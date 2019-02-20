Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Conference Call February 20, 2019 3:00 PM ET

Bill Newlands - President and COO

David Klein - CFO

Constellation stands out among us consumer stable peers with the visibility to grow sales and profits while generating substantial cash flows. Speaking on behalf of Constellation today are Chief Financial Officer, David Klein and incoming CEO, Bill Newlands.

Bill Newlands

Thanks Brian. Anybody interested in the ghost story. You had any of that this week, well we’re going to do a little of that today. Thank you for joining David and I, we really do appreciate you being here. Now we’ve to do the Patty Yahn Urlaub memorial slide here because this tells you all these forward-looking issues. But we’re going to move pretty fast past that because this is who we are.

We are a great business. We’re focused on the premium and of the beverage alcohol business, we have exceptional brands and the margins to match. In our relentless pursue to growth, we’ve also recently invested in another leg to spur growth for the future that being Canopy Growth Corporation.

Now for those of you who have been hiding under a bush for the last several months, if you don’t know who Canopy is, they’re world leading Canadian based diversified cannabis and hemp producer with operations in 12 countries and 5 continents around the world. We’ll talk more about that in just a few minutes.

There are four main things that I would like you to take away from today and David and I will spend a significant amount of time talking about all of these. First, Constellation has best in class Bill business with strong operating margins in the high 30s and growth rate unprecedented in this category.

Second, we’re in the process of optimizing our wine and spirit business to have an ongoing business with mid-single digit growth rates and 30% plus operating margins. Three, as you recently saw from last week’s Canopy announcement, they’re on track to deliver a run-rate of $1 billion by 2020 at the top line.

And fourth, and certainly not least, we expect to deliver at least $4.5 billion in returns via dividends and shareholder buybacks over the next three years. I think it is safe to say as good as it’s been and it has been, the best is yet to come.

Let’s start by taking a quick overview of the total alcohol beverage business. The fun is in the high end, I’m sure that’s obvious to everyone and that’s where we’re spending our time and that’s where we’re developing our growth. The high end beer and the high end wine business in particular, our large segments with strong growth potential. And as you can see, we’re investing there to make sure we’re the winners.

Let’s look briefly at each of those three sectors, beer, wine and spirit. As you can see the important section of which we’re the leader is the largest section of the high end and provides the most growth given the sheer size of that section. But there is also other growth areas, the domestic high end sessionable, an ABA both places where we’re starting to play with things like our western standard test or our Corona Refresca launch.

These are areas that are also growth profiles at the high end and then of course, you still have the steady heady with a bit of growth in the craft sector. But as you will see as we go on today, we are the leader in the high end beer business.

Moving to line, traditionally things like Chardonnay and pinot noir and Chalone were the leaders in this sector and the growth in the high end and that’s about the bid. You’re seeing things like Roseau and Sparkling being important parts of the growth of the high end of the business.

These critical brands and these critical sectors of the wine business were the majority of the growth is, more than 50% of the total growth. The lower end value glass and popular price segments still represent roughly 35% of the total wine category, but over the last three years that is not with the growth as occurring. The growth is occurring in higher price product.

And importantly this I think is very key. Households purchasing wine has also shifted over the last three years and this has been a significant in the number of those households that purchase wine at the high end, more on that in a minute.

Finally, if you look at spirit, a number of categories are critically important and we’re playing in those winning categories with products like High West whiskey and SVEDKA vodka and Casa Noble tequila. We also have invested through our venture arm in some of the critical categories that are growing, things like brandy with our Copper and Kings investment or rum with the real [Macloy].

Our efforts across all of these things are paying off. We are by far the largest growth driver of dollars in the retail beverage alcohol space and in fact, we’re bigger than the next several players combined. So how have we done it?

We have done it by focusing on the consumer. Now I have to admit this is one of my favorite slides. Some of you probably have seen this before but the consumer who drinks across all three categories; beer, wine and spirits generates 54% of the total dollars in the category and a person who does that spends on average 6 times as much as someone who only plays in one of those sectors. That is the importance in our judgment about playing across all three of those categories.

