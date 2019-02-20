SHY: Rally In Short-Term Treasuries Could Face Hurdles

Following the rally in SHY ETF since November 2018, it has mostly been moving sideways since the start of this year.

While the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) has moved higher since November, it has actually been moving mostly sideways since the beginning of the year. A dovish Fed and diminishing interest rate risk had helped fuel a rally in short-term Treasuries. Though the SHY ETF could continue moving sideways for now, Treasuries could face increased downward price risk if the Fed turns less dovish than markets are currently pricing in.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review:

The SHY ETF has an objective to provide investors with exposure to the 'front end' of the yield curve, by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index. More specifically, the fund holds US Treasuries with maturities between one year and 3 years. This makes the ETF a good investment/trading vehicle for those who want to bet on near-term interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Source: ishares.com

Risk Note from the SHY prospectus:

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the Underlying Index or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund's ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying index.

The data below from the iShares website reflects the tracking differences between the SHY ETF and the underlying benchmark:

Source: ishares.com

The reason I have chosen this ETF is because its strategy involves offering exposure to shorter-term bonds only that are likely to react sensitively to near-term interest rate moves by the Fed. Given that the Fed's near-term moves are highly followed at the moment in anticipation of more dovishness, I believe this is a very interesting ETF to keep on the radar. The fund's holdings only include bonds with maturities between 1 and 3 years and, thereby, making it a good investment/trading vehicle for those who want to bet on the front end of the yield curve only.

Moreover, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to short-term Treasuries, this ETF has the highest Assets Under Management (AUM), currently standing at around $18 billion, according to data from ETFdb.com. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Moreover, it also has one of the highest average daily trading volumes, currently at 2.8 million. Hence, this means that the ETF has a relatively healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

Fed could continue raising rates while slowing balance sheet unwinding

The Fed's Loretta Mester recently stated that she still sees more rate hikes this year, though is willing to be patient to better observe and assess economic conditions. She also expressed her willingness to slow down the pace of balance sheet unwinding. While Mester is not a voting member this year, Fed governor Lael Brainard, who is a voting member, has gone as far as saying she is keen to end the balance sheet unwinding this year, while also supporting the need to be patient with rate hikes this year.

I believe the Fed members' current approach and guidance could result in the Fed starting to signal more rate hikes ahead again (as financial market conditions have improved) and, simultaneously, move to either slow or end the process of shrinking the balance sheet, thereby balancing out higher fed funds rate with more accommodative actions through the balance sheet, in an attempt to ease the pressure on financial markets. Nevertheless, a simultaneous slowdown in balance sheet unwinding will not be able to inhibit the impact of rising rates on short-term Treasuries. If the Fed starts signalling more rate hikes ahead, then this will push short-term yields higher and, consequently, push bond prices and the SHY ETF lower.

In fact, Franklin Templeton's Sonal Desai also believes that the Treasuries rally may not last, as they see the Fed raising rates one or two more times this year. Given that market participants are currently pricing in greater chances of rate cuts than rate hikes for all of its future meetings according to FedWatch, the market could be more sensitive to any hawkish hints from the fed and, hence, short-term Treasuries could be more sensitive to price declines. Therefore, investors in the SHY ETF should beware of any hawkish hints given by the Fed at its next FOMC meeting on Mar. 19-20, 2019.

Bottom Line

While SHY ETF investors have enjoyed a notable rally since November 2018, they should beware of the potential return of interest rate risk if the Fed turns more hawkish (or less dovish) amid improving financial market conditions. Given that market participants are currently pricing in a better chance of rate cuts than hikes this year, Treasury prices could be that much more sensitive to any hawkish signals of more rate hikes ahead by the Fed. Although the current outlook for the SHY ETF remains relatively neutral and sideways, investors should tread cautiously amid the possibility of a return of interest rate risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.