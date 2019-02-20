What Are Exchange Traded Funds?

There is a discussion of 3 times when not to use them.

It takes a look at 5 reasons why a retail investor should have ETFs in their toolbox.

When I entered the world of financial planning and investment advice, one of the standard tenets of investment advice was "Put your money into a low-cost index fund."

Fifteen years later, that has turned into "Buy a basket of ETFs." In case you are not familiar, what exactly is an ETF and why should you consider them?

What is an Exchange Traded Fund?

"ETF" is the acronym for exchange traded fund.

An ETF is an investment security that trades on a public exchange, such as the NYSE.

Unlike a stock however, an exchange traded fund represents interest in a basket of securities instead of interest in a specific company.

That basket of securities is created by the sponsor/manager and is generally designed to follow an index. The index can be something as broad as the S&P 500 or may even be a proprietary index created by the sponsor.

The reason why this is important is that generally it is very difficult for an actively managed investment to consistently outperform an index. As such, an ETF is designed to replicate the index.

Yes, while you will never outperform an index in an ETF, you will also not have to worry about meaningfully under-performing that very same index. In general, you are only giving up the annual fee.

Evolution of ETFs

Initially, ETFs became popular as a replacement for traditional index funds. ETFs offered lower costs and more importantly, intra-day liquidity, something mutual funds could not provide.

Over the years however, sponsors have launched myriad exchange traded funds, going from broad indexes, to more remote, specialized indexes.

ETFs had their first noteworthy evolution when exchange traded notes (ETNs) allowed investors to invest in both leveraged and inverse indexes. During the last financial crisis the Direxion Daily Finance 3x Bull and Bear ETNs (FAS) and (FAZ) became some of the most active investments as traders sought to meaningfully increase their exposure and returns.

The most recent evolution has been the "smart beta" and "active" exchange traded funds that moved ETFs from generally passive products to investment vehicles where sponsors are able to run either passive, semi-passive or active strategies.

Today, companies such as Janus Henderson and PIMCO run similar strategies across numerous trading vehicles. You can find their strategies in mutual funds, ETFs and even closed-end funds.

Why Use ETFs?

Despite the evolution of ETFs, which has clouded the investment field, for a retail investor there are numerous reasons why an exchange traded fund may be the best investment vehicle.

Transparency

As an investor, my number one reason for choosing an ETF is the transparency that they provide.

Unlike open end mutual funds, an ETF generally lists its holdings daily. As such, when conducting your due diligence, you can go to a sponsor's website, such as iShares, Invesco or Vanguard, and see up to date holdings that make up the fund. You do not need to wait for quarterly holdings reports. This is completely unlike "black box" investments you may have heard of such as hedge funds.

I believe transparency is an overlooked, but critically important aspect for do it yourself investors, particularly new investors, as you improve your research skills.

Liquidity

Another benefit to using ETFs is that you have intra-day liquidity.

With a mutual fund, you would put your buy or sell order sometime during the day. All of those orders would be pooled and executed sometime after market close. That is also when the fund declares its net asset value, or the price.

With an ETF, you do not need to wait until the end of the day to have your order executed. Why is this important?

For instance, let's say at 10AM the government announces some deal or some economic data comes out. You do not want to wait until the end of day to see how this may impact your investments. You want your trade executed right there and then. ETFs allow you to do that. Mutual Funds do not.

The one caveat however is, if you are using a discount brokerage or an investment app, in order to save fees, the app may still pool your orders and execute them towards the end of the day or whenever they choose.

Access

Another benefit that may be tangible to investors is that an exchange traded fund may allow you to invest in hard to reach areas that retail investors would typically not be able to access. One such example may be a niche emerging market. Do you want to invest in a Russian small cap stock? If you are a US retail investor, good luck. OR you can invest in the Market Vectors Russia Small Cap ETF (RSXJ). These ETFs became especially popular as investors recognized the need to have exposure to China. ETFs were one of the only ways a retail investors would be able to invest in the Chinese markets.

Besides exposure geographically, ETFs also allow investors access to asset classes they may not be able to capture themselves. These may be commodities, such as oil, natural gas, precious metals or even commodities futures. Exchange traded funds have really flourished and now there are products that allow investors to have access to esoteric products such as volatility futures.

This then naturally turns the conversation to what I believe is now largely a "perceived" benefit, lower fees.

Do Exchange Traded Funds Offer Lower Fees?

Yes, ETFs have generally been associated with low annual fees. After all, why spend more than 1% per year paying for a mutual fund that will not outperform the S&P 500? As such, ETFs were heavily marketed to retail investors for their low investment fees.

Today, that is not as clear of a benefit.

The SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), the original index ETF, has a 0.09% annual expense. If you are an affluent investor, this represented huge savings versus paying 1% for a mutual fund. Today however, ETFs have forced index funds to lower their fees and you can now invest in the Fidelity 500 Index (FXAIX) or the Schwab S&P 500 Index (SWPPX) funds for just 0.02%!

