Investment Thesis Intact: Choice Properties REIT Delivers Another Solid Quarter

Real estate is an integral part of a diversified portfolio. But not all real estate is created equal. Grocery-anchored properties are necessity-based, supplying products that are essential to daily life.

Real estate, purchased with common sense and managed with care, is about the safest investment in the world.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Attributes of Real Estate Investment Trusts

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have established themselves as a means for the smaller investor to directly participate in the higher returns generated by real estate properties. High-quality, large-cap REITs offer numerous benefits to investors, beginning with their demonstrated ability to deliver long-term capital gains and reliable income through their tax-efficient and superior (above-market) distributions.

REITs offer stable distributions, anchored by steady rents from long-term leases. REITs are required to distribute to unitholders at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends – significantly higher than most other equities. And dividend growth rates for quality, large-cap REITs have outpaced inflation historically. A portion of the distributions paid by REITs may constitute a non-taxable return of capital (ROC), which not only reduces the cost basis for the unit holder and the unit holder's taxable income in the year the dividend is received but also defers taxes on that portion until the capital asset is sold. Theoretically, it is possible for a unitholder to achieve a negative cost basis if the units are held for a long enough period of time.

REITs are a differentiated asset class, which has had reduced correlation to the traditional asset classes of equities and fixed income securities. They can serve as a source for protection, portfolio diversification, and liquidity. REITs have generally delivered better risk-adjusted returns than global equity and fixed-income securities over virtually every long-term holding period. Adding quality REITs to equity and fixed-income portfolios has been shown to increase investors' total returns and to reduce risk.

These attributes of REITs have held true over time and through different economic environments, including the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. REITs are a valuable component of a diversified investment portfolio.

Canada has a robust REIT market with over 50 publicly traded REITs with an aggregate market capitalization of over $60 billion. Many REITs specialize in specific industries – including residential, retail, office, industrial, healthcare and hospitality – while others hold diversified portfolios of properties spanning several industries. Some REITs own properties only in Canada, while others own, in addition or exclusively, portfolios in the United States or other countries.

REITs delivered some of the best market returns in Canada in 2018. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index delivered a total return of 5.8%, including distributions, while the total return of the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 10% over the same period. REITs also delivered the second-best return of any TSX sub-sector this year, surpassed only by technology stocks.

Both the Fed and the Bank of Canada hiked their respective rates multiple times in 2018 − four times for the Fed and three times for the Bank of Canada − yet REITs still delivered one of the best sector returns. This positive performance during such a challenging year for Canadian stocks overall was particularly surprising because of the rising interest rates. Rate hikes were expected to trigger a sell-off for publicly traded REITs.

However, I believe investors have come to see the sector through a different lens. Rather than focusing primarily on underlying interest rates, they now put more emphasis on the REITs' economic fundamentals, with economic growth and supply-demand metrics, more important drivers of REIT performance than interest-rate changes, provided the changes are managed, gradual and not unexpected.

REITs pay out most of their revenue to investors in the form of monthly distributions. They are also known for buying income-producing properties. Because they collect rent, they typically earn stable and predictable cash flows suitable for monthly distributions.

REITs deserve a place in every well-balanced portfolio. REITs offer above-average yields, provide the potential for capital growth and – unlike a direct investment in your own rental property – they don't require you to get your hands dirty. All you do is collect your distribution, and the REIT's management takes care of the rest: collecting rent, leasing vacant space, performing repairs and acquiring new properties.

Choice Properties REIT – Canada's Largest REIT

But not all real estate is created equal. Grocery-anchored properties are necessity-based, supplying products that are essential to daily life. Necessity-based retail provides a conservative income component to your portfolio and is a pure play on inflation in the form of rising food prices.

Founded by Theodore Loblaw and John Milton Cork in 1919, Loblaws stores used to operate across Canada until the early 1960s, when most locations in Western Canada were rebranded as SUPERVALU, and later as Real Canadian Superstore.

Loblaw Groceterias Limited first store, 2923 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario, circa 1919 (Source: public domain, Wikimedia Commons)

Then, in December 2012, Loblaw Companies Limited [TSX:L] (OTCPK:LBLCF), Canada's largest supermarket chain – encompassing corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market-segment banners, as well as pharmacies, banking and apparel – announced that it would spin off most of its real estate properties into a new publicly listed real estate investment trust, in its strategy to maximize the value of the real estate holdings of its food retail operations.

