Amazon: Revenue Slowdown Is Not A Problem

Long-term investors should look at the revenue and EPS growth potential over the next few years.

The incremental revenue in this quarter is similar to year-ago quarter if we back out the revenue jump obtained due to the acquisition of Whole Foods.

Amazon's (AMZN) 18% year-over-year revenue growth rate has shocked Wall Street to some extent. Year-on-year quarterly revenue growth has dipped to the lowest point in the last three years. However, a large part of this drop has been because of the one-time jump which Amazon got in the year-ago quarter due to the addition of Whole Foods revenue to its bottom line. If we remove the revenue from Whole Foods for the recent quarter and the year-ago quarter, then the overall reduction in revenue growth is quite low.

Amazon has a number of growth levers which it can use in the next few years to supercharge its revenue growth. At the same time, the EPS growth could be much higher than the consensus estimate due to rapid improvements in margin.

Diving into revenue growth slowdown

Amazon's entire growth story has been based on strong revenue growth for the last few years. Wall Street has been bullish towards the stock as long as the company was able to deliver strong revenue growth even with wafer-thin margins. In the recent quarter, Amazon reported 18% YoY growth compared to 38% in the year-ago quarter. This has set the alarm bells ringing for some analysts who are forecasting for a continuous fall in revenue growth over the next few years.

However, we need to closely look at the impact of Whole Foods acquisition on the bottom line, for the recent quarter as well as the year-ago quarter.

Fig 1: Consolidated sales of Q4 2017 and Q4 2016. Source: Amazon filings

Fig 2: Physical store sales reported in the year-ago quarter. Source: Amazon filings

Fig 3: Consolidated sales of Q4 2017 and Q4 2018. Source: Amazon filings

Fig 4: Online and physical store sales in the recent quarter. Source: Amazon filings

If we remove the revenue from physical store sales in the year-ago quarter, the net sales add up to $55.931 billion. This is equal to 27.8% growth in Q4 2017 from Q4 2016. Similarly, if we remove the physical store sales in the recent quarter, the revenue comes to $67.982 billion. Hence, the growth rate from Q4 2017 period after removing physical store sales for both the quarters is 21.5%. After factoring in the F/X headwinds seen by the company, the overall reduction in growth rate in the recent quarter would be only 4 to 5 percentage points.

Fig 5: Headline growth rate figures for the past few quarters

When we look at the main figures reported by the company, the growth reduction from year-ago quarter seems much higher. In the year-ago quarter, the growth was 36%, while in the recent quarter, it was only 20%. However, as shown above, the actual slowdown in revenue growth is much lower after removing the one-time jump due to Whole Foods acquisition.

Future growth levers

Amazon can deliver much higher growth rates in the next few quarters as it uses the various growth levers available with the company. One of the most obvious choice for the management would be to go for another major acquisition. This would not only increase the physical store footprint for the company but will also help in improving the delivery services. Amazon is already increasing the delivery services from its Whole Foods stores. Such an acquisition will also give an immediate boost to the revenue growth of Amazon at a relatively low price.

Most of the brick and mortar retail chains are trading at a low PS valuation multiple. One of the lowest is Kroger (NYSE:KR) at PS ratio of only 0.2 while Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is at the higher end at PS ratio of 0.6. It is highly likely that Amazon would go for another acquisition in the near term to improve its retail operation in the domestic market.

Amazon is also adding new services to its portfolio. Last year, the company purchased Pill Pack for $753 million which will allow the delivery of pharmacy products to customers. Amazon has already applied for licences in a number of states and would be ramping up operations in this segment.

Amazon's entry into home devices has also been a roaring success, largely due to Echo devices. As more items are added to the list of smart home devices, we should see this business grow rapidly. Amazon has recently purchased Eero, which provides internet routers that can be easily connected within different devices of a home. This purchase shows the intention of the management to gain a good market share in smart home device segment.

Improvement of margins

After removing the impact of Whole Foods acquisition, Amazon has reported close to 5% point fall in revenue growth from the year-ago period. This is certainly a negative factor. But, on the other hand, the company has managed to rapidly improve the operating margin over the last one year. The main story going forward would be the ability of Amazon to flex its margin growth ability.

In the past one year, the operating margin for both North America and International region has improved.

At the same time, continuous growth in AWS and an increase in other/advertising revenue has also helped in increasing the overall margin for the company. This has led to a rapid increase in forward EPS estimates. We can see in the above chart that EPS estimate for two years ahead has increased from close to $15 a year ago to $56. This is a massive increase over a short period of time. It also shows that the company's future story is moving away from only revenue growth to a margin expansion and ecosystem story.

I believe that the recent concerns around Amazon's revenue growth are short term. Over the next few years, the company should be able to deliver top-line growth of over 20% on an annualized basis. At the same time, improvement in high margin businesses and increase in EPS would help in increasing the bullish momentum for the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Worries around revenue growth of Amazon are short-sighted. If we look at the ability of the company to acquire other retail chains and to add new services, the revenue growth potential is quite high. The recent revenue growth decline is also exaggerated because of the inclusion of Whole Foods purchase in the year-ago period.

Long-term investors should be able to gain decent returns as the company improves its margins and continues to increase the reported EPS over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.