. But he is also a marketing genius. He recognizes problems faster than most, acts to correct miscues faster than his own people, and when he makes changes in property focus its almost always for the better. That could be a missing element in Boston. He will have good people there. But none of them are him.

Q: So is it fair to conclude that the so-called “guiding genius” of Wynn personally, now lost to the company, will only affect new pipeline projects? Wynn is approaching his late 70s. Did he have an arsenal of new projects yet to make it to the drawing board?

A: We got an intriguing answer to this question in that everyone, particularly ex-Wynn executives, believed that “Steve would have gotten bored after Boston and Paradise Park were both underway.” All agreed that, by now, the beginnings of new projects would have already been gestating in his brain. All our panelists said they’ve heard rumors around the business that Wynn was working on a concept to “reinvent the art gallery business” by creating an entirely new way of making quality art shopping a unique experience.

Bottom line:

Without Steve Wynn, we see the pipeline noted here should take the company though 2020 at least. Beyond that, we see a proclivity for more cautious, step-by-step projects on the existing footprint. We think the accretive earnings of those investments, plus a diminishing of present headwinds, will move the stock forward. We are staying with our PT of $185 before the end of 2019. Nobody can predict the outcome of macro events like the US/China trade deal, the China economy, prospects for a US recession, etc. Wynn Resorts will do fine.

We also believe that the prospects now of a merger or acquisition as a forward strategy are higher than ever without Wynn at the helm. It seems to us that when there is no Steve, there is no potential ego clash with a conceivable partner. We, and our panel, agree: A transaction can be in the cards sooner than anyone now believes.

But based on what exists and what is planned for the next two years, we see the company’s earnings recovering with the sector as a whole. The only missing ingredient will be our conviction that the 20% Wynn premium that we have associated with the creativity of the company founder is gone. Had there not been personal misbehavior and had he remained at the helm, our PT would be somewhere in the $215 to $225 range.

I'll close with a memory of a lunch with Wynn at his old Golden Nugget Chinese restaurant, Lilly Langtry’s, in downtown Las Vegas. We chatted about the business. After a long and lively discussion of trends I recall him crunching on a carrot stick and telling me: “Look, this is a very simple business.” He spread out his arms as if to measure a length of air. “All it takes is the ability to build a joint that gets people here,” he said, nodding at one outstretched arm, “and get them to go through the time and trouble to go here,” he said, nodding at the other arm.

“And not the other guy’s joint.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.