United Continental Holdings' (UAL) Management Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019 - Transcript

I am Brandon Oglenski, Airline and Transport Analyst here at Barclays. And again, can't say it enough. Welcome to our 36 Edition of our Industrial Select Conference. I know there's one down the road that's only done it for two years, so just remind you of that. Airlines would understand you don't want to park capacity in someone else's hub, so it's what's going on here though. But anyways, welcome back from lunch.

Next up here we have United Continental. And joining us from the company is Jonathan Roitman. A lot of folks will remember, he headed the Investor Relations efforts for the company, have been there now for 10 years I think. And congratulations on the promotion, I think about two years ago to CFO of the commercial organization. And then also joining us is Dave Bartels, VP of Revenue Management. I think you have a pretty long history between United and Continental.

Dave Bartels

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

So before we get into all that, just wanted to pull up the ARS questions, hopefully everyone got some sugar at desert. Question number one, do you currently own United? And we'll give you guys this data after the conference? Christina, you can't cheat with what’s there. Well, you know, that's average for this – for airlines at this conference. Question number two, what is your general bias towards the stock right now, positive, negative or neutral? Neutral view, but that's typical for airlines too. And then, question number three, in your opinion through cycle, EPS growth for United will be above peers, in line with peers or below peers? In line.

Well, gentlemen, thank you again for coming down to South Beach, really appreciate it. And United has actually been a well performing stock, I'd say in the last year to 18 months. And I think a lot of that has to do with – the reconstitution of the management team in the last three or four years and a real shift, or maybe a more solidified strategy than in the past. So Dave or Jonathan, I mean, could you guys just kick off how culture has changed at the company and how the new direction of really focusing on your core attributes at your hubs has really I think been successful so far?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, I'll start and Dave you can feel free to jump in. As a new management team moved in with Oscar, and Scott and Andrew Nocella, there was a lot of look back and evaluation about why was United not performing at the margins as some of our peers. And after a lot of careful reflection, it really was about investment into our people, investment into our customers and investment into our network. And you heard a year ago a plan laid out for how we were going to grow that network over the next three years with an extra focus on those mid-continent hubs and we did that.

And you can tell by the performance of 2018, we continue to beat our own expectations and what we guided because there was a thirst for that growth within our network and it clearly proved itself out in 2018. And throughout that period we've continued to invest into our customers and invest into our employees, which we think is a real part of the tailwind that you're seeing at United Airlines where customers are choosing us. And that is an important part of how 2018 really performed as well as it did.

Brandon Oglenski

And I guess, you know, how does this compare to prior culture to because that becomes so important for investors to understand?

Jonathan Roitman

Look, I think there has to be – at United there was a – there is now a focus on making decisions for the long-term. If you recall a year ago, when we made the announcement that we were going to grow 4% to 6% for three years, the short-term reaction was not a positive reaction. But we at United knew that was the light – the right long-term answer for United and you can already start to see that playing out. And I think in the past we might have been a little bit more short-term focused responding to what was – being on the table at that moment in time, but today things are different. We know what we need to do for the long-term at United Airlines and it is actually working itself out even quicker than some of us even thought.

Brandon Oglenski

And I guess, we've looked at this too and it does appear that over the years, United lost its “fair share” of connecting traffic, especially in some of your mid-continental hubs like Houston and Denver, Chicago even. I think you did grow a lot in those hubs in the last 12 or 18 months. Does that mean the low-hanging fruit, the easy revenue is there and you've already captured and now going forward it's going to be a lot harder to show progression.

Jonathan Roitman

I mean I think we still believe that there are a lot of opportunities in those mid-continent hubs. And the reality is new growth drives new opportunities for new connections, and new customers and new corporate customers thinking about fly to a destination. I've always wanted you to fly to and you now have a scheduled offering that I've always been looking for you to have and meanwhile passengers connecting into those hubs now have more opportunities that creates more tension on that revenue management system, we have local and connecting demand.

So as we continue to look at those mid-continent hubs and we think about the opportunities to continue to grow them to offer more to those customers, more and more customers are being convinced. United Airlines is the airline to fly and connecting passengers are finding more opportunities to connect just driving up that yield, which you continue to see. So I think we believe there still is a lot of runway to go.

Brandon Oglenski

But to be fair in 2018, now you did see a better earnings expansion because you did have capacity and revenues were up on a unit basis, but margins didn't show a lot of traction, right. And a part of that's fuel. I mean the whole industry saw that too.

