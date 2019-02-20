Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE:HON) Barclays Industrial Select Conference Call February 20, 2019 10:20 AM ET

John Rudolph - President, Honeywell Process Solutions

John Gugel - President, Honeywell UOP

Mark Macaluso - IR

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Julian Mitchell

So, I think we'll get moving with Honeywell now. It’s my pleasure to have here John Rudolph and John Gugel, the Presidents of Process Solutions and UOP, respectively. Also many of you know Mark Macaluso, Investor Relations who will give some quick introductory comments.

Mark Macaluso

Good afternoon. Good morning. Real quick, the discussion in the slides that John and John are going to present contain some forward-looking information. Obviously, the information here can change, and we ask that you interpret it in that light.

Just a quick recap. Honeywell had a rather strong 2018, as I’m sure you saw. Solid organic growth, 60 basis points of segment margin expansion. Adjusted free cash flow is really a highlight. And of course we hit 100% free cash conversion. So, a big part of a lot of that progress came from our PMT business, in particular in UOP and HPS.

So, I’m going to allow John Rudolph and John Gugel to speak about each of their businesses for a minute.

John Gugel

Good morning, everybody. John Gugel, Honeywell UOP. Honeywell UOP is a 105-year old global tech firm. And we invent and license technology to convert natural resources into things that people actually use, like fuel, energy and petrochemicals.

We enjoy the broadest portfolio of technologies in our competitor peer group. And we actually invented about 31 of the 36 technologies widely used in refining operations worldwide today. As such, we enjoy a significant share of demand in the market verticals where we participant. Over 40% of the world’s LNG is treated using UOP technology; 60% of the world’s gasoline, 75% of the world’s para-xylene; and over 90% of the world's biodegradable detergents are manufactured everyday around the world using UOP technology.

In 2018, we had $2.8 billion of sales. And over 40% of those revenues came from technologies or products that we introduced into the market in just the last five years. We believe that it’s a true testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and to funding the R&D programs necessary to ensure that we have the right technology solutions for our customers before they need them.

Today, our customers need clean fuels technologies, which you’ll read about, the ability to manufacture cleaner burning fuels to meet ever more stringent fuel -- environmental fuel standards. And our customers often turn to UOP for help and advice in terms of improving their overall profitability of their operations. And for many of our customers, that means coproducing higher margin petrochemicals from their facilities while still being able to manufacture those clean fuels to meet their stringent local needs. We call that refinery and petrochemical integration. And really an emerging trend and why it’s appropriate, John and I are up here on the stage together is the digitization of the energy industry. And here, Honeywell has a truly differentiated value proposition.

Combining the domain expertise and process technology from UOP, along with the expertise and process instrumentation controls and optimization from Honeywell HPS, we bring to our customers a true one Honeywell connected plant offering that helps our customers operate their facilities optimally for longer periods of time between maintenance turnarounds, and we can even help them shrink those maintenance turnarounds.

So, together, we’re helping customers maximize the return on their assets as well as maximize the profitability out of every barrel of feed that they send to these facilities.

So, with that, I would like to introduce my collogue, John Rudolph, to talk about HPS.

John Rudolph

Yes. HPS, I will start off by following up on what John just said. When you look at software solutions and everybody's throwing software solutions out there, the difference is with us that we actually commit to what that does. We commit to the outcome. In our traditional business, which you would known as our projects and our services business over the years, we launch programs that commit to that outcome and give a different offering to the customer base. It’s not enough just to sell them software and say hey, this will help you get a higher yield. It comes down to what the vendor put on the line to make that happen. And we can get paid back from our customers within a year or two years because that basically pays for the project.

Now, we’ve also done some other things on that part of the business as far as into migrations to where now your next migration is your last migration. And there is some of the questions we may go to that but also over the last two years we’ve also incorporated a few other businesses. So, we have the projects business, which was traditional HPS. The services business that was traditional, and then you throw in what was the connected, which is now Honeywell Connected Enterprises, those were what you would concern the traditional HPS businesses.

We’ve now added Smart Energy. Smart Energy is part of the Elster acquisition. And it puts us in the middle of the transaction on the utilities side. It gives us a different customer base but it’s still in the industrial and it gives us another growth trajectory and bounces at our portfolio. So, solutions [ph] as the burners, and basically it’s used in a lot of other verticals. And it gets us more to discrete in batch manufacturing. Whereas before, we were primarily just process industry. So, the term even Honeywell Process Solutions probably going to have to change over time because we’re more than just that.

And then, you throw in the pieces with the Connected Plant. With Connected Plant, we kind of changed what that is and we segregated out but it’s still part of HPS, the solutions are still part of HPS. And what we’ve been able to do is take some of the IP that was developed within UOP and used that domain knowledge for our solutions, for our customer base. That also goes along into some of the other businesses like SPS on the safety side as far as pointing some of their solutions to kind of what I like to call a close-the-loop in the solution.

