What Does Ex-Dividend Mean?

There are 4 key dates surrounding a dividend. These include:

Declaration Date: This is the date on which the company officially declares the amount of the upcoming dividend, the date of record that will determine which shareholders will be paid the dividend. Date of Record: The date used to determine who is the owner of the shares as recorded on the books of the company stock registrar at market close. This is the shareholder that is entitled to receive the upcoming distribution payment. Ex-dividend Date: Current exchange rules provide 3 business days to complete and settle a transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer as new owner. Therefore, you need to allow for the day of the sale plus 2 more days to own the shares of record and thus own the dividends from there forward. This results in the ex-dividend date being 2 days before the Record Date. Buy on Monday, you own the shares of record on Wednesday. For example, if the record date is specified as Tuesday or earlier, you will not meet it as the owner of record. On day 3 (2 past your purchase date and equal to the ex-dividend date) you are the recorded owner and own any dividends due then or thereafter. There is a very important exception to this rule. If a company issues a dividend in stock rather than cash (or the cash dividend is > = to 25% of the stock value), then the ex-dividend date is set to the first business day after the dividend has been paid. Payment date: The date specified by the board upon which the actual distribution of the dividend funds is released to the payees from the company funds. It will, by necessity, always be on or after the ex-dividend date so as to make sure the payment ends up in the right hands.

You can find a list of ex-dividend dates for US exchange traded stocks here.

An Ex-Dividend Example

For example, when a dividend is declared at the board of directors meeting on 12/14/18. This is the Declaration Date.

The board further sets the date a shareholder must be listed in the stock registry as the official shareholder as Wednesday 12/20/18. This is the Date of Record.

If you purchase shares by Monday 12/17/18, then you will be the official owner by the 3rd following business day, Wednesday 12/20/18. Buying on or before that date, you will own the dividend. If you are buying “today” then add 2 days forward beyond your purchase date to allow for owning before the ex-dividend date. If the Of Record Date is sooner than that, you will not own the dividend. If the dividend is on or after that ex-dividend date, you will own it.

Simply put, if you know the ex-dividend date, then buying and holding before that will insure you own the dividend. If you buy shares on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not own the dividend (except as noted above for stock dividends or large special dividends).

In this example, we will use one month following the Declaration Date as the one specified by the board to distribute the payments. Thus, 1/14/19 would be the Payment Date.

Clearly, these various dates associated with the dividend are important for the company, the shareholder on any given day, and the law to know who the dividend belongs to. The Ex-dividend date is the controlling day which tells you that you will own the dividend if you are the legal share owner (of record) on that day. If you sold you shares before that date, you will not own the dividend even if the of record date falls between your sale date and the ex-dividend date.

Some Immediate Implications Of The Ex-Dividend Date

It is easy to see that the investor must be aware of each of these key dates when buying or selling shares or options on those shares in order to know if they will have the benefit of a dividend.

Additionally, tax planning may be effected, as in our example where the Declaration and Ex-dividend dates are in the year 2018 and the actual payment distribution falls in 2019 (a taxable event if outside a tax advantage account, such as an IRA).

A common misconception is that the exchange adjusts the trading price of the shares at ex-dividend date market open. This is not exactly true. The stock exchange actually only adjusts the closing day quote from the prior day downward by the amount of the dividend on the morning at the open of trading ex-dividend. In the case of small dividends for highly traded stocks, this is usually not noticed because it is within the noise of the tick by tick trading normal in the share volatility. Significantly large dividends (and/or those in thinly traded stocks) where the size of the dividend is larger than the normal daily trading range of the shares may exhibit the lowered market price more clearly.

The reason for the exchange adjustment of the prior (to ex-div day) closing quote is because the dividend is not owned by new buyers and the divided cash no longer belongs to the company (thus reducing the company market cap). Any given individual stock's actual ex-dividend price behavior in trading on the ex-dividend day may be up or down from the prior close. It is only the prior closing quote and pending limit and stop loss orders not accompanied by a DNR (do not reduce order) that are adjusted. The actual trading prices both for one stock or another stock and within a given stock history may or may not experience a downward move equal to the dividend at ex-dividend market opening or intraday. For practical considerations it is common for the actual opening price to reflect the downward quote adjustment. This is for 2 reasons; A) DNR orders are only done by special instruction rather than default, and B) many non-sophisticated investors place an open (no limit) order over night and so the first of these triggers at the exchange adjusted quote. An examination of the target stock history will indicate the general pattern (if any) as to whether the ex-dividend price remains decreased for any significant time frame or rather that the exchange price adjustment vanishes quickly within the noise of tick by tick trading in the shares.

