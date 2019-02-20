Youngevity International Acquires Khrysos Global For Hemp Processing

YGYI acquired Khrysos to expand its capabilities into the hemp processing business, both for internal cost savings and revenue diversification potential.

Youngevity has acquired Khrysos Global for about $16 million in a mostly stock deal.

Youngevity International (YGYI) announced the acquisition of Khrysos Global for $16 million.

Khrysos Global provides end-to-end processing services for hemp products.

YGYI is gaining processing and testing capabilities that it can use in its existing operations as well as offer to other hemp retailers in North America.

Target Company

Mascotte, Florida-based Khrysos Global was founded in 2015 to provide solutions that service the hemp-CBD oil, isolate, and distillate industries from the field through finished product. Management is headed by Founder and President Dwayne Dundore.

Khrysos Global's primary offerings include:

Installation Services and Maintenance

System Automation and Remote Control

Engineering Services

Hyper Supercritical Equipment

Wiped-Film Molecular Distillation

Rotary Evaporators

Market & Competition

According to figures from Hemp Biz Journal, the consumer hemp market reached $822 million in total sales in 2017.

It forecasts the industry will grow to exceed $1.8 billion by 2022, as the chart below indicates:

This represents a simple growth expectation of 13-15% from 2019 to 2022.

As legal and regulatory challenges are reduced over time, I expect the industry to achieve more consistent growth rates.

Notably, the U.S. 'remains the largest global importer of hemp products, which includes textiles from China, food and seed from Canada, and industrials from Europe.'

Below is a breakdown by category of hemp products expected to be sold in the U.S. in 2022:

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Youngevity disclosed the acquisition price as 1.795 million shares of stock and $500,000 in cash at closing, representing a total consideration of approximately $16 million.

Also, Youngevity plans to 'issue to the principals of Khrysos, subject to the approval of stockholders and The Nasdaq Stock Market, contingent consideration warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $10 per share upon the achievement of certain revenue and net income milestones.'

Youngevity's share price at press time was $7.88, so the warrants are not currently 'in the money.'

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $2.3 million in cash and equivalents and $62.7 million in total liabilities, of which, $11.1 million were notes payable and $8.5 million were warrant derivative liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($5.0 million).

Youngevity acquired Khrysos to add hemp processing and testing to its capabilities in the hemp-CBD market.

As Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI stated in the deal announcement:

The purchase of the assets of Khrysos Global should be the catalyst that launches YGYI into the hemp-CBD space. We expect it will serve as a cornerstone of our comprehensive strategy as it relates to the production, cultivation, and extraction of hemp, CBD oil, as well as other CBs (cannabinoids).

In the past 12 months, YGYI's stock price has risen 77.3% vs. the S&P 500 Index drop of (0.04%), as the chart below indicates:

There is only one analyst covering the stock, with a rating of 'Buy' and price target of $14.00. This implies a potential upside of 76.5% from its current price at press time.

YGYI believes that Khrysos' system is more efficient in its technical capabilities but also that it promises to provide recurring revenue through a 'rental model' that generates operating and servicing income from clients.

As YGYI CEO Steve Wallach added, with the deal for Khrysos, YGYI gains a significant system that is 'applicable to the entire industry and are immediately implementable across our own line of HempFX products as well as in offtake agreements we have through our existing business relationships.'

Investors seem to like the deal and have pushed YGYI's stock up 9% since it was announced. I'm more skeptical, though, as it remains to be seen whether there is any meaningful proprietary technology included in the deal.

If other producers or retailers can replicate the processing, then YGYI's ability to make a significant margin from the new capabilities may be limited.

Investors will find out in the coming quarters whether this acquisition delivers on its promises.

