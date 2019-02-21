Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Presents at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference (Transcript)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference Call February 20, 2019 2:00 PM ET

André Calantzopoulos - Chief Executive Officer

Jacek Olczak - Chief Operating Officer

Martin King - Chief Financial Officer

Nick Rolli - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Lavery - Piper Jaffray

It is a dynamic period for the tobacco industry as companies balance the core cigarette business and the transition to reduced-risk product. PMI has been ahead of the curve towards creating smoke free future with its heat-not-burn IQOS product, which today has over 9.5 million users and $4 billion in revenues. PMI is successfully managing the transition from cigarettes to reduced risk products with its market share increasing its highest level since 2008 at over 28%.

Here today to walk us through its strategy and vision, please welcome Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos.

André Calantzopoulos

Thank you, Janet. It's my great pleasure to be back at CAGNY. Let me extend a warm welcome to those joining us on the webcast. And I would like to introduce the team here with me today who will join me for the Q&A session: Jacek Olczak, our Chief Operating Officer; Martin King, our Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Rolli, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Our remarks contain forward-looking statements. And accordingly, I direct your attention to the forward-looking and cautionary statements section of today's presentation. Reduced Risk Products or RRPs is the term we use to refer to products are likely to prevent or have the potential to prevent less risk or harm to smokers who switch to this products versus continued smoking. I will begin the presentation with a quick recap of our 2018 performance and outlook over the near term. Next, I will cover our combustible tobacco business. I will then turn to reduced risk products are seeing largest growth opportunity. And I'll provide another year of the international e-vapor landscape, which is distinct from that of the U.S., explain our strategy for category leadership and end with a discussion of our unrivaled performance in the heated tobacco category.

Let me reiterate a few key metrics that highlights the robust overall performance across our business in 2018. Our tobacco unit in market sales volume nearly doubled, reflecting growth in all IQOS launch markets and drove 5 percentage points increase in our total international market share. Our cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was flat, excluding the net impact of total estimated distributor inventory movement. This was our best annual performance since 2012.

Net revenues increased by over [30%], excluding currency, driven mainly by strong combustible product pricing. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by over 10% excluding currency, driven by both the lower effective tax rate and net interest expense resulting from the 2017 U.S. tax reform. I believe we have laid the foundation for strong business performance in 2019 and beyond. Thanks to significant investments in product portfolio development and organizational capabilities. As outlined during our Investor Day, last September, we are currency neutral compound annual growth for net revenues and adjusted diluted EPS of at least 5% and 8% respectively for the 2019 to 2021 period.

As we announced in our press release today, we are reaffirming our 2019 reported diluted EPS guidance provided on February 7th. On a currency neutral basis, our guidance represents the projected adjusted diluted EPS increase of at least 8% and assumes net revenue growth of at least 5%, and operating income margin expansion of at least 100 basis points.

I will now cover our strong combustible tobacco business, which is performing very well and still represents the majority of our earnings and cash flow. The annual decline in total industry volume, including cigarettes and heated tobacco units, is averaged 23% since 2014, the year we launched IQOS. While the total markets in a given year can be impacted by specific factors, such as in the case of 2018, the significant recovery of volumes from the heated market in both Pakistan and Turkey. We see no major changes to the underlying multiyear trend going forward. Clearly, the growth of heated tobacco product is driving a shift in the composition of industry volume. This led to the higher decline rates for the cigarette category of adult smokers out-switched to heated tobacco.

Combustible tobacco pricing also remains consistent with historical trend, largely reflecting the additional global excise tax environment and competitive landscape. Since 2008, our combustible tobacco annual pricing variance has ranged from 5.2% to 7.7% with a year-to-year variability that mainly reflects the timing and level of excise tax and retail selling price increases. Importantly, cigarette price elasticities have remained stable at between 0.03 and minus 0.05. The fundamental strength of our pricing driven by our leading cigarette brand portfolio remains intact.

As we transition our product portfolio to reduce risk product, we're committed to maintaining our cigarette market leadership and price positioning for our cigarette brands at the top of their respective segment. To achieve this, we have a focused innovation strategy that entails pure, more impactful initiatives that can be deployed globally and swiftly. This strategy resulted in 44% success rate for new products in 2018. This approach is complemented by portfolio rationalization, largely through brand morphing and the elimination of low volume SKUs. The success of the strategy is further evidenced by cigarette market share performance

In 2018, our share of the international cigarette category was stable at 27.4% despite our indexed IQOS out-switching, and the shift of resources to heated tobacco products, which drove our total international share growth. Importantly, Marlboro's international market share of the cigarette category was also stable with share growth across a range of markets. The strategy's success is also visible in the performance of our other top international cigarette brands with N&M, Chesterfield, Phillip Morris and Parliament, recording growing or stable share in 2018.

I would now turn to reduce risk product. But before I touch on specifics, I would like to reiterate that overarching RRP strategy. It is our ambition to build our future in smoke free products that are a much better choice than cigarettes for the millions of adult smokers, as well as for the fifth rounder. PMI is at the forefront of this major transformation. We also will continue to offer our consumers an array of breakthrough products, so that they make the choices they undeniably deserve. This in turn will offer our shareholders much more sustainable business growth for many years to come. But we should not forget that success in the cigarette business gave us the resources to develop scientifically and commercialized smoke-free alternatives at unprecedented speed, and we will maintain our leadership until the day cigarettes are completely replaced. There are three strategic pillars supporting our ambition; consumer satisfaction, key external stakeholder engagement and organizational readiness. We are absolutely focused on executing these seamlessly.

