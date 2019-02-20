3M Company (MMM) Management Presents at Citi 2019 Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Citi 2019 Global Industrials Conference Call February 20, 2019 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Roman - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Jermeland - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Andrew Kaplowitz

All right. So we're going to get started here again. I'm Andy Kaplowitz and cover multi-industry and engineering construction. We're really excited to have 3M with us today, Mike Roman and Bruce Jermeland. Mike became CEO in July 2018, one year as the Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Vice President. He's been with the company a very long time. Served as Chief Strategist back in the day. 30-year career and lived in many places around the world. And then Bruce, Vice President of Investor Relations, been with the Company 22 years. So definitely, 20 years is like the minimum, right, Bruce, at the Company?

Bruce Jermeland

Yes.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So look, I think we'll start with sort of a softball question sort of as I come over to you guys and sort of ask you on build rates. So we're good. Just to kind of ask you about recent trends. Obviously, you guys cover a lot of different bases in the macro economy. You put a 3% organic growth in the last quarter. You did lower your guide a bit from 1% to 4% from 2% to 4%. But you see there is some new momentum in businesses like Health Care, Safety and Graphics was pretty good, Electronics and Energy was better than expected, so just give us a lay of the land, Mike as we sit here today.

Michael Roman

Yes. I think it's – you just kind of starting back in Q4, I would call it a good finish to the year and Q4 was broad-based growth across our businesses, broad-based across geographies. Pretty much in line with what we expected in the markets, and so it was led by Health Care. We hadn't expected Health Care to improve as we went through the second half of the year, stronger in Q4. We had a little easier comp portfolio, some of the businesses were better positioned as we get into Q4, we saw good growth.

We saw good growth in our Electronics and Energy business. Actually our Energy business led the way, but Electronics was still solid, as we came through the quarter. And we saw solid growth in Industrial, Safety and Consumer more broadly. Consumer, a little softer, but really driven by some portfolio decisions and primarily Europe.

So it was a good finish to the year, broad-based growth. And at our November Investor Day, we talked about our outlook for 2019. We said organic local currency growth 2% to 4%, really positioning against a couple of markets that we saw slowing in. We saw slowing in Automotive build rates, we saw slowing in Electronics as we went through the fourth quarter and we saw a slowing in China, not disconnected from those first two in part, and so that played out about as expected.

And as we came into this year, we saw additional slowing in those markets and saw automotive and another tick down. Maybe for the year, the projections are slight growth in automotive build rates, but negative 10% in China as we start the year, first quarter. Electronics slower as we start the year and you saw a lot of the projections from consumer electronics and semiconductor as we started the year.

So that led us to expanding our range from 2% to 4% to 1% to 4%. It was really kind of the midpoint of that previous range looking at those impacts, automotive electronics in China and that was really the view that updated as went into our Q4 earnings call.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So as you know, Mike, we really like to have real time information in conference. So any sort of recent trends that you'd highlight, I mean, you talked about slowing already in auto and electronic, obviously there is a lot of training stuffs out there, so a lot of crosscurrents, anything that you’d highlight us where it’s kind of halfway through Q1?

Michael Roman

Those trends that I just talked about that we'll get a better read as we get further past the Lunar New Year, China in particular, but automotive in China is a big part of it. There are about a third, well not quite, but approaching a third of the build rates globally and so it's important marketplace. So we'll get a better view.

I wouldn't take the first six, seven weeks in the year in China yet until you get past Lunar New Year. So about what we expected given the way that you started. Electronics, kind of the same thing, I think, we'll see it play out a little more clearly as we get further into the quarter.

More broadly, again, about as expected we saw Health Care strong in Q4 we expected, and our range for this year was stronger 3% to 5% for 2019 in Health Care, underlying market growth supporting that. Developed and developing, really strong growth in developing markets and we see that is kind of playing out.

