United Technologies Corporation (UTX) CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Good. So I think most people are sitting down now, so we'll progress on to United Technologies. My pleasure to introduce Greg Hayes, Chairman and CEO. Greg, I think will give a couple of prepared remarks and then we'll move on to Q&A after that.

Greg Hayes

Thanks Julian, and good morning, everyone. Just a reminder, this is being webcast. And of course, there's always that caveat around forward-looking statements that we might make. For those of you with insomnia, you can read about all those risk factors in our 10-K that we filed just about two weeks ago, all laid out there. But let me just start by saying just maybe three points: One is I'll touch on Rockwell. I want to touch on the separation activities that are ongoing and then just a reiteration of our guidance for the year.

First of all, on Rockwell, I said this about three weeks ago on our conference call, no surprises. And what surprises there have been have been all on the good side. I think we are on track this year for about $0.35 of accretion from the Collins acquisition. The integration continues at pace. We still see line of sight to $500 million plus of synergies. You'll see about $150 million of that this year. And I would tell you it's a great property. And more importantly, it's a great organization with great people. And we can talk more about that through the Q&A, but on track with Rockwell.

Second on separation activities, which, of course, everybody is -- continues to wonder, you know, how long, what's it's going to cost et cetera et cetera. I would tell you we remain on track to be operationally ready to separate the three companies by the end of this year. And by operationally ready, I mean management teams in place, Board of Directors in place, information systems in place, all of the other people in place, necessary to run standalone public companies.

Two long poles in that. That process I would tell you will revolve around IT. There is about 600 systems at the corporate office that have to be replicated at both Carrier and at Otis. That process is underway. We've got just over 400 people today working in about 20 different work streams to get that done but that remains on track. The costs, as we said before $2.5 billion to $3 billion. The biggest piece of that cost of course is roughly $2 billion of tax.

And tax is the other long pole in the tent. We need a ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that the spin will be tax-free. We expect to have that ruling in hand before the end of the year. And there's one other jurisdiction that we need a ruling on that has been buried on the cost of separation. Again, we hope to have that late this year. Even with the separation activities being complete by the end of the year, I think our goal to actually see these companies spun, in other words, after the roadshows and after all that having the board, you're probably looking at March to May. Obviously March 31 will be ideal to have all of this done.

We want to get it done sooner rather than later. If we get the tax rulings early enough, if everything else falls in place, there could be a scenario we could get it done this year, but I think that's unlikely. And on the cost side, again, that's $2.5 billion to $3 billion. We don't see any real change in that. Maybe the good news part about the cash cost of that is most of the tax payments will be offshore, doesn't require U.S. cash to pay for so makes it a little bit easier.

And then, lastly, just on guidance for the year. We talked about $7.70 to $8 with operating profit growth in all four of the businesses. We believe that to still be accurate. We're highly confident in the guidance that we gave out. Just a reminder, I think this is something for those of you worried about quarter-to-quarter growth, you are going to see on the commercial businesses earnings will be down in the first quarter and the biggest driver there is FX. Last year euro traded about $1.23, today it's about $1.13. So that's going to be a headwind to the commercial businesses in the first quarter.

And the second piece of that is I think most of the earnings growth is driven by top line growth and productivity. But as you would expect a lot of that productivity you're not going to see in the back half of the year, so earnings on the commercial businesses first quarter not great. But, again, I think it's all in line with what we expected. Aerospace businesses remain on track for a very solid year.

Cash flow: Again, see $6 billion to $6.5 billion. And I think more importantly cash is up about 40% this year. We're going to target -- we are targeting to see cash flow growth in excess of earnings growth for the next few years. We're going to target double-digit cash flow growth and I think that's highly possible as you continue to see again strong growth on the bottom line -- I'm sorry the top line through the aerospace businesses. But also some of these cost-reduction initiatives and the synergy savings is coming out of Collins. So I think it's a good forecast, no surprises across-the-board.

So, with that, Julian?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Julian Mitchell

Thank you, Greg. You talked just now about some of the FX and productivity aspects on the commercial side. Orders there had slowed down a little bit in the fourth quarter, some comp issues and so forth. Just wonder if you'd seen that persist? How comfortable do you feel with the cold growth outlook for commercial?

