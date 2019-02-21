SunLink Health Systems: Pending Asset Sales To Unlock Value

Price target range of $1.60 to $1.75 in the next 12 to 24 months, for appreciation of nearly 28 to 40 percent over its last closing price of $1.25/share.

The company has a history of returning cash to shareholders through tender offers and share repurchases and is likely to use future asset proceeds in the same way.

The company is finalizing a sale of one of its medical properties with proceeds equating to nearly its entire market value.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) (“SunLink” or the “company”) reports its business performance in two segments, a healthcare-services segment and pharmacy segment. SunLink’s healthcare services subsidiaries operate nursing home facilities, medical offices, and an IT services business (which caters to SunLink’s other subsidiaries as well as external clients). The pharmacy segment operates four locations under the name “Carmichael’s Cashway Pharmacy” in Louisiana serving retail customers, as well as customers in residential homes, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, hospices, and correctional facilities. Additionally, the pharmacy segment offers durable medical equipment for sale or rent to its customers.

Going Concern Value is Masking Economic Values of Assets

As a going concern, SunLink’s business is not particularly attractive. Judged solely by its operating performance, SunLink is a mediocre business. The company has reported low returns over the last few years as its subsidiaries have been negatively impacted by state medical program reimbursement policies, uncollectable revenues from self-paying patients, decreased patient volumes and increasing labor costs for physicians. This investment thesis is not predicated on the value for SunLink as a going concern, but rather as an opportunity for resource conversion. Specifically, I believe that management’s intention to sell underperforming properties owned by SunLink will generate a tremendous amount of surplus cash and will be returned to shareholders through tender offers and share repurchases. Since 2012, SunLink has disposed of a number of its real estate properties including four hospitals, several medical office buildings and plots of land. A significant amount of shareholder value stands to be generated as further asset sales are achieved at attractive prices over the next few years.

To further elaborate this view, take a look at the company’s capital sources and allocation in recent years. Between fiscal years 2014 and 2018, cash sources included ~$27M in proceeds from asset sales, compared to only ~$1M in cash from operations. Over the same period, these proceeds were allocated towards ~$15M in net debt repayments, ~$8M in CapEx, and ~$4M toward shareholder rewards through tender offers and share repurchases. With SunLink’s net cash position and shrinking operational footprint, a greater proportion of future divestment proceeds is available to be returned to shareholders. More recently, the company repurchased 300,000 shares in November 2018 and announced an additional 450,000 shares to be repurchased pursuant to the program in December 2018.

SunLink’s share price trades at a ~41 percent discount to its tangible book value (“TBV”). Though SunLink trades at a significant discount to TBV, the actual discount is even greater when considering the fair value of SunLink’s assets. The balance sheet values reflect medical properties and land holdings carried at their original cost from the year 2001, less depreciation. This long holding period of SunLink’s medical properties has provided time for substantial appreciation. In fact, in five out of the six healthcare asset sales that SunLink has closed since 2012, the company recorded a gain ranging from about 20 percent on the low end (in the case of Adel, GA medical facilities) to over 50 percent on the high end (see the sale of Ellijay, GA medical office buildings). Note that the only loss generated by a sale was the result of an early prepayment penalty on an underlying loan liability.

SunLink’s portfolio of owned properties include the following:

An 84-bed regional hospital and a 66-bed nursing home located in Houston, Mississippi

A 100-bed nursing home facility in Ellijay, Georgia

A medical office building and approximately 4 acres of land in Clanton, Alabama

12 acres of unimproved land in Fulton, Missouri

5 acres of unimproved land in Houston, Mississippi

SunLink’s properties are largely in rural or "exurban" areas, with the hospital and nursing facilities located in Houston, Mississippi and Ellijay, Georgia. For this reason, a broader, regional real estate analysis may not adequately represent the market dynamics of these specific locations. However, the company’s latest 10-K provides insights that may shed some light on the strategic value of these properties to an acquirer. The company notes that the regional hospital in Houston, Mississippi, is the only general, acute care hospital in its community, with competing hospitals as far as 30 to 50 miles away. Additionally, the Ellijay facility is situated in a region which is becoming more “suburban or metropolitan” according to SunLink. Though the company notes that this may attract additional competitors, such shift in demographics may help serve to bolster the value of this property.

Interested Buyers, Sum-Of-The-Parts, and Insider Estimates All Point To Hidden Value at SunLink

Pending Sale of Nursing Home: In SunLink’s most recent 10-Q, an important disclosure was made:

A subsidiary of the Company has received an indication of interest to purchase one of the Company’s nursing homes for approximately $7,300 and, on August 29, 2018, entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) and exclusivity agreement with a potential buyer. The non-binding LOI provides that any transaction will be subject to various terms and conditions (which are currently being negotiated), including reaching final agreement on a contract, satisfactory due diligence and other matters. The Company believes it more likely than not given the present state of negotiations that the transaction will be consummated in the third fiscal quarter at or about the $7,300 offered price but a number of issues remain to be resolved. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a transaction will in fact be completed on any terms or at any specific price.

This letter of interest (“LOI) for the nursing home facility is expected to generate gross proceeds of $7.3M or ~$1.04 per share in the third fiscal quarter (which equates to a calendar Q1 2019). If completed, this deal will be a major share price catalyst as the cash proceeds generated for just one of the company’s properties equates to about 84 percent of SunLink’s entire market value. Deal or no deal, the value indicated by this transaction highlights the massive disconnect between the share price and intrinsic value.

Specialty Pharmacy Value: According to a tender offer supplement filed in February 2017, a third party advisor prepared an earnings-based valuation specifically for the specialty pharmacy business. The advisor stated:

We believe the valuation expectations should be in the range of ~$10M which is an implied multiple of approximately 6x-7x adjusted EBITDA.