On July 5, 2013, the new REIT, called Choice Properties REIT (OTC:PPRQF) [TSX:CHP.UN], IPO'd on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Loblaw initially transferred 426 properties, worth $7 billion, to the new company. The mainly retail properties represented 75% of Loblaw's real estate assets. The IPO raised $400 million and was the largest on the TSX that year. Loblaw retained 83% ownership in the new company after the IPO, and its parent company George Weston Limited (OTCPK:WNGRF) held a 5.6% interest.

Bolstered by quality real estate, a strong anchor tenant in Loblaw and exceptionally strong management, and with a stable portfolio primarily focused on non-discretionary and service-oriented retailers, Choice Properties continues to maintain its total portfolio's high occupancy rate at 98%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years.

The last 12 months have been exceptionally busy for Choice Properties. In February 2018, Choice announced that it would acquire Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT), a diversified commercial REIT, for $3.9-billion, creating Canada’s largest REIT and significantly enhancing Choice's future development and intensification opportunities.

The merger marks the end of an era for CREIT as a standalone entity, after it was taken public 25 years ago. CREIT was a very strong performer over those 25 years. It posted an 8% compound annual growth rate in funds from operations per unit of; a 5% growth rate in distributions per unit; plus, a 20-year internal rate of return 14%. For CREIT unit holders, the ride was a good one: $10,000 invested in September 1993 was worth $261,000 when the plan of arrangement was completed.

Most of the CREIT holders, including myself, opted to receive units in Choice Properties. About 43 million units were exchanged for units in Choice Properties.

I learned four lessons from investing in CREIT:

Good governance cannot be regulated or legislated. It must be part of an entity's "DNA." The power of compounding over time is the most important force in the accumulation of wealth. And that compounding is made easier through leverage, which can occur when the issuer offers a dividend reinvestment plan (NYSEARCA:DRIP). It takes a lot of time, patience, and operational execution to build a top quality REIT capable of delivering industry leading returns. A REIT is usually a good investment if it is trading below NAV.

For Choice Properties, the deal was made in large part to allow it to diversify its portfolio into industrial, multi-residential and other non-retail properties. With the CREIT acquisition, Choice now owns 753 properties of which 599 are retail; 113 industrial; 16 office; 22 land and 3 residential, spanning approximately 67 million square feet of gross leasable area in all 10 provinces across Canada. Choice also became the largest real estate investment trust in Canada (eclipsing RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF)), with an enterprise value of $16 billion.

After the transaction was completed in May 2018, Loblaw owned 62% of the new company, while former CREIT unitholders owned 27%.

Choice Properties is now Canada's foremost diversified real estate investment trust and the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio. The portfolio now consists of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities.

It was on July 31, 2018, after the CREIT transaction closed, that I published my first article on Choice. The title I came up with for the article was "Choice Properties REIT: Growth And Safety In A Single Stock." The units closed at $12.34 on the TSX on the day my article was published. The current price of the units, as I write this sentence, is $13.53, for a return of 9.6%, plus the annual distribution of $0.74 or 5.52%.

Then, in September 2018, the Loblaw company announced the spinout of its 61.6% interest in Choice to Loblaw's parent company George Weston Limited [TSX: WN], turning Loblaw into a pure-play retailer while positioning George Weston as Choice Properties' major shareholder. For Choice, this means continued, committed, long-term support from Loblaw and George Weston Limited with combined ownership of 65%.

With the completion of the acquisition, Choice owns a diversified, high-quality, bond-like portfolio, with its longer lease terms; a portfolio that is almost fully occupied and anchored by a stable, high-credit tenant in Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart – which Loblaw acquired for $12.4 billion in cash and stock in 2013 – creating a retail juggernaut in the Canadian market.

Combining Choice's retail properties with CREIT's retail, office, industrial and residential portfolio provides the benefits of better diversification. In terms of better geographic diversification, CREIT's former heavy property portfolio exposure to Alberta of 38% of net operating income dropped to 21%, while Choice's exposure to Loblaw's properties, which was 88% before the deal, dropped to 58%. Greater diversification yields better stability.

