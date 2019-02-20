Alibaba: This Could Become Painful

One of the biggest challenges for Alibaba in recent quarters has been the rise of Pinduoduo.

When it looked like Alibaba (BABA) has solidified its position as a market leader in the e-commerce segment of China, a new player has risen to challenge it. Pinduoduo (PDD) was started in 2015, and since then, it has seen a meteoric rise. It boasts of 232 million monthly active users. The revenue base increased five-fold in 2018 to $1.9 billion. The company is estimating revenue of $4.1 billion in 2019.

This level of growth should start hurting Alibaba in the next few quarters. It should be noted that PDD has a huge network effect. Due to group buying nature of the company, we could see rapid growth as more customers promote this platform to increase their discounts. It would be important to note the near-term growth trajectory of this company and the impact it has on Alibaba's sales.

Nothing short of a meteoric rise

Pinduoduo has shown that there is still enough demand for new e-commerce products. Within three years of its opening, PDD has amassed significant user base. In the recent SEC filing, the company claimed to have 232 million monthly active users. To put it in perspective, Alibaba has reported 699 million MAUs in the recent quarterly earnings. One of the main reasons for this rapid growth in active users is the group buying nature of the company.

PDD heavily relies on Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat platform. Tencent was also the main backer of the company before the IPO in July 2018. PDD allows customers to obtain greater discounts for bulk purchases in which a large number of people buy a product. This business model has been particularly successful in smaller towns and cities of China where customers prefer discounts over customization or quick delivery.

Alibaba and JD.com (JD) were also focusing on bigger cities and metropolitan areas. This provided PDD with decent space to try a new business model.

PDD raised $1.6 billion in its IPO. It's secondary offerings are for 51.8 million shares which will generate $1.57 billion.

In the past two months, the shares have increased by a third. While many other Chinese tech startups are delaying their IPO, PDD's secondary offering shows a more ambitious growth plan of the management.

Problem of fake goods

PDD has had its fair share of customer complaints. Due to the group buying nature of the business, the complaints against PDD have been more visible. The company is facing allegations of selling fake goods and even inflating the reported revenue while trimming losses. A lawsuit was filed against the company after the IPO.

However, most of the companies engaged in e-commerce have had to deal with this issue, including Alibaba. As the operations become more robust within PDD, we should see lower complaints and improvement in logistics. This would take some time but as long as the user base continues to grow and the average purchase size increases, PDD is in a strong position to gain market share from Alibaba and JD.

Impact on Alibaba

The revenue base of PDD is still quite low and does not directly threaten Alibaba's growth. But PDD is growing at a rapid pace. It is estimating revenue of $4.1 billion in 2019 which would be more than 100% growth over 2018. Last year, PDD claimed to have a GMV of around $40 billion. Alibaba reported a GMV of $768 billion in the last annual filing. If the current growth trajectory of PDD continues, we should see an annual GMV rate of close to $100 billion by next year. At this rate, it would have taken a big share of the overall e-commerce segment in China.

PDD is strongly backed by Tencent. PDD uses WeChat and Tencent gains from the greater popularity of its platform. The rivalry between Tencent and Alibaba has been increasing in various segments as both the companies try to expand their cloud computing, advertising, food delivery, digital media, and many other businesses. Hence, Tencent should continue to add more features to back the growth of PDD.

The secondary offering of PDD is as big as the IPO. It has been helped by the improvement in stock price over the last few months. The current market cap of the company is close to $30 billion. We could see another capital raise in the near future if the growth momentum of the company is strong and the stock price has a bullish momentum.

Despite the talks about a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Alibaba has been able to report healthy growth rates. Alibaba has also shown higher revenue growth than JD for the past few quarters.

However, the recent capital raise by PDD should provide the company with greater resources to add new initiatives and provide deeper discounts to customers. It would be important to see if PDD can continue to show high growth rate on a bigger revenue base.

There is also a silver lining for Alibaba. The rapid growth of PDD shows that the consumer demand for new e-commerce products is still very strong. There are several untapped areas within the domestic market. Alibaba has the resources and the ecosystem to explore new services which can be offered to customers. Hence, saturation of the market should not be an issue for Alibaba in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Pinduoduo has shown rapid growth in the past few quarters. The company is looking to raise another $1.5 billion through secondary offerings. In the last two months, the stock has jumped by one-third. The additional resources should allow PDD to challenge Alibaba by adding new features to the platform and deeper discounts for customers. PDD is also backed by Tencent which allows PDD to use the larger ecosystem built by it.

Investors should note the growth rate of PDD in the next few quarters. Higher sales and GMV on PDD could end up hurting Alibaba's growth. Faster growth in PDD should also boost the company's stock price which will allow greater capital raise if it is required.

