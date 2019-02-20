Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) CEO Timothy Leach on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Megan Hays - VP of IR and Public Affairs

Timothy Leach - Chairman and CEO

Jack Harper - President

William Giraud - EVP and COO

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JP Morgan

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Phillip Jungwirth - BMO

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley

Michael Hall - Heikkinen Energy

Bob Morris - Citi

Paul Sankey - Mizuho

Jeffery Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Ryan Todd - Simmons Energy

John Freeman - Raymond James

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Nitin Kumar - Wells Fargo

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2018 Concho Resources Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Megan Hays. Ma'am, you may begin.

Megan Hays

Great. Thank you, Daniel. Good morning and welcome to Concho's fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Our earnings release and corporate presentation are available on our website, and we plan to file our annual report on Form 10-K today after market close. Participants on today's call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. They're subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements and other disclaimers are provided in the earnings release and presentation. Our comments today may also reference non-GAAP measures. You'll find the appropriate reconciliations in our earnings materials.

I'm joined today in Midland by Tim Leach, our Chairman and CEO along with President, Jack Harper, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Will Giraud and members of the Concho senior management team. During today's call, we will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 operational and financial results and will update you on our 2019 outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session please limit yourself to one question and one follow up.

Now, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Leach

Thanks, Megan. Good morning. This was a transformational year for Concho. We started the year communicating the importance of our strategy, execution strength and capital discipline. During 2018, we delivered on each of these and achieved strong results while running one of the largest development programs in the Permian. Our biggest milestone in 2018 was the acquisition of RSP. Based on our track record in the Permian, RSP checked all the boxes. The transaction enhanced our long-term strategy and the scale of our growth platform.

As we fold this premium inventory into our development machine we’re extremely pleased with the assets and the team that joined us. The portfolio that we've created is a competitive advantage and we're focused on high grading it and blocking up acreage for drilling long laterals and project development.

To that end, in 2018, we executed 15 asset trades covering 60,000 net acres in aggregate. We also sold non-core assets for proceeds of about $360 million and received $160 million distribution from our investment in the Oryx regional gathering system. Through portfolio high grading development, and delineation during 2018, we increased our horizontal resource to 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Roughly two thirds of this resource is considered premium and achieves a rate of return greater than 35% at $60 oil. The average rate of return of this premium resource is 68% and we have 40 years of runway at our current pace. Our capital program in 2019 is directed to these locations.

We also delivered solid operational performance. We increased production 36% year-over-year driven by a 41% increase in oil volume. Our teams are leading the transition to large scale manufacturing stall development and well performance for the projects completed in 2018 is strong. Free cash flow has been a practice not a concept. And we again executed a disciplined program that highlighted the quality of our assets. We invested a total of $2.5 billion in our drilling and completion program and generated around $2.6 billion of cash flow, marking the third consecutive year for cash flow to exceed our capital investments excluding acquisitions.

And our track record for free cash flow and outlook for the business enables us to initiate a dividend this quarter. We ended the year with investment grade credit ratings from the three top rating agencies and the strong balance sheet. We're working to deliver a value proposition in our industry that competes for capital across the broader market and in 2018 we made significant progress in achieving this goal.

While our supportive market conditions and higher oil prices are welcome. Our returns focus game plan means we find opportunity especially in times of volatility. There has been a lot of conversation about service cost, historically if the slowdown materializes there is typically a three or four month delay before activity levels and service cost respond to market realities. We expect this to be the case in 2019.

Against this backdrop, we're continuing to focus on free cash flow growth and maintaining balance sheet strength. Because of this, we're calibrating the 2019 program around lower commodity prices and even at lower prices, the efficiency of our machine and the compelling benefits of the RSP transaction are apparent. We talked last quarter about the evolution of the E&P business model.

Our model will build excess cash flow and maximize returns on and off capital. At a time of broad industry change, our strategy combined with the best team, assets and balance sheet will deliver in a way and in a timeframe very few in our industry can.

We have carefully and thoughtfully pursued our plan. Developing the platform, more capable and better position than any other time in our history. And 2019, sets up an incredible trajectory for our company, one that reinforces the investment case for Concho.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jack.

Jack Harper

Thank you, Tim. Our performance and actions in 2018 contributed to one of the most strategically important years in our history. We invested in high value growth projects, controlled cash cost, executed a disciplined capital program and strengthened our portfolio. In short, it was another year of good offense and delivering on what we say we're going to do.

I'll start with a recap of fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, before reviewing our updated outlook for 2019. Fourth quarter production averaged 307,000 BOEs per day, in line with our guidance range.

Oil volumes averaged 199,000 barrels per day and now make up 65% of production volume compared to 62% during the fourth quarter of last year. Controllable cash cost look good, but we continue to focus on improvement. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.94 and adjusted EBITDAX totaled $751 million, a 46% increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

For 2018, production volumes were $263,000 BOEs per day. This includes a partial year contribution from RSP, which we acquired in mid-July. Controllable cash cost per unit improved, down 4% compared to 2017. Full year adjusted earnings per share was $4.60 and adjusted EBITDAX totaled $2.8 billion.