Greg Hayes

So I think you really got to parse it down into the various pieces. We did see in the fourth quarter, for instance, on the Carrier residential side, orders were up about 14%. That trend is not going to continue. It's not continuing. I think for the year, we're targeting more like mid-single digits for that kind of growth. The resi business as you can imagine in the first quarter is a little lumpy. We actually saw move -- keep in mind when we get an order, we're selling into distribution. We'll eventually sell it into the dealers and the other smaller distributors. Some of that movement was pretty slow in January and as a result orders were pretty slow in January. But, again, one month is not a trend maker. Again, we don't see anything fundamental that's going to take us off that kind of mid-single digit growth for the year on the U.S. resi side.

Commercial really it's -- maybe go market-by-market. Europe is soft. Europe is soft primarily though because the Middle East is down like 50% so far. Again that's not unexpected as we continue to see political turmoil as well as low oil prices. Not a big chunk of the market but still in the grand scheme of things it will have an impact. U.S. good. China, the market there on the HVAC side is, I'd say, slow. It's not great. Actually the biggest headwind we've actually got is on the residential fire protection side. That's our GST business. It's been a little slower than we expected.

So I hate to say that one month doesn't make a trend, but we're obviously looking at the stuff all the time and there's always a little warning sign. If I were to handicap the guidance for the year, I would tell you, we've got the most confidence on the aerospace side and part of that's because I think we've taken a relatively conservative view of aftermarket, but also because the OE is mostly in backlog today.

You know got 10,000 GTF in backlog. You've got a really strong backlog on the Joint Strike Fighter et cetera. So aerospace, I think, top line, you're going to see very strong growth. Pratt was at $19 billion last year. It should be at $21 billion plus this year. Continue to see good growth on the Collins side.

I think the commercial businesses, if I think about Otis, we should see pretty decent growth kind of low single-digits organically, led by North America. China you know, kind of low, maybe 1% kind of growth; and then Europe, slow-ish growth there as well. But, again, I think, we're not actually focused on top line growth, it's driving earnings, that's going to come from productivity.

Julian Mitchell

And on the aerospace side, you mentioned the commercial aftermarket guidance you gave in January was -- it didn't look particularly aggressive. Have you seen trends in commercial aftermarket carry on this year as we saw last year, with the caveat that the comp base is very challenging?

Greg Hayes

Yeah, it's -- look it’s, again, I hate to say one month when you are looking at January orders I would ever say there's been no surprises there. Just keep in mind, we like the commercial provisioning which is the -- as new aircraft gets delivered, we sell provisioning, that was up 14% at Collins last year. We've assumed that's going to be flat this year, even though OEM deliveries are going to continue to increase.

So is there some upside there potentially? When I think back three years ago, we thought we're going to see 10% growth and we saw 10% on the downside. It wasn't hell of a lot of fun. So, we're going to continue to be conservative in terms of the aftermarket outlook until we really see a trend that's going to take it one way or the other.

Julian Mitchell

Got it. And if you think about Europe, as you said it's sort of a watch item, has been for a while. The macro data has been very bad for sort of nine months. Most industrial company’s orders and sales are actually hanging in there fairly well. And again, this would be Europe ex Middle East, Africa. How do you feel about Europe today?

Greg Hayes

So, if you think about the Otis business, the top line is going to be fine because you get the backlog, right?

Julian Mitchell

Yeah.

Greg Hayes

We book -- orders were up very strong two years ago. That backlog will play out as it did last year and this year. You'll see top line growth on new equipment. Service, we saw some stabilization in service margins last year. Saw some modest growth in the repair side and make regular maintenance. You know, we expect that to continue, but this is not a high growth market.

Julian Mitchell

Yeah.

Greg Hayes

And I think, all I would say about Europe is, there's a lot of question marks. You've got the impact of Brexit which is -- has a direct relationship to our ability to execute on some of these new equipment installations in the U.K. There's not enough skilled labor coming from the continent to help. So, we've had some cost overruns there, we've had some challenges getting labor.

Even in France, unemployment has come down. There are labor shortages that we're seeing there. And then you've got Italy which I'm not sure what's going on there. I think they were in war with France last week or something. But yeah, that market again has been challenged.

As you know we're stronger in Southern Europe than we are in Northern Europe. So, I think, I would just put a question mark or a caution around European growth for the year. We're not expecting a lot so …

Julian Mitchell

Yeah.

