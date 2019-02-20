Enbridge: This 6.2% Yielding Blue-Chip Is A Table-Pounding Buy

From today's 23% to 39% discount to this 6.2% yielding future aristocrat is likely to deliver over 15% long-term total returns.

That's courtesy of its recession-resistant utility like business model, safe and generous dividend, and strong long-term growth potential.

Enbridge, a 6.2% yielding blue-chip that becomes a dividend aristocrat in late 2019, is one of my favorite recommendations for new money today.

Buying quality dividend growth stocks at steep discounts to fair value is a time tested method of exponentially growing both income and wealth.

(Source: imgflip)

My new model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 10.5% since December 12th) is focused on quality, low-risk dividend growth stocks, bought at good to great prices.

Given the focus on safe and rising dividends (in all economic conditions) it's no surprise that most of its holdings are blue-chips, including plenty of dividend aristocrats and kings. It also includes future aristocrats like Enbridge (ENB), which has been raising its dividend every year (and at double-digit rates) since 1996.

(Source: investor presentation) - note 10% dividend hikes in 2018 and 2019 extend the streak to 24 years

Management just reiterated its guidance for 10% dividend growth in 2020 (hike coming late 2019) meaning this 6.2% Grade A blue-chip will become the first midstream dividend aristocrat this year.

But no matter how great the company, a core tenant of good investing is never overpaying. Fortunately, there are four reasons why Enbridge remains a "table pounding buy" today, and a great source of generous, safe and steadily rising income, even for conservative income investors.

Best of all, from today's 23% to 39% undervalued price, this high-yield future aristocrat will likely deliver long-term total returns of 15.7% to 18%, which also makes it one of the best blue-chip investments you can make today.

1. Recession Proof Business Model That's Perfect For Delivering Safe Dividends

Founded in 1949 Enbridge is one of North America's oldest (and the largest) midstream company, with

over 50,000 miles of natural gas and oil pipelines

307,000 bpd of natural gas liquids or NGL production capacity

3.7 million natural gas utility customers

11.4 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas processing capacity

437 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity

71% of Canada's takeaway pipeline capacity

Morningstar considers Enbridge's cash-rich assets not just wide moat, but also "among the best in the North American midstream sector."

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

In recent years the company has focused more on natural gas, which is a highly regulated and stable business. Today Enbridge is essentially a utility, but one that transports 25% of the continent's oil and 22% of its natural gas across its pipelines.

(Source: investor presentation)

While most midstreams focus on long-term, fixed-rate and volume committed ("take-or-pay") contracts, Enbridge's cash flow is among the safest. That's because 98% of its cash flow is either regulated or under long-term volume committed contracts to investment grade counterparties meaning it has virtually no commodity or economic sensitivity.

That explains why its adjusted EBITDA has been stable or growing over time, including during the Financial Crisis as well as the 2014-2016 oil crash. It's also why Enbridge has been able to deliver nearly a quarter century of double-digit dividend growth, in all economic, industry and interest rate environments.

In 2018 Enbridge simplified its already safe business model via the roll-up of its MLPs, Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Canadian infrastructure mutual fund.

(Source: earnings presentation)

That means it not just gets all that stable and long-term contracted cash flow but enjoys a lower cost of capital. What's more, the simplified business model, in conjunction with $5.2 billion in last year's non-core asset sales, has resulted in Moody's upgrading its credit rating to the S&P equivalent of BBB with a positive outlook. This indicates that Enbridge is likely to soon receive BBB+ rating equivalents from all four major rating agencies (including Canadian agency DBRS).

