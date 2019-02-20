Buy Taylor Devices Now, Add When Backlog Rebounds

Revenues last quarter were up sharply: +97% vs same quarter last year.

Company has gotten leaner over the years and is well managed, though.

Currently, backlog is down 22% since the end of last year but only -11% y-o-y.

Backlog seems to be a good indicator of future success in the business.

Taylor Devices (TAYD) is the classic boring stock. Appropriately, the company specializes in dampers. Specifically, seismic dampers. Seismic dampers reduce the effects of earthquake tremors on buildings and other large structures.

Other Parts of the Business:

Fluidicshoks® which are small, extremely compact shock absorbers with up to 19,200 inch-pound capacities, produced in 15 standard sizes for primary use in the defense, aerospace and commercial industry.

Crane and industrial buffers - basically large Fluidicshoks® with up to 60,000,000 inch-pound capacities, produced in more than 60 standard sizes for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys and car stops.

Self-adjusting shock absorbers, which include versions of Fluidicshoks® and crane and industrial buffers, automatically adjust to different impact conditions, and are designed for high cycle application primarily in heavy industry.

Liquid die springs - used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies.

Vibration dampers - used primarily by the aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration.

Machined springs - precisely controlled mechanical springs manufactured from a variety of materials. These are used primarily for aerospace applications that require custom features that are not possible with conventional wound coil springs.

Custom actuators - typically of the gas-charged type, using high pressure, that have custom features not available from other suppliers. These actuators are used for special military and aerospace applications.

As you can see, the company's primary industries are construction and aerospace and defense. Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN), two large defense contractors, have been in a downward slide the past year or so. However, in 2018, sales to the aerospace industry were down marginally. The reason for the roughly 5% drop in revenues came from the construction industry. Namely, it was the result of several factors including:

scheduling delays at customer construction sites delays in receiving custom components from vendors quality issues from a subcontractor testing bottlenecks caused by delays in getting a new test machine operating.

Per management, all of these issues have been resolved. To whit, take a look at the latest quarterly results:

Sales November 2018 quarter end: $9.48M

Sales November 2017 quarter end: $4.81M

Increase (decrease): 97%

Sales to the construction industry made up a whopping 68% of total sales (vs 41% last year), resulting in an increase of sales to customers involved in construction of buildings and bridges of 224%. Sales to industrial customers were up 26% and aerospace / defense was up 5%. The significant increase in sales to construction customers was the result of several factors including:

1.) An increase in domestic spending on infrastructure for seismic protection

2.) An increase in domestic buildings being retrofitted for seismic protection.

The turnaround in construction is quite shocking actually. I think I would take the approach of waiting until this quarter's results to see if there is a trend emerging. The trends in backlog (see below) suggest it might just be a temporary glitch. Sales in the February 2018 quarter, by comparison, were up about 20% and the company said in their Spring 2018 newsletter that construction was being impacted by the overall weakness in the housing and construction industry.

Backlog vs Stock Chart

See the chart below (note that year 1 is 2009 and year 10 is 2018).

Source: Author based on company data

Now let's compare that backlog chart to the stock chart...quite similar, no?

The key question for investors is will the backlog increase? Looking to other metrics of the company, I do like most of what I see.

Productivity Continues to Rise

One thing I like to look at are trends over time in a company's revenues, gross profits, and operating profits per employee. I also like to see a company with low share dilution (Taylor's share count has only gone up by 20% in 15 years). Taylor Devices checks the box in these areas. Below are some charts illustrating improvements (albeit lumpy) over time:

(chart shows revenues per employee from 2004 to 2018)

(chart shows gross profit per employee from 2004 to 2018)

Valuation:

The company is a clear cyclical stock. The net margins fluctuate between 1% and 10% depending on the cycle. And the 2016 peak saw it trading at a 17 p/e.

With a compounded annual growth rate of 5% over the past 10 years, if you extrapolate out revenues on a run rate basis from the past two quarters (that is, a $32M run rate) to 5 years from now you get a top line of $42M. At 10% margins and a 17 multiple, the stock could reach $20-22/share at some point over the next handful of years.

Conclusion:

In the near term, I would look to see if the recent strength in construction lasts and I would look for an upturn in backlog to get me interested. However, at a valuation of $44M vs long term operating margins greater than 10%, I don't think taking a starter position here is a bad idea.

Keep in mind that this is a cyclical business and is subject to the same risks that all cyclical businesses are subject to. In the 2008/9 downturn the stock fell by more than 60%. Its recent fall of 50% despite a minor slowdown in construction shows that it is susceptible to big swings.

In the long term, Taylor Devices can operate at 15%+ operating margins in cyclical upswings. Given the age of this business (70+ years), significant real estate assets (46,000 square feet of manufacturing / office buildings near Toronto and Buffalo, NY) and patents under its belt (15 patents held), I think the ultimate result is Taylor Devices will be acquired. Douglas Taylor recently retired and the new CEO has been there for 31 years. The company manufactures products that require a large investment in capital so there is a bit of a moat around the capital requirements and technical knowhow to compete with them.

RISKS

Standard risks here apply:

Rising interest rates would cap construction growth and likely retrofitting of buildings with seismic dampers. The construction industry now makes up over 50% of the business. A slowdown in defense spending and lack of near-term orders would be concerning.

