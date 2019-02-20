NCLIX Makes Money In Good Times And Bad

I believe a fund should actually take both long and short positions in equities based upon a rational and easily understood strategic approach.

Even the mutual fund specialists like Morningstar and Lipper seldom agree on how to classify various funds.

Investors – and analysts – use the term “long/short fund” with rather reckless abandon. To me a multi-alternative fund is quite different from a true long/short fund. I own such funds as well but I do not consider them to reside in this category! Some consider merger and arbitrage funds to fit into this category. They are not. Merger-arbitrage is a fine tactic to use at some times in the market and I have owned the best of these in the past. They do not qualify for my short list today.

I’ve even seen some balanced and tactical allocation funds discussed and written about as if they were long/short funds. I and my clients own lots of these right now – but I do not confuse them with true long/short funds.

You can prove this to yourself by simply viewing the performance of these disparate strategies over time. Some that are pitched as long/short funds correlate instead with the S&P 500. I’ve written about these faux long/short funds and ETFs in previous articles.

One ETF holds only 100% long positions but, “at the discretion of the portfolio managers,” may decide once a month (only, on the 1st trading day of the month) whether to hedge those positions with a short S&P 500 option. To me, this requires (NYSE:A) the managers brilliantly discern what the next 30 days will hold in store and (NYSE:B) must make that determination on what is a completely arbitrary day unrelated to what the market is actually doing.

When considering defensive mutual funds and ETFs I want to own only those whose strategy I can discern from their past holdings, current holdings, current stated philosophy and their previous performance in both up and down markets.

I am seeking those few funds that are most likely to protect on the downside and still give me some return on the upside. In the kind of balanced portfolios I build for my family accounts and my clients I have plenty of investment choices well-correlated to the various benchmarks. Why would I buy an ETF like the one mentioned above that basically does the same thing?

In the long/short category, I am looking instead to create a buffer against rapid and painful downside movements with a low standard deviation. That means I don’t mind missing some of the upside action my other holdings provide in order to give me a bit of a hedge on the downside. If I find a mutual fund or ETF that may only provide me a slight premium over the 10-year Treasury note – but is positive when the rest of the market is negative – I am interested.

One of the few funds I have found that delivers on this promise is the Nuance Concentrated Value Long-Short Fund. (NCLIX is the Investor Class offering I recommend for individual investors. It is no-load and available without any transaction fees at TD Ameritrade and Schwab, as well as from the company directly. Other brokerages may prove to be a bit more venal, so do not assume this is a no-load fund at every brokerage firm!)

Here is the performance of NCLIX since inception on December 31, 2015:

Source: Nuance website

2016, Nuance’s first year of operations, turned out to be a very good year for the S&P and the other US benchmarks. 2017 was a monster of a bull market. And yet – because of the volatility of the S&P in 2018 NCLIX achieved more than 2/3 of the total return of the S&P but without all that volatility!

Source: Morningstar

Look again at the first chart above, please. You’ll see where a true long/short fund like Nuance shows its exceptional value. Looking in the first column, the volatile 4th quarter of 2018, you’ll note the S&P plunged 13.52%. The Morningstar motley collection of alleged long/short funds was down 8.64%. NCLIX, on the other hand, was up 7.95% in the 4th quarter.

Nuance has beaten my 10-year Treasury hurdle ever since inception (by a very wide margin) and protected me on the downside during the most dangerous Q4 2018 fiasco. What’s not to like?

Allow me to quote the firm’s investment philosophy and process from their Q4 2018 Commentary:

“On the long side of the Nuance Concentrated Value Long-Short Fund (the Fund) investment portfolio, the Nuance Investment Team (the Investment Team) is looking for industry leading businesses with strong and stable competitive positions. Generally, these businesses have leading market shares within their various areas of expertise, have strong balance sheets and exhibit rational capital allocation policies. “The Investment Team is seeking to buy these businesses when they are under-earning their long-term potential due to cyclical and/ or transitory issues, and when security valuations offer what we believe to be meaningful upside potential and reasonable support on the downside. “On the short side of the Fund investment portfolio, the Investment Team is looking for large businesses with more commoditized or structurally challenged competitive positions. These businesses may or may not be industry leaders. “The Investment Team is seeking to sell these businesses [Editor: i.e., sell them short] when they are over-earning their long-term potential due to cyclical and/ or transitory issues, and when security valuations offer what we believe to be reasonable support on the upside and meaningful downside potential.”

Here is a quick sketch of the fund’s objective and constraints…

Source: Nuance Q4 Commentary

…and here is a great overview of how they have invested quarter by quarter:

Source: Nuance Q4 Commentary

I asked above what’s not to like. For me there is nothing not to like. But as regular readers know, every time I discover and discuss a young fund that I believe deserves further analysis and due diligence by a wider audience I always receive a dozen or so comments that fall into two broad categories.

The expense fees are too high The expense fees are too high

Re #1 above, as I remind readers every single time I hear this, that 7.95% return in Q4 – and all other time periods – is net of all expenses. That is to say, mutual funds and ETFs are subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940 and must report performance figures that reflect what an investor will actually receive after all expenses are paid to the fund and its managers.

I would rather pay a fund 2.5% that performs at a 9.5% level and delivers to me 7% than a fund that makes 6% and has an expense ratio of 0.1%. If I like both funds I’ll take 7% over 5.9% every time. So for those who have been told by the big fund companies that can afford massive advertising and the ability to charge negligible fees on their billions of assets that expenses are the most important factor in investing, I say hogwash! Net total return to the investor is what counts.

Re #2 above, a newer fund typically has not yet aggregated sufficient AUM (assets under management) to be able to offer lower fees as a percentage of assets. And with a long-short fund, it is expensive to short so there are those fees to consider as well. Try to forget the propaganda of the already-too-big fund companies and focus on the net returns!

Good investing,

To be a successful investor in both good markets and bad, you must diversify your portfolio not just across different sectors, but also across different asset classes. For an example of how I do this, I invite you to visit The Investor's Edge® - Marketplace Checkout

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.