Consumer, the sell-out side of consumer has been stronger than the sell-in side over the last – actually the last year and a half that retail spending continues to hold up and we expect that to be. So I'm kind of dancing around, not much new-new yet until we get a little further into the quarter.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Some kind of dancing around and not much new-new is actually good news. Okay. So this is your first time in our conference in terms of you’re being the CEO, and so maybe talk about, it's got to be a challenging time to be the CEO of the multinational, one of the largest companies in industrial. So what's been for the biggest challenge that you faced and how have you adapted? You are filling some big shoes left by Inge as you know. So maybe compare and contrast sort of what you've done versus Inge and off of the challenges that you face?

Michael Roman

Well, anytime you lead this company, and it's a great company, a lead. You have the same opportunity to really leverage what we do uniquely. And I started there as a CEO. I came in and looked at what it is that makes us unique among companies. What differentiates us with our customers and in our ability to deliver for our shareholders and really all of our stakeholders? And that put the focus on four priorities for me. And they're building strength-on-strength as we often say in the company.

We're building strength-on-strength with Inge’s leadership and what we've built in the company. And so continuing to move forward with those four priorities, how we manage our portfolio and drive the maximum value in the portfolio that leverages 3M’s unique capabilities are our fundamental strengths, the synergies that we share across the enterprise that lead to an enterprise greater than the some of the parts.

What do we do to follow through on the transformation we started under Inge’s leadership on how we operate the company and deploying new ERP and beyond? What do we do to take innovations to the next step? That's always the responsibility of the CEO in 3M.

And for me – the fourth priority for me has been people and culture and it’s really positioning us to be in place people want to be. None of our innovation model, none of our unique and differentiated capabilities are in place without people. So we've got to be able to track top talent around the world. So that brings a pretty clear view for me now and most of those I get to build strength-on-strength and now – and you face a changing market and what do you have to do differently in those? That's frames up what you do as the CEO in 2019.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So I think one of the things that’s underappreciated to you guys, I think you tend to be able to see disruptive trends before they have. And so maybe talk about when you think of the next disruptive trend and what you're doing to get it ready for growth at the Company?

Michael Roman

Yes. When we are executing well as a company, our innovation model, it's because we're close to customers, we’re close to our markets. It's not sitting inside of 3M, building off the technology platforms, it's being how close to the dynamics in the marketplace. And where innovation is happening in the marketplace is one of the best places for us to be focused.

And in an ideal situation, we are identifying unarticulated opportunities. Things that our customers have a problem or maybe you want to take the next step in there and their promises to their customers, how do we help them identify, how to solve those challenges?

And so those sometimes turn into trends. They enable us to create new businesses. They enable us to build new product platforms. Near-term for sure it helps us extend our lines. We can innovate – or close to customers are always innovating with existing products and applications in the marketplace. Those line extensions really help cannibalize ourselves and help give a foundation to our growth, but then we've got to build those next trends.

So where do we see those trends? The place for all of us to look is where you see innovation happening in the marketplace. And we spent a lot of time talking about a few of our priority growth platforms, which really carve out some of those spaces. And its automotive electrification is a popular one to talk about because it's so visible.

You can see the Electric Vehicles coming and you can see the Electronics coming into internal combustion engine platforms. Those are huge innovations and we see that opportunity broadly. You can look in Health Care, value-based care. What's going on in value-based care is demanding new innovation. There's a lot of pressure on costs and Health Care, but the real solution is in innovation and we see that everything from infection prevention to advanced wound care, we also see it in oral care.

The reason we're still excited about our oral care business is there's an opportunity for innovation in that space too. So going where that innovation is really happening, sometimes we can create it ourselves with new technologies and differentiated performance in a technology platform. But more often it's in the markets where the innovation is happening.

So those are some of the broader trends. We have a foot into our digital technology in our health information systems and that's a space that's got a lot of innovation going on, population health, predictive analytics. We made an acquisition that compliments some of the things we've been doing organically, but it's still a space got a lot of innovation that's happening as well.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So my follow-up on that and ask you about oral care and healthcare in general and you grew with 4% last quarter, which have the highest growth that you've had in the long time there. Obviously, you’ve come out with a new product against an entrenched player there.