And then, on top of that, we have the PMC group, which is the Process Measurement and Control, which is the transmitters, the level gauges and the gas metering for midstream customers, which we are substantial part of the gas metering globally within midstream now.

With that, it gives us a portfolio that’s balanced and goes across multiple verticals and gets us into a lot more places than we were traditionally. And it allows us to use some of the things that we've done in our traditional business in spite and spread it to some of the new businesses we brought in.

And with that, let’s go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Julian Mitchell

Good. Thank you, both. Maybe a first question around -- on the last earnings call, there was some discussion about the oil price, volatility had weighed on some customer activity in the fourth quarter. Maybe just give any update. Obviously oil’s roared back with a vengeance. How do you see the current environment? Are customers moving ahead or is the oil price gyration sort of confusing them?

John Rudolph

When it comes to short cycle, we saw growth in our short cycle throughout the year and we see that continuing for next few years because that’s the discussion around technology and also the workforce that’s turning over at very high rate. On the larger major projects, we came off of really good 2017 and in 2018, some of the decisions were made in ‘14 and ‘15 got delayed as far as the funding for those projects. At the end of the year, we did see some selections take place. And we will see those projects start to happen in ‘19 and ‘20. And we’re in a very good position as far as of the major projects that are coming down the pipe. So, I see continued growth in our traditional businesses and on our orders within HPS. We grew right at double digits last year on a year-over-year. And I see no reason for that to slow up anytime soon.

John Gugel

And Julian, for us at UOP, it is true, we did see a couple of customers, particularly in our gas business, specifically our Russell business that serves the U.S. midstream. And the customers of the US midstream are actually the shale producers. And they’re probably the most nimble, agile upstream players of any in the world. And what we saw was in December when they were stuck between the two holiday periods and there was a significant change in crude oil price, there just wasn’t the appetite for the customers to pull the trigger on a couple of incremental cryogenic plants in that environment right in the middle of the holidays. So, they did tap the brakes and they told us, they cited this as one of the reasons. We’re pleased to say though, some of those same customers have already placed orders with us in the first quarter. And we see a very normal orders profile coming out in ‘19, but in our core business in refining and petrochemicals, we really didn't see much impact from that volatility late last year but we did see a little bit there in the U.S. midstream.

Julian Mitchell

Thank you. And if you think about the overall shape of I guess particularly the petrochemical side, upstream, mid as well as down and refining, previous cycles have been very volatile and everyone getting aggressive on CapEx at the same time and everyone pulling back simultaneously. There is one school of thought that this cycle may be different, not quite boom bust. Wondered if you agreed with that or you think it’s a commodity price centric industry. So, it's always going to be up and down?

John Rudolph

I think, technology plays a role here now as well. Back when we had the fall from 120 down to 30, 35, that was a shock to system. I would also say, during the time, companies matured a lot. Because they had to think differently about what they were doing. Efficiency became much more important. And it wasn’t more for, all right, we got to weather this, it was more long term. So, when you look at some of our connected solutions, and when you look at things like the migration of technology, and then you throw in the fact that the workforce is aging at a very high rate, and those people are going to be believing. I think, that makes the markets where it's not just about the oil price anymore, because the demand is going to be there. It becomes more of how we’re going to do this differently in the future years because it's not going to be done the same way. And that's the reality. And there's a lot of factors that go into that.

John Gugel

I do believe that from our perspective, our customers are being a little more disciplined. We see higher quality projects crossing our desk. And they’re really having to wrestle with some strategic issues in terms of laying down multiple billions of dollars for a new facility that may be designed to produce clean burning transportation fuels for the next 15 to 20 years, but what to do with that facility that has a life of 50 years thereafter and how to maximize profitability, as you start to see the shift from fuels to other products. And really, that's where our refinery of the future or our refining and petrochemicals integration strategy is really, really resonating with customers, finding out how to meet their needs in the near-term and the medium-term, and that's the thinking that they’re doing today. And I just fundamentally believe that there is a bit more disciplined and higher quality projects being contemplated.

John Rudolph

And more forward thinking. Absolutely, they are looking at completely different way than they were five years ago.

Julian Mitchell

If you look at the digitization push in the industry that you cited at the beginning, I guess, when UOP and HPS were put together under the PMT umbrella that process was less well understood, obviously earlier in its infancy. Have you seen the way you cross sell or the benefits of cross selling change as digitization in every industry has picked up since HPS and UOP were put adjacent?