As Tim mentioned, we invested $2.5 billion in our capital program, while generating $2.6 billion in operating cash flow and received proceeds of approximately $520 million from divestitures and our strategic investment in Oryx. Our disciplined capital program and prudent portfolio management continued to be used to strengthen the balance sheet. Long-term debt ended the year at $4.2 billion and our annualized leverage ratios stood at 1.4 times.

Clearly, the backdrop for oil prices was different last quarter. Companies were poised to increase activity and inflation wins were not in our favor. The steep drop in crude prices at the end of the year illustrates how fast this business can change. A strong financial position is a core value and competitive advantage and our balance sheet and cash flows are well protected. Based on our guidance range approximately 70% of our oil is hedged and roughly 60% is covered with basis swaps.

Operationally, things are proceeding as planned. During the fourth quarter, we ran 34 rigs, one of the largest programs in the basin. We continue to advance our style of return centric development, which focuses on large scale and multi-well projects across our asset base. Our project results continue to demonstrate the prudence of this approach, which mitigates parent-child impacts, drives operational efficiencies and maximizes the long-term value of our investments.

As the competition to supply the most efficient barrel intensifies technology is increasingly important. Our moved to manufacturing style development combined with the team's use of technology is accelerating innovation, improving productivity and optimizing program economics. In 2018, more capital was directed to large-scale projects than ever before. And our well performance on an absolute and lateral adjusted basis increased 21% to an average peak 30 day rate of more than 1,400 BOE per day, while the average lateral length was relatively consistent year-over-year.

In addition to creating value through how we build, develop and operator assets, we're also looking to capture the most value with how we market the oil and gas we produce. Since the beginning of 2019, the Midland Cushing discount has narrowed significantly as Plains Sunrise System ramps up and anticipated line conversions come to fruition.

The scenario around takeaway capacity and regional pricing has played out largely as we expected and communicated. I'm glad we were patient and didn't sacrifice long-term value for short-term transportation arrangements. We're not aware of a single Permian barrel that didn't clear the Midland market. Importantly, we're now in a strong position to begin diversifying our pricing and market exposure and we're making progress on this strategy.

During the first quarter of 2019 we entered into a firm sales agreement with a third-party purchaser that will provide an integrated transportation and marketing solution, including ample dock capacity. This agreement ramps to 50,000 barrels of oil per day when Plains Cactus II pipeline comes online. The barrel sold under this arrangement will receive waterborne pricing.

The energy sector space had a myriad of headwinds including big swings in oil prices, and investor frustration. With this backdrop, we're redoubling our focus on cost control, capital discipline and growing free cash flow and returns. While others in the sector are talking about a new strategy our actions and track record uniquely position us to deliver differentiated performance.

Our updated 2019 capital program is based on our view that volatility will continue to challenge the sector. The program includes a capital spend of $2.8 billion to $3 billion, which represents a 17% reduction compared with our previous guidance. This level of capital supports volumes with less investment and sets up a strong and sustainable free cash flow growth trajectory. With an oil production growth rate of 15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018, we continue to highlight the 2019 exit rate because 4Q 2018 includes a full quarter of RSP activity.

Looking ahead to 2020, our base plan calls for similar investment level as 2019, resulting in a substantial free cash flow growth. We will respond to the price environment guided by the capital allocation framework laid out last quarter. This framework places an increased emphasis on returns of capital when we have excess free cash and still gives us the flexibility to opportunistically deploy additional capital. Our focus will remain on growing free cash flow over the long-term, more so than in any individual quarter.

We started the year with 34 rigs and 10 completion crews, which is our peak level for the year. As a result we expect 1Q capital of $825 million to $875 million, which will moderate as we move through the balance of 2019. Production for the quarter is expected to be in the range of 300,000 to 306,000 BOE per day, which reflects the timing of our move to more project style development across the asset base and the ramp of wells placed on production in the second and third quarters.

We have the team and assets to deliver differentiated value. Our scale advantage, execution strength and strong financial position allow us to deliver one of the most competitive barrels in the world.

We’ll now open up the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Arun Jayaram with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Arun Jayaram

Good morning, Tim and Jack. First question, pretty sizable change in the 2019, 2020 guide versus what you articulated last quarter, you mentioned volatility, but I was wondering if you could maybe give us some thoughts on how your thinking has evolved since that time in terms of the guide and what do you see as the benefits of the new operating plan, which does seem to indicate more capital efficiency versus your own plan?

Timothy Leach

Yes, Arun, I guess, when we put this plant together the thinking is really very similar to what we were thinking in November is that we were trying to be conservative and generate free cash flow. And so with the oil prices declining in the fourth quarter, we thought we’re being conservative back in November with how we were deploying capital at that time.

There’s reduction just is at a pace that will give us additional free cash flow, also gives us substantial growth of production. So I think it will allow us to demonstrate that we can generate growing amounts of free cash flow and grow the company.

Arun Jayaram

Fair enough. And Tim, just a follow up on the free cash flow characteristics of the new plan. Anyway you could give us a sense of your thoughts on call it between a $50 to $60 per barrel number in 2019 and 2020 what’s the free cash flow would like and your thoughts on prioritizing that free cash flow in terms of cash return, the balance sheet or reinvesting in your portfolio?

