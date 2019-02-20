Nio Could Be Tesla's Biggest Threat

On Tuesday, I detailed my initial thoughts when it came to the 10-K filing from electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA). One item I really didn't cover is the company's overall results and forward looking picture, especially when it comes to some very interesting competition. Today, I'm here to discuss perhaps the biggest threat to Tesla, and that's Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO), a company that investors should really watch in 2019.

Nio launched an IPO back in September 2018 to raise funds for its future growth. The company launched its first volume electric vehicle, the ES8 7-seat SUV, at a 2017 event, with deliveries starting in June 2018. In December of last year, it launched a five-seat SUV, the ES6, with deliveries forecast to start in the first half of this year. The following image shows where these two models stand in the competitive Chinese BEV SUV landscape.

(Source: NIO IPO prospectus, seen here)

Nio will announce its full Q4 results on March 5, but we do have somewhat of an idea of how things are going. The company delivered nearly 8,000 units in the final quarter of the year, crushing its vehicle guidance, and up nicely from the less than 3,300 units delivered during Q3. The company clearly beat its 10k unit goal for 2018.

On the upcoming earnings report, we should hear from the company not only on its 2019 guidance for the ES8, but how pre-orders for the lower priced ES6 are faring. As a point of reference, the street currently expects NIO to come in with roughly $2.5 billion in revenues this year, up from about $660 million in 2018 (last year not final yet). That might not seem like much, but you have to remember that the Chinese producing company has a major price advantage over Tesla, as CleanTechnica points out:

For the latter part, NIO is able to beat Tesla’s Model X price. It starts at 448,000 yuan (about $68,000) in China, compared to $79,500 (before incentives) in Tesla’s home market, the USA. The battery lease will also give access to 3-minute swapping stations. Considering that the Tesla Model X starts at 836,000 yuan ($127,108.00) in China (after import taxes), you can see how the ES8 has an upper hand there.

Now the US/China trade war is ongoing, and while talks have said to be going well, the March 1 tariff deadline is quickly approaching. My readers know all about Apple's (AAPL) troubles in China, and Tesla also is seeing a major impact at the moment. In Tesla's 10-K filing, we saw how revenues in the company's second most important market are faring, with the chart below showing the last two years.

(Source: TeslaCharts Twitter, seen here, via company filings)

Now the full-year China numbers for Tesla don't look as bad, going from $2.027 billion in 2017 to $1.757 billion last year. However, as you can see in the chart above, the first half of last year had two quarters where revenues were over $500 million per, creating a much tougher comp for this year's first half. With Nio deliveries of the ES8 not starting until late in Q2, Tesla didn't have a major competitor then.

In 2019, Nio will have two models available that can take a run at Tesla, which likely will put an even greater dent in Tesla's sales there. Nio just raised more than half a billion dollars to help fund that growth. Don't forget, all Tesla China revenues in the last few years have been the high margin Model S/X units. Tesla's decision to eliminate the 75 kWh versions of the S/X also will hurt sales, further separating Tesla from Nio.

This quarter, Tesla is starting to deliver Model 3 units to China, but like the S/X, they face a major price hurdle thanks to the tax situation detailed above. Tesla recently broke ground on a new factory in Shanghai to help with the Model 3 situation, and currently expects to be producing 3,000 vehicles a week by the end of this year, a very aggressive timeline. If Tesla cannot hit its marks, something it has had a lot of trouble with in the past, it loses a major advantage over Nio, which is expected to launch its ET7 sedan next year.

In the end, those keeping an eye on Tesla should also watch what electric vehicle maker Nio is doing in China. The Chinese firm has done well so far with sales of its ES8 large SUV, and in the coming months it will launch its lower price smaller ES6 model. At a time where the trade war also is hurting Tesla, Nio's price advantage looks like it's starting to eat Tesla's lunch. With China being Tesla's second most important market currently, the growing threat from Nio could do enough damage to make a difference. Nio shares have mostly traded between $6 and $8 as seen below, so investors wanting to buy should see if we get another pullback toward the lower part of that range.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.