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, as I say clearly I mean our margins on a year-over-year basis, while they did fall, performed better than Delta, American and Southwest. We have recovered 98% of our – the fuel increase that we saw in the year, which was better than what we saw from our peers. So I think despite higher fuel prices and despite the fact that margin did decline a little bit by all accounts, it was a really good year both from the growth driving a lot of that benefit, but also the great work that the commercial teams have done. Dave’s team on the new Gemini System, but what we'd done in the corporate sales side, rebanking hubs, improving customer service and the great work our frontline employees are doing. All that helped to drive that – offset in that higher fuel price.

Brandon Oglenski

Okay, okay. In 2019 though it looks like – well if I compare it to 2018, you did have a lot of additional regional flying.

Jonathan Roitman

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

Which is obviously accretive unit revenues, but higher unit costs. And really fits with that strategy of connecting smaller markets. I think this year if I'm not mistaken, a lot of your growth will come on the mainline side.

Jonathan Roitman

There's a bit of both. Yes, we would do have a decent amount of 50-c growth in 2019 as well, but there is certainly mainline growth as well.

Brandon Oglenski

I mean, is there a risk that in the short-term that capacity becomes more competitive with some of your mainline low cost carriers kind of like it did in 2017?

Dave Bartels

No, I don't anticipate anything like what we saw in 2017. The growth in 2019 is really not that different than what we undertook in 2018. So we anticipate similar performances. As Jonathan mentioned, we still feel like there's a lot of runway in these mid-continent hubs. They've been – they were under invested in for a long time. And we feel like the growth strategy there will be accretive and we don't anticipate a situation like we had in 2017.

Brandon Oglenski

And I think you're still going through rebanking efforts, is that right?

Jonathan Roitman

We just kicked off in Denver last week.

Brandon Oglenski

Yes, just last week, but covered airlines for a decade and I still like the technicalities of rebanking, can you just educate the audience why this is important.

Dave Bartels

Yeah, it's in order to build better connectivity. So as a bank is a set of flights that there's a set of inbound flights and set of outbound flights that are designed to connect. In banking hub you try to get as many natural connections as possible as you can drive. And so historically we had kind of under utilized the hubs. And so we were able to, with the rebanking create more connections. So I think the Denver statistic was the average person coming into Denver had – before we did this had 43 different flights that they could connect to. Now it's over 50. And so, I mean, that sounds like a lot, but that's 15% more and so that drives demand. It drives for myself and my team more of an opportunity to select the best yielding traffic. And so that's why we do it. It is to drive better connectivity and better demand.

Brandon Oglenski

But it's not just the network that you guys are focusing on right now. I think you brought up Gemini. And what are you doing on the revenue management system differently now?

Dave Bartels

Yes, so Gemini is something that we rolled out last year, although there's different modules that are still being rolled out. It wasn't rolled out as a finished product. It still has some long way to go. But essentially, it's a different way of forecasting our demand and the more accurate forecast of our demand. And when you have a more accurate forecast, you can make better decisions around availability, what passengers to accept, what passengers to turn away.

And this is the new system we have, which is much better at kind of mining the data, all the data that we have and making better decisions around what to – what passengers to take. And so that's allowed us to run higher load factors on flights that were otherwise going to be empty or not as full. And it's allowed us to achieve better yields on flights where we knew – where we were more able to accurately determine the demand was above the capacity we had.

Jonathan Roitman

If I can just add Dave’s team has done really an exceptional job at Gemini. Well we heard the question a lot today on a lot of different meetings, is Gemini just a 2018 effect? Well you see the benefit rather than going forward with Gemini. And I think Dave can tell you that we do anticipate that 2019 we'll still see some razor benefit. It is a system that continues to get better, and better and better. And so in 2019 we'll still see some of that benefit beyond what we saw in 2018.

Brandon Oglenski

What, I don't mean to make this short term focus at all.

Jonathan Roitman

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

But given that Southwest slightly reduced their first quarter outlook, still looks decent, but obviously lower. Is there any – should investors be expecting, hey, polar vortex, holiday timing, it just means that these benefits will accrue later through the year or…

Dave Bartels

Yes, I mean we obviously gave guidance at the earnings date. I don’t think there's anything new to update on that side. We haven't seen anything overly dramatic in terms of – that we didn't anticipate at the time of guidance.

Jonathan Roitman

I’ll just add, I mean, let me put out that guidance. We put a three point range which we don't normally do a three point range. And the intention was there was variability around the shutdown, right. And if we considered all scenarios and what that shutdown might mean for us and at that time if you was – we would still fall within that range. And so even despite what Southwest might have said today, that guidance was both on the low-end and the high-end design to deal with the different alternatives of how the shutdown might have played out.

