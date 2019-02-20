Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point

We see that the increase over the last two months is being driven by new catalysts, such as Keysight's role in the development of 5G networks.

It seems that Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), an electronic design and test solutions company, has received a lot of attention from the market after announcing in mid-December of 2018 that its 5G network emulation solution was used to show an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) application with technology from Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Although we see that this factor does not completely explain the rapid increase in the price of shares since the announcement, we see that Keysight has reached a turning point in the execution of its long-term strategy. Although the investment thesis has not changed significantly in this period, we note that the company could be benefitting from some short-term catalysts that have recently been added.

Keysight, Ahead Of Earnings

As the earnings report of Keysight approaches, the expectations that the company will report a higher than expected increase, both in its revenues and in its EPS, continue to accumulate. The price of shares has appreciated almost 30% since the beginning of the year, as analysts anticipate that executives will report better conditions in their wireless communication business for the rest of the year. The earnings report for the first quarter of 2019, which is expected for February 21, could contribute to the stock continuing an upward trend for the rest of the year.

Revenues that went from being stagnant for several years have gone to record growth of 20% for the 2018 fiscal year, driven by greater investment in the research and development of next-generation wireless technologies across the industry. The company is expected to report revenues in the next quarter close to $980 million, or 17% more than last year, with an EPS close to $0.80, a change of more than 55%.

On the other hand, it can be seen that the market has shown a growing interest in Keysight, which has become one of the first companies to market 5G solutions internationally. The company's wireless communications solutions are seeing strong momentum from the use of mobile data and the evolution of 5G wireless technology standards. Although this may explain in part the appreciation of the company's value during 2018, we see that the increase in these two months is being driven by new catalysts, such as Keysight's role in the development of 5G networks using a network access architecture of open radio (O-RAN).

We believe that cooperative alliances with companies such as AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), coupled with an accelerated development of 5G networks, are a validation of the long-term investment thesis that Keysight offers.

Although the company has appreciated significantly in a very short time, we believe that as executives give more information about the demand for their 5G solutions in the next report, the stock price will see a rapid increase.

Keysight In The 5G Market

Looking at the long term, we estimate that Keysight's position in the development of 5G technology will keep revenues on their current growth spurt. The role that the company has in this market can be considered unique since it covers a wide range of the life cycle of the ecosystem, allowing revenues to benefit throughout this trend.

Keysight measurement solutions span software and hardware platforms that allow fast and accurate validation of 5G chipsets, devices, base stations, and networks. This offer has been the result of several years of investment in development as part of the transformation of the company. Keysight solutions help their clients throughout the life cycle of their product development, starting from the simulation and validation of prototypes, to manufacturing tests and operational optimization. We believe that this quality has allowed the company to create not only a strong relationship with its customers, but also expand to a wide range of final markets such as commercial communication, aerospace and defense, and industrial.

Source: Extracted from Keysight's website.

Currently, the early position that Keysight has created over the last couple of years in the 5G space has given it a competitive advantage that is beginning to look attractive. The race to apply a 5G infrastructure has marked an important step after Keysight’s announcement last week about the advancement of an open network architecture. These new standards would allow mobile operators to advance the development of their offers, unlocking the opportunities that this technology can offer in the long term.

Although the benefits of offering personalized measurement information to define these open network standards do not yet bring significant benefits to revenues, we believe that partnerships and collaborations with leading companies in this space give Keysight a leadership position within its area of expertise. Looking to the future, we see that trends coming from industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and greater data consumption will provide new growth opportunities in the long term.

Keysight’s Position In The Industry

From a broader perspective, it seems that Keysight has shown growth far superior to that of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, putting it in a leadership position. The company's most significant markets, commercial communications and industrial electronics, had a growth of over 20% during 2018. This growth is being driven by an increase in R&D demand in the 5G ecosystem, growth in the data center of 400GbE, and because of sustained demand in its automotive, energy, semiconductor and electronics markets in general.

Additionally, the company has maintained significant growth in its free cash flow, generating $423 million, or 11% of revenues by the end of 2018, which seems to be a remarkable aspect.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

On the profitability side, we estimate that Keysight is at levels similar to those shared by the rest of the industry—this from a margin perspective. It can be seen that Keysight’s most profitable segments, communications and industrial electronics, generated $454 million and $241 million during 2018, respectively. In contrast, its segments of Ixia solutions and services solutions continue to drag margins as they report relatively lower operating income.

Despite this, the company has generated a reasonable net profit over the years, which has allowed it to buy back shares that have mitigated in part the dilutive effect of the compensation program. On the leverage side, the company still maintains debt levels that are slightly higher than the rest of the industry, even after reducing its long-term debt from $2,038 million in 2017 to the current $1,291 million.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

In comparative terms, Keysight seems especially attractive from the PS ratio perspective, mainly when comparing this measure with the double-digit growth that revenues have shown. Looking at the Scientific & Technical Instruments valuations, it can be seen that this is an industry that shows comparatively low ratios in relation to the rest of the technology sector, despite its rapid appreciation in the last couple of months.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

Looking at the short term, and with quarterly results on the door, we estimate that Keysight's valuations will suffer a rapid contraction as a result of a strong first quarter, which in our opinion, will cause a rapid correction in the price of shares on the rise. In the long term, we expect the 5G trends, coupled with increased vehicle connectivity and automation, will keep revenues on a prolonged growth streak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.