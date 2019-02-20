General Dynamics (GD) Management Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Barclays Industrial Select Conference February 20, 2019 9:10 AM ET

Jason Aiken - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President

Get starting here with our next company, which is General Dynamics. So, we're pleased to have, Jason Aiken here, Chief Financial Officer for General Dynamics. Jason's been the – I think since 2015?

2014

2014?

Yeah.

So, keep in mind forward-looking statements…

Yeah, just of course anything that we say today is subject to the typical risks and uncertainties. Of course, you can read more about those in our 10-Qs and 10-Ks. So with that said we can go on.

We can go. Okay, great. So we'll get to the audience response system in a second. But I wonder, just reported Q4, you gave some forward-looking guidance. I guess, for me, the biggest surprise was kind of GDIT and the guidance that you gave there, both in terms of the revenue profile and the margin profile being relatively flattish, obviously, you have the divestitures. And on the call, you did a good job of running through the headwinds from a margin perspective. Could you maybe help us from EBIT perspective, how those between the CSRA synergies, what's happening to the underlying margin in CRSA? All the dips from an EBIT perspective, I guess, working off of the $600 million-or-so from last year.

Sure. So first and foremost, you've got an additional quarter of CSRA results, three quarters last year, four quarters this year. So that's, obviously, a positive impact. As you referenced, synergies are going well. We've got -- come out of the gate on that acquisition with synergies actually well ahead of our targets as we've come through 2018, and we'll see that step up next year.

So those two, I think, combine most significantly to drive EBIT north for 2019. There are a number of offsetting factors, as it turns out. First and foremost, we've got a little bit of additional amortization. That's not a huge item, but call it $15 million to $20 million of additional amortization for the year. You mentioned the divestitures. There were three divestitures last year. That takes with it some, call it, $75 million to $80 million worth of EBIT along with those three divestitures. So you combine those two, you're somewhere in the $90 million to $100 million offset from the additional quarter and the additional synergies.

And then a couple of other factors, and I mentioned this, I think, on the call. We do have a little bit of margin contraction, call it, 50 basis points in the core base inherited business. And I can talk a little bit more about that. But that brings with it maybe, call it, $20 million, $25 million contraction.

And then on top of that, it's something you alluded to, which is on the revenue side, it's a little lighter than perhaps was expected. And so that has, call it, another $20 million, $25 million. So you take all those piece parts and add all that up, you get roughly $20 million of incremental EBIT net after taking the puts and the takes.

But let me pause on that and talk for a second about the revenue side. When you do an acquisition of this size, obviously, what -- when you come out of the gates, you don't shoot out in a straight line. Things kind of ebb and flow and be a little lumpy. So what did we see on the revenue side? We had 2018, frankly, came in better than we expected, so stronger revenue out of the gate. 2019, due with a number of things. Some of the integration impacts as well as you had a couple of losses on a couple of programs that hit us near term, had 2019 down a little bit from what we expected, call it, a couple, $200 million, $300 million-or-so.

But with 2018 up and 2019 off a little bit, it creates a little bit of that flattish profile from a revenue perspective. But I think what's really important to think about, that we didn't buy this for 2018 and 2019. We bought this thing for the long run. So what do we see as we sit here today? It was what we're looking at, what we're bidding on, what we're winning today.

I think it's fair to say we are very bullish about where this business is headed in 2020 and beyond. In fact, if you just -- not that we don't have a whole lot of more work to do throughout the year, but if things keep going the way they're going, you could see 2020 from a revenue perspective, and say, "My CAGR from 2018 to 2020 is in the mid single-digit range." So a little flatter in 2019, but very strong…

Are you talking about all GDIT? Or are you talking about CSRA?

Actually, it'll be all GDIT.

Okay.

Yes, all GDIT, with CSRA obviously being a big contributor to that. So -- and then I think a solid grower after that. So there's tremendous opportunity in this business. When you look at how much they're bidding, the billions of dollars of work they're bidding, the win rates that they're getting throughout last year, and certainly, as we've had a good start off of this year. Again, as I said, there's work to do. This is a constant race, right?

They're in the treadmill, and they’re going at a fast pace in this business every single day. But this leadership team that's been put together is really executing at this point, both on the synergies level, the go-to-market level, and they're positioning themselves for, I think, a really nice step-up in 2020, and a good growth rate beyond that. So we see a lot of really positive things to be bullish about this business.

