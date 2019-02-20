Electronic Arts: An Apex Alpha

2019 is set to be a transition year for Electronic Arts, with 2020 being the year to watch.

Investment Thesis

Recent developments at Electronic Arts provide a glimpse of the possible turn around investors can expect over the next two to five years, notably demonstrated by runaway success Apex Legends.

Background

Founded in mid-1982 by Harvard graduate Trip Hawkins, Electronic Arts (EA) today is a behemoth of the gaming industry. The firm is accredited with creating the first large scale development teams, and pioneering how complex software-based games are made. Since then it has undergone a roller coaster ride, as the chart below indicates:

(Google Finance, 2018)

The last two decades have propelled the company forward with renowned titles, from FIFA Football and Madden NFL in sports to Battlefield, Need for Speed and The Sims franchises in their respective genres. More recently the launch of Anthem and Apex shows a break away from the reliance on traditional established franchises and IP and the willingness to innovate to stay on trend in an ever-changing environment.

Positive Developments

Apex Legends

Garnering widespread acclaim and overnight success, apex continues to perform strongly. It has successfully penetrated the on-trend battle royal segment and is achieving excellent growth in users from a strong initial base. The thoughts on analysts minds will be the quality of execution in monetising this success and will be closely watched moving through the year ahead.

It should be noted that the monetisation model for apex does not rely on “pay-to-win” or gameplay changing mechanics, but instead focuses on cosmetics and the appearances of characters. In the authors opinion this is likely the best path moving forward, the backlash from game altering advantages for those with the money to spend is now both considerable and dangerous to the success of a title.

Finally, this is a Free to Play title which typically requires a very large userbase (a good benchmark would be 80-90 client downloads). This is notoriously difficult to achieve and thus remains a headwind through the year ahead. That said, in the authors view the viral nature of the initial success goes a long way in assuring the benchmarks mentioned above are reached.

Anthem

Anthem received strong praise during the demo and is set for launch on 22nd of February, Anthem is shaping up to be another new and innovative addition to Electronic Arts 2019 line-up. Initial reports from management indicate strong sales and overwhelmingly positive player feedback. It is exciting to see the successful launch of new IP that helps innovate the industry towards the games of tomorrow. Analysts expect strong performance of this title through 2019.

Line-up for 2019

While the most important titles thus far have been discussed above, the release of the next Need for Speed, Star Wars Jedi, FIFA, Madden NFL and additional Sims content is indicative of a strong line-up for full year 2019. These are for the most part iterative and proven releases, which provides additional certainty, clarity on expected sales and the level of success compared to the line up of new IP releases.

Content Investment

Management have indicated a shift towards doubling down on “great content” across the existing portfolio and future line-ups. This is somewhat opposed to the prior focus on building a great platform stack, which in hindsight Electronic Arts have done in a successful way. The current reasoning is that the platform stack is of little importance if the company does not have great content to host on it.

Asia Region

While not stellar performance, the overall resilience of the FIFA series throughout Asia is considered stable with growth opportunities moving through 2019. Spend per player continues to rise and this is likely to provide satisfactory returns in the short to mid-term (Electronic Arts Q4 Results, 2019).

M&A

Electronic Arts is a bastion of the industry with deep pockets and a willingness to spend to acquire IP, expertise and ideas from smaller studios. The current management indicate the fall in public equities in the game industry has not thus far translated into cheaper private companies, therefore increasing the relative purchase price of companies paid via EA stock as compared to last year.

For this reason, there is no new announcements on new purchases. The management continue to seek opportunities, but it is unlikely any major moves will be made at current pricing levels.

(Electronic Arts, 2019)

Electronic Arts Q4 results

The months September-December represent the most important period of the calendar year for major game developers and publishers. It is the standout period across the board.

(Electronic Arts Q4 Results, 2019)

Revenues are up $128m to $908m during this period for EA, indicative of relative strength in EA's line-up and execution success despite headwinds and operational challenges from Battlefield 5. This revenue growth has filtered down to overall EPS, standing at $0.86 per share compared to ($0.60) the prior year. Overall, profitability remains lacklustre.