Now just an aside for a moment about the cannabis consumer. Cannabis consumers span all demographics and people turn to cannabis for a variety of reasons. They are more likely to drink alcohol the non-cannabis users, but interestingly the use of alcohol and the use of cannabis are generally for different occasion sets and unique occasion sets. An important part as far as we're concerned and as far as Canopy is concerned is that branding is becoming more and more critical as time goes on and it makes sense. There's a desire for quality, consistency of expectations and more importantly the building of trust which brands do.

Let's talk for just a moment about the consumer and I'm just going to touch on a couple of these because I think it's instructive. One is the betterment area better for you. A lot of people today are looking for things that are better for them and there's no better example of what we have done to attract this consumer group than the introduction of premier; a low-cal, low-carb beer that frankly has doubled our expectations of what we expected to see in its first year. It's appealing directly to the people who are looking for betterment.

And then you have another group the experience is everything. Those are people who want to engage with their brands and the things that they consume. They're looking to be deeper into those brands than what you might do with the average thing that you do in your lives and we have a number of ways that we're appealing to that group. We're doing beer sponsorships across the country with venues and with teams.

We have introduced the brand new spanking [indiscernible] the next time you're in Napa to the prisoner tasting room right on the strip in Napa. It is generating a lot of excitement and it helps to engage consumers. The average person coming to that tasting room is staying three times as long as the typical consumer stays in a tasting room. I'll go back and say it again experience is everything for a big chunk of our consumer base.

So in totality for our big business we have powerful brands. We are focused on the premium sections of the categories in which we play. We have an innovation runway as you're about to see across the entire business focusing on new things to create further excitement within our business. We understand the people who we are playing to appeal to, and is it any surprise then that we are leading in the high end.

Let's break this down now by the three segments of our business. Let's start with beer; not surprisingly. The high-end beer market is growing and growing well. It's a very healthy category despite the overall category being relatively flat. We expect the high-end beer market to grow mid-single digits in the coming year because of premiumization, consumer demand and demographic tailwinds.

We're also sourcing a fairly large pool of declining brands over a billion cases of declining domestic light and premium beers and of course our goal is to beat the high end of the market. This slide for those of you who've seen it before has evolved just a bit from the left to the right where distribution was the primary and the largest growth driver in the past it has evolved some while space and distribution remained critically important and we'll talk about all those in a moment.

Innovation has become an important part of our growth profile and then you [indiscernible] add in pricing power in the 1% to 2% range that we've consistently taken we see high single-digit net sales growth. So there is your first growth story, high single-digit sales growth for a long time to come in our beer business.

Let's talk about some of the factors. So for distribution now you might say Corona Extra, where is the opportunity with Corona Extra? Well even though our can business has gone from roughly 4% to 10% of our business it still has -- many of our competition who have 15% to 20% of their businesses in the can format and then you have Corona Premier.

Well, we doubled what we expected to do in the first year. We are convinced we are just scratching the surface. With lots of opportunity for new formats, new sponsorship opportunities to continue to accelerate what was a terrific launch this past year, and then you think about Modelo Especial.

Almost 70% of that brand is based in the Hispanic community, but one of the big growth drivers and where we're spending a lot of our time and attention is on the non-Hispanic community. There is a tremendous opportunity to see Modelo grow in the general market population, to grow in draft format, to grow in additional package and sizes. And then you talk about things like Pacifica.

Pacifica is a great brand and one that I'll show you in a moment has done extremely well as we have broadened out our distribution and our investment on a more national basis. Let's talk about some of the brands. The Corona brand family, the real horse in the system, we have doubled our depletion rate year-on-year from 4% to 8% growth. It is the number one import and high-end brand in the United States and it's been growing year-on-year-on year.

The whole Corona family has largely been driven by the fact that all of the Corona sub-segments have been very focused on individual consumer demographics and we'll talk about some of that in just a moment but I think it's safe to say this; Corona is an extremely strong franchise with a lot of room to grow and when you think about our very successful find the beach advertising there is just so much more to be gotten from the Corona brand family.

One of those areas is Refresco, an ABA falling under the Corona brand halo. 80% of the sales of this particular product in the test market was incremental. That's better than we got with Premier. It broadens the appeal. It broadens the appeal to women, an area that many of us feel is a strong opportunity in the beer business and it puts us in new space. This is not taking up existing Corona brand space. It's in a different area of the shelf and it's in a different area of the cold box.

