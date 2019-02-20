Thermo Fisher: Stellar Results Year After Year

Investment Thesis

With over $100 billion in market cap and 400,000 plus customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector, Thermo Fisher (TMO) is a leader in the field. The firm has produced stellar results year over year, both yearly revenue growth and profit margin averaged roughly 10.75% since 2011. With approximately 39% of total capital financed by long-term debt, the firm has a strong capital structure. The firm's largest revenue segment is Laboratory products and services, followed by Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics. For the full year of 2019, the firm expects revenue between $24.88 billion and $25.28 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $12 to $12.20 per share. Given the firm's leading position in the industry, I believe it is highly possible for the firm to achieve its guided range. However, the firm currently looks fully valued which leads me towards recommending a hold on the stock.

Recent Developments

In 2018, Thermo Fisher invested $1 billion in R&D and launched a range of new products which strengthened its position, including the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Duo UHPLC system, Thermo Scientific Q Exactive UHMR mass spectrometer, Ion GeneStudio S5 Series next-generation sequencing systems, and the Phadia 200 allergy and autoimmune instrument in Europe. The firm gained traction in Asia-Pacific and emerging markets along with another strong quarter in China where it recently launched its first Bioprocess Design Center to support the development of biologics. The firm has reduced $2 billion in debt last year, closing $540 million of bolt-on acquisitions and returning capital through $500 million of stock buybacks and $275 million of dividends.

Thermo continues to strengthen its Thermo Scientific brand by building on leading platforms across chromatography, mass spectrometry, and electron microscopy. The top 15 innovations last year that were recognized by the readers of Analytical Scientist Magazine, five of them came from Thermo Fisher. TMO's Orbitrap IDX Tribrid and the Q Exactive UHMR mass spectrometer systems at ASMS are seeing strong adoption from customers. The G4 scanning electron microscope launched earlier in the year is gaining momentum with its Materials Science customers while the Glacios Cryo-EM for life sciences which it began shipping in 2018 is ramping up nicely and receiving positive feedback from customers.

Orbitrap Fusion™ Tribrid™ Mass Spectrometer

In its life solutions segment, the firm is strengthening its Ion Torrent line of Next-Gen sequences with the GeneStudio S5 series of benchtop instruments launched in 2018. Recently, Thermo has launched two important instruments under its specialty diagnostics segment, the Kryptor Gold automated immunoassay system and the Phadia 200 benchtop analyzer which helps doctor diagnose allergy and autoimmune conditions.

Financials

In its latest fiscal year, Thermo Fisher was able to increase its revenue by 16% to $24.36 billion. Adjusted operating income increased 16% to $5.62 billion, with an adjusted operating margin of 23.1%. Adjusted EPS increased 17% to $11.12 per share. The Life Sciences solutions segment is its largest segment along with the highest profitability, followed by Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and then Laboratory products and services segment.

Source: Intrinio

To assess relative performance, I have created a peer group that includes Danaher (DHR), Bruker (BRKR), Bio-Rad (BIO), Illumina (ILMN), Agilent (A), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), and Waters (WAT). Returns among these peers show a range of correlations with statistical significance in all cases. But DHR and BDX are closer in terms of peer given their similarity in size.

Source: Raw data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

The calculations are based on quarterly data starting from 2011. Thermo Fisher has successfully grown its revenue year after year, maintaining roughly 11% in profit margin. BDX is the only firm in the peer group of similar size that delivered a slightly better result than Thermo Fisher, but its CFO to revenue averaged negative, making it not better than TMO from a broad perspective. It is difficult for firms with such size to maintain growth and profitability at the same time, this is only possible with highly skilled management and superb product engineering teams.

Average, quarterly data DHR TMO BRKR BIO ILMN A BDX WAT Sales growth -12% 3% 2% 1% 4% -11% 3% 2% Profit margin 16% 11% 6% 12% 17% 12% 12% 21% CFO to Revenue 7% 12% -3% -3% -4% -12% 17% -13% Long term debt to total capital 7% 5% 6% 6% 6% 3% 7% 4% Return on Assets 7% 5% 5% 6% 10% 7% 7% 12% Return on Equity 11% 10% 14% 7% 18% 15% 19% 27% Share in peer group (based on revenue) 26% 32% 2% 3% 5% 6% 23% 3%

Source: Intrinio

Data indicates that TMO has invested a lower portion of its revenue its R&D, and yet, the firm continues to produce excellent results. This could reflect the firm's superior innovation and capital deployment skills.

Source: Intrinio

Valuation

Historically, the largest peers in the group (DHR, TMO, BDX) had a similar trend in their price to sales ratios.

Source: Intrinio

Latest data shows that TMO's P/S is greater than its peers while its P/E is somewhat in the middle. From a broad perspective, it looks like TMO is appropriately priced. Without any pullbacks, holding seems prudent.

DHR TMO BDX P/S 4.03 4.26 3.91 P/E 28.65 39.66 74.56

Source: Intrinio

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher is a leader in the scientific device field. The firm has produced stellar results this year as indicated by a number of metrics. The firm thrives on innovation, as reflected in its product developments every year. It has a dominating position in the U.S. and expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific and China. The firm has a lower portion of its revenue in R&D expenditures and yet, the results are excellent. If the firm wasn't fully valued in the market, I'd recommend a buy. Given its strong market position, solid fundamentals, and consistency, Thermo Fisher is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.