John Rudolph

I’ll start off. What we saw first was the pursuit itself and how we shared information. But, it quickly evolved into how we do the engineering and how’s the engineering become more of a process versus a engineering here, then it’s engineering here and then it’s engineering here. Because throughout the industry, and this is common. The practice is on how things are designed and how they’re built. Those practices been around for 50 or 100 years, and they are hard to change.

Digitization is going to change a lot of that. Some of that exists today to be able to change it, it comes down to customer acceptance. But, what John and I are working on is how do we make this more into an iterative process where you don't engineer to a certain point right to spec and then have somebody else reengineer what you just spec, how does it become something that you build off of at each step. And UOP and John, they are on the front end of the project. I’m more towards the middle of the projects when you start getting into more of the details. But, there is steps that we’re filling in between there to make that all one iterative piece. Also, you throw in the fact that on the domain knowledge that UOP had as far as the process and how the process design takes place. The battle over asset reliability was fought in the ‘90s. The battle over process is today. And it’s a combination of the process, the system and the assets and how do you bring all that together. Because there may be reasons an asset runs a certain way in order to streamline the process. And, in some cases, there is trade-offs that take place. If you don’t have that full scope, then you’re going to have difficulty in the simulation world and the digital twin, everything else we’re talking about. That’s the advantage we have being able to utilize UOP and closing that loop because everything that they see, every process flow that they see impacts every everybody else at the facility and how they interact with the system. And that’s a key advantage that we have.

John Gugel

I would just briefly answer that there isn’t a major deal that crosses my desk without a one Honeywell strategy and how we can bring the full power of everything Honeywell has to bear to deliver value for our customers. I think, we were out ahead of this quite frankly. So, our first forays into this Connected Plant, we were educating customers, we were making them aware of the things that we were capable of and we’re learning them as we go as well. Now we are into a period of hyperawareness and every consultant and every kind of contractor is coming at the customers and they are trying to discern who has true value. We are very confident in our value proposition, the uniqueness of it and the value that combine we can deliver. We’re confident we are going to prevail here, and we like the momentum that we are seeing so far.

Julian Mitchell

If we switch maybe to profitability. PMT has a mid-high-20s operating margin goal in the medium term. Maybe explain how you see HPS and UOP contributing to that goal? What are the levers to keep pushing margins up, given I think both businesses have industry leading margin rates already versus your specific peers?

John Rudolph

When we talk digitization, it goes both ways. It's external as much as it is internal. And that comment I made earlier about the engineering dropping off and then redoing it over and over again, we are coming up with methodologies as to how we streamline that and how we build off of the last project or the last history of projects into more of a -- not to go full out and saying it’s a product but getting closer to a platform where the selections get much easier and much faster. When you start talking outcome base that puts you in the different type of market because in the industrial market, I always liked industrial markets because it’s of kind of simple. It’s like you are either involved in the transaction, cutting the cost of the customer or mitigating their risk. And where we are at, we can do all three of them at once. And that makes it very interesting. And we can make it much more efficient for our customers in how they do that.

John Gugel

Yes. On the UOP side, I would say we are accretive to PMT’s overall goals. But yes, there is always room. We are constantly reinventing our portfolio. We are an R&D first organization, which mean we are bringing new value added solutions to customers all the time. So, in terms of customer willingness to pay and whatnot, it’s always for what is the latest thing we’ve invented and brought to the market. So, there is that. At the same time, we’ve been very, very disciplined on the cost side. We repositioned in the last downturn. We have redeployed resources to emerging markets and we think we are very, very competitive from a cost perspective as well. But, what John was talking about digitization, as we think through what we want to deliver to the customer, we are thinking as much about how we deliver that as well. And I still think there is significant upside there for the let's call it the self digitization of UOP.

John Rudolph

And I'll give you a proof point [indiscernible] but the proof was, when we did Assurance 360 and I always say this because I grew up in the field. And the one thing you recognize in the field is you spend the majority of your time trying to investigate something versus solve the problem. I used to tell customers, I can fix any problem in 15 minutes once I figure out what it is. With Assurance 360, we became the customer and our cost to serve those customers dropped dramatically. So, solving the same problems, maintaining pretty much the same revenue stream. Our cost of service drops because we know exactly what the customer has at all times. And if there is a problem, we get right to the fix. That’s really what it means when you start pulling the outcomes because you're controlling your own cost to serve the customer. And you’re not just reacting to that next PO that’s out there or what you’re being directed to do. And that changes the whole philosophy.

Julian Mitchell

Are there any questions in the audience at all? I’m sure we’ll get one or two. But if not right now, you have 2019 firm-wide organic growth guidance of sort of 2% to 5% range. How do you assess the scope of HPS and UOP to fit within that spectrum today when you think about backlogs and how would you feel about the visibility of the balance of the year?