And then you have Modelo to say it's on Trego would not be an exaggeration. It is the number one brand in the state of California, in LA which is the single biggest market. It is bigger than the next two brands combined and we're just getting started. We are now focusing many of our national advertising efforts against a broader audience with sponsorships on key sports activities.

Modelo o is a horse and that horse has a long way to run and then as I said a moment ago Pacifico. As we have extended Pacifico across the country and started national advertising we have seen double-digit growth outside of the core Southern California franchise base for this brand. And in fact the advertising has been particularly effective and shows that people who were exposed to our advertising campaign showed almost a 25% lift in purchases of Pacifico and a quarter of that came from people who had not purchased Pacifico before.

Lots of room to go on this brand and then of course you have innovation. We have a very strong pipeline of innovation following on the very successful efforts of Premier and familiar going across the sessionable to ABA to Hispanic to general market all with an overlay of the second biggest demographic that exists in the beer business and that's women.

The innovation agenda that we have will complement our import portfolio and continue a very strong growth profile. And then of course the space many of you have talked and heard us talk about shopper first which is our shelf initiative. We have implemented this initiative in over 5,000 stores. 90% of those have the kind of results that you see behind me or in front of me if you happen to be in the back. This is gaining continuing traction with major retailers and will -- to be an area of growth within our business as well.

And then of course, you have the Hispanic demographic growth profile. You've got roughly 3% compound growth in this consumer base. That consumer base is very loyal to our brands. They like them. They like the taste, and they are loyal to them. And last but certainly not least in fact if I told Jim Sabia I waited to the very end of this thing to talk about him he'd be upset. But I can assure you the work that's being done in our marketing is driving tremendous return on investment. It is a major factor in the growth profile of our business. Let's look at a few of those spots.

So in summary, around our beer business we have powerful brands. We have a lot of opportunity yet to go in distribution and space. We have a lot in the lineup for innovation. Our demographics are going in our favor therefore is it any real surprise that we're leading the high-end. I would challenge any of you in this room to find a better consumer product story than the Constellation beer business.

Now that I just made that statement, let's talk about wine and spirits for a minute. Despite the fact that there's a lot of excitement around beer I must tell you that I am equally excited about the opportunity that we have for the powerful brands that we have in our wine and spirit portfolio.

Let's talk a bit about that. The wine market is a large profit pool with a fair amount of potential profits. Younger generations are attracting into this category faster than any prior generation. The growth though is driven much like it has been in beer in recent years by the high-end above $11 price point. Most of our portfolio not surprisingly then both from an innovation and an acquisition standpoint has been in this over $11 price point. We are focused on this and we are going to continue to win in this category as we have been outperforming.

Let's talk a little more about some of our power brands. These are brands that hold strong positions in the areas in which they play. They represent roughly 60% of our wine and spirit profitability. There are things like Kim Crawford and Meiomi and the brand family of Mondavi and SVEDKA and High West and the Prisoner and Casa Noble. Our largest wine brand Woodbridge represents roughly 20% of that 60 and even though it plays in the $5 to $8 segment a segment that's not growing it continues to gain share and is an important part of our portfolio going forward.

Now we've discussed in the past that we have an expectation that we are going to rationalize some of the lower end of our portfolio and that could represent up to 40% of our total wine and spirit profitability today. With that said when we are complete with that we will have a business that will grow mid-single digits with margins in the 30% plus range.

Innovation will be and it has been an important part of our evolution to the high-end and our priorities have focused on the growth areas; things like Rosé things like new formats with cans, things like our Bourbon Barrel Aged portfolio. In the last three years from zero we will do a million cases of Bourbon Barrel-Aged wine this year.

This has been a tremendous success for us and innovation will continue to be an important part of leading at the high end. And you think about our spirits portfolio the same is true. A continuing evolution up the price ladder with acquisitions like Casa Noble and High West, organic place like [Nicompo] and investments in our venture area that will enhance what we have done in things like High West and Casa Noble.

So our growth drivers here; it's a steady evolution to the high end. We are capturing the growth at over $11 and winning in that segment. And that's being done because we are driving our powerhouse growth brands at the top end. We're also doing renovation where necessary. If you think about Robert Mondavi private selection, RMPS as we call it that used to be one of the single biggest drags on our wine and spirit business.

