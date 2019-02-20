Instructure: Inching Toward Profitability

I've long been a huge fan of Instructure (INST), the ed-tech software company that is behind popular course management system Canvas. The Utah-based SaaS company is one of few vendors in a vastly underpenetrated space, and though it's a stock that is often overlooked in favor of faster-growing peers, Instructure's most recent fourth-quarter results offer a credible reminder as to why Instructure deserves a second look. As usual, the market's reaction to Instructure's earnings beat was modest - shares were flat in after-hours trading. This lackluster attitude toward Instructure has been an ongoing trend this year: Instructure's ~13% rebound in the year-to-date is trailing the broader software index (IGV) by about four percentage points:

Data by YCharts

With Instructure's rather modest stock price recovery playing against a backdrop of stronger earnings (especially on the bottom line), it's a good time for investors to reassess the bullish case for this SaaS stock. While it's true that Instructure's growth rates have begun to taper down, it's beginning to make up for the slower growth by achieving tremendous operating efficiencies. Last year, Instructure was growing revenues in the low 40s and high 30s, helped by adoption of its corporate-focused Bridge product. As this strength is lapped, Instructure is going up against tougher y/y comps, but on the whole, the company continues to set record-breaking revenues in each quarter and is also driving vastly reduced cash burn.

Instructure is also still a top choice among huge brand-name institutions. The company managed to sign no less than Harvard Medical School as a new customer, while also winning over UC San Diego and a large Mexican university system with a whopping 200k students. On the corporate side, Instructure also managed to sign on Lululemon (LULU) and the Spanish arm of the global consulting firm Deloitte.

It's clear that Instructure is still a company with plenty of momentum behind it. Dan Goldsmith, Instructure's CEO, also noted on the Q4 earnings call that the company is working on a major analytics offering that has the potential to double Instructure's TAM in education. For those bears who believe Instructure is becoming saturated in its flagship Canvas product, this new offering offers plenty of rebuttal:

I am also pleased to share with you an early insight into our second growth initiative focused on analytics, data science and artificial intelligence. The code name for this initiative is DIG. And this technology platform combined with the most comprehensive SaaS database on the educational experience uniquely positions us to deliver meaningful value to our customers. And from a growth perspective, Dig has the potential to double our TAM in education. We are already well on our way to completing our initial product validation tours and solidifying customer use cases. DIG demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in the education space. And I look forward to sharing additional details, including launch plans in progress over the course of this year."

Despite this momentum, Instructure's below-peer valuation (a persistent problem for Instructure) seems to suggest that Instructure's best days are behind it. At the company's current share price of ~$42, Instructure carries a market cap of just $1.49 billion (no more than the typical still-private unicorn). After netting out $153.0 million of balance sheet cash, Instructure has an enterprise value of just $1.34 billion.

Alongside its fourth quarter results, Instructure has also issued its first iteration of FY19 guidance, calling for $256-$260 million in revenues (representing a growth range of 22-24% y/y):

Figure 1. Instructure guidance ranges Source: Instructure Q4 earnings release

Against the midpoint of this range, Instructure trades at an incredibly cheap valuation multiple of 5.2x EV/FY19 expected revenues. For a company that is still managing to grow in the mid-20s while driving near-breakeven pro forma operating margins, this valuation seems far too modest. Here's a comparison against valuations of other SaaS companies growing in the mid 20s and low 30s:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Instructure is worth at least 7x EV/FY19 revenues (putting it closer to peer multiples), implying a one-year price target of $52 and 24% upside from current levels. Investors have a good opportunity now to invest in a company that has strong recent trends and is still trading below peer averages.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Instructure's most recent fourth-quarter results:

Figure 2. Instructure Q4 2019 results Source: Instructure Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 26% y/y to $56.3 million, decelerating slightly (two points) from last quarter's growth rate of 28% y/y. Instructure's revenues, however, still came in ahead of Wall Street expectations of $55.8 million (+25% y/y).

A couple more highlights on the revenue side are worth mentioning. Steve Kaminsky, Instructure's CFO, noted that the company added $44 million in recurring revenues throughout FY18, with recurring revenues growing faster than overall revenues. Adding a constant stream of subscription-based revenues has a hugely positive implication for margins as well, as these revenues don't require high touch from sales teams to maintain. In addition, Instructure reported that international has become an increasingly large portion of its business - total overseas revenues contributed to 19% of FY18 revenues, up four points from 15% in FY17.

Perhaps the most notable result coming out of Instructure's fourth quarter, however, was its tremendous operating margin improvements. Instructure deliberately executed a cost-savings program last year, which management noted had a "dramatic" impact on results. As can be seen in the chart below, Instructure managed to cull down its Q4 operating losses to just a -1.8% margin, a twelve-point improvement from the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Instructure operating margin trends Source: Instructure Q4 earnings release

Instructure's path to profitability contrasts it sharply against most of its faster-growing SaaS peers. While it's true that Instructure's mid-20s growth pace is no longer exactly exciting, the company is deliberately cutting back on sales investments in order to begin pivoting toward profitability.

As such, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see Instructure hitting GAAP profitability relatively soon - which may give the stock a Twitter-like boost (TWTR). Especially amid continued economic and market uncertainty, investors don't necessarily need to see growth in order to rally behind a stock. It's worth noting as well that relative to the tiny beat Instructure had to Wall Street's top-line estimates, the company's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 came in sharply ahead of consensus expectations of -$0.15. The combination of a huge EPS beat but a thinner revenue beat implies that Instructure's operating margins came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were modeling.

Key takeaways

Despite continued success, Instructure continues to be treated like an unwanted second cousin relative to most of its SaaS peers. In my view, Instructure's balanced growth/profitability profile puts it at a huge advantage relative to many of its "growth at all costs" competitors. In addition, Instructure's upcoming "DIG" initiative, expected to double Instructure's TAM in the education space, gives it plenty of headroom to chase further revenue growth.

A low ~5x forward revenue valuation continues to be one of the driving reasons to invest in this stock. With such a modest valuation and bite-sized market cap, Instructure would also be a plausible target for M&A (recent examples of modestly valued small-cap SaaS acquisitions include Apptio, acquired by a PE firm for $1.94 billion, or a 53% premium). Stay long and wait for the rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.