Not Bullish Or Bearish, But Range-Boundish

Have you ever been to a professional sporting event when there isn’t a lot of time left on the clock, and the victor has already been determined? You want to stick around until the end of the game and revel in the big win for your team, but you are sitting in the nose-bleed seats and wonder if you should make a run for it to avoid getting stuck in the huge crowd of fans that will all be exiting at the same time. That’s what this stock market feels like right now. It has been a torrid run over the past eight weeks from the lows on December 24 of last year, and it feels too easy to me. Everything is working, which is great, but that’s when I start getting uncomfortable.

The S&P 500 has powered through its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as though they were not there. There has been no consolidation on the way back up, or backing and filling as pundits refer to, which doesn’t make the rally as sustainable as it would be otherwise. The 50-day line at 2,617 would be the first line of support.

This rally was instigated by the dovish tone taken by Fed Chairman Powell at the beginning of the year, when he hinted at fewer, if any at all, rate increases in 2019. It was further fueled by growing optimism surrounding trade talks between the U.S. and China. With neither of these certainties, I think caution is warranted. Additionally, even if we do not have another rate hike and a trade deal is reached, I think this rally is way ahead of itself for one important reason. It is looking less and less likely that corporate earnings will rebound in the second half of this year, and the full-year estimate for growth of 5% seems overly optimistic.

With a year-over-year decline in first-quarter profits a near certainty, and a second-quarter decline becoming more likely, investors are relying on a significant rebound in the fourth quarter. Yet this would be highly unusual from a historical standpoint, as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently pointed out:

Consensus currently has this spread at 8.6% in Q4 2019 (9.6% growth in Q4 less an average rate of 1% growth in the first three quarter of the year). Since 2004, the average spread between any given quarter’s year-over-year growth and the average of the prior three quarters was only about 0.3%, so clearly this would be an outlier.”

It would be one heck of an outlier, especially considering that companies will have very difficult comparisons with the quarter just ended. There will not be another corporate tax cut. Additionally, companies may have difficulty repeating their performance of record stock buybacks in 2018. For these reasons, I don’t see new highs for the stock market this year, and I’m looking to hedge my exposure at current levels.

While a recession does not appear to be on the horizon in 2019, the bond market is telling us that the rate of economic growth is likely to continue declining. There was a lot more optimism about growth last October when long-term rates were over 3%. The decline in long-term rates also means that it is less likely that the Fed raises short-term interest rates, both of which are supportive of stock prices.

So it seems to me that we are stuck in a very wide trading range between the December lows and the 2018 highs, leading me to not be neither bullish nor bearish, but instead range-boundish. I think the Fed will do everything in its power to defend the December lows, which makes me cautious about being too bearish, but I don’t see enough fundamental strength to support new highs.

Longer term, my primary concerns remain the gradual withdrawal of liquidity by central banks and the early signs that we are seeing an uptick in inflation that will lead to higher long-term interest rates. Both developments, should they continue to gain steam, will lead me to take an even more defensive posture. Until then I will continue to play the range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.