Greg Hayes

… hard to be disappointed. But there's always a question what happens with the hard Brexit? What happens in Italy with the elections? And then you've got the EU elections I think on May 24th coming up. So we'll wait to see how that all plays out.

Julian Mitchell

Yes. And how -- you mentioned the productivity is a big profit lever on the commercial side this year. I guess, as you've pushed those efforts through, you've also thought more about the startup sort of ongoing corporate costs for Otis and Carrier as standalone entities. I think the last points you've made on that were about sort of $350 million $400 million combined. How do you think about that figure today?

Greg Hayes

As you think about both Carrier and the Otis business, Otis has about $900 million of overhead cost today, Carrier has around $1 billion. Both Bob and Judy -- Judy Marks who runs Otis and McDonough who runs the Carrier business, are focused on attacking those costs in the next couple of years and taking a significant chunk of those costs out, to give them sales runway as stand-alone public companies.

I would tell you incremental the cost is probably $175 million for each of those businesses to stand them up to $350 million. Our goal would be over the first couple of years, as independent stand-alone businesses, to offset those costs through reduction in other overhead costs and this is actually the -- if we went back and looked at the 74 spins that happened over the last 10 years, we saw that typically within two to three years with new management teams, because of the focus on taking cost out, we're able to overcome those dyssynergy costs. So that's the first step.

So think about $175 million day one and think about that going away over the next two to three years. There's also some trailing costs, there are some trapped costs at UTX RemainCo that we'll have to work down over the first year or so of the transaction.

So we'll talk about all that later this year. We're focused on, first of all, standing up the companies and moving people from the corporate office into these businesses, understanding that there -- those costs have to come out.

Julian Mitchell

Understood. And then on Carrier, you'd had the job sort of sale process that was then suspended a few weeks ago. How do you assess the prospects for any kind of portfolio change, outright divestment amongst other options of pieces of Carrier between now and the spin occurrence?

Greg Hayes

Well, I would tell that, as far as the portfolio goes today and think about Carrier's six businesses, it's a residential HVAC business, it's a commercial HVAC business, it's got transport refrigeration, it's got commercial refrigeration in Europe and then it's got fire products and fire field business, so six individual businesses.

We worked last year on selling the fire field business about $2.5 billion, about 10% operating profit business. That sale or that process did not give us the answer that we wanted in terms of a top line price, so we pulled it from the market earlier this year.

And so, I would tell you, right now, we have told the Carrier folks we are not going to do everything else from a portfolio standpoint until the spin is complete, in terms of trying to change up pieces, because it becomes very complicated with all the tax rulings and the restructuring that needs to happen. So don't look for any portfolio changes at Carrier until the spin.

Post spin, I think, Carrier management team is going to have a lot of options with its portfolio whether to keep its portfolio the way it is or to monetize pieces of the portfolio and pay down some of its debt. Again, those are discussions that the new Carrier leadership team and the Carrier board will have post spin.

As far as a overall transaction to dispose or to find a merger partner for Carrier, I would tell you that those discussions are still out there. I would just tell you, there's three things that you have to think about: one is, and we've said this before, you have to have deal certainty. So if you enter into a transaction to sell Carrier, you have to know what's going to close. And so you have to have deal certainty.

The second piece is you have to have -- you have to get full value for Carrier. And by that we think Carrier should trade at the multiple 12 times or 12.5 times as a stand-alone business. It's a preeminent AC business here in the U.S. It's got some of the best margins. It should trade at a good multiple. And so if I can't get that multiple in a transaction today we'll wait because I don't want to short-change our shareowners.

And the third piece is it's got to be tax-free, right? So you have to find a merger partner that you can do some type of an RMT with. So you guys can all do your homework and figure out how that might play out, but if we could find a transaction where we had deal uncertainty, where we got full value and we could do it on a tax-free basis I think that would be attractive to our shareowners and we would look to do that.

The further we get into the year and the closer we get to the spin I think the less likely it is to do something. But we always remain open Julian. If there's a way to create value today for our shareowners as opposed to tomorrow we're going to do it.

