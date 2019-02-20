Honda's New Hybrid Beats The Toyota Prius In U.S. Sales

However, Honda is the first hybrid to match Toyota’s powertrain smoothness, and it has the most upscale interior in its segment yet. Honda Insight should have been the 2018 Car Of The Year.

The verdict from this Honda Insight product launch is that Honda has come to outsell the core Toyota Prius version as of January 2019.

Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq entered the market two years ago and took market share from Toyota Prius. Now, the Honda Insight entered the market in June 2018.

Toyota Prius has been the hybrid compact car sales leader for close to two decades. However, its U.S. sales have now fallen for several years in a row.

For almost two full decades, Toyota (TM) has dominated the gasoline-electric hybrid car market, first and foremost with the Prius family of vehicles. In the U.S., it was challenged in 2009 by the first four-door Honda Insight, but it flopped spectacularly.

More recently, in 2017, it has been challenged far more credibly by the Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro duo of similarly sized and priced hybrids. In 2018, the hybrid market was joined yet again by two very different vehicles:

The RAM (FCAU) 1500 pickup truck, which is available in some configurations with a mild hybrid system as standard. The RAM pickup trucks sold 536,980 units in the U.S. alone in 2018, but not all of those were hybrid. In fact, RAM does not break out exactly how many were hybrid, but I have an estimate: The current annualized hybrid sales rate is around 150,000 units per year. The Honda Insight. Yes, you heard that right. This is Honda’s second attempt at a four-door Insight (the original one from way-back was two-door) and became available in June 2018 and is basically the hybrid version of the Civic sedan. Honda also offers a scaled-up version in the form and name of Accord hybrid.

The RAM 1500 pickup truck is obviously a very different segment, so we will ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. We will attempt to learn how well the Honda Insight has done against the incumbent hybrid offerings since it started selling in the U.S. in June 2018.

This also is important in the context of whether the Honda Insight should have been “North American Car of the Year” in 2018. It was the only hybrid-only nameplate among the finalists for 2018 - but it did not win the title in the end. Was this incorrect, in my opinion?

Let’s start by looking at the U.S. sales numbers. First, the incumbent, the Toyota Prius. Before I show you the U.S. sales table, I need to point out that the U.S. Toyota Prius sales numbers come in four buckets:

The “regular” Prius, which is often incorrectly described - sometimes even by Toyota itself - as the “sedan.” A sedan is a vehicle where the luggage opening hinges at the bottom of the C-pillar, which the Prius does not. The “regular” Prius is a hatchback, whose rear opening hinges at the top of the C-pillar - which is the definition of a hatchback.

The plug-in hybrid version of the Prius, called the “Prime.” I will show this number too, side by side with the regular version.

The Prius C. It's smaller, has sold exceptionally poorly in the U.S. market, and it’s being discontinued. I'm ignoring it for this analysis.

The Prius V. It's the larger Prius, which was recently discontinued, as the Toyota RAV4 has effectively replaced it - selling a lot better in the U.S. market in particular. I'm ignoring it for this analysis.

So, with that, let’s look at the “basic” (“regular”) Prius and the PHEV (“Prime”) version of the Prius, side by side:

Toyota USA Prius basic Prius PHEV 2017 65631 20936 Jan 2018 4011 1496 Feb 2018 3889 2050 Mar 2018 4064 2922 Apr 2018 3830 2626 May 2018 4760 2924 Jun 2018 4786 2237 Jul 2018 4531 1984 Aug 2018 5230 2071 Sep 2018 4370 2213 Oct 2018 3772 2001 Nov 2018 3180 2312 Dec 2018 3111 2759 Total 2018 49534 27595 January 2019 1540 1123

As you can see in the table above, U.S. sales of the regular Prius has been declining, while the PHEV version have been rising - and are now almost as large as the non-plugin version. What about the competitors from Kia and Hyundai, that showed up two years ago, in early 2017? Let’s start with Kia.

When it comes to Kia, we have to first separate the regular Niro from the PHEV version. Soon, we also have to separate the BEV (battery-electric vehicle) version as it arrives near the end of the first quarter of 2019. Here's what that table looks like:

Kia Niro Total PHEV Net 2018 January 1785 155 1630 February 2072 246 1826 March 2478 227 2251 April 2340 120 2220 May 2808 218 2590 June 2720 281 2439 July 2310 225 2085 August 2698 346 2352 September 2889 313 2576 October 2164 323 1841 November 1962 619 1343 December 2006 316 1690 TOTAL 28232 3389 24843 2019 January 1706 279 1427

As you can see in the table above, U.S. Kia Niro sales have been fairly steady. The PHEV version, however, is not dramatically above 10% of the total.