You touched on it. Can you just elaborate a little bit more on the underlying CSRA margin, pre-amortization margin? I think, based on the numbers that look like in your 10-K, it was 10.5%, 11% last year, in that range, and you've now talked about that stepping down like 50 basis points per year. I think those were -- that was the kind of the fear when you acquired the business, that the margins were elevated based on the -- based on where they were from a contract life cycle standpoint, and that the more underlying margins of the business could deteriorate over time.

Yes. That is certainly a question we received quite a bit following the announcement of the acquisition. And if you think back to CSRA and the way they talked about the business, I think they were publishing numbers, call it, 15% EBITDA margin. That's sort of the way they talked about the business.

If you -- and certainly, we got that question "Do you expect this to be sustainable? These are kind of eye-watering levels. What happens when this comes down over time?" And I think we said at the time, that we actually did model in -- as we looked at the business, did our due diligence, we modeled in some contraction in those margins. We still believe they're sustainable at above market average. But we saw a roughly 100 basis points, 150 basis point contraction from that point to where they would level out, and then go from there over time.

If you look -- so that's kind of what we expected, if you look at what happened in 2018, to your point. CSRA, and the way we publish the numbers, we don't tend to talk about EBITDA margin, but if we talk about the operating margin impact that they had, excluding the amortization, it was about 11%, to your point.

Apples-to-apples, if you translate that into the way CSRA publish their numbers, that's about a 14.5% EBITDA margin. So that's that first 50 basis points, but contributed 11% in the way we talk about it. So we see, again, maybe another between 50 this year and we'll see what happens after that basis point contraction. So where does that leave us in the way we talk about these numbers? Contribution margin being somewhere in the range of 10%, 10.5%. And that's as the portfolio levels out, and then I think we've got opportunity to work those margins back up over time. But I think this settles in as a consistent double-digit number, 10%, 10.5%. We have a chance to get back up to 11% and beyond.

So the idea of margin is relatively flattish this year. As you look beyond, potentially those -- the synergy side offset the underlying maybe 50 basis point headwind in the base business on CSRA.

Jason Aiken

And then, obviously, - yeah, obviously, going forward, you have a bit of an amortization tailwind as well relative to where you are now.

So, yes, on a pre-amortization basis, we absolutely see this as an expanding margin business. Again, CSRA itself and then the combined entity, frankly, it's got opportunity to take those margins up for the very reasons you cited. And then to your point, we have this accelerated amortization convention. So this year will be the peak. That will come down. And so, even the raw GAAP numbers that you get will accelerate beyond that.

Okay. Transitioning over to Gulfstream.

Why not?

So for a long time, you guys have had this guidance that, through the transition period the objective was hold EBIT dollars relatively flat which you did in 2018, projecting in 2019, 2020 maybe a little bit up. But then this, I guess, acceleration in 2021 that you've alluded to, can you give some background on what's the cause of all that 2021? I mean, I know -- I feel like 500, 600 and some of that margin would be coming through already in 2020. Is it just that much bigger of a tailwind in 2021?

Yes. What you're dealing with, what you see there is really two competing factors in the business. And one is the entry into service and the ramp-up of both the 500 and 600 and the contribution that they're making. And that certainly is happening in 2019. It happens further in 2020 and beyond.

But you also -- the other factor is, we're continuing this move of notching down the G650 production rates, right? During that transition period, you talked about one of the things we did, was we brought up the G650 production rates to help bridge that transition. And that -- bringing that back down to what is a more sustainable long-term production rate sort of counterbalances the lift you see from an earnings perspective on the 500 and 600 as they ramp up.

Now, of course, you've got 500 and 600 at entry-level margins and you got 650 at very mature top-of-the-market margins. So it doesn't take much feathering down a G650 to offset some of the ramp you see in 500 and 600.

So why 2021? Obviously, we set production rates on an annual basis, so this is somewhat of an outcast here. But we see that 650 production and delivery rate getting down to a point in 2020, where 2020 to 2021 that's fairly stable.

So that offsetting impacts sort of stabilizes and normalizes. And then you just get the net impact, the raw impact, if you will, of the growth both from a delivery unit perspective and the margin rate learning curve performance perspective of the 500 and 600 really coming out in 2021. So that's why you really see more of that net impact in 2021.

Got it. Okay. Maybe a quick update on G500 progress, the Nacelle and then where things stand on G600 cert and the FAA situation.