Operating cash flow is up $105m to $954 despite the cash flow requirements of two major titles this year. Perhaps more broadly, it is worth pointing out the on-going buyback programme of $2.4bn. At these somewhat lower prices this is likely to prove a prudent use of resources over the mid to long term, although this phase of buybacks is now in its second half.

OCF for the full year 2018 is $1.417bn with $908m generated in the last quarter, this is considered a strong result and perhaps necessary considering higher opex, buybacks and the financial resource requirements of acquisitions should opportunities become available.

(Electronic Arts Q4 Results, 2019)

To provide additional context, full year 2018 revenues stand at $5.294bn indicating slightly weaker than expected Q4 results. In the authors opinion this is likely due to the issues surrounding Battlefield 5 as further discussed later in this article. Full year net income of $1.417bn further highlight the somewhat disappointing Q4 results displayed on the table above.

(Electronic Arts Q4 Results, 2019)

For further clarity, the above table is included to provide comparative 12-month information into the Q4 data points discussed above.

(Electronic Arts Q4 Results, 2019)

Additionally, for further clarity the above table is included to provide comparative 12-month information into the Q4 data points discussed above.

Risks Through 2019

Battlefield 5

From shipping late to lacklustre marketing execution, Battlefield 5 disappointed investors shipping 7.3m units vs the 8.3m expected. Shipping late in November this title had competition from discounted pricing and the prior release of Call of Duty and continued content releases for rival battle royal games.

Overall, Battlefield 5 failed to capture players of on-trend battle royal shooter games such as Fortnite or PUBG disappointing investors. As detailed elsewhere in this report, while Battlefield may be considered a failure in penetrating this segment, the release of Apex is notable for the excellent in-roads made in this genre. It should also be noted that Battlefield Live will be launching in 2019 and this may reinvigorate this title moving forward.

Mobile

An area in which Electronic Arts continues to perform poorly is mobile. The release of Command & Conquer experienced poor organic growth and management continue to cite the difficulty in breaking through and into this market. It is unclear how the company will make in-roads in this area moving forward. In the authors view, the outlook is neutral to negative on the mid term success of the mobile division.

Asia Region

Growth in this region is materially slower than expected, but this is generally offset by resilient FIFA 19 revenues and positive spend per player outlooks moving through 2019. A mixed picture indicative of mediocre results. While the long-term outlook remains positive, short term operational performance has room for improvement.

F2P Business Model

This model is generally unproven for Electronic Arts, and poses considerable operational and execution type risks moving through 2019. That said, in balance it is in this authors opinion a positive move, as detailed elsewhere in this article.

Tempered Growth Outlook

Full year 2019 is expected to generally be considered a mediocre year in terms of financials, a particular problem that is cited by various major developers including Activision Blizzard. The gaming industry is in less than stellar shape this year, with this seemingly a transition year for both companies.

Marketing efforts have materially underperformed through 2018, with poor creative campaigns for Battlefield 5 an internal restructuring took place. Yet as this is a very recent development and the verdict is still out as to the long-term viability of these changes.

Increasing Competition

The gaming industry is heating up, with technology companies from Amazon to Apple who are developing a serious interest in the sector, backed by money and technical knowhow these major tech firms can provide.

Amazon is currently building an MMO as well as a distribution platform.

Google is big on Android, and will continue to own this segment of mobile distribution.

Apple is a similar case to Android, providing a mobile distribution platform for iPhone users.

This widens the major players operating in the industry, but while the tech companies focus attention on distribution platforms the traditional companies remain safe.

Finally, opex is materially higher than reported for the prior year, driven primarily by the release of two major releases as opposed to one in 2017. This additional spend will be recouped and does not indicate declining inefficiencies or other operational problems.

(Electronic Arts, 2019)

Conclusion

Electronic Arts remains well positioned for long-term growth and the recent (substantial) declines provide an acceptable, perhaps even generous entry point for investors broadly in-line with the falls seen in other major game companies. 2019 is likely to be a transition year, again in line with other major game developers and publishers. This will make EA a relatively boring stock in the short term, but mid to long term outlook remains positive.

I'll be writing additional content on Electronic Arts in the upcoming weeks to further explore this vast company. To get real-time updates on new articles, follow me right here, on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.