The same supplement filing stated that SunLink had received two expressions of interest for portions of the specialty pharmacy business in early 2017, indicating an aggregate purchase price of ~$11.8M. Although a deal was never finalized, these data points provide insights for estimating fair value. Applying a healthy haircut of ~50 percent to the lower estimate of $10M indicates ~$5M, or $0.72 per share as a conservative value for the specialty pharmacy business. The most recent 10-Q disclosed that SunLink has engaged advisors to assist in the potential sale of its pharmacy business lines.

Based solely on the above nursing home and specialty pharmacy business, the cumulative estimated fair value for these assets is $1.76 per share. At SunLink's last closing price, investors are buying the nursing facility and specialty pharmacy business at ~71 cents on the dollar, and on top of that are receiving another nursing home, a regional hospital, a partially leased medical office with 4 acres of land, 17 acres of unimproved land, an IT services company and some other assets at no cost.

Liquidation Value: According to disclosures related to the December 2017 tender offer, SSY’s Board of Directors estimates that the liquidation value of SunLink would be worth between $1.76 and $2.16 per share, a large premium over SunLink’s current price. While the Board has stated that it has no intention to liquidate the company in the foreseeable future, the liquidation value adds greater conviction that the share price is deeply undervalued. The fact that the Board doesn’t pursue a liquidation that would substantially increase the worth of its holdings suggests that it might see more value in waiting for attractive divestment opportunities over a longer term.

A Reasonable Price Target: Over the next 12 to 24 months, it seems highly likely that SunLink will be positioned to conduct another tender offer for its common stock. Given that most of the Board members participated in the December 2017 tender offer at $1.60 per share, it seems reasonable to expect a similar price level for future tender offers. On the other hand, today SunLink has less debt, lower CapEx requirements, and fewer shares outstanding – so it stands to reason that a higher price per share may be justified, perhaps a conservative estimate at the lower end of Management’s liquidation value of ~$1.75 per share. Long-term investors who are willing to see the divestment strategy through to the end may ultimately see proceeds greater than $2 per share.

Why Is The Stock Undervalued?

The next logical question to ask is why the share price has strayed so far below SunLink’s intrinsic value. With an average daily volume of ~45,000 shares over the last 3 months, the lack of liquidity serves to keep the share price inefficient as it is a barrier for most individual investors, money managers and institutions. Also, as a micro cap with little publicity and no analyst coverage, the stock is underfollowed and unappreciated.

Many investors may also be fearful of SunLink “going dark,” i.e. deregistering its shares with the SEC and delisting from the NYSE. Management previously tried to go dark in 2013 by lowering the shareholder count below 300 through an odd lot tender offer. One of the primary goals in going dark was to save a material amount of expenses associated with remaining a public company. Though the attempt was unsuccessful and Management scrapped the plans, the prospect of going dark was never fully put to bed. This is because Management stated its intention to re-evaluate the opportunity for deregistration in the event that the shareholder count falls below 300. In general, going dark entails less financial reporting requirements, a thin trading market and a discounted share price as a result. However, given SunLink’s significant discount to TBV, it could be argued that a sizable discount for lack of marketability is already baked into its price. This should provide investors with a margin of safety in the event SunLink goes dark while it waits for one of the catalysts below.

Catalysts

Potential catalysts for price appreciation include:

Execution of the LOI: Closing the deal on the nursing home would yield $7.3M in gross proceeds, adding a significant cash balance to SunLink’s balance sheet.

Tender Offer/Share Repurchase: With over $3M in cash on the balance sheet and the potential closing of the LOI or a sale of the pharmacy segment, investors could see another tender offer or incremental share repurchases in the near term.

Additional Asset Sales: Over the long term SunLink may close on multiple asset sales, including a sale of the specialty pharmacy business and remaining hospital assets, which should unlock shareholder value.

Risks

Micro-cap-related Risks: A general lack of liquidity for larger positions, short-term price fluctuations, and other micro-cap risks apply to SunLink.

Risk of Going Dark: If SunLink goes dark then its share price may decline in an unpredictable manner. Even in this scenario, however, the investment thesis remains intact - asset sales and shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies will result in attractive exit opportunities for shareholders, such as private tender offers, special dividends, or some other liquidity event.

Alternative Strategy Risk: Shareholder rewards could be sidelined if Management chooses to acquire another business, or finds some other use for its future cash proceeds. However, for the reasons below this does not seem likely.

Management Risk: Management’s attitude to minority shareholders is a determining factor in situations like the one at SunLink, since in theory they could perpetually keep the business going while continuing to generate negative returns until the business is no longer solvent. With insiders’ ownership of ~44 percent of the stock (as of September 2018) and SunLink’s large share repurchases, this outcome seems unlikely. It should also be noted that Management and the Board members are nearing retirement age. Given that SunLink is not a family business and there are no successors in the pipeline, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to continue to perpetuate the existence of SunLink as an organization. For these reasons there should be a finite period of time remaining to pursue a strategy that maximizes value for shareholders, whether that means divesting assets over a few years or liquidating the business in the near term.

Not only did many insiders participate in the December 2017 tender offer at $1.60 per share, but Dr. Steven Baileys (Director) sold a small portion of his stock back to the company at $1.40 per share in June of 2018. This suggests that insiders are interested in monetizing their ownership interests in SunLink, which bolsters the view that insiders are aligned with shareholders.

Conclusion

SunLink is an underfollowed, off-the-beaten path micro cap that has become substantially mispriced. The business has little economic moat, but that’s not where the value lies. Shareholder value will be generated by asset dispositions and management’s shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.