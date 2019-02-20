Too Far, Too Fast? Market Weakness Is Impending - So Say Market-Maker Self-Protective Actions

What is seen is the kind of active investment opportunity to put multiple years’ worth of passive investment gains in the bank in just a few months.

It’s likely to be a buy-the-dip opportunity rather than a run-for-the-root-cellar with plenty of take-you-through-big-grief resources.

No hurricane warnings yet in VIX index volatility circles, but they are likely to be a short-fuse signal when they do appear.

Now, they see the same ETFs to be a group quite fully priced, as the Market-Makers [MMs] hedge their own capital now exposed while filling institutional client block-trade orders.

First, see what Santa left on Christmas Eve, then what is being seen now, in Risk vs. Reward terms.

The place to find good capital gain investments in this Figure 1 picture is down and to the right, where green-scale price-gain rewards to come are large, and red-scale price drawdowns on the way to gains are small. The number identities of ETF symbols in the blue field at right are positioned in the left combat field at the intersection of actual prior price drawdowns and potential forecast price gains. Any above the dotted diagonal are seen to have more price risk than reward.

That was then, and we know what has happened. Check out what is seen now, in the same terms.

It doesn't often come any clearer. This is not a time to be chasing after the things that have made the moves from the green-go sector up into the high-risk region with lesser payoff prospects.

The best choice to sustain investment interest in Figure 2, now, may be at Location [20] where SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is positioned. It's +6% payoff prospect lacks the double-digit luster of the recent December's potentials, most of which attained their sell targets.

Now, instead, it may be a good idea to capture those birds-in-hand as cash "dry powder" while the cycle of market enthusiasms and despairs proceeds.

Figure 3 details the prospects of what is being seen for these ETFs in terms of potential higher and lower price range forecasts. Those hedging-implied forecasts are supported by the actual histories of what has transpired in the past 5 years subsequent to the prior appearance of all forecasts with the upside and downside likely price change extremes like those being seen now.

Figure 3

Explanation for the details of Figure 3 is present here in the article outlining the MMs recognition of the Christmas eve presents.

The rows of the table are ranked by column [R], the potential "speed" of prospective price changes to come, based on prior experiences. The volume of red cells in the table should reinforce the message of the comparison of Figures 1 & 2.

Conclusion

The details for SPY as a market proxy are emphasized in blue near the top of the table. Only the JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETF (AMJ) and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) hold much attraction for wealth-building, capital gain-oriented investors at this point. Managers following active investment strategies may want to consider temporary expansion of their cash asset allocations in anticipation of subsequent redeployment at more favorable prices.