And so maybe talk about the momentum that you see within oral care, the key toward I think the – growth in 2019 is healthcare really getting back solidly into that 3% to 5% and eventually the 4% to 6% range that you talked about from a longer-term. So it seems very depended on oral care itself. So maybe talk about…

Michael Roman

Yes. Oral care is a critical component. So a large business for us in Health Care, it's a very strong contributor to the Company value. So it's been a place that we've been able to innovate in material science from chairside to orthodontics. And if you look across that spectrum, we've added our own Clarity Aligners in the Clear Tray Aligner kind of technology category, which really for us builds out a custom orthodontics suite of solutions. And we think that's going to be a very strong proposition in the marketplace. And there's a lot of innovation opportunity from material science in that space still to come. And I would say chairside.

We feel very good about the pipeline of innovation coming through oral care. We are not divorced from the market dynamics as restorative procedures are slowing growth that has an impact. But we can – as we do in other markets, we can bring innovation to drive penetration and new solutions and that spectrum we still feel it's a good opportunity for growth and for sure value creation.

But Health Care is also the bigger business and Health Care is going to be important driver, which is our medical solutions platform, which is from infection prevention to critical and chronic care. So wound management. Those are big opportunities in that value-based care.

And the other growth driver for us in both oral care and medical solutions is developing markets are growing double-digits across developing markets China included even as we've gone through maybe a slowdown in automotive electronics and China Health Care continues to be strong.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So on drug delivery mass some of the growth obviously in 2018. Is it safe to say, I mean, I know you've said to me that drug delivery is going to continue to be lumpy, but as I look at 2019 in general, is it safe to say that drug delivery is not going to slow down the business anymore or is it still going to be lumpy enough where you have to worry about a little bit as a headwind in 2019 and beyond?

Michael Roman

One of our challenges is do not have as lumpy and so we're working on the pipeline. And I think the outlook for the pipeline in our businesses is strong. We get more stabilized in 2019 and I'll come back to that and then we see growth opportunities as we move ahead. And that's really been a longer-term building that pipeline and overcome some of that lumpiness and portfolio management within drug delivery that then moves you to the more attractive spaces.

In 2019, the stabilization in the first half of the year we still have a stronger comp. So we'll see a little stronger – we'll see a stronger second half than a weaker first half in drug delivery. But it's on total year it will be less, really be neutral to Health Care I would say. And for Health Care 3% to 5%, it'll be closer to the high-end in the second half, closer to the low-end in the first half that you kind of think about drug deliveries impact it's in that kind of range.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And you mentioned M*Modal. I’m really [indiscernible] with the acquisition that you've made. So maybe talk about the impact on the health information systems business and that business also could be a good growth driver for you. It’s really competitive business when it comes down to it. So how does it beef up that business and then talk about the long-term growth of that business? Is that information sort of as a business a mid single-digit grower like the rest of the business or not?

Michael Roman

So maybe step back, health information systems, you look as a business, it's a software business in healthcare. And almost three years ago we entered into a very public portfolio management project where we looked at are we creating the greatest value by keeping that business in 3M. We looked at different options, spending it out, divesting in it, and are we the right owner to create the most value? And we made a decision through that process that we can create the greatest value by not only keeping it in 3M’s portfolio, but investing in it.

And the first leg in the investment was organic and really moving into the opportunities that we saw from our core capabilities that we had built in a leading position in coding and grouping and I would say some of the natural language processing that supported those capabilities. Now we can move out into population health.

And we made that decision invested also included acquisition. So in someway we're following through on, not only that decision, but what we've shown ourselves over time, that we are the way to create value in this space.

And it's been a very good business. It's a been a mid single-digit grower the last year, but it's building momentum and building momentum off that organic investment and now with a modal, very complimentary to what our capabilities, what we bring to our customers as solutions. In fact, we had been in the marketplace with a lot of customers together working to provide solutions to customers. So it's a very complimentary acquisition to what we've been doing.