Today diverse because of the renovation work that was done and the new products that were introduced in Bourbon Barrel-Aged wines into that franchise. A lot of work has also been done as Jim Sabia has taken over a CMO of the total corporation making sure that all of our key brands have unique and defendable consumer propositions. I'm going to give you one example right now for SVEDKA.

[Video Presentation]

So in summary about our wine and spirit business consumers today are trading up. We have a portfolio of powerful brands and we're poised to continue the strong innovation agenda that we have exhibited over the last several years. As we get ourselves buttoned up in the high end you will see a strong business which again mid single-digits with 30% bottom line margins; a strong business and one that we are very excited about.

And then of course, this Canopy growth. Now this is a huge opportunity. The cannabis market we estimate to be $200 billion over the next decade or so and it's evolving rapidly. What's equally important is branded products are becoming critically important and we'll talk about that again in just a second. But this is a rapidly-rapidly evolving market.

So then the question is why did you invest with Canopy growth? Our belief was, it was critically important to invest in one platform; not multiple platforms but one platform that was set up to win and our view was Canopy was set up to win. They have the best science. They have the best leadership position in the initial major market which was Canada and we're doing a lot of things to bring what Constellation can do to help them in areas like brand building and business discipline.

Our belief is that the deployment of capital that has been done so far is just the first step in Canopy's winning the global cannabis market worldwide. I almost didn't get that one out. Worldwide. Storz & Bickel is a classic example; a profitable company in Germany in the vape business. We would expect that that company is going to compete worldwide in the vape business or Ebbu has it's a real gem in terms of IP and things like genetic cannabis plant structure and then of course the state of New York we have an agreement with the state of -- hemp foothold in the state of New York and I probably don't need to tell you that that can easily be translated into THC production when and if it's legal on a national basis.

So to summarize Canopy, a major growth opportunity, I'd urge you to come back at five o'clock and listen to Bruce. He will talk to you a lot more about this. It's an emerging category and one that we are being very aggressive on. We think their technology, their science and their management is primed to succeed. But we're also spending a lot of time David and I in particular, David and I both sit in the board, we both worked in startups. We know some of the challenges and we know some of the hurdles you have to overcome to go from startup to corporation.

And I can assure you we are working aggressively to leverage all those strengths so that one Canopy plus one Constellation equals three. This is a business that we expect to be an exciting growth profile and probably unheard of in our lifetimes.

So I mentioned David maybe it's about that time you want to give them some numbers.

David Klein

Yes. Hi everyone, I don't get any videos but I will give you growth algorithm. So we've been listening to you guys over the last six months. We've heard a lot of folks talking about some concerns they have about Constellation as an investment things like people telling us that maybe it's not so clear that we're still a growth story or maybe there's a bit of lack of clarity on how we can possibly be a cash return story.

Well, we want you to know that we are a growth story bolstered by a reconstituted wine business that Bill touched on, the best position cannabis company in the world and by far the best beer platform in the U.S. We also think that we remain a cash-return story and we recently committed to returning $4.5 billion worth cash over the next three years to our shareholders and we think that's really just the start.

So here's our updated growth algorithm for the business. To put it in perspective we've grown our EPS at a 20% CAGR over the last three years and we expect to grow our EPS at a 10% rate over the next three years and there's an important caveat here because that's using FY 19 as its base. And I can catch my gizmo here and FY 19 by the way for those of you who don't follow as closely ends on February 20. So a week away from our year-end. So that will be our base.

We do know however though that FY 20 will be a bit of a retrenchment year because we'll have a full year of interest expense attributable to the Canopy investment. We'll also have activities around divestitures in our wine business and of course we'll have Canopy equity and earnings coming through our P&L which I'll hit on in a moment.

So now let's talk about the individual components. So in beer we expect to be able to grow the top-line high single-digits driven by the things that Bill talked about earlier. Distribution, the demographic tailwinds in the U.S. as well as the innovation platform. We also expect to continue to take 1% to 2% pricing each year as we have for the past 7 years or so.