Julian Mitchell

Good. And then switching from divestments to acquisitions maybe on Collins. You had a lot of unevenness on cash flow. It's caused some consternation a few months ago, it seems like ancient history now, but it wasn't that long ago. Maybe just any other updates on the Collins earnings?

Gregory Hayes

Yes that was probably one of the finest moments was in talking about Rockwell Collins cash flow before the close. But look I think as you looked at the fourth quarter the two months that we did own Collins cash was great, earnings were above expectations. We expected about $0.10 of dilution. I think it was just a couple of pennies. Cash flow this year out of Collins free cash flow will be about $1.5 billion. So there's nothing wrong with the business. It's a great business. Obviously as Collins is a stand-alone public company they did some funding of the pension plan ahead of the transaction.

They're obviously looking to do some things with their balance sheet that they as a stand-alone public company thought they should do and went and did some things that have hurt the cash flow in the west for some period, but frankly there's nothing that's diminished the overall cash earnings capacity of the business. And you think about $6.5 billion of free cash flow this year for UTX, it actually was $1.5 billion so 40% increase from where we were last year. So cash looks to be rock-solid.

Julian Mitchell

And I guess related to the point on free cash, you mentioned at the beginning, you should see double-digit free cash flow growth even beyond this year's very strong performance. How much is that tied up with progress on the Geared Turbofan engine? Do you see -- are you still confident that the EBIT or EBITDA losses at least at peak now and then...

Gregory Hayes

Trough now.

Julian Mitchell

Yes, the loss is at the max.

Gregory Hayes

So yes, I think Pratt's ROS last year is at the kind of the trough. And if you think about it sales were up $3 billion and earnings were up $150 million or $200 million. So again, you're getting this great top line growth out of GTF. And every time you sell a GTF, you're taking a loss last year of about $1.5 million. Loss has come down this year, but you're still taking a significant loss. So you're going to see top line growth another couple of billion out of Pratt. But almost all of that growth on the commercial side comes with negative margins. So Pratt will grow earnings this year.

I think we've got a pretty aggressive plan to grow earnings despite the fact that you've got that negative margin. And the total negative engine margin is about flat year-on-year. Where you're going to see progress I think is JSF production ramping up from roughly 90 engines to 160 or 170 engines this year, that will help. Pratt Canada again continues to see a rebound in its market. So I feel good about the Pratt forecast. I think ROS not great, in fact awful.

But as you think about the next six or seven years as the after market gradually picks up for GTF as you start giving overhauls and even the Joint Strike Fighter, Pratt Canada continues to grow you'll see natural margin progression every year. Are you going to be at 20%? Probably not, but we can see a path in the next -- let's call it through 2025 to kind of get towards mid-teens.

Julian Mitchell

I see. Because of that claim the OE is very mature and the aftermarket starts to become meaningful?

Greg Hayes

That's right. You're not going to see the same level of top line growth after 2022 right? So I think this year you'll see it $21 billion, next year it'd probably be at $23 billion of sales at Pratt. It'll be $26 billion or so at Collins. You'll have a $50 billion aerospace business in 2020 when we spin. So plenty of heft.

Julian Mitchell

Yes. And the -- how do we think about the free cash dynamics of the GTF because you have negative $1 billion or so of EBITDA, but there is a working capital drain there's a CapEx drain. So how quickly does that free cash flow hold?

Greg Hayes

So the free cash -- so let's be clear so the negative engine margin that's cash core. I mean that's pure cash going out the door. That's over $1 billion of drag on free cash flow every year. We've also got over $2 billion of CapEx and we have over the last four or five years spent a disproportionate share of that CapEx like $700 million a year on GTF-related investments.

Most of that has been in the factory and in the aftermarket standing up repair – our overhaul repair shops test equipment etcetera. That does start to peak after this year because again we're getting up towards run rate production around the GTF engines. And you've already got the capacity in place now in the aftermarket.

So that $700 million or so Pratt GTF-related annual investment that will start to come down. And even on the Collins side, again the new programs are out there. We've facilitized for them. That was a big call on CapEx as you transition to these new platforms. That should also start to come down.

So I'd like -- we'd like to see -- CapEx will peak this year and then start to come down over the next couple of years. Obviously on the commercial side, those businesses are strong cash generators. Think about Otis working capital turned 60 times. They're a much different animal than the aerospace from a CapEx standpoint.