Sure. Right now the 500 is doing very well. We delivered 10 of them last year. That rate will continue to notch up this year. The Nacelle program is doing very well. We've got that under control. And the production line is doing what Gulfstream does best. Frankly, they've done it with other programs like this before and they're doing a fantastic job now.

Of course, there's a little bit of a pause there as the supply chain that we shut down post bankruptcy has been spooled back up. So that will have an impact on timing of deliveries to some extent this year, but we have a great deal of confidence in our ability to get that up to full rate and have the deliveries projecting for the year.

600 is following. Obviously, the government shutdown, the FAA shutdown had an impact on that certification process. As you can imagine, when everybody comes back to work, they don't immediately turn the ignition back on and just start the paperwork right up.

So there's a little bit of a lag there, but everything I'm being told from the guys at Gulfstream is, that's proceeding apace and we feel good about where the production -- where the certification and of course production following that is going.

So I think both are in a great place and have all that potential that we were talking about in terms of the long-term earnings growth and trajectory that we discussed.

Want to talk about the transition to Marine. So obviously, with all the noise around Gulfstream, I think people have lost a little bit of sight in terms of the upside to commit at Marine from Columbia. Can you talk about where we are in terms of the Columbia program today and the trajectory of revenue and EBIT and cash flow growth as that program continues to ramp up I think more so early in the beginning of the next decade?

Jason Aiken

To your point, Columbia growth is really -- first construction contract comes in 2021, and the more significant step-up in growth year-on-year happens in the years following that. So -- and of course, that's over a couple of decades. So it's a significant grower over a significant period of time. Probably a position that not best to get too much more specific about that since we're still in ongoing discussions with the customer, and those contracts have yet to be finalized.

So that's probably about as specific as I can get. But I think the encouraging thing is even as this business has grown nicely over the last several years, what you see when you get out past 2021 is a level of growth like no other. And that may be up beyond some people's horizon or window that they look at, but it's certainly not beyond ours. And so we think that's a very encouraging outlook to have.

So you mentioned Virgin class. Can you talk -- your partner on that program had a bit of a hiccup in Q4 in terms of a negative EAC. Talk about how you guys are performing on Virginia class. This Block III to Block IV to eventually Block V transition, what that means? I assume the pricing profile gets more difficult with each block. Talk about what this means for the margin trajectory of that program within the larger kind of 8.5%, 9% margins for Marine.

Yes. So as you noted, we're coming down as the fifth block of a program. And each one, we're challenged to do better than we did the one before. We give over all our experience and all our learning to the customer and then we're challenged to start from that point and get better from there. So -- and that's what we've continued to do. We're obviously working closely with our partner as we always do to make sure that we maintain what has been I think a five star program if you will for the Navy.

What you're going to see from us in terms of the impact to our results is this mix issue, right? So you're coming down on a very mature block or the Block III. That's essentially being replaced that volume, by Block IV, which while it's coming down its curve and has opportunities there, it's still middle-of-the-road at that point. Those two kind of offset. And then you get this growth in Block V and that to your point it's another block down the line. We got more to do. It's that much more of a challenge. And it's entry-level margins. So as a result, if I look back in 2017 I think we were mid-8%, call it, 8.6% in 2017. We got up to 9% last year as performance improved.

Then you get this big shift with the additional Block IV, Block V volume in there and we notched back down to that mid-8% range. So it's all about mix is what's driving that and we talk about that really to differentiate from performance. If it were performance, you would see things like negative booking rate adjustments and the cumulative catch-up EAC adjustments, which to this point, you just haven't seen. This is a big program. There's always risk, and we got to work with our partner on that.

But for now, everything we see is all about the shift in the mix. And I think once you see that 8.5%-ish, mid-8% this year, we see that gradually improving over time back up toward the 9% range.

Want to touch on Combat as well. So, you guide around 5% revenue growth this year. I think maybe in the context of what we're seeing on the U.S. side of things, a little bit lighter than people might have thought. Maybe talk about, within that 5%, what you're thinking domestic versus international; what you're assuming for Saudi and U.K. AJAX? And then also, margins. This business consistently has been running 15%, 15.5%. I think your initial guidance is, it takes a bit of a step back this year.

Yes. On the volume side, really, if you distill all the moving piece parts because there's puts and takes all over the portfolio, the real net impact that's leading to the growth this year is all about the tank production. So, that is really moving up in a meaningful way. I think the average production rate from 2018 to 2019 is close to doubling. And so that really is what's driving the growth this year.