Our COGS in the business, we expect to be challenged by inflation headwinds particularly related to commodities and freight. However, we have a very aggressive productivity improvement agenda on the COG side that we think will help us offset those headwinds. We therefore see our margins remaining in the range that they're in today and any upside potential from our current margin structure in beer will come as a result of us being able to either take more pricing than we have historically for inflation expectations coming in less than we currently project.

So switching to wine right now our portfolio as it sits today we would expect will grow low single digits on the top line and at the EBIT line. However, if we're successful in our transformation activities we'd expect that we can, as Bill said take that business to a mid single-digit grower and expand our operating margins in wine to 30%.

To get there, however, we'll have to deal with the part of the portfolio that's outside of the power brands that Bill discussed. So that 60% of the portfolio that's made up of greater than $11 at retail plus the Woodbridge brand. So everything that's not a power brand you can assume that we're either going to sell it, discontinue it, or milk it very quickly over the next year or so and for the brands that we sell, we expect that we will be able to sell them for about seven times EBITDA which is consistent with transactions for flat to declining brands in the beverage alcohol space over the past couple of years.

We also believe that Canopy will be a creative to our earnings in fiscal 21. We expect our effective tax rate to be in the 18% to 20% range but maybe more importantly we expect that our cash taxes will be at least 800 basis points lower than that over the time period called out in our algorithm. All of which leads us to a company that's growing net sales mid to high single digits, EBIT high single digits and EPS around 10% and again off of FY 19 not off of a rebase.

We've had strong growth since our beer acquisition in 2013, so the acquisition of the Modelo brands at the same time or over that same period of time our SG&A has grown rapidly and we don't think it's grown maybe in the most optimal fashion possible and so last year we launched a program called Fit For Growth. It's a multi-year program designed to give us insights and analytics on our own spend and to build out process improvement capabilities that we can deploy across our business.

And it's a program that's intended to help us make sure that our SG&A load is at the right level and that it's focused on the things that are going to drive profitable top-line growth. We will use this Fit For Growth program as the blueprint as we go through our wine transformation work over the next year. The program also includes the rollout of S/4HANA by SAP as our ERP platform to replace our current ERP infrastructure which is housed in both SAP and JDE.

So now let's talk about our ability to generate cash. From a capacity standpoint as we end this fiscal year we've completed the build-out at Nava. So Nava is now – our Nava breweries now functioning at 30 million hectoliters of capacity it gives a system-wide capacity of about 360 million cases. We've announced plans previously to build out our Obregon facility by an additional 5 million hectoliters and a Greenfield facility in Mexicali by that will be 5 million hectoliters. We believe this is sufficient capacity to meet our needs for the foreseeable future and so as that growth CapEx moderates we think that the maintenance capital requirement for total Constellation will be somewhere in the $400 million to $600 million range.

That coupled with our operating cash flow which this year on a trailing basis at the end of last quarter was about $2.5 billion we expect that to grow at the same rate as our EBIT growth rate for the business. So the combination of growing operating cash flow and rapidly decreasing capital requirements in our beer business gives us the confidence to call out our cash return capabilities over the next couple of years.

So now let's talk about our investment in the cannabis industry and Canopy in particular. This slide has some of the assumptions that we used when we were doing some initial modeling to support the Canopy investment. We based our returns however on performance of Canopy just in the Canadian market and a handful of medical markets that they were in at the time we did our transaction. We didn't assume any returns from the investments that Canopy would make with the $4 billion U.S. that was infused into that business and so investments like Storz & Bickel and Ebbu and the New York State Hemp activity that Bill mentioned are all incremental in our view to the returns we had expected when we did the investment.

Now one note of caution here is it's going to take a while for Canopy to hit the metrics of a more long-duration company just given the start-up nature of their business as well as really the startup nature of the industry that they're performing in and so we expect that there will be pressure on the business to continue to invest in intellectual property like brands like production capabilities in medical science.

There also be launch costs when they go into new markets or as new markets open around the world, but we believe there's if you understand that our base case is based simply on Canada and a few medical markets there's tremendous upside if major consumer markets like Germany or the U.S. become legal for recreational purposes.