Brandon Oglenski

Well, I guess maybe bigger picture too because, I think, this year you’re guiding the $10 to $12 in EPS, which frankly is quite impressive because, I guess two years ago you put out a target for $11 to $13 by 2020.

Jonathan Roitman

Correct.

Brandon Oglenski

Which a lot of folks thought that's pretty hard to achieve. But it is a wide range this year as well. So can you talk through some of the elements that went into that forecast?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, look the forecast is extremely bottoms up forecasts that we do across the company. With respect to the expense side, we start that planning process in July and it is very detailed. And we feel really good about where the cost forecast came in by the end of the year. On the revenue side, it's a little bit harder because you don't have quite as much data to work with as you look out into the next year. But of course Dave and his team do the absolute best that they can do.

Do you know that there's a high correlation between revenue performance and the price of fuel. And so that's why we feel pretty comfortable with that. We can hit that 10 to 12 guide even with a pretty wide fuel range. And 2018 is the year where we did such a good job recapturing the revenue in a higher fuel environment. If you think that no matter what fuel does in 2019 within that range of $40 to $80, we'll be able to hit that guide. And again, we feel really confident on the cost side. But we left that range to allow for some movement in revenue just because of the unpredictability of it.

Brandon Oglenski

Sure. And I don't mean to monopolize the conversation if anyone has a question, just feel free to raise your hand we'll get you a mike. Dave as you look at – look forward, what are the opportunities on the revenue side, because we've had one of your competitors here they have a very segmented view going forward with physical segmentation of the product. Is that something United is looking at as well?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, so you're talking about the – like…

Brandon Oglenski

All the way from basic economy, premium economy...

Jonathan Roitman

Sure. I mean segmentation obviously is an important element of our revenue growth story already and we anticipate it going forward as well. Basic economy, as people know it's more established here in the marketplace, most carriers have it now and we think we've got it, calibrated pretty well and it's a pretty good place, it allows us to compete for price sensitive travelers while still offering opportunities for customers to choose other products that they're willing to pay for. We think it's been very good for our revenue.

And then as you mentioned, those different premium, we're definitely investing in the premium side of the business with Polaris, which is enrolled, I think, we're about a third now rolled out on the hard seat, the soft product has been out for over a year. Lounges, I think, may want to go, but we're pretty well rolled down on the lounge side as well. So we – Polaris is a big investment in the company, but we believe it fits with our brand and where we're trying to go.

And then premium domestic too, adding premium seats in the domestic, is another focus. So we are trying to hit kind of both ends of the market in terms of competing price sensitive customers with basic and all the way up to the high fare Polaris product.

Brandon Oglenski

I'll be a cheerleader for a second. The new seat is fantastic, but it's pretty nice when you get stuck on the older seats, it's not as nice. So why not maybe more aggressive schedule of rolling out?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, I mean, I think, there's just a limits on the vendors supplying the actual seats, I think, is probably one of the primary reasons.

Dave Bartels

Certainly, and obviously we'd like to time it as we're doing just on the aircraft to not have the airplane out of service for too long. But one aircraft every 10 days will be at about two-thirds of the airplanes by the end of this year. So we feel like we're doing it in a pretty quick pace, but we understand that it is loved by customers. The experience we're seeing is almost double digit improvement on customer experience in that product. So clearly to your point they do really enjoy it.

I will say just kudos to the United team and kudos to the engineering folks that we had. That seat now has an all aisle access which is what others in our competitors set aren't doing as well. But we were able to put that in the same real estate where you were otherwise having seats that didn't have aisle access and without actually having to lose other seat on the aircraft. So we maintained that density while providing aisle access and improving the customer experience. It really was a great feat for United and customers are clearly enjoying the benefit of it so far.

Brandon Oglenski

Okay. Maybe if we can queue up question number four please. In your opinion, what should United do with excess cash, bolt-on M&A, larger M&A, share repurchase dividends, debt paydown or internal investment?

Jonathan Roitman

Dave go ahead.

Brandon Oglenski

Share repurchase, on capital though, I think, CapEx is up this year, right?

Jonathan Roitman

Relative to last year it is up. That's correct. I'll tell you though, generally for the most part, we think that we're at $4.7 billion for 2019 approximately. We expect the nonaircraft will be somewhere in the $1.5 billion range plus or minus a little bit. And then as far as maintenance related CapEx, meaning CapEx associated with kind of replacing airplanes that are aging and things like that, there's another maybe $1.2 billion, $2 billion. And anything on top of that is going to be more growth.

