Devon's Transition Is Good News For Investors

The real news, however, is the separation of the Canadian and Barnett Shale assets as the company is solely focusing on high growth assets in the US.

Oklahoma-based upstream oil player Devon Energy (DVN) just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings came in below expectations while total sales absolutely hit the ball out of the park. However, the most interesting part of this article is going to be the part that covers the company's transition to a high margin, high growth domestic oil producer. And I am clearly not the only one who is excited given that the stock soared more than 6% after the earnings release. Source: Devon Energy

The Earnings Miss Is Not The Key Thing To Focus On In Q4

Fourth-quarter EPS reached $0.10 versus expectations of $0.31. This is an ugly miss of $0.21. EPS is 74% lower compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS reached $0.38. Back then, the company delivered a strong growth rate of 52%.

Source: Devon Energy

At this point, one could start panicking given that earnings are just $0.10 above the 'neutral' line. However, things are not bad. And before I go into depth regarding the company's plans, let's look at the sales picture.

Sales totaled $3.71 billion in the fourth quarter which is down 7% on a year-on-year basis. However, sales expectations were just $1.97 billion which means the sales beat was one of the strongest beats over the past few years.

That said, the bigger picture shows that sales have not gone anywhere since the start of the recession. Neither has net income. In all fairness, sales are still recovering from the 2014/2015 oil decline with oil prices still being below $60 at this point.

In an environment like this, you need to come up with a plan to enhance margins and overall production growth. And that is exactly what Devon Energy has done.

Devon Energy will pursue the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets to focus on high-return US oil growth assets. This separation will likely be a spin-off or sale. This separation is one of the key steps to get the company back on track and to finally start focusing on higher margin production assets. Or as the CEO puts it:

New Devon will emerge with a highly focused U.S. oil portfolio and has the ability to substantially increase returns and profitability as we aggressively align our cost structure to expand margins with this top-tier oil business. The New Devon will be able to grow oil volumes at a mid-teens rate while generating free cash flow at pricing above $46 per barrel

Additionally, EPS will get a boost from an accelerated share-repurchase program as management has increased the buybacks by $1 billion to $5 billion. The program will be finished on December 31, 2019. At this point, the company has already completed most of the program with $3.4 billion being spent on share repurchases. This translates to roughly 90 million shares.

And thankfully, that's not the only thing that is growing the bottom line as the Delaware Basin continues to deliver promising results as well. Fourth-quarter production in the US totaled 126,000 barrels per day. This is a 20% increase compared to one year ago. This performance was supported by the Delaware Basin I just mentioned, STACK, Powder Basin and Eagle Ford. The Delaware Basin operations in southeast New Mexico saw a production increase of 49% to 84,000 barrels per day.

That said, production expenses were 2% lower at $556 million in the third quarter. Note that this is a quarter-on-quarter change which was supported by lower lease operating expenses and lower transportation costs.

All things considered, I could not be happier with Devon's decision to focus on US high margin shale plays as the stock has not been a great place to be to get some alpha. With oil prices going up again, I would not be surprised if this stock went up to $40 over the next few months.

Note that there are still risks attached like a slowing economy as I discussed in my article about Marathon Oil (MRO). Personally, I am not yet invested in Devon, but I did add Continental Resources (CLR) this week. At this point, oil stocks are my biggest cyclical bet as I have cut most of my industrial exposure in Q4 of 2018. I will more than likely add Devon Energy on dips as I think we have a game changer at this point with a focus on high growth assets in the US. The only thing that could ruin the long upstream drillers' trade is a falling oil price. However, I am willing to take that risk at this point.