So I have a couple of other topics to talk about as it relates to Canopy. So the first big question is around the warrants that we have that expire in November of 2021 and the decision criteria that we have around that exercise is when we get to 2021 are we convinced that we should own 50% of this business meaning has the business been able to prove itself out in the Canadian marketplace, do we have a good line of sight into legalization in markets like the U.S. and then most importantly what is the fundamental value of Canopy when we get to that time in November of 2021 and clearly that's not necessarily determinable by looking at share prices as anyone who's been watching the industry knows there's a lot of volatility in share prices in cannabis and they're probably not necessarily representative of the actual value behind the businesses.

The second topic related to our investment in Canopy is and it's a fun one because Bill gets to show like commercials and I have to talk about accounting treatment but here we go. So we have to translate Canopy's earnings from their reported IFRS numbers into GAAP numbers and then roll them through our equity in earnings in our P&L and as we do that there will be a couple of key adjustments.

The first one will be IFRS does a fair value adjustment for biological assets in inventory. So plants, we will back that out whether it's a positive or negative effect in a given quarter we will back that out in the conversion to GAAP. Also when we made our investment which closed on November 1, we revalue the assets of canopy and so therefore are on our books there will be some amortization expense that wouldn't be on Canopy's books but will be on our books.

In addition we'll also have some stock based payments that are milestone payments based upon acquisitions Canopy has done that we will exclude from our comparable basis results as well as a couple of other fair value adjustments.

So now let's talk about what all that means for our fourth quarter. Canopy last week reported their third quarter and by the way the third quarter results that we saw indicate to us that they're completely on track both top-line and profitability trajectory as we require as part of our investment model. So third quarter lined up with where we wanted them to be. We haven't finished this really -- accounting work to do the translation for equity and earnings but we expect at this point that the final number is going to have about a $0.10 cost on our EPS in the fourth quarter when we report our results in April. And remember when we gave our updated guidance of 920 to 930 we had excluded any impact of the Canopy equity and earnings.

So then the last point I want to make as it relates to the Canopy investment is when we give guidance for fiscal 20 in early April, we intend to be very clear about the net sales growth rate and the EBIT growth rate for our beer business and our wine and spirits business. We will also be very clear on the interest expense attributable to the Canopy investment and then we will give a wide range of affects from the Canopy equity and earnings that we would expect to see next year and again this will be Constellation's view of the equity and earnings impact on the business.

So you'll be able to see our core business which we think has tremendous cash generating and growth properties that are likely being missed in the marketplace separated from the cannabis investment which is except for the interest expense the equity and earnings effect is non-cash.

We've also talked about returning cash to shareholders and being able to return $4.5 billion to shareholders over the next three fiscal years. I just wanted to throw our assumptions on a chart so that you could all see how we're thinking about it. So if we use our FY 19 operating cash flow as a base and we grow it as I described earlier.

Our CapEx moderates in Mexico as I described earlier and then later on top of that that we're committed to delivering back into our stated targeted range which is three to four times which we'll expect to be within that range within the next 12 months and more specifically we expect to continue to target 3.5 times as the place we want to be from a leverage ratio range.

We're comfortable that we can exercise the tranche a warrants at Canopy which would then also result in the consolidation of the Canopy results and return $4.5 billion to our shareholders. This math doesn't include any effect from a disposition of any brands in our wine business. So we actually think that the sales of brands in our wine business probably help this a little bit but it's not required for us to get to that number. So our commitment is pre-any disposition.

And then of course, if we choose not to exercise our Canopy warrants we would be able to return more cash to shareholders than the committed $4.5 billion and we think that number is just somewhere slightly above a billion incremental dollars over that same period of time.

So to start really where or to end where Bill started, we think that we have a best-in-class growth in our beer business at best-in-class operating margins in our beer business and we expect to maintain that. We believe that we can end up with a wine business that's growing mid-single digits with 30% operating margins and we believe that Canopy can achieve a $1 billion revenue run rate in 2020 and be accretive to our earnings in FY 21.

We expect to return $4.5 billion to our shareholders and so we believe that that does position us as a continuing growth story as well as a cash generation story.

And so with that as Brian said we're going to take questions in the breakout room, but I look forward to seeing you at the bar later tonight when you can spend some time with our products and we'll have some dialogue. Bill will be there as well our IR.