You look at the international programs, as a portfolio, they might be nose up slightly, but you've got the Canadian Mideast program coming down a little bit. U.K. AJAX, you referenced, that's coming up a little bit. So, on par, net-net, those have got maybe a modest uptick, but really, the growth is coming out of the Abrams tank production program.

So, your point on margins, that really has a corresponding impact there, right? This is brand-new, out-of-the-gate program, U.S. Defense. So, the profile of that margin versus international programs is going to have an impact on that mix for the business.

So, we've long for some time now talked about; call it, 15% to 15.5% margin profile for this business. Occasionally, we've notched up a little better than that when the mix and performance have done well. This time, we're sort of on the lower end of that. And it really is all about the fact that some of that higher profile margin stuff is notching down a little bit, and you got this big surge in the tank production, which is coming in at that entry-level U.S. domestic margin rate.

So look, I think we still see this over the long-term as a 15% to 15.5% margin business. It's going to ebb and flow based on that mix. But right now, we've got that surge of early phase work, which is pushing it down towards the lower end of that range.

Okay. Talk about cash or free cash flow profile. Touch on the pieces of working capital, where working capital stands in terms of the company as a whole, the opportunity you see there. Touch on Saudi as much as you can.

And then within that, the CapEx profile, I mean, the step-up this year was certainly anticipated. I think the extent of the step-up was a little bit more than we had thought. How that CapEx profile looks like from beyond 2019?

Sure. From a working capital standpoint, obviously, you can -- we just published our 10-K. You can see the growth in the working capital. That is really largely attributable to two things. We've got unbilled receivables growth related to international program activity and then the inventory growth at Gulfstream as we prepare to get the ramp-up on these two programs we talked about.

To your point, I think there's opportunity there. We're always driving at the working capital. It's a personal agenda of mine that I'm constantly going after the businesses on. I think, to that point, we talked about some of the timing issues we had at the end of last year. We go harvest that.

We fundamentally believe it's a timing issue and we fundamentally believe we'll be able to turn that around this year. If that happens, that is a great opportunity and we'll see free cash flow well in excess of 100% versus our notional targets of 90% to 100% and that EBIT notwithstanding to your point earlier, the significant increase in CapEx. So this is a high watermark for us in CapEx this year. It's 3% of sales.

It's a big number for the reasons we've talked about. It's all about the investment in the shipyards to support this growth that we see coming both in the Virginia class, Virginia payload module that comes on the Block V program as well as of course the significant investments for the Columbia program.

But even notwithstanding that high level of CapEx this year, if that working capital turns around it can more than overcome that number. So I think that's an encouraging thing to your point from an opportunity standpoint.

To your question about CapEx profile looking ahead this is as I mentioned a high watermark. We have 3% of sales. It's a high number for us. We typically are somewhere in that 2% or maybe slightly below level. And we see, where CapEx is going for the company in 2020 and beyond is back into that 2% range, so plus or minus 1.8%, 2.2%, 2.0% somewhere back in that range in 2020 and beyond.

So it's not like it's up and it's going to back down and up again. This is the high mark, and then it's back down to what we consider a more normal run rate for CapEx. Still significant investments, by the way, but this is the bigger hill and then it gets into a more normal rate from there.

Okay. Before we go to the audience response questions, I want to talk a bit about pension, unfortunately. Pension, it's a big issue in the defense world. You guys handle things a little bit differently. I would say we don't have kind of the clarity or transparency on pension that we do with other companies with you.

Maybe talk about how you handle pension? How much -- whatever you're able to say in terms of how much pension is contributing to your cash flow? I think it's a small number, but don't really know?

No, look, I'm glad you asked that question because I think it is a good opportunity to put a little clarity around something we haven't talked much about. And frankly, the reason we haven't talked a lot about it is because it hasn't been material to us, right?

On the income statement side, we don't report that FAS, CAS difference in the income statement. So we've done that for decades now, and the basis there is to keep the results as clean as they can be and not have the perturbations and anomalies that can come with a FAS pension income. So that's why we've chose to do that.

On the cash side, we've taken a little bit of a different tactic somehow. Some have chosen, during these past several years, to take out some debt, heavily fund up their pension plans. And that funding, of course, comes in advance of when the government's cost accounting standards protocols allow you to recover that.

