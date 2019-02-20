Long Ideas | Consumer  | Japan

Honda's New Hybrid Beats The Toyota Prius In U.S. Sales

by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

Toyota Prius has been the hybrid compact car sales leader for close to two decades. However, its U.S. sales have now fallen for several years in a row.

Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq entered the market two years ago and took market share from Toyota Prius. Now, the Honda Insight entered the market in June 2018.

The verdict from this Honda Insight product launch is that Honda has come to outsell the core Toyota Prius version as of January 2019.

Honda’s offering can’t match the Toyota Prius fuel economy, available all-wheel drive or hatchback practicality.

However, Honda is the first hybrid to match Toyota’s powertrain smoothness, and it has the most upscale interior in its segment yet.  Honda Insight should have been the 2018 Car Of The Year.

For almost two full decades, Toyota (TM) has dominated the gasoline-electric hybrid car market, first and foremost with the Prius family of vehicles. In the U.S., it was challenged in 2009 by the first four-door Honda Insight, but it flopped spectacularly.

More recently, in 2017, it has been challenged far more credibly by the Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro duo of similarly sized and priced hybrids. In 2018, the hybrid market was joined yet again by two very different vehicles:

  1. The RAM (FCAU) 1500 pickup truck, which is available in some configurations with a mild hybrid system as standard. The RAM pickup trucks sold 536,980 units in the U.S. alone in 2018, but not all of those were hybrid. In fact, RAM does not break out exactly how many were hybrid, but I have an estimate: The current annualized hybrid sales rate is around 150,000 units per year.

  2. The Honda Insight. Yes, you heard that right. This is Honda’s second attempt at a four-door Insight (the original one from way-back was two-door) and became available in June 2018 and is basically the hybrid version of the Civic sedan. Honda also offers a scaled-up version in the form and name of Accord hybrid.

The RAM 1500 pickup truck is obviously a very different segment, so we will ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. We will attempt to learn how well the Honda Insight has done against the incumbent hybrid offerings since it started selling in the U.S. in June 2018.

This also is important in the context of whether the Honda Insight should have been “North American Car of the Year” in 2018. It was the only hybrid-only nameplate among the finalists for 2018 - but it did not win the title in the end. Was this incorrect, in my opinion?

Let’s start by looking at the U.S. sales numbers. First, the incumbent, the Toyota Prius. Before I show you the U.S. sales table, I need to point out that the U.S. Toyota Prius sales numbers come in four buckets:

  • The “regular” Prius, which is often incorrectly described - sometimes even by Toyota itself - as the “sedan.” A sedan is a vehicle where the luggage opening hinges at the bottom of the C-pillar, which the Prius does not. The “regular” Prius is a hatchback, whose rear opening hinges at the top of the C-pillar - which is the definition of a hatchback.

  • The plug-in hybrid version of the Prius, called the “Prime.” I will show this number too, side by side with the regular version.

  • The Prius C. It's smaller, has sold exceptionally poorly in the U.S. market, and it’s being discontinued. I'm ignoring it for this analysis.

  • The Prius V. It's the larger Prius, which was recently discontinued, as the Toyota RAV4 has effectively replaced it - selling a lot better in the U.S. market in particular. I'm ignoring it for this analysis.

So, with that, let’s look at the “basic” (“regular”) Prius and the PHEV (“Prime”) version of the Prius, side by side:

Toyota USA

Prius basic

Prius PHEV

2017

65631

20936

Jan 2018

4011

1496

Feb 2018

3889

2050

Mar 2018

4064

2922

Apr 2018

3830

2626

May 2018

4760

2924

Jun 2018

4786

2237

Jul 2018

4531

1984

Aug 2018

5230

2071

Sep 2018

4370

2213

Oct 2018

3772

2001

Nov 2018

3180

2312

Dec 2018

3111

2759

Total 2018

49534

27595

January 2019

1540

1123

As you can see in the table above, U.S. sales of the regular Prius has been declining, while the PHEV version have been rising - and are now almost as large as the non-plugin version. What about the competitors from Kia and Hyundai, that showed up two years ago, in early 2017? Let’s start with Kia.

When it comes to Kia, we have to first separate the regular Niro from the PHEV version. Soon, we also have to separate the BEV (battery-electric vehicle) version as it arrives near the end of the first quarter of 2019. Here's what that table looks like:

Kia Niro

Total

PHEV

Net

2018

January

1785

155

1630

February

2072

246

1826

March

2478

227

2251

April

2340

120

2220

May

2808

218

2590

June

2720

281

2439

July

2310

225

2085

August

2698

346

2352

September

2889

313

2576

October

2164

323

1841

November

1962

619

1343

December

2006

316

1690

TOTAL

28232

3389

24843

2019

January

1706

279

1427

As you can see in the table above, U.S. Kia Niro sales have been fairly steady. The PHEV version, however, is not dramatically above 10% of the total.