Timothy Leach

Yes, I'm going to give you directionally how I think about it and then I'm going to let Jack and a cleanup the mess and give you more specifics. I think between $50 and $60 there’s a big change in amount of free cash flow that we can generate, but I think as you look into the future that range of pricing is very good for us and I think that we can demonstrate that we can grow the company at exceptional growth rates and start to generate a free cash yield that competes kind of across all industries and that’s really what I'm focused on doing is growing our free cash flow yield to a level that generally inventors can get excited about.

Jack Harper

Yes and Arun just to add a little color to that, I think this level -- this capital level reflects a pace and an amount that allows us to cover our dividend and our capital budget in the low 50s this year, but we see an inflection point on free cash flow next year at an even lower price than that. And when you think about a price like $60 that amount of free cash approaches $1 billion in 2020.

Arun Jayaram

And then…

Jack Harper

Go ahead I'm sorry.

Arun Jayaram

There was $1 billion in 2020?

Jack Harper

That’s correct. And I also wanted to make sure we talked about -- you asked about priority most certainly balance sheet strength is a huge priority for us. We have a strong balance sheet, I think we believe it can be stronger and like to see it gravitate more towards the lower end of the range we've stated of 1 to 1.5 times. So making sure we achieve that, and then having the optionality for additional returns to shareholders or to run our business depending on the set of circumstances that are at that moment in time.

Arun Jayaram

Great, thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Timothy Leach

Good morning.

Brian Singer

Following up a little bit on the free cash flow point. You talked about having a big free cash flow number potentially if oil prices stay strong in 2020. But I wondered, if you could talk a little bit about M&A. You mentioned earlier and you highlight in your slide presentation you have 40 years of premium inventory that seems like a lot of premium inventory.

Can you talk to the interest or disinterest in further consolidation on a net basis? And whether that is a potential use of free cash flow or whether the free cash flow would be more sought out for debt pay down and return to shareholders as you mentioned?

Timothy Leach

This is Tim. I think that consolidation in leadership in Permian Basin is something that we'll always be a player in. And I mentioned how many trades we've done to try to continue to block up our assets. So continuing to high grade this portfolio of assets, I think you're going to see the entire industry working on that, and we want to be at the forefront of that.

The free cash flow that we generate from our business though, doesn't need to go into consolidation. The free cash flow is kind of what runs our business, runs our capital program and provides cash flow to shareholders. So I wouldn't -- I think about those two things separately.

Brian Singer

Great, thanks. And then my follow up is with regards to oil mix, oil production as a percent of the total. Your guidance would appear to imply as an increase in oil as a percent of the total both in 2029 and 2020 versus recent quarters. Can you just talk to the dynamics and drivers of this and whether on the natural gas side you see any constraints i.e. flaring or reinjection that are being assumed or expected?

Jack Harper

Brian, this is Jack. The increase in oil percentage which is accurate is a reflection of capital mix and the projects that we have planned for in the budget, which do have an increasingly oily mix. And it's the timing and the cadence of bringing on those projects.

As to the gas constraints, we do not anticipate any meaningful constraints in our business. The increased in oil is really more driven by capital allocation.

Brian Singer

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phillip Jungwirth with BMO. Your line is now open.

Phillip Jungwirth

Thanks. Good morning.

Timothy Leach

Good morning.

Phillip Jungwirth

Based on the 2019, 2020 guidance or outlook is currently laid out. How would you say you're tracking versus your original $2 billion RSP synergies and which synergy areas would you say you're outperforming either the development efficiencies, asset optimization, shared infrastructure or corporate level savings?

Timothy Leach

Yes, as I've said before, I think the synergy part of it we've achieved in terms of interest cost savings and G&A reduction, those things are done. The real value creation opportunity on the RSP assets was manufacturing style development, which now 70% of the development going on in 2019 on the RSP assets are long laterals and manufacturing styles. So that is a value creation on the RSP assets that will continue on now as we develop those over many years. So I'm very pleased with the value that I think is being created out of RSP.

Phillip Jungwirth

Great. And then on the upcoming dominator development between three wells there, how are you looking to measure success of the project in terms of operational efficiencies, leveraging facilities, productivity for well. And then, how would you expect to communicate results from this project?

William Giraud

Sure, Phillip, its Will. We’re obviously bringing that project on right now, I think that’s something we will be speaking to in more detail next quarter. But I would say we would measure it the same way we would measure any other drilling project in terms of the returns we received versus the investment.

And also that’s a bit of the unique project just given its size and as we’ve said before we’re trying to see how far we can push the efficiencies as we make these projects larger and larger and also there’s elements of spacing, testing and other things going on in that project. So there’s a lot in that, but I'm not sure there’s anything unique about it versus any of the other big projects we’re doing.

