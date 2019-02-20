Texas Roadhouse: Legendary Food, Legendary Returns

Source: Texasroadhouse.com

Intro/Thesis

The phrase "Everything's bigger in Texas" holds true when it comes to Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). Offering a wide variety of steaks and burgers with a Western flair, Texas Roadhouse has been serving up tasty food to customers and tasty returns to investors since its inception in the early 90s. Today, the chain operates nearly 600 locations with plans to open even more heading into 2019. Unlike the peanut shells, customers are permitted to callously toss in the floor, the company's stock is one that shouldn't be dismissed so easily.

Texas Roadhouse finished 2018 with impressive numbers, boasting double-digit revenue growth for the year. According to management, this is due to several key factors such as lowered taxes and increased foot traffic through their locations. The improved cash flow has allowed the chain to open 28 new locations during the previous year, and it ambitiously plans to open a similar number in the coming year. The heightened cash flow has also allowed Texas Roadhouse to pursue a shareholder-friendly policy of increasing its cash dividends for the sixth consecutive year, which by now is a yield that should be attractive to most dividend investors. As margins improve and growth is achieved, Texas Roadhouse presents a buying opportunity at current levels as 2019 picks up steam.

Growth

Originating as a western-themed one-off restaurant in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse grew so popular with both customers and private investors that it was able to open up four new locations within its first year, though three of the new locations failed due to internal problems. After addressing these issues and hiring some restaurant business consultants, the company turned itself around and exploded into the restaurant we know today. After some explosive growth in the late '90s and early 2000s, the company went public in 2004. The last decade has seen more expansion, reflected in the company's stock price which is up nearly 600% in the past 10 years, far outpacing the industry benchmark. As 2019 gets underway, Texas Roadhouse is coming off another stellar year of growth and will continue churning up cash and returns for its shareholders.

Q4 2018 witnessed comparable restaurant sales increase 5.6% at company-owned locations and 4.8% at franchise locations, with 11 new locations opened domestically. 2018 as a whole saw comparable restaurant sales increase 5.4% at company-owned locations and 4.3% at the franchises, with 28 new locations opened.

The company posted an impressive 10.7% growth in total revenue during 2018, with a staggering 20.3% jump in net income, with most of the growth coming from restaurant sales:

Margins

Though Texas Roadhouse is rapidly expanding and opening new locations, it struggles to maintain impressive margins at its locations. The single biggest threat to the company's margins is the cost of labor, which has been rising in recent years.

Texas Roadhouse is being crushed by labor costs much like its complementary peanuts are being crushed between the fingers of hungry patrons. As more states opt for higher minimum wages and as the cost of providing benefits increases, Texas Roadhouse can hope for little relief from this pressure. Fortunately, for the company and for the restaurant business at large, the pro-business administration at the helm of government has drastically reduced corporate taxes, resulting in an overall tax rate for 2018 of 12.9%, capered to 26.1% for 2017. Going forward, management anticipates that the company will see its effective tax rate for 2019 come in somewhere around 15%, much lower than its historical average of 25-30%. This sudden return of cash back into their pockets have helped offset the rising cost of labor as well as fund their rapid growth.

Additionally, Texas Roadhouse plans to make some internal changes to improve its margins, thereby increasing its cash flow from operations. At the start of Q2 this year, the company plans to modestly raise menu item prices by 1.5% across the board. This modest increase should provide some needed cash to the balance sheet without being so drastic that customers are scared away. There are, however, valid concerns which one should consider, such as a return to higher taxes or an overall drop in casual dining among consumers, however, these are merely speculative and do not take away from Texas Roadhouse posted numbers which reiterate that the stock is still a buy. According to Goldman Sachs, Texas Roadhouse occupies a strong position where its menu price increase will not affect customer traffic, as consumers prefer to pay a premium for the Texas-theme.

Shareholder-Friendly

Texas Roadhouse recently authorized a dividend payment of $0.30 per share of common stock to be distributed on March 29. This dividend payment will be a 20% increase from the $0.25 per share dividend paid during each quarter of 2018. When Texas Roadhouse began paying dividends in 2011, it has increased its payout roughly 18% per year, which should be very attractive to long-term holders and dividend investors.

Texas Roadhouse also boasts a relatively debt-free balance sheet, as it has aggressively paid down its debt in the past few years. With debt interest no longer bleeding the company of cash, Texas Roadhouse can continue focusing on raising its dividend, opening new locations, or perhaps initiating a buyback program.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is a story of growth and much of that story is yet unwritten. It will continue charging across the land and opening up new locations offering customers a western experience of yeast roll gorging and peanut shell stomping, while investors get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the profitable returns. Though deteriorating margins and labor costs remain a constant threat, Texas Roadhouse is in a position to weather the storm, as low debt and high cash reserves will help it absorb these challenges, not to mention the fortune that will be saved in lower corporate taxes. As customers continue to flock to the chain and so long as the company continues plopping down new locations, Texas Roadhouse will continue delivering those sweet returns into 2019 and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.