(Source: earnings presentation)

Enbridge has committed to an even lower-risk self-funding business model in which it will fund its massive organic growth backlog (more on this in a moment) with low-cost debt (while still deleveraging) and retained distributable cash flow or DCF. Management's long-term payout ratio goal is 65% of DCF, 4% higher than in 2018, but among the lowest ratio in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

DCF is the midstream equivalent of free cash flow and what funds its dividend. Enbridge plans to take its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) down to about 4.3 by 2020 when its current backlog of projects will be complete. For context in the midstream industry, credit rating agencies and bond investors consider 5.0 or lower leverage safe, and the industry average is 4.4. And given that 95% of ENB's debt is long-term fixed-rate, the company has very little interest rate sensitivity (as seen by its ability to grow at double-digits even with interest rates as high as 7%).

Management estimates that by the end of 2020 it will be able to self-fund up to $4.6 billion annually in future growth projects, all of which are focused on utility-like long-term contracted and regulated businesses. That means Enbridge's growth potential will be 100% independent of fickle equity markets.

In essence, Enbridge can be thought of as the biggest North American energy utility, but one that offers a far higher yield, and faster long-term dividend growth potential than your traditional regulated utility stock. Best of all, that growth is likely to remain strong not just for the next few years, but possibly for decades to come.

2. Strong Long-Term Growth Potential Means Steady Payout Hikes For Years To Come

Enbridge reported record 2018 results, including 20% growth in DCF/share thanks to both the roll-up of its MLPs but also putting $15.2 billion in projects into service over the last two years.

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

But what makes Enbridge one of my favorite high-yield dividend growth stocks isn't its impressive former growth but its strong long-term growth outlook.

(Source: investor presentation)

According to the International Energy Agency or IEA, global oil & gas demand is expected to grow steadily through 2040. That's despite the rapid adoption of renewable energy because rapid population growth and emerging market economies will increase energy demand above the rate that renewable capacity can be built (not to mention the issue of low-cost storage and intermittency).

To help meet that demand North America's shale industry is investing in the greatest energy production capacity increase in human history, including, according to OPEC, a doubling of US shale oil production to 16 million bpd by 2029.

The US Energy Information Administration or EIA, while less bullish on US oil, estimates that US production could potentially peak at 20 million bpd in 2040.

That would potentially lead to the US exporting up to 10 million bpd of oil. For context in 2005 total US oil production was 5 million bpd and today Russia and Saudi Arabia's combined production (including for domestic consumption) is about 20 million bpd.

In order to support such epic production growth a lot of new midstream infrastructure is needed which is why Enbridge added $1.4 billion to its growth backlog in Q4. Even after putting $5.3 billion of new projects into service in 2018 the company's growth backlog now totals over $12 billion (with annual self-funding capacity of over $4 billion).

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

By far its biggest project is the $6.8 billion Line 3 replacement which has now obtained all required regulatory approvals and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

Beyond 2020 management expects to find no trouble in obtaining $3.8 billion to $4.6 billion in new project starts annually, all paid for under its low-risk self-funded business model.

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

Management's focus will remain primarily on gas transmission and utilities, but with a healthy dose of oil and oil liquids (condensates) thrown in for good measure.

How realistic is management's bullish outlook? Well pretty realistic given that the EIA expects US gas production to grow steadily through at least 2050 and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America estimates that nearly $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed by 2035 alone.

(Source: INGAA)

What does all this growth potential mean for long-term dividend investors? Management is guiding for 9% cash flow growth through 2020 supporting one final 10% dividend hike (making it an aristocrat) and then 5% to 7% long-term DCF/share growth which likely means dividend growth of the same.

That's based on what Allen Capps, ENB's Chief Accounting Officer, told analysts at the latest conference call

Beyond 2020, dividends will likely grow in line with cash flow, but we will make that determination on an ongoing basis as part of our capital allocation process." - ENB CAO

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

Now that's slower than the double-digit rates ENB is famous for, BUT when you consider the company's immense size, the safety of that payout, and the fact that it's essentially a utility, that rate is impressive indeed.

What's more, it's also likely to make Enbridge one of the best high-yield SWAN investments you can make in the coming decade.

3. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe, And Growing Income And 15+% Total Return Potential

The primary thing that drives my recommendations and portfolio buys is the dividend profile which consists of yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what tends to determine total return potential and makes a stock a good investment at any given time.

Company Yield 2018 DCF Payout Ratio Five Year Dividend Growth Guidance Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Enbridge 6.2% 61% 6.8% 13.0% 15.7% to 18% S&P 500 1.9% 33% 6.4% 8.3% 3% to 8.3%

(Sources: earnings release, management guidance, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Moneychimp, Multipl.com, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, analyst estimates)

Enbridge's 6.2% yield is more than triple that of the broader market. But more importantly, that dividend is rock solid thanks to one of the lowest payout ratios in the industry (and some of the most stable cash flow). For context in the midstream industry, a payout ratio of 90% is considered sustainable and self-funding MLPs and C-Corps have payout ratios ranging from 50% to 83%.

Enbridge's long-term plan of maintaining a 65% DCF payout ratio makes it among the most conservative and safest payers in midstream. The other half of the safe dividend formula is the balance sheet.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enbridge 4.7 4.7 BBB+ 4.9% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the last few years, ENB has reduced its leverage from over 6 to 4.7 with plans to take that to 4.3 once Line 3 is up and running. Over the long-term management is pledging to maintain average leverage of 4.5 with a firm cap at 5.0, the level considered safe by credit rating agencies and the bond market.

That BBB+ credit rating is tied for the highest in the industry along with such other midstream blue-chips as

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

TransCanada (TRP)

Basically, ENB's fortress balance sheet ensures plenty of access to low cost, fixed-rate debt and helps make it a true sleep well at night or SWAN stock that even retirees can count on for safe and rising income.

Enbridge plans to grow the dividend in line with cash flow which it expects to rise by 5% to 7% past 2020. Using 2020's final 10% dividend hike and the mid-range of that guidance this translates to 6.8% five-year dividend growth and an expected total return of 13%, even if the valuation never improves.

For context, the S&P 500 has historically delivered 9.1% CAGR total returns and analysts currently expect 3% to 8.3% total returns from the market over the next five years. In other words, Enbridge is offering

more than triple the market's yield

faster dividend growth (market's 20-year median dividend growth is 6.4%)

far better total return potential

And that's assuming the rock bottom valuation never improves. In reality, ENB's strong and improving fundamentals mean that its valuation is likely to rise over time fueling closer to 16% to 18% long-term total returns.

And in case you think that's being overly optimistic consider this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 20 years, ENB's average price to operating cash flow has been 13.2. It's currently trading at just 7.8 times OCF and even if that OCF multiple actually falls to 7.5 by 2024 (ENB gets more undervalued) based on current analyst consensus growth estimates ENB would be expected to deliver about 17.5% CAGR total returns.

Basically, ENB is not just an industry-leading blue-chip (and future dividend aristocrat) but a tightly coiled spring that's set to soar. That's thanks to a valuation that's still highly attractive despite a strong 2019 opening rally.

4. Valuation: This Grade A Blue-Chip Is A Table Pounding Buy

Data by YCharts

Enbridge, like many energy stocks, crashed in December along with oil prices. But since December 24th it's roared back to the delight of value investors who were smart enough to be "greedy when others were fearful." But guess what? Enbridge's 19% YTD total return still leaves it a table-pounding buy.

P/Forward DCF 5 Year Average Forward P/DCF Industry Average P/DCF Growth Rate Baked In Long-Term DCF Growth Guidance 10.7 10.2 8.3 1.6% 5% to 7%

(Sources: management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

Thanks to the worst bear market in industry history, today ENB's forward P/DCF (MLP equivalent of a PE ratio) is slightly above its five-year average and far above the average MLP's. However, ENB is not your average MLP, with far better assets, management, and an unbeatable dividend growth and safety profile. Thus it deserves to trade at a higher cash flow multiple than 10.7, which is baking in just 1.6% long-term growth, less than a third of what management is guiding for and half of what Morningstar's conservative analysts expect.