And so they had a pretty significant headwind and when that funding happened, that was talked about and that pretty significant tailwind, when that turns around and they can start recovering it.

So for us, we didn't take that approach of having any additional leverage, funding up in advance of those recoveries to a great deal. And as a result, honestly, I don't keep the number off the top of my head, but it's somewhere in the range of, call it, between $100 million and $200 million, plus or minus, over the next 3, 4 years…

Is that cash in total?

In total, over that 2020 -- 2019 to 2021, 2022 timeframe of cost accounting standard, cash pension, headwind, tailwind. It's just not a number that I focus on because it's not a big deal to us.

To your point, I think it's appropriate to put some clarity around that and not just be silent because, I think, what it speaks to is both from an earnings perspective and a cash perspective, the results are what the business is driving. It really has almost nothing to do with perturbations and anomalies around pension accounting and pension funding. So hope that helps.

Can we do the audience response system, please? All right. If you could use the keypad that's in front of you, do you currently own the stock?

Opportunity.

Okay. Next question, please. General bias towards the stock.

Okay. Next question, please. Through the cycle EPS growth.

Okay. Next one, please. Excess cash. We didn't touch on this really, but…

Jason Aiken

It's always been the highest one.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. But even higher now.

Jason Aiken

Higher now.

Unidentified Analyst

Next question, please. Multiple of 2019.

Okay. That's where you are. And then the last question, I believe. Significant -- most significant investment issue.

Consistent with the last one. So we're left a couple of minutes for any questions out there.

[Indiscernible] they're sort of sold out till 2021 or 2022. We have no way of verifying that, obviously. But it does appear that if they're going to ship 40 or 50 planes a year, that's going to eat into that sort of 75 to 80 plane, maybe 60 to 80 plane, depending on how you define it, market. Because it's probably not a 120 plane market is my guess.

Look, it's a good question. I guess, I'd say, first and foremost, that Gulfstream has always operated in highly competitive markets. They'll continue to do so, and I think they operate quite effectively in those highly competitive markets. It's interesting that there's been this thesis that the 650 hasn't had a competitor for all these years. Now in fact, in terms of deliveries into the market, that's true, right? We'll have close to some 350 units delivered before a customer has a competing product in that airspace, in that segment of the market.

But the fact is the 7500 has been taking orders since before the 650 entered service. And you mentioned a backlog that goes out to 2022 or 2021. So all this time that we've been taking orders, delivering airplanes and renewing that backlog, that product has been doing its own thing in the market, and there's demand -- there's been demand for both. Now that they're both delivering, when that happens, clearly, there's a level where volume settles out. But we think that, that's fairly reflected in what we see I was talking earlier about where we think the 650 production level levels out from a sustainable perspective. That's all I think embedded in our plans and consistent with the opportunities that we see.

So I don't necessarily see it as a new threat because it's been out there as an offered competing product for some six-plus years now. And I think like I said the bottom line, nothing takes away my resolve and confidence in Gulfstream's ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive market.

Any other questions? I had one, one I want to -- we didn't get to on MS, Mission Systems. So the growth guidance there this year, 2% to 3%, it was a little lighter. I mean, given the markets they compete in, who their peer set seems to be based on what I know about that business I would have thought maybe it would be a little bit higher I thought, when you went to split that business out, which kind of showcased the growth in that business. Are there some program -- explicit kind of program headwinds hitting that business this year that bringing down that growth rate?

Yes. I look at that business and at first, the short answer is no. It's not any specific program and why is that? We're talking about a portfolio of literally thousands of contracts in past quarters. And if I look at the single largest one, it's a single-digit percentage of their revenue, right? So there's by definition no program that can, in a macro way move the needle for that business. And I think that's a positive aspect from a portfolio balance and risk mitigation standpoint. To your point, 2.5% growth isn't necessarily what we see as a sustaining rate for this business.

I think there's been some timing issues in terms of order activity. It's a broad portfolio. It's not like a few platforms that have a takt time rate and a production rate and you spread out the units and you move on like a drumbeat. So there's ebbs and flows, but I would tell you that over time as we look out to the future, we absolutely view this as a mid-single-digit grower. This year, I think is a bit of an anomaly from my perspective and I think there's probably some opportunity there certainly beyond this year.

Okay. All right. We're out of time today. Jason, thank you very much.

All right. Absolutely. Appreciate it.