As touched upon above, an important implication of the ex-dividend market price adjustment involves limit orders for purchase. US exchanges automatically adjust the limit price downward to reflect the ex-dividend market price reduction, however, the Canadian Toronto Stock Exchange does not. Many brokers allow a limit order special instruction to “Do Not Reduce (“DNR”) if requested by the investor. When in doubt, ask your broker/dealer.

Stock option prices are usually not adjusted for ex-dividend unless the dividend is 10% or larger than the underlying stock pricing.

Strategies Involving Ex-Dividend Date

Because of the exchange adjustment of opening ex-dividend quote price, it is of interest to both option traders who use a dividend capture trading strategy, and to those using other trade points that might be sensitive to pricing changes triggered by the ex-dividend adjustment (limit buy orders, stop loss, and some algorithmic trading examples come to mind).

Typically, dividends are paid quarterly. Therefore, an investor collects 4 dividend distribution each year they own the shares. One strategy for income investors is to target harvesting more dividends with the same investing capital. Instead of just 4 dividends distributions per year, a dividend capture strategy seeks to buy shares shortly before the ex-dividend date and then sell them very soon after they own the dividend, disposing on the ex-dividend date or a few days thereafter. The investor can then move on to another dividend capture target, using the same investment capital to harvest a dividend 2 to 4 times or more each month.

At first glance, collecting 24 to 48 or more dividends each year with the same total investment capital would seem to be far better than the passive investor that only harvests the 4 dividends from his single equity holding. There are two trade-offs that may limit the success of such a strategy. First, stocks with a dividend larger than the normal daily trading range will tend to trade down in price on the ex-dividend date, often offsetting all of the dividend or even more. In such cases, the result will be a net loss unless the shares are held longer to await price recovery. In such a case, the dividend capture strategy has really converted to a more conventional holding strategy where the capital can not be flipped as often as planned and the returns really are based on the share price movement rather than the dividend. This leaves a longer exposure to market risk with exposure to downside losses and a need for share price advances (no longer just dividend harvest) to deliver a net profit on the trade. Of course, the round trip transaction costs of buying and selling also must be born by the trade before a net gain can be realized. The second issue with a dividend capture strategy is that it trades off the more frequent dividend harvesting at the opportunity cost of foregoing any intrinsic gains from share price growth over time.

A strategy that is related to dividend capture is to trade by writing covered options instead. Option prices are not adjusted by the exchange for ex-dividend because the dividend value is built into the premium price which takes into account the time remaining until ex-dividend date and the amount of dividend distribution. Call option premiums fall on the ex-dividend date because the call instantly decreases in intrinsic value by the dividend amount and there is no offsetting increase in extrinsic (time) value. Put options trade at a higher premium leading up to ex-dividend date due to the potential for early presentation and capture of the dividend by the put holder. Other factors such as implied volatility, momentum, and interest rates also work into the pricing (both model and real world). Black, Scholes, and Merton were awarded a Nobel prize for developing a method to ideally price options. It is based on the assumption (proven in real world trading as well as logically) that the proper price of an option leaves a zero arbitrage difference to be gained by buying and selling a combination of options and the underlying equity. Any departure from this zero arbitrage pricing structure sees cash rush in to trade the temporary arbitrage opportunity, moving prices quickly back to zero arbitrage advantage. This is exactly how markets operate in both theory and practice, removing risk free opportunity for gain very quickly. Nonetheless, option premiums assume a constant rate of change (or 2nd derivative thereof) from the “present” instant moment until expiration or other arbitrage triggering event. Random walk of market prices is matched by moves in the option premium, adjusting to maintain the zero arbitrage ideal. However, in the case of ex-dividend, the change in value of the shares and related options is an instantaneous quantum leap rather than a smooth transition changing gradually trade tick by trade tick throughout the market day. This means that premium price must adjust in the immediate shift to ex-dividend. This is a known amount and time in advance and thus allows anticipation of an arbitrage pricing gap as the market nears the close on the eve of ex-dividend and the open on ex-dividend date. Once again, markets do recognize and anticipate these situations and work to remove any zero risk arbitrage. However, as with the direct dividend capture by trading shares, some investors use the market noise and momentum trends that tend to overwhelm the mechanical price adjusting to try to gain an advantage in capture of the dividend.