Value-add Development Pipeline

Choice currently has a $1.2 billion development program – about one-third of which is residential – that will drive long-term growth in cash flow, over and above the stable and predictable returns from its extensive retail portfolio. The long-term development pipeline consists of over 70 properties in core urban markets – most on major hubs – prime for creating attractive residential-focused mixed-use projects.

Almost 90% of Choice's development sites are located in Canada's six largest cities – Vancouver, Edmonton Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal (VECTOM). This includes a $1.1 billion development pipeline, with about half of the REIT's active development geared towards the retail sector, with the balance comprised of 35% residential and 15% industrial. In addition, management has invested a further $48 million in pre-development costs for major, mixed-use projects, including three sites where it is finalizing land assemblies and working through the zoning process.

On the fourth quarter investor call, management indicated that its preference is to complete the initial mixed-use projects without partners. It also noted that it is still too early to accurately quantify the full extent of the mixed-use opportunity and that it believes that its development sites will only become more valuable over time.

Choice Properties' business model has evolved over time to include more property development. A prudent amount of development is a means to create NAV and generate higher returns versus acquisitions – and improve portfolio quality over time. Choice Properties' active development pipeline of approximately $1.1B represents 3.4 million square feet under development.

Strong Management Team

In my previous article on Choice Properties REIT, in referring to Choice CEO Stephen Johnson and the team he has built, I stated:

For me as an investor, the single most critical factor in making my investment decision is the quality of the management team, starting with the CEO. A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple, who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. This list is far from exhaustive. Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. My first step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team, starting with the CEO, to satisfy myself that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement. On February 15 of this year, when Choice Properties made its offer for CREIT, it was after more than its real estate portfolio. It also wanted the CREIT management team, in particular, its long-time CEO Stephen Johnson, a respected industry veteran with a long track record of creating value and growing distributions. With Mr. Johnson as president and CEO of the merged company, the disciplined approach that made CREIT a success is now being applied to a larger portfolio with enhanced growth possibilities.

However, on February 13th, CREIT announced that Mr. Johnson has decided to retire, with the current COO Rael Diamond taking the reins effective May 1, 2019. With Mr. Diamond's nearly two decades of experience in asset management and real estate operations as a senior executive, including seven years with CREIT and Choice Properties, I am fairly confident in a seamless transition. However, there is risk to the investment thesis associated with any CEO change.

Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO of George Weston Limited, the majority unitholder of Choice Properties, had this to say about Mr. Johnson's leadership and retirement:

Choice Properties has benefited from Stephen's leadership, which was instrumental in cementing the powerful combination of two strong Canadian real estate businesses last year. We are grateful for the legacy of Stephen's vision, deep knowledge, and sound management during his tenure and wish him well. This transition from one of Canada's finest real estate executives to another keeps Choice Properties on a very strong course.

Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Transformational Year

On February 13th, Choice Properties announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results, which reflected continued momentum in the business following its transformational acquisition of CREIT.

Choice's financial results continued to demonstrate the stability and quality of the combined Choice/CREIT property portfolios. The portfolio's approximately eight-year weighted average lease term (WALT), and large emphasis on Loblaw leases with annual rent bumps, provide a solid base on which management can periodically initiate development within its wide pool of large-scale, high-rise, mixed-use/residential opportunities. Merger integration progressed very well last year, which should lead to increased focus on balance sheet and strategies to fund the pipeline of future major developments.

While FFO/unit declined 9% year over year, primarily due to dilution from the CREIT transaction, underlying operations remain healthy with same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 1.8% in the fourth quarter and 3.6% for the full year. Occupancy was stable at 97.7%, with retail at 98.0%, industrial at 97.8%, and office at 92.3%.

Operationally in the fourth quarter, Choice Properties' development program delivered 106,000 square feet of new leasable area, and capital recycling continued with the sale of $107 million of non-core assets, and the acquisition of $78 million of high quality income producing properties.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $281.1 million compared to $36.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The adjustment to the fair value of exchangeable units was the primary cause of the variance between these two figures. The remainder resulted from an increase of net property income associated with the acquisition of CREIT.

Funds from Operations (FFO) for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $171.9 million or $0.256 per diluted unit, compared with $116.8 million or $0.282 per unit diluted in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease in FFO per unit was mostly due to the higher number of units outstanding and higher net interest expense, partially offset by the growth in net property income from the CREIT acquisition.