Next, the Hyundai Ioniq. In the Ioniq’s case, we not only have to separate out the PHEV version, but also the BEV version. The table looks like this:

Hyundai Ioniq Total PHEV BEV Net 2018 January 973 22 49 902 February 1156 178 3 975 March 1669 218 60 1391 April 1789 180 7 1602 May 1506 217 32 1257 June 1506 143 47 1316 July 1198 180 35 983 August 945 43 21 881 September 864 11 12 841 October 1121 128 21 972 November 1074 136 34 904 December 1275 134 24 1117 TOTAL 15076 1590 345 13141 2019 January 955 73 34 848

As you can see in the table above, the Hyundai Ioniq sales numbers are about half compared to Kia Niro, and the PHEV ratio is even lower, right around 10%. The BEV numbers are ultra tiny, and the overall trendline is approximately flat.

That leaves us with the most recent entrant into this compact hybrid segment, where the fuel economy aspired resides around the 50 MPG mark: Honda Insight.

Honda Insight 2018 January 0 February 0 March 0 April 0 May 0 June 274 July 1972 August 2212 September 1844 October 2140 November 1833 December 2235 TOTAL 12510 2019 January 1762

As you can see in the table above, sales started in June 2018 and rose almost immediately to approximately 2,000 units per month. This is where we need to display all of these four cars side by side, to see how they compare:

2018 US sales Toyota Prius Honda Insight Kia Niro Hyundai Ioniq TOTAL January 4011 0 1630 902 6543 February 3889 0 1826 975 6690 March 4064 0 2251 1391 7706 April 3830 0 2220 1602 7652 May 4760 0 2590 1257 8607 June 4786 274 2439 1316 8815 July 4531 1972 2085 983 9571 August 5230 2212 2352 881 10675 September 4370 1844 2576 841 9631 October 3772 2140 1841 972 8725 November 3180 1833 1343 904 7260 December 3111 2235 1690 1117 8153 Total 2018 49534 12510 24843 13141 100028 2019 US sales January 1540 1762 1427 848 5577

As you can see in the table above, the clearest trend is that the Honda Insight has been gaining market share. The monthly totals for the segment as a whole have not changed much, other than the usual seasonality of summer months being the peak. With the segment size staying approximately flat, and new entrants emerging.

Rather, it’s the Toyota Prius that has lost most market share, and it’s the new kid on the block - Honda Insight - that has gained all of it. Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq have been flat at best.

Most recently, in January 2019, Honda Insight even bested the “regular” version of the Toyota Prius in terms of absolute U.S. sales - 1,762 units vs. 1,540. Again, that’s stripping out the PHEV, C and V versions of the Prius total, as they are not comparable. The Honda Insight has no PHEV, pure electric (BEV), smaller or larger variant. It’s just that one body with that one powertrain.

Toyota Prius vs. Honda Insight: Pluses and minuses

What determines whether a customer buys one of these cars vs. another? Let’s start with the Toyota Prius vs. Honda Insight comparison.

Toyota Prius pluses:

Superior real-world fuel economy at well over 50 MPG.

Hatchback means much better luggage flexibility (that IKEA trip, bicycle, etc).

Available all-wheel drive (AWD) which loses only two MPG compared with the FWD version.

Honda Insight pluses:

Superb driver’s cockpit with comfort and controls.

Has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Seating position, seat, steering wheel and overall interior upscale feel.

The Honda Insight has an excellent powertrain that's the first one to match Toyota Prius in overall smoothness. The fuel economy is lower - closer to 45 MPG real-world in my test -- than the 55-65 MPG real world I experienced in the Prius.

Still, the Honda Insight’s powertrain is a lot smoother than the one in Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq. I found those Hyundai/Kia transmissions to hesitate and not shift very smoothly. They also delivered no better real-world fuel economy than the Honda Insight.

However, as with the Honda Insight, the Hyundai and Kia interiors are better overall than the Prius, much because of the superior infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda beats them in terms of overall seating position and upscale feel, however.

Honda Insight and 2018 Car Of The Year

The Honda Insight was a finalist for the 2018 North American Car Of The Year title, announced in January 2019. It did not win.

I think it should have won, for two reasons:

It’s the first hybrid of this kind with such an upscale interior, including a very comfortable seating position for a tall person. It’s also the first hybrid with a powertrain to match the Toyota in terms of smoothness. In late 2018 it came close to matching the core Toyota Prius version in U.S. sales and subsequent to the 2018 Car Of The Year Award, and it exceeded the Prius (January 2019) in terms of U.S. unit sales.

Toyota maintains advantages with its hatchback body style, superior real-world fuel economy, and available all-wheel drive (AWD). Those are surely decisive for many consumers. However, if you’re OK with a sedan, front-wheel drive (FWD) only, and real-world fuel economy just below 50 MPG as opposed to above 50 MPG, then the Honda Insight is a major breath of fresh air into the fuel-efficient compact car segment. It’s something of a breakthrough.

Now the question becomes: How soon will Honda make this kind of a superb hybrid powertrain available in its other nameplates, other than the Accord where it is already available?

