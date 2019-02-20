The 'New' Modern Corporation And Its Impact On The Stock Market

These factors have resulted in a change in who is investing and how they are investing, and represent how stock markets are also transitioning into the "new" information era.

The "new" modern corporation is primarily composed of intangible assets, which means they don't need as much capital and that they can scale very fast.

The world is becoming more and more impacted by the transition to the "new" modern corporation and equity markets are also feeling the effects of some of the changes.

In the past 10 years or so, the behavior of the US stock market has been driven by the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System.

I have written many, many posts about this relationship.

The foundation for this relationship comes from the economic research done by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression and the behavior of the Federal Reserve during this period of economic distress.

Mr. Bernanke, who led the Federal Reserve during the time period titled “the Great Recession,” believed that if the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve could underwrite an increase in stock prices, that this rise in the net worth of individuals, this “wealth effect,” would underwrite an increase in consumption expenditures that would be the foundation for the economic recovery that followed the 2007-2009 downturn.

The Federal Reserve followed this policy, US stock markets rose in value, and the US economy grew due to a fundamental increase in wealth.

Given this picture, the next concern centered around the question of what would the stock market do when the Federal Reserve backed off from underwriting its continuous increase?

Well, now we are in that new time period and so the interest in future Fed behavior has risen.

But, as new data are seeming to indicate, there has been a structural shift in what is going on in and around the stock market and these changes need to be understood better as we move to the next stage.

One major change in the world of public equity is the change that has taken place in the corporate sector.

New research, published by the CFA Institute, “Capital Formation: The Evolving Role of Public and Private Markets,” lays out the new world very clearly.

First, the corporate sector has become increasingly driven by investment in intangible assets.

This is one of the primary characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation that I have been writing about so much over the past year. The “new” Modern Corporation lives off of intangible capital, which, today, is basically composed of intellectual capital.

This dependence on intangible assets, according to the study, means:

These companies don’t need much capital; These companies scale very rapidly; These companies prefer to deal with fewer but larger investors to retain ownership and control over easily copied intangible assets for as long as possible; and These companies have been enabled in doing so by changes in the regulation of private markets and the global search for yield.

One further consequence of this evolutionary development is that companies have now become the largest buyers of corporate equity…though stock buybacks and through mergers and acquisitions.

One could argue that these changes represent major factors that need to be considered in analyzing the stock market going forward.

But, there is more.

John Plender tells us in the Financial Times, “the exposure of US household balance sheets to the stock market is running at record levels.”

“As TS Lombard, a research firm, points out…equities make up a bigger percentage of household net worth than real estate for only the third time since the end of the Second World War.”

Furthermore, “so much of the increase in ownership reflects net purchases as opposed to simply being the passive result of a valuation uplift in a strong bull market.”

Note that this increase has taken places within the higher net worth classes and should not be considered as something that has spread throughout the nation. Still, as Mr. Plender writes, investors would do well to remain conscious of the close relationship between markets and household behavior,” as Mr. Bernanke pointed out earlier.

Many analysts relate the softness in the “sharp downturn in equities in December delivered a negative wealth effect” that produced “the recent weakening of economic data and especially the spectacular decline in retail sales.”

Another change Mr. Plender notes is that there has been a decline in institutional investment over the past 20 years, something he contends is likely to continue in the near future.

The evidence is the decline that has taken place in equity ownership by pension funds “across the globe.”

“In seven countries with the biggest pension funds the fall has been from 60 percent to 40 percent of the aggregate portfolio over the period.

Coinciding with this has been the decline in the number of listed companies in the US, representing the decline in the role of public equity markets in the developed world.

“The number of listed companies in the US, per million of population, halved between 1996 and 2012.”

This, the CFA report cited above, has been increasingly driven by the advancements of the “new” Modern Corporation.

If this picture captures what is really going on in the financial world, then one can argue that the fundamental, longer-run structure of the equity market will be dominated by the transition of modern corporations into examples of the “new” Modern Corporation.

Going forward it will be my goal to talk more and more about this transition and how the changes impact corporate behavior, equity investment in the financial markets, and economic policy making.

This is a “new” era and we need to adjust our thinking in order to understand the emerging world better.