Phillip Jungwirth

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Neal Dingmann

Morning guys. My first question just on your sort of 2019 and 2020 plan it looks like you talked about Jack, and very nice capital cut for 2019 as you and Tim just pointed out, but then it looks like what I think if I am reading that right year-over-year CapEx for 2019 and 2020 assumes relatively flat. Does that mean latter part of 2019 or sometime in 2020 you would pick some rigs up and just try to sort of balance those two years?

Timothy Leach

Yes, we average this year 27 rigs and to get there we obviously are declining over the year, but it’s a similar level of rigs next year in that plan. So, yes, I would anticipate a bit of a ramp sometime during 2020, but not much.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then lastly just looking to slide 11 where you show some of your key projects, looks like you continue to be pretty diversified as far as kind of about 78 wells in that Delaware Basin with those key projects and about 67 Midland, is that cadence wise? And I guess you still feel equally as good about the two areas as judged by kind of the diversified plan?

Timothy Leach

Absolutely, we like the diversity of the Delaware and Midland Basin and when you look at our capital allocation this year it’s about a 60:40 mix with the 60 going to the Delaware.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Leo Mariani with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. I was hoping you could expand a little bit on the 2019 activity and CapEx plan just kind of looking at the full year guidance obviously you’ve got first quarter CapEx certainly is kind of above the full year run rate. Can you give us a little bit color around how you guys kind of plan to reduce activity if it’s kind of do a lot of rigs sort of roll off as we work away into the second quarter as first quarter you kind of your high CapEx quarter for the year. What can you kind of tell us about the activity in spending pace throughout 2019?

William Giraud

Yes, definitely, Leo, there’s a really helpful slide back on the very last slide in our deck around the guidance where we actually show you the 2019 rig cadence. And so we’re averaging 32 rigs in the first quarter going to 26 in the second and then back half of the year averaging 24. So there’s definitely a frontend loaded aspect as we come off the high of 35 rigs we ended the year with.

Leo Mariani

Okay, that’s helpful for sure. And I guess just in terms of asset sales which you guys obviously focused on a little bit and sign off some of the non-core pieces in 2018, what can you kind of tell us about the plans for 2019? Are you guys kind of continue to prune and should we expect decent proceeds in assets sales here in 2019?

William Giraud

That’s a little hard to predict, we will definitely be very active on the portfolio management side, as Tim mentioned we’re most focused on the trades that’s kind of the preferred use of our non-core acreage to use in this currency and the trade, but you saw us peel off a non-core asset package or two in 2018 and that’s certainly something we look at for 2019.

When you look at the map the goal is to end up with very large blocks of acreage in the best parts of the Permian. And so when you look at our map the Northern Delaware kind of jumps off the page, actually there is an area that we still have the relatively scattered position, we like it but it’s certainly a focal point for trades and an opportunity for non-core assets.

Leo Mariani

All right, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bob Brackett with Bernstein Research. Your line is now open.

Bob Brackett

Yes, I had a question about some of the development efficiencies, I saw that big jump in lateral length from a 8,000 to 9,700 you’re able to achieve that with a mix of Delaware and Midland acreage?

William Giraud

That’s right. And that really goes back to that conversation around this trades and swaps that’s been the big enabler for pushing lateral length especially in the Delaware Basin.

Bob Brackett

And then, expanding on that can you talk about the fine tuning of completions, you dropped stage count last year, but improve the wells. Can you talk about where stage count goes in 2019 and also maybe pound per foot, if there's any relevant change there?

William Giraud

Certainly, I think we should, if you look at the program year-to-year one evolution as you notice was stage spacing, but then also the intensity of the completions has backed off a bit. We continue to work on evolving completion strategy for all of the different bones and also kind of applications of -- it's not just the pounds per foot, there's a lot around lateral targeting and other aspects of completion. So I would expect to continue to see that change over the future, but I think that's a driver in increased well performance over time as well.

Bob Brackett

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Drew Venker with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Drew Venker

Good morning, everyone. Just wanted to follow up on the last question on well performance improvements, can you speak to how much you think the well performance improvements have come from optimizing spacing and well design aside from -- and things targeting on the reservoir, as opposed to just completion design modifications?

Timothy Leach

That's a little hard to describe in a brief way. But certainly what -- I think what we're pleased by is that as we moved into this large-scale project development. We're seeing the results we expect and it's enabling us to do some pretty interesting thing from testing and continuing to understand the best way to do it.

Drew Venker

Understood. Maybe if you all could give a little bit more color on how you think spending maybe would flex in a higher price environments like $60 or $70 price environment that’d be helpful, I guess both for 2019 and 2020?

Timothy Leach

Yes, I would say that we run a flexible business. But I really think that higher oil prices will just generate bigger cash yields for us free cash flow. So -- and I think that's how we can differentiate ourselves so we can show growth and really strong free cash flow.

Drew Venker

Thanks, Tim.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy. Your line is now open.

Michael Hall

Thanks. Good morning. Appreciate the time. I guess, I wanted to just kind of come back to the evolution of your thinking on -- as you call it the E&P business model, I'm just kind of curious on kind of what would you say your guiding principles behind the line and the evolution of this E&P business model?