Julian Mitchell

And then if we think about you just -- you said getting past the maximum loss, if you like on GTF. Any updated thoughts on NMA the appetite to participate if that program goes ahead?

Greg Hayes

Well, so, I think the first question is does the program go ahead? And I think that's a question that only the Boeing Company can answer. I would tell you that we have submitted a bid for an engine. We think it's a competitive bid. At the same time, we want to be disciplined on this engine.

We've told the board that we have a return that we have to see and we have to maintain that return to make this an attractive investment. We'd love to be on the -- in the Boeing skyline again, we haven't been since the 777 with the PW4000. We think we've got a great product offering in the geared technology. But it's a big investment and we've got to see a reasonable return out of net investment. And we'll see what happens.

Again, I think there's new bids that are due here shortly baffles and we intend to participate and to be competitive. And again we think what we can provide in terms of the technology and service what others can't that's a gear.

Julian Mitchell

And if you think about the overall shape of the aerospace side of UTX, you've obviously done a lot of M&A in recent years, Goodrich and relative stake in IAE before that. When you look at the shape of that business, it's the broadest one out there. So, when you're thinking about the benefits of that breadth versus maybe some of the costs, any sort of current thoughts now that Collins has been in for a few months? Do you see the benefit in terms of increasing your content per plane is the benefit more on being able to preserve price than if you were a niche player?

Greg Hayes

So, look have you -- if you think about UTC going forward we'll be a $50 billion aerospace systems supplier, full stop, right? Our goal is to be the preeminent systems supplier in aerospace. We're not going to get into platforms right? We got out of the Sikorsky business which was a platform. Our focus is there. What we want to be able to do with this portfolio is to bring the best technology solutions for the OEMs to solve their problems.

So, I think what Collins gives us from a connectivity from a digital standpoint is something that we didn't have previously. We had the capability I think to offer some of the most technically advanced solutions on the systems side be it in avionics or electric power distribution and generation, but really soup to nuts in the airplane we offer almost every system. And with that gives us the ability to offer a cost competitive solution that we think most others can't match because you've got this huge scale and you can amortize your investments over a broad portfolio of products.

On the engine side, of course, propulsion side, I think we've got -- with the gear architecture we've got something nobody else has and it gives us an inherent advantage. At the same time, we're -- this is not just for the next five years as we're thinking we're investing money today in hybrid electric propulsion. What's going to happen beyond 2030 with the next generation of single isle? And so we're continuing to make investments in high-temperature materials, in hybrid electric, and some other technologies that we think will sustain the advantage that we have today and give us a leg up.

Again, if you think about UTX today, we will spend $5 billion on E&D all right, $5 billion. $3 billion of that is our own money; $2 billion comes from the customer. But that kind of scale in E&D gives us a unique advantage to develop new technologies that I think few others have.

And again it's -- how do you take all of the data coming off an electric power generator and synthesize that into actionable maintenance data that can be used on the ground in a real-time fashion? That's something we could have never done before. And I think those are the types of solutions that we can bring to bear for both Boeing and Airbus to make their planes very competitive.

Julian Mitchell

Are there any audience questions? If not maybe we'll switch to the audience response survey please. So, the first question do you own UTX shares today?

Greg Hayes

Yes I do. I'm overweight.

Q – Julian Mitchell

So it's about 45 of equal balance yes and outright no. Number two please. What is your general bias towards the stock today? So much more positive than the five-year average, about 60% against 40%. Number three, in your opinion through cycle EPS growth, I guess it should be for the whole thing because it stands I guess. So much higher growth because of all the portfolio moves than in the past. Number four, in your opinion, I don't know how much excess cash there is today, but the cash UTX has as excess what should it be used for?

A – Greg Hayes

If there is any banned areas in the house.

Q – Julian Mitchell

Okay. Almost all debt pay down and buybacks. Number five please. In your opinion, what PE multiple on year one earnings should UTX trade at? It’s a high-teens about two-thirds of responses higher than I guess 40%, 50% recently. And then the last question, for those of who don't own the stock today or who are underweight, what's the single biggest barrier holding you back? Execution is the main one which -- maybe a simpler portfolio will help. Good I think we're out of time.

Greg Hayes

Thank you very much all.

Julian Mitchell

Thank you very much Greg. Thank you.