To get an idea of how much upside potential ENB has I turn to my favorite valuation model for blue-chip dividend stocks, dividend yield theory, or DYT. This was popularized by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends. Since 1966 DYT is the ONLY method that IQT uses to recommend dividend stocks.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Over 30 years of market-beating returns (with 10% less volatility to boot) is good enough for me to make this valuation approach the cornerstone of my investing strategy.

DYT compares a stock's yield to its historical yield. Unless the thesis breaks yields tend to be mean reverting and return to a historical norm that approximates fair value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 6.2% 3.8% 3.3% 3.8%

(Sources: Guru Focus, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory)

Enbridge's five-year average yield is higher than its 13-year median thanks to the Midstream bear market. But since the company's future growth will be slower than in the past I'm using the higher and more conservative estimate for my fair value calculation.

The median regulated utility's yield is 3.4% and given ENB's utility-like business model, and long-term dividend growth guidance of 6% (double that of most utilities) I consider this a reasonable estimate.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 39% 63% 5.0% 18.0%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Under DYT Enbridge appears to be 39% undervalued with 63% upside potential. My total return model (yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuation returning to fair value over 10 years) estimates that shares should appreciate 5% CAGR faster than cash flow growth, resulting in about 18% long-term total return potential (margin of error 20%).

For a low-risk blue-chip and future dividend aristocrat that kind of return potential, 1/3 from safe and rising dividends, is enough to make ENB a table-pounding buy recommendation.

To confirm ENB's high margin of safety I also consider Morningstar three stage, highly conservative discounted cash flow model.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential $47 23% 30% 2.7% 15.7%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar (who considers ENB one of their "best ideas") thinks the company is currently 23% undervalued. However, remember that Morningstar is super conservative, in this case forecasting just 3% long-term dividend growth or less than half of what management is guiding for.

But even with such low expected payout and cash flow growth, Morningstar considers Enbridge a 4 star "very strong buy". If Enbridge delivers on its guidance (its track record of doing so is excellent) then the margin of safety is probably over 30%, roughly in line with DYT.

Basically, Enbridge is either a "very strong buy" (per Morningstar) or a table-pounding buy (under my blue-chip valuation scale). Of course, that's only for investors comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Enbridge is a low-risk stock from a dividend safety perspective, there are plenty of risks potential investors have to keep in mind.

First off, be aware that Enbridge is a Canadian company that pays dividends in CAD and there is a 15% withholding tax in US taxable accounts (not in retirement accounts). The US foreign withholding tax credit offsets this but just $300/$600 per individual/couple can be claimed (across all your taxable portfolios) using the standard 1040 tax form. For amounts over this limit, the more complex form 1116 is required.

And of course, being paid in foreign currency means translation risk. Over the long-term this tends to cancel out but as you can see the exchange rate between the Loony and the Greenback can change significantly over the short to medium-term.

Data by YCharts

Another thing to realize is that despite its utility-like business model and recession and commodity-resistant cash flow, Enbridge has become more volatile in the past few years. That's because the oil crash of 2014-2016 set off a five-year midstream bear market that has caused ENB's share price to languish for years.

1-year beta: 1.13

3-year beta: 0.71

5-year beta: 0.69

10-year beta: 0.45

The share price is usually far less volatile than the S&P 500 over time, but as we've seen in recent years, it's been relatively sensitive to oil prices which can be crazy volatile.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In December crude plunged 45% from its October high and took ENB's share price down to $30. While such volatility is irrational (since its cash flow is unaffected by crude prices), you need to keep in mind that over the short-term the market's stupidity can be infinite.

While that same volatility is a boon to value investors, if you're a retiree living off the 4% rule (and thus need to sell shares to cover expenses), keep that volatility in mind when sizing your position.