Along with the broader REIT market rally in recent weeks, Choice's absolute and relative trading valuation has improved. I continue to see solid valuation support, with relatively strong upside over the long term. The key catalysts to support a higher relative valuation are:

Traction on a funding strategy for the major development projects, and achieving municipal approvals; Locking in some of the variable-rate debt; and Additional visibility on the initial Loblaw lease expiries starting in 2023.

Value-Add Business Model

Choice Properties' business model has evolved with the passage of time to include more property development. A prudent amount of development is a good way of growing NAV, generating higher returns versus acquisitions, and improving portfolio quality over time. Choice Properties' active development pipeline has an estimated completed value of $1.1 billion, with approximately 3.4 million square feet currently under development.

Overall, I believe that Choice is well positioned for growth at a steady pace, and, as milestones are achieved on major developments, this should result in significant value creation. In addition to intensification opportunities at its existing retail centres, Choice has about 60 sites – many close to public transportation – that could potentially be developed as residential-focused, mixed-use communities. Unlocking this value in full will take years, but patient investors will be rewarded as Choice is well positioned to steadily advance on this front.

Valuation

My $15.00 price target is derived by applying an 11% premium to my $13.50 NAV per unit forecast one year out. I believe that my target valuation for Choice Properties appropriately reflects its financial leverage, portfolio attributes, large-cap liquidity, its public market track record, and a controlling unitholder discount.

Choice Properties is well-positioned to deliver reliable and increasing cash flows, with best-in-class operating platforms focused on value creation. Choice Properties’ strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country’s leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. Based on relative risk-adjusted returns, I believe Choice Properties units outperform the broader market.

Potential Investment Risks

Even excellent companies come with risks. There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. Most people only associate risk with loss. While stuffing money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk, or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

Food retailing is a highly competitive environment. The REIT's significant exposure to Loblaw leaves it prone to the competitive forces in the food retailing sector and Loblaw's ability to compete in the space.

Choice Properties' focus on the retail sector exposes it to risks related to the health of the economy. To the extent that negative economic factors impact consumer spending, tenants may be adversely impacted. However, given the necessity-based nature of the REIT's primary tenants, particularly Loblaw, the impact will undoubtedly be less severe.

More generally, risks to the achievement of my price target primarily relate to the risks associated with the ownership of real property, which include but are not limited to:

General economic conditions;

Local real estate markets;

Credit risk of tenants;

Supply and demand for leased premises;

Competition from other leased premises; and

Acquisitions that do not add value or fail to gain the confidence of investors;

An increase in interest rates and/or equity risk premiums.

The REIT's future growth is also dependent on its ability to access the capital markets on a timely and cost-effective basis.

In Choice Properties' case, a significant change to long-term interest rates would be a material headwind, given its financial leverage and the capital-intensive nature of its business model. Rising rates negatively affect property stocks in two ways. First, these companies are heavily leveraged, so when loans come up for renewal, the interest rates charged will increase. Second, higher rates for safe government bonds means investors demand improved yields from more risky securities. That tends to depress share prices, which pushes up yields.

However, expectations for rising interest rates have cooled considerably in 2019.

I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to productively combine the two hobbies.

I had a long career in finance and investor relations, which meant I was closely engaged with both sides of the Street (buy side and sell side) on a daily basis. I have read thousands of sell-side equities analysts' research reports. Professional fund managers and sell-side analysts are short-term focused. They have been conditioned to be so, as they are measured and rated on a quarterly basis.

My investment horizon is substantially longer. In fact, my ideal holding period is forever. I strive to provide a more detailed, long-term-focused analysis of companies I research.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the readers' comments on my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." Seeking Alpha members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

Please share your thoughts in the "Comments" section beneath this article. With so many informed authors and readers, I find I learn as much from the insightful and value-add comments from readers as I do from researching for the article itself.

I recognize that Choice Properties REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Choice Properties and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term. For additional details, please refer to an interview conducted by Canada's leading business daily, The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Choice Properties REIT fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally "forever".

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks," as I like to call them. I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

1. Identify a company with strong competitive advantages.

2. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring.

3. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price.

4. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHP.UN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.