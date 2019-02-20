Kellogg: Beat The Market One Stock At A Time

Source: Kellogg Cereal Image

American multinational food manufacturer, the Kellogg Company (K) is among the world's most prominent food companies. With over 30,000 employees and $13 billion in annual revenues, K owns a number of recognizable brands ranging from Kellogg's Cereal, Keebler, Rice Krispies, and Pringles. The company sells 1,600 foods in more than 180 countries. In spite of these characteristics, K has been devalued close to 24% from 2018 highs as the company has not yet recovered from the previous market sell-off. This article substantiates my bullish investment outlook on K based upon the company's strong business advantages, recession-resistant business, stable growth trajectory, and continued shareholder returns.

Kellogg Favorable Investment Considerations

Defensive Stock Holding

One of K's most prominent business characteristics is the stock's ability to weather the vagaries of the economic cycle. K is a manufacturer of integral and inexpensive food items ranging from cereals and snacks making demand for the company's products relatively inelastic. Companies that provide slow and stable growth, such as K, are priced at a much more reasonable valuation and are much less volatile than the broader market. Although during an economic boom, K will not deliver the rate of return of tech stocks or innovative companies, the stock has great appeal for the defensive investor or general investor who needs to park their money during a market downturn. Investors must reconcile that the enduring bull market will not last forever, and the recent market cool down, tech headwinds, and a prevailing trade war likely foreshadow a forthcoming end to this unimpeded equity rise.

Business Strength

K displays adaptiveness through continued product diversification. For most of the 20th century, K was almost exclusively operating in the cereal business. However, the company has increased its revenue diversification through continued expansion in the snack food business. The graphical representation below demonstrates how over the span of 17 years K went from a 70% weighting in cereal to roughly a 40% weighting in cereal, 52% weighting in snacks, and 8 percent weighting in frozen/other foods. Additionally, K has nearly doubled total revenues and has increased global revenue diversification beyond its North American market and into Europe, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific region.

K's broadened revenue diversification allows the company to pursue more revenue opportunities, mitigate revenue fluctuations from one segment, and increase the company's public brand recognition. Additionally, continued expansionary efforts into new markets allow for growth opportunities and greater defensiveness from domestic headwinds.

Source: Kellogg Cagny Conference Presentation

Furthermore, K benefits from significant scale and a plethora of food product brands (ex. Special K Cereal, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Corn Flakes, Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, Keebler, Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Kashi, Cheez-It, Eggo, Nutri-Grain, Morningstar Farms). K has strong brand recognition across its various product lines and the company's vast assortment of brands caters to various demographics, ages, and taste preferences.

An examination of K's income statement reinforces a stable revenue trajectory. Over the past 4 decades, the company has consistently expanded top-line revenues. Kellogg's has exhibited incremental increases in top-line revenues, largely driven by population growth, acquisitions, and changing consumer taste preferences. The company's revenues experience continued upward mobility as food and snack staples are inseparable from everyday existence. Consequently, K's business and stock performance are well insulated from broader economic deteriorations. In spite of K's sustained top-line revenue performance, there does seem to be room for margin improvement as K's margins have either flatlined or experienced slight declines over time. However, lower margins come as a result of management's consistent business investments ranging from brand investments, acquisitions, and portfolio reorganization.

Data by YCharts

Growth Opportunities

K will benefit from future acquisitions and a stronger adherence to consumer taste preferences. K has been confronted with a weakening American cereal market but has taken steps to mediate difficulties by readjusting the company's product portfolio. The company has increasingly instituted healthy product lines to accommodate healthy eating preferences. K has eliminated artificial flavors and coloring from its Eggo brand, incorporating more nutritionally rich food products such as nuts and berries into cereal as well as creating a number of special K cereal brands with substantial amounts of protein. However, at the same time, K has also catered to what tastes good, adding sugar enticing flavors and more frosting on various products. K is continuously reoptimizing its product offerings to remain relevant to consumers, extend customer outreach, and initiate growth.

Source: Kellogg Cagny Conference Presentation

K is also pursuing growth opportunities in smaller single serve portions in order to drive margins higher; K only derives a slight amount of revenue from single-serve products allowing for more revenue growth opportunities.

Besides product optimization, diversification, and higher margin product lines, K enjoys revenue opportunities from the company's enormous scale. K is able to spur organic growth through acquisitions, improve supply chain efficiencies, leverage large volume buying, as well as facilitate global expansion efforts.

Dividend & Capital Appreciation

Aside from K's industry-specific advantages, the company also displays strength from its dividend performance. Over the past ten years, K has displayed a solid dividend yield in the high 2-3% range, consistently surpassing the food industry's average 2.65% yield. Furthermore, K displays one of the longest track records of paying dividends to shareholders. K has paid dividends since 1925, issuing a total of 373 dividend payouts. The company has also sustained 14 years of consecutive dividend increases. Something to keep in mind is that it is difficult to acquire more renowned dividend payers such as Coca-Cola (KO), 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at favorable valuations because they are so over-purchased and sought after by investors. This gives more investment appeal to undervalued stocks that provide a great margin of safety and sizable dividend yield. In addition to K's appealing dividend yield of 3.88%, the company demonstrates continued year over year capital appreciation. In terms of capital appreciation, K's stock price has steadily increased for the past two decades, consistently outperforming industry peers on a total returns basis. Although the company's share appreciation will not imitate the return on equity of major tech companies, K provides investors with stable revenue, consistent capital appreciation, and an attractive dividend yield of 3.88%.

Data by YCharts

Financial Assessment

However, in spite of business advantages, K's "Achilles' heel" arises from the company's substantial debt accumulation. With a debt to equity positioning of 3.5x equity, K carries significantly more leverage than its industry peers. Debt vulnerabilities are exacerbated by the company's negative shareholder equity, insufficient liquidity reserves of $734 million, and low 17% coverage of total debt. K's high debt load is of particular concern as it exposes the company to greater risks and prevents capital deployments on acquisitions, portfolio innovation, and further market penetration. K is highly leveraged, even surpassing its peers; however, the company's debt load only becomes a worrisome impediment in the event that the Fed resumes interest rate hikes. On a more positive note, K appears to be fairly valued. The company's current share price of $56.79 mirrors the company's future cash flow value of $59.21, suggesting a fair market valuation.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

K demonstrates strong investment appeal as a result of the company's recessionary resistance, high 3.88% dividend, continued share price appreciation, and the company's consumer defensive business. Although K exhibits a high debt accumulation, K's debt to equity ratio has historically remained in the 3x equity range and the debt only becomes an issue in the event of further interest rate hikes. K stock has remained a trove of investment wealth for decades; the company's stable business and continued return on equity reinforce a capable consumer staple holding.