Just kind of taking the other side on some level conscious that probably one of the deepest inventories in the business, low cost structure, differentials are narrowing, costs are falling cyclically. So, one could ask why flow now, why not just kind of push through? I'm just curious to what extent that was discussed or debated and kind of what are the guiding principles behind I guess the why in this evolution?

Timothy Leach

Well, I mean, we've been talking for some quarters now about a compelling business model for our industry. And the one thing to remember about Concho is that while I think we're one of the leaders in the shale revolution, where this company was only started 12 years ago. And so, as I talk to my shareholders that were investors on the IPO of this company, they best of -- our shareholders have stayed with us through the discovery of the biggest oil field in the world. They've stayed with us while we were delineating it and trying to figure out how to best drill it. And now it's kind of time for a payday.

And so when you think about what does the payday look like for those long-term investors, I think it's a model that competes with any other kind of industrial model in the world where you can grow and generate enough free cash flow to redistribute the shareholders that it's a new kind of oil and gas model.

Michael Hall

Okay, that's helpful, I appreciate the color. And I guess it kind of segues into my next question, which was the payday I guess, the dividend. How are you guys thinking about target yields on that if you have one? And what sort of timeframe should we think about for the pace of growing the dividend?

Timothy Leach

I mean, this quarter, we just initiated our first dividend ever so it's kind of earlier gain. But I

I would say that I think what we're thinking about more is being able to demonstrate increasing cash yields. And then talk about -- after your balance sheet is right where you want it in what form is the best way to get capital back to shareholders.

Michael Hall

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thanks very much.

Timothy Leach

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bob Morris with Citi. Your line is now open.

Bob Morris

Thank you and good morning gentlemen. Tim, you mentioned earlier that when there is a slowdown there is typically a three or four month lag on seeing oilfield service cost inflation, deflation. But at this point, we're a little bit into that with the slowdown by you and a lot of your peers in the Permian Basin, what are you expecting or seeing today as far as oilfield service cost deflation on the year?

Timothy Leach

Well, let me say in general that if everybody was within their cash flow we don't need 500 rigs running in the Permian Basin. So we are thinking that the back half of the year up to be less expensive than it is today. Jack, you want to talk about how?

Jack Harper

I would just add to that that we have -- our plan is based on cost as we see them today. And so to the extent they do come down, that would be incrementally beneficial.

Bob Morris

Okay. And then, Tim, just curious with the slowdown in activity now, how does this impact the economics on the price you paid for RSP or is the bulk of the slowdown really on the legacy Concho assets are how do you think about that with regard to RSP?

Timothy Leach

We've combined this -- we've successfully put two businesses together, RSP a thriving business that was generating its own cash flow. If you look at how the capital is being distributed in 2019, there is just about as much capital going back to the RSP assets as they represented in the whole combination. So I think about it as taking two businesses and combining them into one better business. But -- so the capital efficiency is gained from the way that we are drilling the RSP assets.

Bob Morris

Okay, thank you.

Timothy Leach

Yes, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Sankey with Mizuho. Your line is now open.

Paul Sankey

Hi guys. Appreciate your comments about taking what shareholders want. Things have changed obviously in the time that you've been IPOed and then run the company. Are you now really going to more cash -- I guess the point is if you're going to a more cash return oriented strategy. And the big idea I think two or three years ago maybe longer was that you would sell the company. Is the idea now to run it hard for cash return? Thanks.

Timothy Leach

That wasn't my big idea, Paul. Either may have been your big idea.

Paul Sankey

I thought you told me that.

Timothy Leach

You were talking to other, Tim, I think. But my big idea is to create a business model that hasn't ever existed before one that attracts capital across all industries because of the growth and capital return to create something that's really compelling for investors. And that's why it gets our blood pumping is to see if we can through the right set of assets and capital allocation create something that's compelling investment?

Paul Sankey

And so the idea is rapid cash return growth, I guess right now or -- I mean you have such big growth opportunity in volumes terms?

Timothy Leach

Yes, I mean, I still think we're growing pretty substantially even in a reduced capital scenario.

Paul Sankey

Okay.

Timothy Leach

From a pretty big base I would say.

Paul Sankey

Yes, well that's kind of the idea, because I guess you're getting too big to sell yourselves, right? So.

Timothy Leach

I don’t know, yes. Go on to your next topic.

Paul Sankey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeffery Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Your line is now open.

Jeffery Campbell

Good morning. Earlier in the call you said 2020 outlook is using a lower than 2019’s low-50s benchmarks. What are variables to alleviate the year-over-year free cash in 2020 bearing in mind a flattish year-over-year spend and a lower commodity assumption.

Jack Harper

Yes, just to clarify what we said earlier is that our 2019 dividend and capital program can be funded in the low-50. And that as we look into 2020 at a lower price like 50 we can cover all of those things and have additional cash flow. And if we see a price somewhere at the level of a strip is currently or even approaching 60 we see free cash approaching $1 billion.

Jeffery Campbell

Okay. And -- but I guess what I'm asking is what is it about 2020 that’s going to make that performance even if the commodity assumption is lower is it just discontinued push towards bigger and bigger projects and longer laterals or just what are some of the variables there?