Andrew Kaplowitz

I want to open up to the audience, so let me back up and ask you about margin in this context and that is immediately a year and a half ago, you had a summer Analyst Day in Europe and in a talk about that sort of 2020 margins in Europe and we continue to set 16%, at least that’s sort of the last update you guys gave us and we all in the audience understand that it's a struggle to get margins up in Europe.

And then you have a weakening macro environment there. So how do you sort of respond to that? That seems like one of your biggest challenge over the next two years really, but this is where a business transformation is really supposed to ramp up. So maybe talk about that challenge and can you get there in 2020?

Michael Roman

Yes. Maybe I'll start the answer with kind of the M story, which is we said we go from 16% to 20% operating income in West Europe and I would have a bigger – broad impact on the businesses and improving margin. And I would say we're on track. To your question, it doesn't look like we're necessarily linear on track. Part of that is – so there's been two of really three components to driving that improvement.

And what would the executing, the first is business transformation. We deployed in West Europe, ahead of the U.S. We've now been able to take advantage of the new service models and new capabilities that takes a little bit of time to really consolidate the gains. But we're seeing that come through or seeing some of those improvements.

It didn't show up as much in 2017 and 2018, but that was part of the other strategy, which has been really footprint restructuring, which we've been doing at a company level, but it had an outsized impact on West Europe.

And then we took a specific portfolio view at West Europe. So we've been managing portfolio at a business view globally. We've been going down into as you've seen some of our divestitures product categories and market segments. But this was a geography view and we made decisions and we executed those portfolio actions in that really that cost showed up in 2018.

And we saw some of the footprint costs and 2017, but when you exit factories in Europe, it's really 18 months off and before you get out of those factories and so you've got costs to make that exit happen. And so we will see a significant step up. We're very confident because we've got those tailwinds now built into our West Europe plans as we come in and they're not entirely independent of growth, but we don't need growth that deliver those.

Those are structural from footprint, structural from portfolio and the costs that we had been incurring as we went through 2018. So we'll get the tailwind from that part of it. Now growth will help or mute that, but we still will make a big step up and I believe you'll see we're not on track as we come through 2019.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And you've guided to 100 basis points of margin expansion about in 2019. And again a couple of years ago I had one look December Analyst Days you put out a chart where it did seem like business transformation was going to have the maximum impact in 2019 and 2020.

But let me ask you as a former head of industrials, right, that margin has sat there and basically the same level for the last several years. Now get that fundamental to this strategy and gain that industrial margin up. So should we see that industrial margin up over next two years and why are we going to see it? Is it just all of these things coming together, business transformation, footprint rationalization? And what's the confidence level to get those industrial margins up?

Michael Roman

The math and the laws of physics as I say are – you need to have a third of the company contributed to that – so we expect it to be in line with the rest of the company. We expect the margin improvement in industrial to come along like the rest of the company.

And it's partially because it's really driven by those same strategies and what we've been executing. It's around business transformation and the benefit to industrial. That will get the benefit on the supply chain operations. We'll get the benefit from those service models. We’ll get the benefit from the West Europe. We get the benefit from the footprint actions and portfolio actions. It's all contributing there. It's not overweight to other businesses that it definitely has its share and industrial. And so we expect it to see the improvement there.

Andrew Kaplowitz

I guess the better question is why has it been stuck versus Electronics or Safety and Graphics, all those other segments is that much better margin over time once you can holding it back?

Michael Roman

Yes. I think you see the benefit of the portfolio actions we've been taking in those other two businesses, Safety and Graphics, and Electronics and Energy. We've made significant changes in the portfolio over the last several years and really structured those to more attractive in terms of growth and opportunity, but more attractive in terms of value to in those businesses. And they've been positioned to deliver greater margin. We haven't taken as many portfolio actions in industrial.