Next, the Hyundai Ioniq. In the Ioniq’s case, we not only have to separate out the PHEV version, but also the BEV version. The table looks like this:

Hyundai Ioniq

Total

PHEV

BEV

Net

2018

January

973

22

49

902

February

1156

178

3

975

March

1669

218

60

1391

April

1789

180

7

1602

May

1506

217

32

1257

June

1506

143

47

1316

July

1198

180

35

983

August

945

43

21

881

September

864

11

12

841

October

1121

128

21

972

November

1074

136

34

904

December

1275

134

24

1117

TOTAL

15076

1590

345

13141

2019

January

955

73

34

848

As you can see in the table above, the Hyundai Ioniq sales numbers are about half compared to Kia Niro, and the PHEV ratio is even lower, right around 10%. The BEV numbers are ultra tiny, and the overall trendline is approximately flat.

That leaves us with the most recent entrant into this compact hybrid segment, where the fuel economy aspired resides around the 50 MPG mark: Honda Insight.

Honda Insight

2018

January

0

February

0

March

0

April

0

May

0

June

274

July

1972

August

2212

September

1844

October

2140

November

1833

December

2235

TOTAL

12510

2019

January

1762

As you can see in the table above, sales started in June 2018 and rose almost immediately to approximately 2,000 units per month. This is where we need to display all of these four cars side by side, to see how they compare:

2018 US sales

Toyota Prius

Honda Insight

Kia Niro

Hyundai Ioniq

TOTAL

January

4011

0

1630

902

6543

February

3889

0

1826

975

6690

March

4064

0

2251

1391

7706

April

3830

0

2220

1602

7652

May

4760

0

2590

1257

8607

June

4786

274

2439

1316

8815

July

4531

1972

2085

983

9571

August

5230

2212

2352

881

10675

September

4370

1844

2576

841

9631

October

3772

2140

1841

972

8725

November

3180

1833

1343

904

7260

December

3111

2235

1690

1117

8153

Total 2018

49534

12510

24843

13141

100028

2019 US sales

January

1540

1762

1427

848

5577

As you can see in the table above, the clearest trend is that the Honda Insight has been gaining market share. The monthly totals for the segment as a whole have not changed much, other than the usual seasonality of summer months being the peak. With the segment size staying approximately flat, and new entrants emerging.

Rather, it’s the Toyota Prius that has lost most market share, and it’s the new kid on the block - Honda Insight - that has gained all of it. Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq have been flat at best.

Most recently, in January 2019, Honda Insight even bested the “regular” version of the Toyota Prius in terms of absolute U.S. sales - 1,762 units vs. 1,540. Again, that’s stripping out the PHEV, C and V versions of the Prius total, as they are not comparable. The Honda Insight has no PHEV, pure electric (BEV), smaller or larger variant. It’s just that one body with that one powertrain.

Toyota Prius vs. Honda Insight: Pluses and minuses

What determines whether a customer buys one of these cars vs. another? Let’s start with the Toyota Prius vs. Honda Insight comparison.

Toyota Prius pluses:

  • Superior real-world fuel economy at well over 50 MPG.

  • Hatchback means much better luggage flexibility (that IKEA trip, bicycle, etc).

  • Available all-wheel drive (AWD) which loses only two MPG compared with the FWD version.

Honda Insight pluses:

  • Superb driver’s cockpit with comfort and controls.

  • Has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Seating position, seat, steering wheel and overall interior upscale feel.

The Honda Insight has an excellent powertrain that's the first one to match Toyota Prius in overall smoothness. The fuel economy is lower - closer to 45 MPG real-world in my test -- than the 55-65 MPG real world I experienced in the Prius.

Still, the Honda Insight’s powertrain is a lot smoother than the one in Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq. I found those Hyundai/Kia transmissions to hesitate and not shift very smoothly. They also delivered no better real-world fuel economy than the Honda Insight.

However, as with the Honda Insight, the Hyundai and Kia interiors are better overall than the Prius, much because of the superior infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda beats them in terms of overall seating position and upscale feel, however.

Honda Insight and 2018 Car Of The Year

The Honda Insight was a finalist for the 2018 North American Car Of The Year title, announced in January 2019. It did not win.

I think it should have won, for two reasons:

  1. It’s the first hybrid of this kind with such an upscale interior, including a very comfortable seating position for a tall person. It’s also the first hybrid with a powertrain to match the Toyota in terms of smoothness.

  2. In late 2018 it came close to matching the core Toyota Prius version in U.S. sales and subsequent to the 2018 Car Of The Year Award, and it exceeded the Prius (January 2019) in terms of U.S. unit sales.

Toyota maintains advantages with its hatchback body style, superior real-world fuel economy, and available all-wheel drive (AWD). Those are surely decisive for many consumers. However, if you’re OK with a sedan, front-wheel drive (FWD) only, and real-world fuel economy just below 50 MPG as opposed to above 50 MPG, then the Honda Insight is a major breath of fresh air into the fuel-efficient compact car segment. It’s something of a breakthrough.

Now the question becomes: How soon will Honda make this kind of a superb hybrid powertrain available in its other nameplates, other than the Accord where it is already available?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long FCAU, GM and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Toyota hosted a product intro, and Toyota and Honda provided the cars for review.