Jack Harper

Sure, I mean, our focus will be on the most efficient deployment of our capital under any circumstance and that is further highlighted the lower the commodity prices and I think it’s actually an opportunity for us to differentiate ourselves. But you’re right it’s making our investment better through large project development lateral placement within the zones, well spacing all of the small nubs that can now be turned to increased efficiency.

Jeffery Campbell

Okay, thank you. That was helpful. And I was also just wondering just I'm looking at the map of what you’ve been doing recently, I'm just wondering how’s your Reeves County acreage competing for capital with the Mexico Delaware Basin and the core Midland Basin acreage? And was wondering, if any of the large scale projects that you’ve detailed on slide 11 are located in the Reeves area?

William Giraud

Sure, this is Will. There are large scale projects in the Reeves area I mean if you look on slide nine I think that did a good job of showing where all of our wells are located. So I think you can see that’s just the fourth quarter, but you can see a pretty broad dispersion of development across all of our assets now.

And if you looked that on an annual basis I think you would see it across almost the entire portfolio.

Jeffery Campbell

Okay. So none of the projects that were named on slide 11 are in Reeves, but Reeves is doing its own projects?

William Giraud

Yes, I think the Jack project is in Reeves and then there’s one other significant project and there’s a also the Tempest well there, it is.

Jeffery Campbell

Okay, great. Thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ryan Todd with Simmons Energy. Your line is now open.

Ryan Todd

Great, thanks. Maybe just a question on the large scale project, you’ve seen strong results to-date on the various projects that you’ve developed. Can you provide any additional color on takeaways that you’re seeing from these projects whether regarding proper development of multiple horizons, efficiency gains, potential impact to parent-child dynamics and well productivity things like this?

Timothy Leach

Sure, I mean, while it’s still early it’s been a slow evolution for us into these larger and larger projects sizes. I’ll just say we’re obviously very pleased with what we’re seeing and in terms of what we’re expecting to see I think we’re also double down on the necessity of doing it this way and that this is the better way to do it. And I'm modestly optimistic that over measured in periods of years we will continue to find more efficiencies how to doing it that way in addition to just the base reasons to do it around mitigating parent child impact and things like that.

William Giraud

I would also add that when you look at the Permian Basin map having big blocky acreage once again it becomes apparent to us that that’s the way you can mitigate parent-child relationship and also frac heads from neighbors and things like that. So we’re very pleased with the way our acreage is configured and the trades and the way we’ve continued to block up a big chunky blocks of the best parts of the Permian.

Ryan Todd

Thanks. And are you -- I mean are you trending towards a time where you increasingly develop full sections in terms of all the developable horizons at the same time or do you think that you focus on one or two or two or three of the primary target horizons first and then go back at a later time and do secondary horizons?

Timothy Leach

No, we think it’s a three dimensional problem so you need to do all horizons simultaneously. And so, one of the big questions so you can kind of see it if you look at our list of projects on slide 11 one of the big questions is what the optimal project size and the answer is a little bit different depending upon where you are in the Permian and your lateral length, but we think it’s important to do.

We’re typically doing half mile fairways it’s kind of a way we think about it is developing the entire all of the horizontal targets in a half mile fairway open time.

Ryan Todd

Thanks, that's helpful, and maybe just a quick one on the fourth quarter. 4Q CapEx was probably a little bit higher than expectations was that just tightness towards the end of the quarter, was there any particular driver of that?

Timothy Leach

I mean, we were clearly ramping activity into an anticipated activity level in 2019. So there is a little bit of that, there is a whole bunch of those things. But I’d just point you to the fact that 2018 capital came at the high end of our guidance range. So I don't think it was really upside of our expectation.

Ryan Todd

Great. Thanks, I appreciate the help.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Freeman with Raymond James. Your line is open.

John Freeman

Good morning.

Timothy Leach

Hey, John.

John Freeman

Hi. The slide 11, which shows the breakdown of activity this year is really helpful. Would it be possible to get the 1Q wells that are anticipated to pop in 1Q. I'm just trying to get the -- what the percentage of those kind of really large pads in the Delaware that come out at the very end of 1Q is sort of the total in 1Q.

Timothy Leach

We're guiding you pretty clearly there on the far right side of that page. There is a lot of wells coming on in the back half of the first quarter, probably in the neighborhood of 70 in 1Q.

John Freeman

Perfect. And then, when I look at you've got the rig cadence as it goes through 2019, in 4Q you have the 34 rigs and the 7 frac crews. Does that sort of ratio of rigs that frac crews does that sort of hold through the year or just maybe how we should think about that?

Timothy Leach

It's probably in the range of 7 completion crews throughout the year in 2019. And it will bounce around a little bit as we -- one of the big we've been working on these projects is trying to compress the time from spud for sales on the project and the way we do that if we will hit it with the multiple rigs at the same time and also multiple completion crews. So the completion number may bounce around from month-to-month, but I think the average in that 7 to 8 number.

John Freeman

Great, I appreciate it. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Your line is now open.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Jim and Jack and to the rest of your team there. I wanted to go back to some of the earlier questions around the 2019 and 2020 guide. It looks like you guys are pointing to pretty steady quarter-over-quarter growth through 2019 and on into 2020.