So there's – portfolio management will still be an important part of all of our – when we talked about in the Investor Day in November, it was one of the important levers for delivering the 200 basis points to 300 basis points of margin over the next five years will be what we do in portfolio taking advantage of business transformation.

So I think we'll get some benefit from that, but Europe will be an important contributor to industrials had a little bit larger in Europe than it is on a global basis actually has a footprint. So it will get a benefit from that in Europe.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Helpful. Questions from the audience, anybody have questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Kaplowitz

Let me repeat the question. So why haven't the actions you've taken in Electronics and Energy, and Safety and Graphics has been sort of done in industrial. And then what was the other part of the question?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Kaplowitz

Yes, qualitative. What kind of shape moving improvements to take?

Michael Roman

Yes. I don't mean to imply. We're going to do Electronics like portfolio restructuring of industrial. We're always looking broadly at our portfolio management. How do we maximize value and we have taken an actions in industrial. They haven't been at that same level of impact. We haven't divested, significant portions of the portfolio.

Although we have made divestitures and industrial, they've been smaller categories relative to the overall, $12 million of revenue versus Electronics and Energy, and Safety and Graphics or they were a more significant portion of it. So there have been portfolio actions and I would say, we've taken portfolio actions in consumer and across the enterprise, especially with actions like in West Europe, it hits everybody.

So the West Europe is the really the increased benefit. I wouldn't say it's a qualitative focus on industrial, it's looking at West Europe and how do we improve that portfolio. It has impact in a relatively large impact on industrial. So I'm not projecting additional steps up.

We have done some things industrial that are a little different. I highlighted as our November Investor Day portfolio action that we took effective January 1, which is to take one of our businesses and change the business model completely and take our industrial masking tape and box sealing tape businesses, a 100 year-old businesses.

And really we did, another one of those less public look at what is a way to maximize value for that business. And the decision was keep it and drive a new model, which is manage it for maximum capital and take advantage of our brand, take advantage of our position in the channel and we can create the most value for that business by managing as opposed to divesting it or something else.

And so that's, we put that in place and so that'll give us some benefit. It will show up more in cash flow than it does in accretive margins or something it’s a diluted margin business to the enterprise. But it's we can do more to maximize cash flow. So there'll be other qualitative improvements as we go and not just West Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Kaplowitz

Yes. Price cost challenges of last year and how you expected that to play out this year?

Michael Roman

Yes. As we entered 2018, we were anticipating inflation stepping up and then we saw some of that as we came through the second half of 2017. I would say we were aggressive, isn't quite the right word, but we certainly looked forward and said, what is it going to be as we get through the year? We don't want to be caught flat footed. We don't want to be behind the curve. And so we took actions with that in mind and we’re able, as a result, we did well staying ahead of the price inflation broader, raw materials is big part of that.

And so I think that – as we continued through 2018 and 2019, we had a similar view. We're going to see inflation as we go into 2019 whether it's raw materials and maybe there's a more recent signals that it will be less inflation in the raw materials, but trade and tariff was inclusive there. What do we see in the March tariff increase we want? We view that largely as inflation too. Our price strategy was pointed at that and we took price actions late in 2018 and then we've executed here in early 2019 additional price action.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Michael Roman

Yes, I would say with that in mind, I would say we've got the balance right and similar to what we had in 2018. We expect price to cover our raw material and inflation and brought our inflation costs.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Kaplowitz

So what do you think it’s going to take for the sell-in to improve the consumer?

Michael Roman

Yes, and I would characterize maybe my comments. As we've gone through the last two years in consumer, one channel in particular office has seen much stronger sell-out than sell-in, and we've had negative organic currency growth in many of the quarters. We actually had positive growth in Q4 and so it starts to get to the other side. But one of the things that kept us confident in what we’re driving in the business was that we’re seeing stronger sell-out from the channel.

