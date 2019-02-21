Transglobe Energy Will Benefit From Egyptian Announcement

Transglobe Energy (TGA) is so out of favor that it would be hard to imagine the stock declining much from its current price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 12, 2019

As shown above, the forward price-earnings ratio borders on the absurd. That is before you take into account the rather generous distribution. The dividend was reinstated in August at $.035/share for the first time since March 2015. It appears to be a quarterly distribution at the current time. Though, this management has often used the distribution to reinvest in the business as needed and keep a strong balance sheet. Another one should have been declared in November. But the oil price downturn may have scared this management into waiting for some stability.

This company has closely watched its finances and survived the Egyptian upheaval a few years back because of that discipline. More recently, management diversified into Canada just in time to be hit with the takeaway capacity constraints that limit growth. Luckily, the Egyptian business is rolling forward with some successes and above all, decent oil pricing. The market may yet revise its opinion of this very out of favor stock.

Source: Transglobe Energy December 17, 2018, Press Release

Generally, a forward price earnings ratio as low as the one above does not anticipate rising oil production. Yet, a couple of discoveries, one of which was accidentally found while drilling an injection well, have led to steadily increasing production. Production does increase in lumps as Transglobe is one of the smaller players in Egypt. Larger companies such as BP (BP) and Apache (APA) generally have the largest most lucrative fields. A small player such as Transglobe generally receives the leftovers. Therefore, there is a fair amount of secondary recovery opportunities and small fields available to this operator. But what if a small field in Egypt qualifies as a decent amount elsewhere in the world.

Now Egypt would like to encourage more investment in the oil and gas industry in the country. Things have settled down quite a bit since the revolution. Egypt actually has a history as one of the more stable regimes in the Middle East. Therefore, the business investment climate is likely to be far more favorable than many other Middle East countries. Transglobe Energy would be a prime beneficiary of a new Egyptian attitude towards the oil and gas business.

Source: Transglobe Energy Third Quarter 2018, Press Release

As shown above, cash flow per share has taken a decent leap forward in the current fiscal year. Fourth-quarter results will probably get cash flow to the $1 per share level. So this company (with rising production) sells for less than twice its cash flow for fiscal year 2018. Additional Egyptian incentives could easily add to that total in the future.

Speaking of cash, this company tends to maintain a very strong cash and working capital position. The challenge has always been to sell the oil on a timely basis. Oftentimes in the past, this management sold its production quarterly or at best every other month. That made the cash flow very lumpy and hard to hedge. Currently, management seems to be surmounting that challenge.

Still, working capital is only slightly below long-term debt. That leaves this balance sheet in a very strong position. The current dividend could be paid for many years before there would be a balance sheet reason to adjust. However, Egypt announced more favorable contracts, so expect this management to up the exploration and development budget where applicable as those new contracts take effect. Cash flow from operating activities generally comfortably exceeds long-term debt. Dividend needs are a very small fraction of cash flow. This is one very strong little oil producer.

Source: Transglobe Energy January 2019, Investor Presentation

The most immediate source of future growth is the discovery shown above. Wells drilled are generally fairly cheap. This company averages less than $1 million per well drilled. So a discovery of this scale will pay back very quickly and be quite profitable.

Management has mentioned from time to time what appeared to be a major discovery in South Alamein a few years back. However, since the revolution, management has been unable to gain access to these leases. Management is hoping that this year will finally be the time to gain access to those leases and that discovery. If the military grants permission, then further upside potential above current guidance would be certain. As Egypt settles down to a path of more stability since the revolution, more and more areas are opening up to the oil and gas industry. The government has been very receptive to extending leases in these areas until companies have access.

Each year, the company plans an exploration well or two, but most of the money goes to work-overs and other operating improvements. It is extremely easy to ratchet up (or down) the capital budget as these (usually) conventional wells are relatively cheap to drill and complete. Typically, drilling costs alone run under $1 million.

Source: Transglobe Energy January 2019, Investor Presentation

The above slide represents much of the Egyptian production and is considered lower risk than many other oil and gas ventures. The field has a history of production. At one time, another company ran this until costs began to climb and profitability was not what could be achieved elsewhere. A smaller company like Transglobe with low overhead is ideal for this type of field. Now new technology promises to increase recovery assumptions and lower costs.

Secondary recovery in these fields has not been that expensive so far. However, the company does have to deal with increasing water cuts over time. These fields did cash flow (somewhat) during the last dramatic downturn of oil pricing in 2015. That is unusual for a secondary recovery operation.

Source: Transglobe Energy January 2019, Investor Presentation

Investors can generally expect a couple of significant announcements of new finds over the next year. In the meantime, the currently strong Brent pricing means that production will undoubtedly increase over the next fiscal year.

This management will live within its cash flow so the capital budget shown above can easily be adjusted as industry conditions change.

Source: Transglobe Energy January 2019, Investor Presentation

This stock has reserves that represent an unusual bargain compared to the current market cap of the stock. The enterprise value is nearly the same as the market cap because the strong working capital position produces a net debt position close to zero.

But the reserves shown above are more than three times the current market value. The rising cash flow shown above combined with the announced plan for additional Egyptian incentives ensure that value shown above will be realized. Most likely the Egyptian incentives will result in a higher level of company activity and faster production growth.

There was a potentially major discovery announced in the 2018 fiscal year. This company usually finds more oil somewhere each year. In addition, there are still some wells in areas that the military has not yet allowed access to. So there are plenty of growth opportunities available to this company.

Much of the debt comes from a prepayment agreement to allow smoother cash flow. There is actually very little long-term debt on the balance sheet. For those who do not mind a micro cap, this Canadian company with mostly Egyptian production offers intriguing opportunities. The dividend is far from certain. This management does not hesitate to reinvest that cash if industry conditions appear to favor that approach. However, before 2015, the dividend was rather generous until the oil price crash. The Egyptian announcement of more favorable contracts with oil companies should make a distribution in the future an odds on event. The key to the distribution is that growth and balance sheet strength comes first.

The rising cash flow implies that the stock should sell for at least 8 times that cash flow. That would put the market cap near the reserve value shown above. A stock this discounted to cash flow and reserves does not really have a lot of risk attached to it. The asymmetric risk here is readily apparent.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like TransGlobe Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.