But if you just looked at the rig count going from 34 down to 24 and capital spending trending down to the back half of the year that wouldn't -- you wouldn't guess that there would be steady growth. So what are some of the other -- what's missing from that picture that helps you guys continue that steady growth despite the reduced spending in rig rates.

Jack Harper

Sure, I think if you look at the bottom left of slide 11 and while the drilling and completions match up for the year, we do have more wells being placed on production during the year. And it's the cadence of those wells being put on production. And being able to start completing all of the large projects that we invested in last year, and were not producing last year.

Charles Meade

So it's just kind of the delay through the completions and the size of pads to bring on those wells to production?

Jack Harper

That's correct.

Charles Meade

Okay. Thank you, Jack. And then, Will perhaps this is a question for you, I’m trying to -- somebody asked this in a different way earlier, but you've mentioned about those -- the way you're developing different zones across the pad. And I wondered if you could talk a little bit about those the two -- to the pads that you guys talked about the Gettysburg pad and the Square Bill pad, both kind of been in the same Knuckle Woods there and Southeast, New Mexico. But I was going to say that one of them was just 3rd Bone Spring and the other one was 3rd Bone Spring in Wolfcamp A.

And I wondered if you could talk about if what's the reason where actually you targeted as one zone or one and two on the other and what's more indicative of the way you guys are going to operate going forward?

William Giraud

Yes, I mean, I should have probably clarified, so the idea is to be doing half mile fairway as we are attacking all the zones. You think back to when these products were started this is on that evolutionary continuum. And so, as we've been doing -- we've been testing horizontal spacing within an individual zone, which that Gettysburg as an example of that. And we've also been testing the interaction between different landings, which is the square builds as an example of that. So it's just part of that evolution to this large-scale model where you're currently developing all the zones simultaneously.

Charles Meade

Thank you for that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeanine Wai with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Jeanine Wai

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Timothy Leach

Good morning.

Jack Harper

Good morning.

Jeanine Wai

I just wanted to follow-up on some of the prior free cash flow questions. The release indicates that moderating activity really enhances Concho’s free cash flow outlook and capital efficiency. And I think you mentioned earlier on the call that the updated outlook generates $1 billion of free cash flow in 2020 at $60 WTI. So I'm just wondering how much higher is that number versus the prior outlook at the same oil price?

Jack Harper

That's -- it's hard to compare with the different capital stem levels. But I think relative to where we are today, really, I think the most important focus is kind of lowering the bar in terms of the base level of commodity to set the capital budget. And the efficiency gains we are able to see by high grading the budget. And so, I just focused more on where we are today. And I think, if in terms of dollars invested and yield gained, it's at least as good if not better than before.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. And then, I guess, my second question is just a more general one. You mentioned building a company that hasn't existed before. Can you discuss how you benchmark yourself versus peers in both the near-term and the medium term? And I know you've mentioned a bunch of things on the call already, but any specific numbers that you can provide on the metrics would be great? Thank you.

Jack Harper

Sure. We track certain metrics that we think correlate the most closely with share price appreciation, but ultimately our share price itself is the report card that is most important.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Deckelbaum with Cowen. Your line is now open.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, Tim and Jack and everyone. Thanks for taking my questions.

Timothy Leach

Sure, David. Good morning.

David Deckelbaum

You talked a lot about the focus on free cash, I'm curious as you look at your program in 2019 and '20 and perhaps beyond you also alluded to Jack and his team working a lot of things to cut costs. When you look at the large projects, how do you balance the desire to create sort of an annual free cash yield versus sort of the cash recycle periods associated with large pads? And I guess, if you thought about where you are in optimizing that process, do you still feel like it's early innings and that there's a lot of efficiency gains to be had in 2020 and 2021?

Jack Harper

Well, I'll start with the efficiency gains. And yes, I do think they are there to be had they’re -- as we mentioned before they're not going to be as obvious as they have been up to now, which is lateral length, stage spacing and stand loading it's spacing within the zone -- spacing -- placement within the zone and spacing of wells in the large projects. And so I think there are incremental gains to be had.

Speaking of the large project development though, in the first part of your question, as we've ramped up last year was the biggest ramp and we're going further in terms of percentage of capital spent on those kind of projects now. And so, now we're starting to get into a mode where we will roughly equal out the number of wells that come in and go out and completed. And so, that I think you're able to see that efficiency of that type of development starting this year and enhancing next year.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. So that kind of smooths out that cadence then over the next couple of years?

Jack Harper

Yes, I think the fourth quarter to first quarter should be the shallowest or flattest production cadence this year, and I wouldn't say that that will never happen again in the future, because it very well may. But as we look out over the next year, it should -- the trajectory should be up.

Timothy Leach

I would add also that one of the things about continuing our business in this way and at the pace that we're doing it, it flattens that PDP decline curve. And the flattening of the PDP decline curve really helps us run our business and generate more free cash flow.

David Deckelbaum

That makes sense. So I suppose even as you get to 2021 if there’s a need to add rigs, like Jack was talking about at the end of 2020 based on whatever your targets are you still lowered your PDP decline to a point where you’re still lowering that free cash breakeven overtime.