And to your question, how long before we get to a more stable place? Well, part of it is the changes in that channel, part of it is ecommerce and what they're doing in that set of markets and products, part of it is the shift to mass, the mass channel. So all of that continues to play out. So there's a dynamic out there. We got the positive growth in that channel in Q4. We've been positive across the rest of the portfolio more consistently, certainly strong in our DIY category. So I would say, I don't think it plays out forever, but there's a dynamic around – restructuring around bricks and mortar, there's a shorter cycle times.

All of those have some impact on that sell-out/sell-in balance. We see nominal growth in 2019 so we're in the 1% to 3% range for consumer, and we think we will see positive growth across the portfolio. But we'll see what comes in the channel. What additional structure changes happen in the channel? This has been long cycle restructuring of channels not just recent, but long cycles. So I think there's more to come. Will our sell-out be strong enough to keep it positive? Hope we think so as we get into 2019.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Any other questions from the audience? So I want to ask you just a quick follow-up on Electronic, because you've got such a strong margin improvement in that business over the last few years, the sustainability of that margin improvement as you go forward here.

Michael Roman

Yes, it's been a testament to the portfolio actions we've taken in that business. It's also, I would say, getting our – M*Modal of our business is really aligned to where the growth is too. If you look at our strategy, it's at the core as we have to win with our innovation and consumer electronics even though, maybe unit sales aren't growing as robustly as they have in the past. And then we have to position ourselves in other new high growth market spaces; automotive, electrification, data centers, semiconductor fabrication has been a long cycle growth over the last several years.

So that portfolio actions plus that balance to higher growth market segments has positioned us well to deliver better growth, and I would say that we've aligned that portfolio has clearly improved the profitability. So I think it positions us where the growth is. It doesn't insulate us from cycles in the market as the S-curve will happen in semiconductor fabrication at some point people think and we will see that in our businesses.

But we're at a higher performance level in terms of margin. We're at a higher performance level in terms of penetration and our value to our customers. So I think if positions as well through any kind of cycle to any softness of the market to be – to hold up better than we have for sure in the past. We're in a much better position on that.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And maybe just one more quick follow-up on Electronic; so you could positioning with the Chinese smartphone makers is pretty high. So like maybe sort of to sell some of the mist that are out there about being just overly exposed to large. It's my phone maker here in the U.S.?

Michael Roman

Yes. If you look at consumer electronics, it is of course heavily influenced by mobile devices. And we are focused broadly across the leading OEMs and increasingly to your question, there's China OEMs that are very strong in their markets and globally.

And so they're important customers for us. Our innovation is critical there is any place. they're driving, the same kinds of differentiated performance targets and expectations. And so it's highly innovative space broadly. And I think it's across as you would expect for leading OEMs.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So just shifting gears last year this time, I think it was exactly last year at this time, you had a settlement with the State of Minnesota $850 million relate to PFOS substances. So if we look at that sort of chat or maybe it slowly been increasing around environmental and some maybe you could sort of address it. I mean, you stopped making PFOS substances in 2,000. The chemistry stopped all together in 2008, but yet there is a lot out there with Alabama, New York, and so how do you sort of address the liability potential?

Michael Roman

Yes. And I think it's – I appreciate the question. It's important topic to talk about. And I always start with our vision and values, that value model. We what makes us unique as companies is in that vision statement and part of it is, our innovation improving every life. And that what that ends up manifesting itself as in our company is a strong focus for our history on product responsibility and environmental stewardship, sustainability and you will have an ESG discussion later today. With us and our CTO will be part the discussion.

And so that that focus that's really was the foundation to us spacing out of those PFOA away PFOS substances as they're called. And we did that as you said more than a decade ago. And then beyond that we are working with broad range of independent research and regulatory agents to really improve the understanding of what's called PFOS substances there are peripheral LQ substances.

And so we are supporting independent research. We're sharing our data with the ETA and other regulatory agencies. So with that environmental stewardship in mind, we're leaning into helping to treat better understanding, bring a very clear view of these.