With proper timing between ex-dividend date and option expiration, the size of the extrinsic (time) value may overwhelm the price shift from the passage across to ex-dividend. Writing cash secured puts with a strike price at or near the money is one strategy used to minimize the investment duration. Since the option premium pricing is largely governed by extrinsic (time) value due to the rate of change of the time value differing from the change of premium price portion for the intrinsic value (related to the underlying price of shares, distance from that value, momentum, and some other factors. In fact, a put contract owner of a near-the-money option will decide whether to present and take shares by early termination of the contract if the intrinsic gain outweighs the remaining extrinsic value. The extrinsic value is readily estimated by comparison to an at the money strike for the same expiration date. The at-the-money option premium is taken as all extrinsic (time) value at such a point, since the strike and market price equality provide a zero intrinsic value.

Recently, I have been adapting some ideas from my Engineered Income Investing strategies to attempt to create a favorable insulation from downside market risk while crossing the ex-dividend date. I call this a Dividend–Option Premium Arbitrage (“DOPA”) in that it targets a short-term holding window with potential to capture the dividend, a net option premium equal or greater than the dividend, or both the dividend and net premium, all while insulating from downside market risk by 5% to 10% for a holding period (exposed to market risk) of a few days to couple of weeks. So far, results have been favorable but available trades fitting the pricing window criteria of option premium, strike price (deeply in the money), dividend amount, and brief time limit (current or coming month contracts) have provided limited real world opportunities.

The basic structure of a DOPA uses a buy-write trade. This is a combined transaction of a market price share purchase and the concurrent sale of covered calls such that the net debit cost price (share buy minus the option premium) is greater than the strike price by at least the dividend amount. Further, I try to target only dividends > $0.75 and strike prices on current contracts expiring shortly (within a week or less) after the ex-dividend date. The strike price should also be in the 5% to 10% below current market price (or even deeper in the money). The use of the deep in the money strike assures that the call option will be exercised on or before the ex-dividend date so long as shares have not plunged below the strike price in the few days from when the contract was opened via the buy-write trade. So long as the calls are exercised and shares take at the strike price, there is no market risk exposure. Market risk exposure only arises if shares plunge deep enough and fast enough to be below strike price (which was chosen at a deep discount to market price just days before ex-div). In the event shares are called away before ex-dividend, you earn will have generated a net gain (excluding transaction costs) of the net debit minus the strike price (designed by you when you created the opening trade to equal or exceed the dividend itself). Thus, you will effectively capture an amount greater to or equal to the dividend unless shares plunge 10s of times more than than the dividend itself in the few days you hold your position between opening it and shares going ex-dividend. This is a much safer downside position than a simple dividend capture strategy where you actually can expect share price to drop by the dividend amount during the ex-div opening session. If shares do drop to below your strike price and also further to be also below your break-even point (strike minus net option premium (your net debt cost), then you will capture the dividend, further reducing your break-even point. If shares rebound within a few days (as in just a flash crash) so as the strike price to be in the money by contract expiration, then your shares are still called away and you have profited by both your engineered net option premium of a value greater or equal to the dividend plus the dividend itself (a double reward). If shares have plunged so the option expires out of the money, then you at least have a cost basis deep below the recent market price as your net entry basis cost (being net debit cost minus the dividend captured). Based on the criteria built into the design of the DOPA trade, you will be > 5% to 10% or more better off than all those that simply bought shares at market the day you did and also continue to hold them. So, you are exposed to market risk, but at a large reduction compared to simple retail investors. At the same time, you have avoided the exposure to the expected market price drop offsetting the dividend value and have added a chance to more than double that dividend return for the short holding period of a few days to few weeks of the contract period.

I laid out an actual DOPA trade using ADM in my Seeking Alpha article of 10/24/18. It is not an ideal example because of the small dividend (less than $0.75) and longer contract period (59 day) then typical desired DOPA trades. However, it does illustrates all the important points and how this strategy differs (to a better result) than a classic simple dividend capture strategy.

