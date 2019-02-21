Brexit: An Exit Clause Fudge

The tail risk of an extension, potentially until December, that could include a snap election, has definitely increased.

Attorney UK General Geoffrey Cox will give his "blessing" to this compromise. This should normally cause GBP to rally, but if it happens, it'll be short-lived.

We have been hearing an exit clause "fudge" will be added to the Political Declaration. The process to "exit" the backstop will be clarified, with the possibility to "work around."

A Three-Pronged Approach

As March 29 gets closer, British Prime Minister Theresa May is scrambling to find a compromise that would be acceptable for both EU negotiators and the British Parliament alike.

May was sent back to Brussels by a majority in the House of Commons requesting amendments to the Withdrawal Agreement - namely a time limit on, or a unilateral exit clause from, the backstop, or specific arrangements that would use enhanced technology in the future to eliminate the need for invasive border controls.

Our understanding now is that the EU is offering some concessions on the unilateral exit clause, a "fudge" that Brussels would be prepared to add to the political declaration to try help Prime Minister Theresa May get on board as many Tory rebels as she can.

According to the proposed compromise, the process to exit the backstop will be clarified further, with the possibility to "work around it," and some added flexibility. It falls short of the British desire to enshrine a unilateral right to scrap the backstop within the Withdrawal Agreement, but it would be something - subject, of course, to how far the EU will go with words.

As things stand, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is highly likely to give positive advice on the amended deal - i.e., that it does mean the backstop will NOT be forever - and this alone should cause GBP to rally.

But we believe the rally will be short-lived.

For once, it remains to be seen if it is enough to isolate the 20-25 Tory Brexiteers who would be left voting against the agreement, and to get on board an equal number of Labour rebels that will guarantee the Parliamentary passage - the Prime Minister's plan at this point.

And EU's dismissal of the Malthouse Compromise - an effort to find a technical solution to the Irish border conundrum by Tory Brexiteers - means the February 19th rally was also based on an erroneous interpretation of the political landscape.

The EU side

But hopes for a compromise still rest on Dublin's desire to play ball. And from what we understand, the Irish government is still reluctant to negotiate, as its analysts believe London will blink eventually.

By pointing out that the numbers in the House of Commons firmly are against a no-deal, Dublin seems to have drawn the wrong conclusion from a true fact. Indeed, the existence of a bipartisan, anti no-deal majority fails to take into account that the Prime Minister will not split the Conservative party to bring the deal home, and even if she did, a majority of Labour MPs would still vote along party lines.

Meanwhile, EU officials, while reiterating there is space for a compromise on the exit clause, have also shown concern - and disappointment - at how complacent financial markets have been. This is all the more ironic, given that an early recommendation to maintain sangfroid came from EU officials no less. They were the ones who cautioned against panicking when things started going downhill in December, and suggested instead to be prepared for a last-minute compromise.

Incidentally, the direct consequence of this excess of optimism is that markets assign just a 3.5% probability of no-deal Brexit, which makes it harder for Brussels to put pressure on the UK.

Be that as it may, behind the scenes Brussels officials have also been chiding at the Irish government's lack of flexibility, as they believe Dublin would have even more to lose than London in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

And some EU officials have even been critical of the way the Commission conducted negotiations, even though they do blame the UK for initiating an unwelcome confrontation at the very beginning of the Brexit process. On that note, many in Brussels never forgot the repeated references to the strength of the British negotiating position made by some Tory policymakers in early 2017, and have since then developed a profound mistrust, and sometimes even a deep, personal resentment against Britain.

Conclusion

We continue to believe in a compromise that would eventually be able to push USD/GBP to a 1.40-1.45 level, but the twists and turns to get there make it imperative to consider the short-term downside risk, against the market's general optimism.

At this particular stage, the ultimate tail risk is not so much a no deal as a snap election, as the campaign promises to be dramatic, adding further uncertainty that could put more downside pressure on the pound, as well as more headwinds for the wider EU economy.

Indeed, whatever the outcome of these last-minute talks with the EU, the Prime Minister, from what we understand, won't go down without a fight. We have instead been told that if she realises the House is unable to make a final decision on Brexit, her plan is to request a longer extension, until December 2019, of the Article 50 process, possibly to call for yet another snap election.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.