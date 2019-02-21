AMD: The Big Guys Just Love It

Analysts, too, seem to be bullish on the chipmaker. They've gradually raised their EPS targets for the chipmaker over the past 90 days.

AMD (AMD) has been the subject of several heated debates in various investing forums. While some commenters feel that the chipmaker is well-poised to win market share from Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA), others believe that it has challenging times ahead. But while these online debates continue ceaselessly, it seems like a broad swath of institutional investors has already picked sides. Latest 13F filings suggest that institutional investors have bought AMD’s shares in large quantities in the last reporting cycle, which comes as an encouraging sign for the chipmaker’s long-term investors. Let’s take a look.

The Data

Let me start by saying that I regularly track institutional ownership data for all the companies that I cover. This class of sophisticated investors generally has several tools - such as large research teams, supply chain connections and sometimes even access to certain managements - at their disposal which give them an edge over retail investors. So, tracking institutional activity can provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares could be headed next. Moreover, it indicates how bearish or bullish these big investors really are on specific stocks.

Now let’s come back to AMD. The chart attached below highlights a clear trend – most institutional investors have been buying AMD stock. In fact, 23 out of its 29 largest institutional owners disclosed in their latest 13F filings that they added positions in AMD while only 7 of these entities cut exposure to the chipmaker. Also, two institutions ranked 11 and 19 out of this list - namely Susquehanna and Henderson Group - increased their exposure in the chipmaker by 938% and 1864%, respectively. I've excluded them from the chart below to maintain its scalability, but overall look at how many green points there are in the chart.

This suggests that a broad swath of these institutional investors is bullish on the chipmaker. But it raises a yet another important question - at what price did these institutions accumulate the chipmaker’s shares? While the exact price levels aren’t known, what we do know, however, is that AMD’s shares were trading in the range of $16.5 and $32.5 a piece during the last 13F reporting cycle. This is highlighted in the chart below and it suggests that institutional investors consider AMD stock to be undervalued in this price band.

Fortunately, for long-side investors at least, AMD’s shares are currently trading at the lower end of this price range. This basically implies that there’s still a chance for retail investors to grab its shares at levels that the big guys considered attractive, where they actually accumulated additional shares. So, I'm inclined to suggest that this is an opportune time for investors to initiate long-positions in AMD before its shares head higher.

Why’s Everyone Bullish?

Well, for starters, AMD is scheduled to aggressively roll out new products with industry-leading 7nm node this year across its GPU and CPU product families. Meanwhile, channel reports suggest that Nvidia would move to 7nm only in 2020 while Intel would transition to its own 10nm node by 2019-end. This timeline suggests that AMD would have competitive silicon starting with 2019.

This is actually a big deal for AMD. The chipmaker used to rely on dated fabrication processes from GlobalFoundries in the past. This meant that AMD couldn’t compete against flagship offerings from its rivals and it eventually had to indulge in deep discounting to make its SKUs competitive on a performance-per-dollar basis. But by having competitive silicon this time around, AMD can now come out with SKUs that fiercely compete with flagship offerings from Nvidia and Intel in terms of raw performance.

Specifically speaking, AMD now stands to potentially benefit in the following ways:

Higher unit shipments, and/or, Higher average selling prices, and/or, Market share gains against Nvidia and Intel, and/or, Access to high-end sub-markets within GPU and CPU product families, across retail and server markets, and/or, All these benefits resulting in financial growth of the overall company, allowing it to boost its R&D spend in turn, so that it's able to come out with even more competitive products.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone as of now. AMD, Intel and Nvidia are yet to release their respective product families and actual performance of their upcoming GPU and CPU SKUs can vary significantly, based on architecture to architecture. Also, all three companies are susceptible to yield issues and architectural flaws, but it seems like analysts expect AMD to benefit from this industry dynamic going forward.

Let’s take a look at the screenshot below. Analysts have raised their EPS targets – for both current and next fiscal year - for AMD over the past 3 months. If there was something wrong with the chipmaker’s growth prospects, analysts would have tempered their targets rather than raising them further. But that’s clearly not the case here. Their raising of forecasts only goes to show that analysts, too, are quite bullish on AMD.

Final Thoughts

I personally believe that AMD is well-positioned to have an exciting year ahead. From being an industry laggard that was left to compete for the scraps, the chipmaker would be finally in a position this year to fiercely compete in flagship categories across most CPU and GPU sub-segments. This shift of market and product-level positioning can potentially bolster AMD’s financial growth in the coming quarters. Unless of course its management or sales teams botch up on final execution and their plans go for a toss.

But with that said, the bottom line here is that professional analysts have been raising their EPS targets for the chipmaker and that its largest institutional shareholders have been accumulating more of its shares. This should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD's readers and investors with a long-term view. If these institutional investors are ignoring the noise and increasing their exposure to AMD, then maybe you should consider doing that too. Good luck!