Jack Harper

That’s right.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. If I could just ask one quick follow up, you talked about the firm sales agreement getting down to the Gulf, as you’ve waited you alluded to earlier appreciate that you didn’t act to it rationally before. As you’ve waited for the market to clear a bit did you see sort of a natural opportunity to be able to mark more of your barrels to Brent with favorable terms? And is there sort of a philosophical balance or mix that you’d like to have exposed to Brent versus Midland?

Jack Harper

Sure, David. We like the idea and have described the desire to have a mix of pricing between Midland and some Gulf and beyond related price. However, we like Midland as a place to price barrels. And so, I think even though we’ll build out this diversity Midland will more than likely always make up the majority of where our barrels are priced.

David Deckelbaum

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Nitin Kumar with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Nitin Kumar

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just maybe referring back to something you said at the beginning of the call, you’ve got activity here by 17% within the quarter you mentioned it takes about three to four months to get that you also talked about prioritizing some of your extra free cash flow to growth. What are your markers over the next two years for additional activity? I know you just got activity, but I'm just kind of curious what are your markers to adding activities at this point?

Jack Harper

Sure, we valuate running a steady shift as we’ve described in the past. And so, I think that’s what you see us talking about when we lay out 2019 and a base plan for 2020. And so, as our cash flow grows and the production base grows you should expect to see our activity levels grow as well and it will be -- we’ll have to see what the circumstances look like at that point in time. But I think you should expect the same thing, it should be growth balance with increasing cash yield.

Nitin Kumar

Got you.

Timothy Leach

I’d also say second half of this year and into next year if we see lower service cost, we can get more done with the same dollars. So that might lead to more activity and more efficiency at lower service cost.

Nitin Kumar

Great, thank you for that. And the other one is just your gas and NGL pricing for that year you model a 10% discount versus and kind of you have traditionally it’s been around at 15% to 20% premium. When do you expect that to come back to kind of more normalized level or is that to go forward normal for the basin?

Jack Harper

Well, it will be highly driven by the NGL pricing. And so when we think ethane and propane recover to higher levels like we saw in the third quarter that would be the main driver of that gas realization for us.

Nitin Kumar

Great. Thank you, Jack.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Richard Tullis with Capital One Securities. Your line is now open.

Richard Tullis

Good morning. So Tim, Concho has a fairly long history drilling the Northwest shelf, how does that area compare on returns today given the generally lower well cost. And I guess we’ve been seeing some solid well results from industry drilling Abo and Yeso recently. So how are you looking at that area these days?

Timothy Leach

Sure, I mean, we still like the Northwest shelf the returns as you referenced are still very attractive the challenge has always been for us as we’ve gotten bigger is just it doesn’t drive the growth of the company. And so, it has become a smaller and smaller piece of our capital budget overtime not because we disfavored it’s been a great fly wheel asset over the years and really funded the growth of the Delaware Basin for a long time.

Richard Tullis

Okay. And then just lastly, I guess more of a macro question for Tim or anyone on the team what is the next leg in the Permian consolidation process? And does the consolidation slow, at least from an M&A viewpoint with oil, say $55, $60 oil?

Timothy Leach

Well, oil volatility has always been the enemy of consolidation it seems like. And everybody has been saying for several years that consolidation is going to start next quarter, and it never has. So I mean, yet last year was a pretty active year though in deals in the Permian. So I think you're going to see a steady stream of the map resolving itself to who the final players are going to be, that can really execute with the scale and I also mentioned blocky assets are very critical. So I think, it will take years of work, I think for the picture to resolve itself.

Richard Tullis

All right. Well that's all for me. Thank you.

Timothy Leach

Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks. Good morning all and certainly want to applaud you guys on your capital discipline outlook.

Timothy Leach

The question start.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for Tim or Jack, the capital efficiency implied in your 2019 and 2020 outlook is relative to consensus is quite impressive. Building on an earlier question in your earlier PDP decline, comment, Tim, as you slow growth to what degree does your base decline decrease at year-end 2019 and year-end 2020?

Timothy Leach

It's such a big base right now it only moves a couple of points in the near-term, but a couple of points is a big number of barrels. So -- but over the long-term that's an important factor to keep an eye on.

Derrick Whitfield

Completely agree. And then referencing page eight of the PowerPoint, you guys post a material growth in your premium resource category. Are there specific areas or intervals that accounted for that significant amount of growth?

Jack Harper

Hey, Derek. It's really representative of the areas that you've seen us focusing on and talking about over the last 12 to 18 months. So it's driven by Northern Midland Basin, Delaware Basin. And so, it really is representative of the portfolio and we’ll continue to hydrate that and attempt to move more resource into that category.

Derrick Whitfield

Great and thanks for the update and taking my questions.

Timothy Leach

All right. Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today's call. I would now like to turn the call back it over to Tim Leach for any further remarks.

Timothy Leach

Thank you for your attention. I know there's a lot of earnings coming in today and lots of calls. But I appreciate your interest in Concho and look forward to talking to you the next quarter. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.