Of course there might be some lumpiness in your forecast to CapEx, just because of the timing of deliveries that you might have with your manufacturers. And there is some opportunities that will take advantage of the advantage of if you think of buying aircraft off lease that's what we did in 2018 and that's why CapEx was a little higher than we initially thought because we had some opportunities to buy aircraft off of lease, which was the right thing to do from an economic standpoint, right thing to do for the P&L, but did require a little bit more capital investment.

As I look at this and what the different options are, we do have a lot of investments in the United that we did under-invest in the past. The last two years we've done a really good job catching up on a lot of those investments. But as we grow, there's going to be some more investments we have to make to make sure that the infrastructure of our airports are ready for that growth. That's all within our expectations of our CapEx guidance.

But that's right. And beyond that if you think about debt pay down, we'll certainly be looking at debt pay down, but there just aren't that many options out there for us to pay down debt at this point in time, whether they're not pre-payable or whether they make whole provisions are pretty prohibitively expensive. So at that point it does turn into either strategic consideration like what we did with Avianca, or something like a share repurchase program, which you see is the number one voted result on this screen here.

Brandon Oglenski

And talking about the pace of repurchases with CapEx up this year, should we be expecting that to come down a little bit or…

Dave Bartels

I'm not going to guide how much we're going to do on share repurchasing, but I will say that right now with how the capital markets are working what we can do on the debt side when we borrow a new aircraft it has still been pretty favorable for us to go and borrow money against new airplanes. And whether that's new EETC transaction, or another transaction so it still allows us to bring in a significant amount of cash to pay for those aircraft that then can be used for other sources.

Brandon Oglenski

Good. Sorry if there's an audience question? Right, I guess we can go to number five. What's that?

Dave Bartels

You must be doing a great job.

Brandon Oglenski

In your opinion, what multiple of 2019 earnings should United trade, less than 10, 10 to 12, 13 to 15? And if we go into the other territory, they triple, so…

Dave Bartels

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

10 to 12 would actually be decent especially considering you guys are on track to earn that much this year per share. I guess what are the real risks here, because it feels like ever since you guys rolled out this more focus strategy, I think, that was in early 2018 right?

Dave Bartels

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

It seems like everything has worked and if I know anything in airlines, something always goes wrong. So what’s rest of the plan other than macro or, I think, you even said it fuels between 40 to 80 right at the range?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, I mean we feel pretty comfortable within that fuel range. We're going to be able to hit our EPS guide, of course macro factors could roll things off a little bit for us, but we're really happy about is we have a lot of flexibility in our business and that's due to the fleet plan that we put together and through knowing the outlook of where our aircrafts are and the ages of those aircrafts and which aircraft we wholly own, we think that the airline is built in a way that if we want to grow for 2019 and 2020 and even for years to follow that we have a fleet plan that allows us to grow. But if something were to happen that would require us to not grow as much or even shrink if we had to. We have flexibility in the fleet plan to do that as well. So we are built in a way that we can continue to respond to what the right appropriate macro environment is and also we are seeing internally with our own results.

Brandon Oglenski

Okay. I think last year when – or maybe two years ago and I’m dating myself, but when basic economy was rolled out on your network, a couple of miscue. So Dave what you guys learned from that? How you have changed? And how are fair – how's fair competitiveness in the forward curve?

Dave Bartels

Yes. I mean it's a different environment now than it was then. The basic concept has been rolled out by a lot of carriers and we rolled it out pretty aggressively and maybe went a little too far, too quickly and can’t scale that back. But now, we kind of – we're in a place where there is parody I think in terms of the scope of the rollout at least at our primary competitors. So that's been – that's obviously been helpful. And we've just learned more about how to manage it than where we were two years ago. So it's been – we're really pleased with the results over the last year and think it's got a – it’s a great tool to provide segmentation and provide different products for our customers at different price points. So versus 2017, I think the main differences has just more been more widely rolled out across the industry and…

Brandon Oglenski

We heard this from other carriers to that fares were quite volatile even this time last year, but is that still the case there or things are more stable?

Dave Bartels

Well, I mean, fares are always somewhat volatile in our industry, but no I don't think there's anything particularly unusual about the price – the pricing environment we're in now – and – and we think we can manage it really well.

Brandon Oglenski

And by region we've been getting a lot of questions about Transatlantic, some of the other transportation companies pointed to weakness in the UK and France and Germany. Does that reflective in what you're seeing as well?

Dave Bartels

Yes, if I had to pick any entity, the – yes, the Economy Class Transatlantic has been challenging in terms of yield. It was – you saw it in the fourth quarter and then in this quarter as well. So that is a weaker spot relative to others in our network. The business class side still looks good, so that's been – that really has held consistently through this time. And looking forward, the second quarter appears at least so far look a lot better in terms of the economy class yield. So we think it may have just been a trough, but yeah we are in a yield trough right now on the economy side.

