IPO Update: Powerbridge Technologies Lowers Aim For U.S. IPO

This IPO is difficult to be enthusiastic about, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

PBTS's financial metrics have turned negative and are out-of-date.

The firm provides trading software for enterprises engaged in cross-border trade.

Powerbridge Technologies has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) intends to raise $10.9 million from the sale of its ordinary shares in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides software solutions to enable easier transaction processing between trading partners.

PBTS is a small company with sharply reduced top-line revenue; other financial metrics show negative results and are out-of-date.

Company & Technology

Guangdong, China-based PBTS was founded in 1997 to make global trade easier and more cost-effective by providing more collaborative and efficient trade processes to customers in China.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, and President Ban Lor, who was previously Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Lorons International Corporation.

Powerbridge Technologies has developed Powerbridge System Solutions [PSS] and Powerbridge SaaS Services [PSSS], which represent 'more than 15 solutions and services deployable on-premise and in the cloud.'

The company's Trade Enterprise Solutions enable import and export businesses and manufacturers to 'manage business operations, simplify trade processes, reduce document handling, minimize operational cost, and increase overall efficiency and productivity.'

PBTS's Trade Compliance Solutions empower government agencies and regulatory authorities with greater 'control and security, better use of resources, higher duty collection, less processing time and higher compliance efficiency in servicing global trade businesses, and logistics service providers.'

The company's Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing facilitates global trade-related loan and insurance processes, allowing businesses, financial, and insurance service providers involved in global trade to 'reduce workflow complexity, processing time, and operational cost while increasing processing efficiency.'

PBTS is working on Powerbridge BaaS Services, a Blockchain as a Service solution to allow its customers to conduct trade in a more synchronized and collaborative way.

Customer/User Acquisition

Among the company's corporate customers are manufacturers engaged in international trade, import, and export companies as well as logistics and other service providers.

PBTS's government customers include 'customs and other government agencies that oversee goods transport through the border as well as government organizations that manage and operate free trade and bonded trade zones, ports and terminals, as well as other international trade facilities.

The firm obtains new clients from its in-house sales and marketing teams. PBTS has experienced a major drop in government customers, resulting in a sharp drop in top-line revenues.

Management intends to refocus its efforts away from the government sector toward the enterprise market, SaaS market, and blockchain development.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have dropped, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q2 2018 10.4% 2017 7.5% 2016 7.2%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Client has dropped considerably in 1H 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Client Period ARPC Variance To Q2 2018 $10,682.4 -19.3% 2017 $13,244.7 9.9% 2016 $12,051.7

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global trade management software market is projected to reach $1.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are growing complexities of international trade and commerce and changes in international trade regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR, at 11.6% during the forecast period.

Financial Performance

PBTS's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp reduction in top-line revenue due to loss of major government customers

Uneven but stable gross profit

Increased gross margin

Uneven EBITDA

Swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue To Q2 2018 $ 7,894,326 2017 $ 21,628,554 2016 $ 21,174,801 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q2 2018 $ 4,411,218 61.4% 2017 $ 8,088,725 7.4% 2016 $ 7,528,232 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q2 2018 55.9% 2017 37.4% 2016 35.6% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q2 2018 $ 1,243,846 2017 $ 3,859,602 2016 $ 3,740,115 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q2 2018 $ (1,911,110) 2017 $ 1,332,254 2016 $ 5,130,647

Sources: Subject company, IPO Edge

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $570,627 in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($723,958).

IPO Details

Powerbridge intends to raise $10.9 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm will attempt to sell 2.18 million shares at a midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

It is normal for foreign-domiciled companies to offer their shares to U.S. investors via ADSs, which reduce the administrative overhead for investors, so the lack of this important and standard feature is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $44.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24%.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

35% for research and development 25% sales and marketing effort 20% reserved for strategic alliances and acquisitions 20% for working capital and general corporate purposes

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group and The Benchmark Company.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $45,435,330 Enterprise Value $44,789,232 Price/Sales 1.99 EV/Revenue 1.96 EV/EBITDA 11.67 Earnings Per Share $0.42 Total Debt To Equity 2.45 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 24.01% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$723,958

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