John Rudolph

Right now where we’re at as far as backlog and what we see as far as the pipeline and everything, and what our customers base is, I feel we can weather a lot of things or decisions that happen that could go counter. Not that they are going to happen but I would say we’re in a very good position to outpace that number.

John Gugel

And at UOP, we ended the year, backlog up 8%, hitting the record level. We like overseeing out of the gates in the first quarter in terms of order rates. But right now, I would say we’re well-positioned to be right in line with segment guidance.

Julian Mitchell

Obviously, Honeywell firm-wide, a loss of cash on the balance sheet M&A has been quite subdued last year, partly because of the effort of spinning out two large businesses back in October. How do you assess the M&A pipelines in your respective businesses? And particularly, John Rudolph, you mentioned the aspiration and its already underway to an extent to push more into batch or hybrid automation beyond process that can be tough to do without M&A.

John Rudolph

Absolutely. And for us, the M&A gets us more domain in order to get more to either a regulatory solution or an efficiency solution. You see that and what we did in cyber couple of years ago with Nextnine. Not a huge acquisition but it was part of solving for a bigger problem. For everyone, the business is like I can honestly say, we have a significant pipeline of activity, that wasn't there a few years ago. And I’m confident that something will happen.

John Gugel

For UPO, in 2018, we acquired Ortloff Engineers, a modest sized acquisition but highly strategic for us. It’s a perfect complement. They are the undisputable world leader in cryogenic technologies for separating natural gas streams. We made a big move six years ago to acquire Thomas Russell company to get a position in the gas midstream. This is a perfect complement, bringing high tech to what we bought with Russell, which was a modular solution for the U.S. midstream that really, really sticks within our overall position, if you will, and who we are in the refining and petrochemicals industry. This move to acquire that technology and that firm just really rounds us out in that vertical. So, hopefully, it’s a demonstration to everybody that we’re being very-disciplined and strategic in our approach. We certainly will look for M&A when it becomes actionable in other verticals, let's say petrochemicals technologies, if they should become available. And we also strategically have a bias towards looking for additional opportunities to continue to build up our aftermarket, which for us often times means our catalyst space.

Julian Mitchell

I think, one of the areas the investors are most excited about in the petrochemical world right now is LNG buildout, if we think about Greenfield activity. So, maybe discuss Honeywell’s exposure to LNG, what your sort of typical content per train perhaps or even just some broad brush strokes?

John Rudolph

I mean, for LNG, it’s like our portfolio blends very well to it. Like I said before, we are world leaders in gas metering. We have a portfolio on the safety system side as well as on the DCS side, all the way down to the PLC to the RTU that puts us in a good position to be able to bid on all those projects. At the same time, we are direct globally around the world, which gives us a unique way to be able to go to market. I have 5,000 employees that work directly on customer sites on daily basis. I don’t think anybody else has a footprint quite that size. And I'm able to execute projects out of multiple countries for a single customer anywhere in the world and treat as one project. That’s an advantage. So, we are going to take as long as we want, and basically, we are in a good place to be able to do that.

On top of that, on the services side of it, because some of these projects happen in countries or in places where I’ll just say the skill set is not necessarily there right now. And one of the things we have done with Assurance 360 is we’ve turned it into a program to where we bring up the skill sets of the customer and we monitor them. You can tell the quality of how the facility is through the system. And at DCF, it’s kind of at the heart of the system. So, how people interact with that, how people do their work to be monitored and in some cases we’ve stopped events from happening by catching practices that were let's just say, would've led to something negative happen. So, we're monitoring that as part of our skills side of it. And putting in ROI for once to training, because that’s usually the hardest thing to do as for any customer to associate an ROI back to the training investment. And we’ve been able to accomplish that.

John Gugel

And for UOP, as we mentioned in our opening remarks, over 40% of the world’s LNG is currently treated using our technology. Our acquisition of Ortloff is a perfect fit for LNG pre-treat. And you asked about the scope. Traditionally, our scope would have been licensing the technology, providing some key materials into the facility and doing the engineering design. But, we are seeing a new trend emerging, and it’s probably too early to call it a trend. But, there will be announcements before too long of major projects in the U.S., experimenting with a different approach rather than building large stick built, world-scale, single train facilities. They are actually embarking on a strategy that they call midscale LNG. And the whole strategy and thesis there is to build these facilities offsite in modular form and replicate the trains. So, in many ways, it’s a lot like the model we use at our Russell acquisition where for the midstream where they build a standard plant and replicate it many times. And we’ve been selective. So, not just this provides the technology and the engineering, but to actually provide the modular pre-treat system. And you can imagine that's probably a couple orders of magnitude higher scope.

Julian Mitchell

I think we’re out of time. So, thank you very much John, John and Mark.

John Rudolph

Thank you.