The savings increase even more when you factor in trading costs, which we will discuss later.

Finally, the plethora of new ETFs do not always carry low fees. In many cases fees can be just as high as mutual funds with more and more exchange traded funds having annual fees of 0.6% or higher.

In general however, if we exclude index mutual funds, your average ETF will carry a lower fee than a typical actively managed mutual fund.

Reduced Tracking Error

The benefits of exchange traded funds do not stop at fees. For institutions and more sophisticated investors, ETFs provide a safety net of sorts.

Generally, if you are a company that manages money for an endowment or an institution, you are following an investment policy statement, or IPS. The IPS is an investment agreement of sorts, that sets out the policies and rules of sort for the investment manager. The IPS will also quite often spell out the desired investment allocation that the manager is supposed to follow.

One such example may be, "Manager is supposed to target a 35% allocation to large cap stocks, consistent with the S&P 500."

A manager may then either pick the stocks himself OR more than likely invest in some large cap mutual funds. The problem there is, an actively managed mutual fund may decide to invest some money in mid caps. This would then be outside of the IPS goals set between the endowment and the endowment manager.

By using an S&P 500 ETF, the manager knows that there is not going to be large risk of tracking errors and having to explain to the endowment board why the investments fell out of line with where they were supposed to be invested.

For all of those reasons, ETFs are a very good solution to keep in your investment toolbox.

When NOT to Use an ETF

As an investment advisor, I have found 3 reasons why ETFs may not be the best choice for every investment case.

Annual vs Trading Fees

One thing a retail investor has to keep in mind is that the low annual fees advertised by ETFs are NOT the only fees. There are also trading fees.

Because they trade like stocks, many, if not most of the ETFs out there will have a trading fee. You do have brokerages that will have no fees on the larger ETFs or those they may sponsor in-house, however that is generally the exception.

Therefore, if you are investing in for example the Pacer US Cash Cows ETF (COWZ), which I wrote about in the past, besides the annual fee, you may have to pay a $5 to $15 trading fee when you buy or sell shares.

If you are making a one time purchase or it is a large amount, that may still be insignificant, however it is not insignificant if you are a smaller investor or making ongoing investments such as part of a dollar cost averaging plan.

A $10 trading fee on a $100 weekly or monthly investment represents 10%!

For those reasons, for smaller investments or investors who are starting out and are dollar cost averaging into funds, I would look into mutual funds rather than ETFs, until the trading fees do not represent a sizable expense.

Could Does Not Mean You Should

The proliferation of ETFs has made it far easier for sponsors to launch new funds. Index providers have also made it easy for anyone to come up with an index of their own. Over the years, we have seen many exchange traded funds come to market with catchy investment themes and thesis yet over time, the funds fail to perform.

Furthermore, investors fail to keep in mind that ETFs were originally used as trading vehicles, yes, for traders, NOT investors. Many of the ETF strategies are completely unsuitable for retail investors and were meant for day traders and sophisticated investors such as hedge funds. Here I am talking about leveraged and inverse products such as the 2x and 3x leveraged Direxion products. As bad are some UBS products that apply leverage to an already leveraged asset class, such as mortgages, loans and closed end funds!

Even though I do not know of any financial professional held to a fiduciary standard that would recommend these products to their clients, ETF sponsors and agencies do not have that responsibility and do not, in my opinion, do enough to discourage retail investors from using their products. An ETF makes money based on assets they manage, NOT how those assets perform.

Market Price DOES NOT Mean Net Asset Value

Lastly, I want to discuss the issue of market price vs net asset value.

Mutual funds are always priced at their net asset value. The declared price after 4PM is the per share value of the portfolio. For a stock, the market price is the market price.

For an ETF, it is not as clear and generally, the price you pay per share, or get per share when you sell, may not be what the share is actually worth.

The way the ETF is structured and traded, the market price will generally be close to what the underlying NAV (net asset value) is. For most larger ETFs, this is very seldom an issue and an investor can look at the price of both, the market price and NAV.

The issue really creeps up when you are talking about a less popular, more thinly traded ETF or ETN. In these cases, if you have a sizable holding that you want to buy or sell, which would represent a substantial portion of the fund's average daily trading volume, the price you pay or get may be substantially above or below the market. I ran into these issues with a few clients when we wanted to sell an ETF that was down to about 2,000 shares traded per day.

While market makers will try to do their best to maintain a price close to NAV and good sponsors will close an unpopular fund, that is not always the case.

The real risk however is when we have a larger ETF combined with higher volatility. The ultimate examples are the "flash crashes" that occurred when volatility increased and "black box" computer trading systems went haywire and prices on key ETFs plummeted.

Bottom Line

Exchange traded funds should be an investment vehicle that every retail investor should be familiar with.

Today, more than ever, it is important for investors to understand their structure and features that cannot be taken away, such as transparency and access. At the same time, investors also need to know that not every ETF is the same or is even meant to be similar to others. Investors need to look at the individual funds, their underlying index and the fund's prospectus to determine whether the fund is right for you or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.