Now to your question, we've seen increased litigation recently and with uptick in litigation around some of the areas that we talked about. And so I will update on individual litigation as appropriate and not the day, but it really as we will actively defend ourselves in that litigation and comeback with news as we can. But it's an evolving space.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Okay. Let me ask you about, one other things that you've done, since you started to see as you really talked about upping grow through a little bit higher CapEx. You have your platforms and your growth platforms that you've talked about. So maybe you can give us an update in your progress and sort of changing the stem.

I mean it's sort of a modest change, but you definitely increase CapEx a little bit and you also came out in November with this sort of 1% to 3% annually growth coming from an acquisition. So it seems like what you're trying to sort of deal with me be just expedite growth both organically and inorganically. And obviously, you’ve made M*Modal, but are we just still in the early stages of this sort of more growth focused cash deployment?

Michael Roman

Both sides of the growth question as you framed it are really building strength. Our strength on momentum I would say. And so on the organic side, the priority for us investing organic growth. We've increased our investment, modestly on both R&D and CapEx over the last several years, 50 basis points in R&D and maybe 50 basis points in CapEx really with a focus on driving greater growth.

So if you look at R&D specifically, it's not only the increased investment, but it's a shifting of our R&D prioritization to the platforms that we know drive growth. We do very well with line extensions. That's not where you create differentiated market growth.

You've got to create differentiated market growth through additional platforms, wound care managements, automotive electrification, new technology platforms that that build-out of portfolio, and those are areas that we've prioritized.

We've also prioritized markets where we can bring disruptive technology. And so those that increase investment and the shift of prioritization will shift the weight and that momentum is building. And so that's part of it. That’s part of what we will see drive growth.

Innovation, successful investment in innovation leads to differentiated margin and if you put it into the right parts of your portfolio and markets, you get differentiated growth. And so we're building some momentum off of that. And so my focus on innovation is driving that to the full potential of that.

Then on the acquisition side, – again building on what we've been doing over the last six years. When I was in the strategy role as you said in your intro, we really looked at the some of the parts analysis and said what is it that we can do in acquisitions that will not only bring growth in, but we can integrated in leverage the 3M differentiated capabilities.

And then we've been executing acquisitions against that strategy. And as a result, we've been performing better. And part of it is strategy and part of it is integration capability. We built up our integration capability.

So as a consequence, our leaders in our company have confidence in doing acquisitions that fit in our ability to create differentiation value in the future, in their parts of their portfolio and their business in their markets.

And so the outcome of that is we have an active pipeline. We see opportunities and we start to see an opportunity to drive additional EPS growth over the five-year plan from that. Now actionability can be lumpy.

We aren't pursuing - we aren't lining ourselves up for auctions and then knowing we're pursuing strategies that are disciplined and did us well, and that takes time to bring those to actionability and give me a little lumpy. But the momentum is good and building on the momentum there as well.

Andrew Kaplowitz

How does the pipeline look this year versus last year?

Michael Roman

There's kind two side idea. There's what's happening in the markets and the prices? There's been in the last nine months, right, it's pushed up, pushed down and maybe pushed up again the mark. But the if you look at M&A deals that's been pretty consistent. It's pricey, relative good historical. It really comes down to us, really being disciplined around our strategies on how we create value in our prices.

Andrew Kaplowitz

You haven't been afraid of price, let's just say, you bought quality companies and higher price that happened, right? But are there more quality companies out there now or not really? From what you can tell.

Michael Roman

I would say our pipeline is stronger than it has been. I don't know that that means there are more quality companies, it’s part of us executing and being more active in thoughtful around that strategy and confidence that we can create value. So I think it's for us the pipeline stronger.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Let me ask you to sort of the same question, but kind of the opposite question around divestitures right. Again, one of that Analyst Day is that you won't be afraid to shake things up. Let's call it, in the sense that you could divest larger pieces maybe? Is that even fair and accurate or is that kind of embellishing and sort of…?

Michael Roman

That’s what interpretation that started – what I talked about his – we are now an active portfolio manager, which is – this is fits very well with our innovation model. We innovate, create new markets, new segments and we're always moving to new places to prioritize and over time something like masking and box sealing tape. You got to look at different ways to manage that to maximize value. It might include a divestiture of businesses like we did with communication markets in 2018.