Brandon Oglenski

And domestically, I mean markets have been up and down very quickly here in the last three months, but best as were concerned at the end of the year that we're heading right for a recession, the data doesn't seem to suggest that. What do you see from your view?

Dave Bartels

Yeah, we're still on the close-in business, the corporate type demand has been strong. We talked about it on the earnings call around the first week of January, the first big booking week of January was a good one for us and we've continued to see strong close-in demand really all quarters, so it hasn't. At the same time, even in the fourth quarter when we had the stock – the market dropping dramatically – the stock market dropping dramatically, there really wasn't a big drop-off in close-in demand. So I think the travel demand is not as sensitive as the stock market...

Brandon Oglenski

Okay. And back to international, I think you guys highlighted that you could improve your JV structures and I know that you just brought up there'll be [ph] ONCO Investment. So can you talk more about the strategic rationale there, Jon?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes, we can't talk too much about that one. I mean, we're excited about the prospects that it will bring, we don't have – we haven't even begun the filing paperwork for it yet, so we don't have a JV yet with those guys, but given the connectivity that it can drive and they’re pretty well placed hubs in Latin America, so we were excited about the opportunities. We've seen that JVs in the Transatlantic and the Trans-Pacific for a while and have been pleased with the results of those. So we think we can add real value in the Latin side, but we're always away from actually achieving any of that value.

Brandon Oglenski

And if we were to dissect your profitability, just difficult to do, but would you say domestic is definitely a better part of the network for United right now or?

Jonathan Roitman

I don't know if we comment specifically around margins, I think we've said that we think that there's potential on the domestic side that that part of why we – that out in the gross strategy that we did in the mid-con and hubs, we felt like we weren't fully achieving our potential on domestic side and it was a strong year for us in 2018 and we feel like we're starting to achieve that potential. So, yes, domestic is on a good trajectory for us.

Brandon Oglenski

Okay. And we only have a couple of minutes left. Can we get question number six for the audience please? What do you see as the most significant investment issue for United: core growth, margin performance, capital deployment or execution? Margin gets a bigger vote here. And honestly, I mean we've been waiting patiently for airline stocks to rerate, maybe that'll never happen, but I think if we can see inflation in margins that would be a big driver for valuation. I think your President, Mr. Kirby was on the last call saying we are focused on margins this year. Is that a priority within the company?

Jonathan Roitman

It is. As it is hitting EPS targets, I think I look at this and execution strategy is going to drive margin performance for us. We have a plan that we really believe in. You can see that that plan has worked in 2018 if we continue to execute on it in 2019 and then in 2020 without any major hiccups. You will see margin performance from United Airlines and you will see another year like 2018 where we outperformed our peers relative to them with respect to margin change on a year-over-year basis. So I think we do feel that they're very tied. They’re executing well for United Airlines will drive margin performance. And part of that executing is going to be for us that growth strategy and continuing to invest in those mid-continent hubs.

Brandon Oglenski

Okay. And then if I can just close it out because another big pushback we get from investors is that well, if there is margin upside, there's always someone to take it. I think your power contract is opened. Is that correct?

Jonathan Roitman

Yes.

Brandon Oglenski

But I'm sure you can't comment much on that, but I guess more holistically we've seen a lot of wage inflation in the industry in the last five years. Personally, I think we've made whole for the labor groups because they were down a lot over the last couple of decades. So how should investors view wage inflation going forward?

Jonathan Roitman

Well, let me start by saying that part of United Airlines success today is because of really exceptional work by our employees and those that take great care of our customers and the pilots that safely fly aircrafts, so it's without them we wouldn't be where we are at today. But yes so probably that agreement is open it became amendable at the end of January as we know there is a scope difference there where we would like to have a more competitive scope and that's something that we're pretty focused on. But these are very good conversations we're having with them right now. We’ve built a lot of trust for the frontline employees over the last few years. And so the conversations are healthy and productive and we continue to work towards them.

And I can't really give a good projection on what it will do for costs, but a lot of how the negotiating works is of course doing competitive sets and that's why – competitive comparisons – that’s why cope continues to pop up as something that we really want to address. Done a good job at United, continuing to execute our plan, even though the scope isn't right where we want it to be and able to still execute a growth plan without having that. But of course, we think we would be more profitable airline with it and we think that would be ultimately better for our customers and for our employees.

Brandon Oglenski

Well, with that unfortunately we have to wrap it up at this point more to be asked, but gentlemen thank you so much for coming. Thank you, appreciate it.

Jonathan Roitman

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Brandon Oglenski

Thank you.