The following annotated chart shows the opening of the position (green comments) and close out of by early call away just before ex-dividend date. Note that this DOPA trade did lead to our target profit of $0.52 and a shortened contract due to the early call away for dividend capture. Also important to note is that the downside protection built into the design of the DOPA strategy was important and effective in protecting our trade from a downward market move from $47.93 opening of the trade to the market price of $45.66 at close of the contract by call away on 11/20/18. Even though the market declined $2.27 during our holding period, we still achieved a net $0.52 cent profit on the 27 day trade, for an annualized yield rate of 16.17% on our net debit cost basis.

Simple buy and hold as an income equity would have resulted in the market buy of $47.93 reduced by the dividend harvest of $0.335 to a net break-even price point of $47.595. Given the ex-dividend day closing price of $45.60, this represents a net total loss of $2.005 by market close on 11/21/18 for a simple retail dividend investor who opened the same long share position as the DOPA trade on 10/24/18.

Those that attempted a quick in-out turnaround trade to buy on 11/20/18 (the day before ex-div) and sell immediately following the ex-div date via an exit on 11/21/18 would have seen a decline from a $46.18 opening position cost to a close out at $45.60 the following day, a loss of $0.58 (net loss of $0.245 after allowing for the $0.335 dividend harvested).

Thus, the DOPA strategy demonstrates is superior ability to lower downside market risk exposure while still generating superior double digit yield rates.

Clearly, how you structure attempts to harvest dividends by targeting the ex-dividend date have significantly different results depending on the strategy employed.

One other use of options in dividend capture should be mentioned. As discussed above, the ex-dividend date is 2 days before the of-record date because a new market purchase of shares will not complete until its 3rd day. However, share ownership upon option exercise is immediate. The ownership of shares transfers o the same day the option is presented under the contract. Thus, if you have missed the time window to buy before the ex-div date, you can still buy call contracts and immediately exercise them so as to own shares of record that same day. So long as this is before the ex-div date, you will own the dividend then. This effectively gives you a short cut in time to own shares, avoiding the lag between buy and being of record. I have not see this described as part of the exchange rules, so it may be an question of broker policy. Check with your broker to be sure.

This discussion illustrates many of the subtle points associated with trade terms and conditions. A careful consideration of such factors can provide nuanced advantages fitting selective goals and strategies.

Addendum:

The trade described in the 10/24/18 Dividend Option Premium Arbitrage article reported with results in detail above is reproduced below.

Reproduced from "Dividend Option Premium Arbitrage: E.I.I. Top Idea For Today" 10/24/18 ;

ADM Opportunity Example: Note that all numbers used in this discussion were the current prevailing market at the time of writing (9:50 am Eastern time, 10/23/18). The key figures to keep your eye on are the net debit. This is the market price minus the option premium, the spread as it were and defines your net cost basis opening the trade. The other key number is the strike price minus your net debit cost. This is the arbitrage value you lock in at the time of the trade. It must be positive (I generally prefer it at least equal or greater than the dividend itself). Keep in mind that the this net arbitrage value X 100 shares per contract X number of contracts needs to be sufficient so that transaction costs do not eat up an excessively large part of your gains. Given all that, let's see the trade I actually executed on ADM, which is ex-dividend for $0.335 on ~ 11/14/18. Enter an ADM buy-write using a share buy leg at market $47.93 and write the 59 day 12/21/18 covered calls for $44.00 strike. This is a net debit for $43.48, leaving a net arbitrage at $44.00 call away of $0.52. It only become exposed to market risk if the shares fall below $43.14 before the ex-div date of ~ 11/14/18. Otherwise, shares well be called early for dividend capture and you will have the $0.52 gain on the net $43.48 cost basis over a 22 day holding period. This is an annualized yield rate of 19.48%. Call away after dividend would increase your gains and yield since you add the $0.335 dividend harvest. Break-even is $43.48 cost basis - $0.335 dividend harvest = $43.145, a full 10% below current market. Keep in mind that at $0.52 net arbitrage gain per contract, three or four contracts minimum are advisable to avoid transaction costs taking too heavy a bite out of net gains.

Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing. + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.