So the divestitures are important component of that. What I talked about is, there's really a couple of things that we do in our portfolio view. One is to prioritize the organic growth areas that we're going to invest in and make sure the resources are shifting there.

Another part of it is M&A and then it's maximizing value more broadly. In the past we had – when I was in the strategy role at Inge, put a circle around $2.5 billion of strategic review and we acted upon that. Now we look at our portfolio and say, we've got Heartland businesses, we've got priority growth businesses, push forward kinds of businesses, and then broadly we want to look at maximizing value. We're always evaluating that. We have a healthy portfolio management pipeline as well that we're looking at. What do we do to maximize value? And that's the whole reason for that portfolio as to how do we maximize value.

Andrew Kaplowitz

I have a couple more questions, but anybody else want to ask a question before we – we got about four minutes left. So I’ll squeeze in maybe one or two more. Let me just ask you about Safety and Graphics in a sense that Inge called this a next breakout candidates several years ago, which had pretty good growth. Maybe it had a little blip with roofing granules from couple of quarters ago, but generally it's been pretty good. So the guidance for this year is 2% to 5%. How commodity focused? Really is it like this commodity volatility matter for that segment for personal safety in particular? Or do you see sort of because of regulatory, the environment being pretty good from personal safety and you’ve seen pretty solid growth going forward?

Michael Roman

Well, it's been – the safety business in particular, personal safety business continue to put up a strong growth as we went through the last year. Overall Safety and Graphics, little softer second half with industrial mineral being part of what pull it down. So I see the safety business continuing to be solid leader of growth in that overall Safety and Graphics portfolio.

And our position – we differentiate ourselves with our respiratory and eye or face protection business and then we've added integrated Capital Safety, fall safety and Scott Safety, SCBA. And so now we have leading portfolio across that. So I see us continuing to lead in that marketplace and drive growth and penetration globally. So I think that's a strong leader of that business and portfolio actions have helped that through the acquisition side.

The transportation safety business has benefited from portfolio actions now focused on the core growth opportunities. So I think the breakout from Safety and Graphics was the leadership from personal safety, the portfolio actions and the other businesses and an expectation that the smallest business industrial mineral will be relatively nominally grower – a nominal grower for us. And we see that more what we anticipate as we get into 2019.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And you mentioned in the beginning that auto was a big portion of China, but so as personal safety is, China exposures and Health Care, so you slowed the sort of 1% growth, if I remember correctly in Q4. As I look into 2019 when we're here, the visibility around the overall China business, is it a short cycle as we all fear? Or do you have enough trends where you can see still growth in Safety and Graphics, you can see growth in Health Care. So there's enough stability inside 3M that it can absorb auto being weak or not?

Michael Roman

Well, Auto and Electronics in China contributed to our low-to-mid single-digit view for Chinas. Last year, we were 10% to 15% and through three quarters of the year, we were in that range. We had a slower fourth quarter, it's still finished over 8% for the year in China. And I would say Auto and Electronics are impacting it. The growth we're still seeing – the growth drivers are same.

Our Health Care business, we still see double-digit growth for that in 2019. Consumer, there is strong underlying growth. It's the smallest of the five businesses in China. It was impacted by air quality, the year-over-year comps and the better air quality or at least the less haze impact of second half of 2018. So as we get this year, the comp will be a little better and the safety business sees a bit of that too as our respirators in industrial markets do end up in air quality solutions as well. So you get a little bit of benefit there.

So I would say our safety business, we'll see solid growth as we go into the year in China. We expect it's not going to be impacted like automotive and electronics, but together those businesses won’t take us back to where we were in 2018 necessarily, unless we get some better performance in automotive and electronics in broader industrial.

Andrew Kaplowitz

I think we're out of time. So we really appreciate the time guys. Thank you.

Michael Roman

Thanks Andy.