As for risks to the business model, the biggest short to medium-term risk is execution on its growth projects. Long-term growth guidance is dependent on bringing projects into service on time and on budget.

(Source: earnings presentation)

As you can see, major pipeline projects are not just very expensive (up to $8 billion in some cases) but can require many years to obtain the various regulatory approvals needed to construct them. Enbridge has been working for over four years to obtain approvals just for the Minnesota leg of Line 3. While it's now obtained those, it still has to obtain 25% of municipal permits AND even when permits are in hand, legal challenges from environmentalists and even state governments (Minnesota's governor is appealing the state's approval) can threaten a project with costly delays or outright cancellation.

Thankfully that shouldn't be the case with Line 3, with ENB's CEO telling analysts at the most recent conference call

We're not surprised by the filing given their previous petition...the petitions or appeals shouldn't interfere with the timing of the permitting process. That's been our view for a while and we've confirmed it with the state and the agencies." - Al Monaco, CEO

While Enbridge, I and most analysts are confident Line 3 will be completed, there are no guarantees where courts are involved. Morningstar's Joe Gemino doesn't expect the project to be complete until 2020 (thus partially explaining his lower dividend growth forecast). Enbridge has an above average track record of project completions but no midstream bats 1.000. In 2016 the Northern Gateway oil pipeline, a 12-year project for Enbridge had to be canceled after a Canadian court pulled its regulatory approval.

With Line three making up about 50% of Enbridge' current backlog in a worst case scenario (court overturns the approvals) the company's cash flow growth guidance would be greatly curtailed and its long-term thesis would be weakened. The dividend would remain as safe as ever, but would likely grow slower after 2020.

Finally, we can't forget that over the long-term renewables represent the biggest risk to Enbridge and all midstreams. The thesis for the entire industry is based on $1+ trillion in new infrastructure needs in the coming decades, and should renewables + low-cost storage costs fall fast enough and low enough that runway could be shortened significantly. In 2018 a UBS analyst forecast that the rapid decline in renewable costs means that by 2030 solar and wind power "will effectively be free."

Given that a study published in Energy and Environmental Science estimates the cost of storing enough renewable power to satisfy just 12 hours of US demand at current battery prices would be $2.5 trillion, I consider that forecast wildly optimistic. However, it's true that battery costs are falling rapidly due to improving technology including liquid salts. That could potentially, given enough time, reduce battery costs by 10 to 200 fold to $1 to $20 per KwHr (from about $200 today).

The timing and magnitude of such price reductions are highly uncertain but something all midstream (and oil & gas) investors need to keep in mind. Even mighty Enbridge, soon to be the only midstream dividend aristocrat, is unlikely to be a true "buy and hold forever" stock. It's investing time horizon is 10 to 30 years, but eventually, it will need to shift its business model to adapt to a green energy future.

Bottom Line: Despite A 19% Rally In 2019 Enbridge Is Still A Table Pounding Buy

Don't get me wrong, I have no idea whether Enbridge's strong 2019 start will continue. For good or ill midstream stocks can often trade in line with oil prices, despite the fact that their cash flows are largely insensitive to commodity prices (especially Enbridge's).

What I can tell you is that this industry giant represents one of the best run midstream corporations you can own. That's due to a

recession-resistant and commodity insensitive cash flow

a quality management team (led by a CEO that's been with the company for 24 years and served in various corporate roles)

a fortress-like balance sheet

a very low-risk self-funding business model

one of the best coverage ratios in the industry

access to a mountain of low-cost capital

a large and long growth runway

While Enbridge has its fair share of risks (as do all midstreams and corporations for that matter), this undervalued 6.2% yielding SWAN stock represents a great buy today. That's because it remains highly undervalued (23% to 39% margin of safety) and should be able to generate 15+% long-term total returns.

That means not just will Enbridge likely vastly outperform the S&P 500 in the coming years, but probably makes the company one of the best dividend aristocrats you can own over the coming decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, EPD, MMP, TRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.