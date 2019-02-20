Just Energy: Sustainability Still An Issue

Investment Thesis

Just Energy (JE) (TSX:JE) delivered solid EBITDA growth in its Q3 Fiscal 2019 earnings release. The company saw its gross margin expanded considerably for the second quarter in a row thanks to its strategy of raising prices. Nevertheless, Just Energy saw two straight quarters of net customer loss since its Q1 Fiscal 2019. We are concerned about this because its EBITDA growth may not be sustainable unless we also see customer base growth. Although the company has several initiatives to reduce its costs, we think it is important to see more signs of a turnaround of its business. Investors with a long-term investment horizon may want to wait for a clearer sign of a turnaround.

Data by YCharts

Recent Development: Q3 Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Just Energy delivered solid Q3 Fiscal 2019 earnings report. As can be seen from the table below, its base EBITDA grew from C$52.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018 to C$58.2 million in Q3 Fiscal 2019. This was a growth rate of 11% year over year. The significant increase in its EBITDA was due to rate increases. This has resulted in strong growth in its gross margin (although the company also lost more customers in the quarter than the prior quarter). As can be seen from the table below, its gross margin increased to C$188.5 million from C$171.3 million a year ago.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

The company’s cost containment initiatives are also making progress in the past quarter. As can be seen from the table below, its selling and marketing expenses only increased by 3% to C$57.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2019 from C$55.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2018. For readers' information, Just Energy’s cost containment initiatives include: (1) consolidation of back office functions such as accounting and finance, billing and pricing and structuring; and (2) consolidate customer information systems and customer relationship management systems. In the conference call, management indicated that there will be annual run rate savings of about C$20 million in its fiscal 2020.

Reasons why we remain cautious

While the company has improved its EBITDA in its past quarter thanks to its effort to raise its rates, we remain cautious of Just Energy’s business for the following reasons:

Net Customer additions turned negative again

Although Just Energy improved its gross margin and EBITDA significantly, its strategy to increase its rates has resulted in another quarter of net customer loss. In the past quarter, the company lost 31 thousand customers. As can be seen from the chart below, its net customer loss accelerated in Q3 2019 from Q2 2019. In the past quarter, Just Energy lost about one thousand commercial customers whereas in the prior quarter, the company added 33 thousand commercial customers.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

We believe Just Energy needs to demonstrate its ability to continue to add more customers to its customers base in order for its EBITDA growth to be sustainable. Otherwise, its EBITDA growth due to rate increases will be offset by net customer losses. Just Energy’s net customer losses in the past two quarters also shows how vulnerable Just Energy’s business is: rate increases can quickly result in customer losses. This vulnerability is also evident in Just Energy’s renewal rate of only 58% in the past quarter.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Elevated debt level

We are concerned about Just Energy’s debt level. Since March 2018, its total debt has increased from C$543.5 million (as of March 31, 2018) to C$716.1 million at the end of 2018. As a result, its net debt to EBITDA ratio has increased to 3.7x at the end of 2018. This ratio was only 2.8x back in March 2018.

No particular competitive advantage over its peers

Just Energy does not have a wide moat against its competitors. The company may be able to lock in a long-term contract with its customers in order to prevent their customers from switching to its competitors. However, this also increases the risk especially if the contract is fixed price. A significant increase in commodity prices such as natural gas and electricity prices will hurt its profitability. There are also many companies who wants to enter the field of smart-home and offer multiple services that Just Energy is currently offering. For example, Enercare (recently acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners) who rents out water heaters to its customers are also introducing its smart-home solutions. Telecom companies such as BCE (BCE) and Telus are also aggressively promoting their smart-home services and offer discount prices to those who already use their wireless or Internet services. Therefore, we believe competition will be quite intense.

Valuation Analysis

Shares of Just Energy have trended a bit lower again after it had a nice rebound a few months ago. As a result, its shares are currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x (see chart below). This valuation was still higher than the sub 6x range back in September. Nevertheless, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x is still lower than its valuation of over 9x in 2017. Just Energy’s EV to EBITDA ratio is comparable to Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) but above Spark Energy and Crius Energy. Given the much better growth outlook of Parkland Fuel, we prefer Parkland Fuel over Just Energy. Readers who are interested in Parkland Fuel may want to read the Top Idea article we have written on Parkland Fuel (click here).

Data by YCharts

Attractive 11.1%-yielding dividend but payout ratio remains elevated

Just Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 11.1%. However, management’s estimate of its 2019 payout ratio of about 86% is still quite elevated (based on its base funds from operations). For readers' information, its payout ratio was about 99% back in its fiscal 2018.

Data by YCharts

Just Energy has only increased its dividend once in the past 5 years (back in 2014). Given the fact that it is still in the midst of transitioning its business, we still do not foresee any dividend increase in the near future.

Risks and Challenges

Just Energy faces several risks:

Supplier risk

Just Energy has an exposure to supplier risk as the ability to deliver energy to its customers is reliant upon the ongoing operations of its suppliers and their ability to fulfill their contractual obligations.

Commodity price risk

Since many of Just Energy’s customers have long-term fixed and natural gas and/or electricity contracts, a significant spike in energy prices (e.g. due to severe winter season) can have an adverse effect on its operations and cash flows.

Foreign currency risk

Due to its growing operations in the U.S. and Europe, Just Energy is expected to have more exposure to foreign currency fluctuations in the future. Just Energy may experience losses resulting from fluctuations in the values of its foreign currency transactions.

Investor Takeaway

Although Just Energy posted strong EBITDA growth again in its past quarter, we remain very cautious about its outlook as we are seeing an acceleration in net customer loss. We recognize that its gross margin has improved in the past quarter. Investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere or wait on the sideline until a clear signal of a turnaround.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKIUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.