Let's start with our consumers. Convincing them to switch out of cigarettes is not an easy task. It depends on personal preferences and beliefs, health concerns, cultural traits, regulatory environment and the point in time of their conversion journey. One type of product is unlikely to be the answer. This is the reason we adopted the portfolio approach for our smoke-free products from heated tobacco to non-tobacco nicotine-containing aerosol. But all these products will carry certain fundamental characteristics for our consumers; the best taste and satisfaction in their respective category; a much better choice for those who switch to them and the people around them; unparalleled and transparent scientific substantiation of their harm reduction potential; to build trust and understanding amongst consumers and regulators; iconic design language, user experience, ecosystems and brand image; and excellent service and care across all consumer touch points.

In other words, we aim for products that are the most worthy of adult smokers' efforts to switch out of cigarettes and never go back. Our investment behind our smoke-free portfolio is and will be commensurate to their potential, pragmatic and highly sensitive to minimizing any unintended use, particularly amongst youth. Notwithstanding the strength of our smoke-free portfolio and the considerable resources we are investing, the speed of adult smoker switching can accelerate significantly with the help of others.

This leads me to the second strategy, which focuses on key external stakeholders, including regulators, the scientific community and NGOs. We are eager to see fiscal and regulatory measures introduced that drive large-scale switching as quickly as possible. On our side, we have put in place a rigorous and transparent scientific pre and post-market assessment program that is unmatched in the industry. This program has become a cornerstone of our external engagement, in which we advocate for public health authorities and policy makers to adopt the same evidence-based approach to designing regulations that foster healthier consumer behavior compared to continued smoking.

The third strategy focuses on our internal capabilities, so that our organization is always fit-for-purpose and at the leading edge of technology, science and user experience. This means developing or acquiring new technical skills and implementing more agile, entrepreneurial structures and practices enabled by digitalization; developing new products and services not only internally but also through partnerships and acquisition and driving efficiency through every level of our operations to liberate resources and reallocate them to where they will have the maximum benefit.

Successful execution of our strategies not only gives us the confidence that we can continue convincing consumers to switch, but also where we can compete effectively and entries in this category increase. [Technical Difficulty] we never assumed we would be alone, but we are deliberately disrupting our industry and accumulating considerable expertise along the way. Behind our portfolio of heated tobacco and nicotine-containing platforms, we have invested over $6 billion in research, product and commercial development, production capacity, scientific substantiation and studies on adult smoker's understanding.

It is important to understand that the smoke-free category is not a zero-sum game, or win or take at all. While we believe that for years to come heated tobacco products will be the preferred solution for the vast majority of adult smokers looking to switch from cigarettes, e-vapor products do represent an important alternative. In our view, heated tobacco and e-vapor will co-exist within the RRP category and their trajectories will follow differentiated paths ultimately complementing but not fully substituting for each other in the broader reduced risk context.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the retail value size and split of the total nicotine market, excluding China and the U.S., which offers perspective on the current international landscape. While these figures are clearly estimates, they nonetheless provide useful insights. In 2018, the total nicotine market had an estimated retail value of approximately $465 billion internationally. Of this total combustible tobacco products accounted for the vast majority, approximately 95%. Heated tobacco and e-vapor products had an estimated total retail value of about $18 billion in 2018, following year-on-year growth of around 70%. Heated tobacco accounted for the lion share of the total and was the main driver of that growth. IQOS alone accounted for approximately 57% of the total retail value, representing nearly double that of all e-vapor products combined. The e-vapor category is currently top of mind for many investors, given recent developments in the U.S.

So I will now provide some additional insights into the current international landscape where for certain aspects, the category has followed paths comparable to the U.S. market, but also presents higher degree of complexity in terms of consumer acceptance, product and marketing limitations, as well as operating infrastructure, scale up and costs. E-vapor products are certainly not a novel phenomenon as they have been present, and tried by the majority of adult smokers in many markets for more than a decade.

Today, the category is relatively small. The number of fully converted or dual e-vapor users in addressable international markets is estimated at some 24 million, or around 4% of all nicotine users outside China and the United States. The vast majority of e-vapor users are close to 60% are in the European Union with the UK and France being the largest markets. And of all international e-vapor users, less than 40% are fully converted or around 1.8% of total nicotine users. The potential is there but significant consumer disappointment with the products exists, which along with certain regulatory issues need to be addressed. Regulation in these plays an important role. Although, in general terms e-vapor products enjoy more communication freedom than cigarette or heated tobacco product, such IQOS, and here are many limitations, especially compared to the U.S. market. Also, nicotine contemplation still exists in many markets, notably in the EU. These are serious making factors and it require significant production innovation regretfully also.

Many counters have introduced outsized or maintain the factor e-vapor product bans. These countries represent some 20% of cigarette volume outside China and the U.S. While in reality today, the ban's illogical and they will hopefully be lifted overtime. Currently, e-vapor products are subject to low or no excise taxes. As the category becomes more sizeable, it is important to maintain a significant size fact differential to cigarettes in a similar logic to heated tobacco.

From the manufacturers' point of view, the competitive environment is fragmented. With very high trade margins up to 3 times those of cigarette and differentiated vaporization technologies, all based on the old coil and platform. Lack of product consistency and performance standards and SKU proliferation with few brands having created the brand image, especially has an estimated 80% of e-vapor consumption in by open system. Manufacturer margins are reasonable at the premium end of the close system market but still below cigarettes and to a larger extent IQOS. This is due impart to high unique costs of goods sold of e-vapor cartridges, which can range from 2.5 times to 5 times those of those of IQOS consumables and cigarettes. Assuming one cartridge is equivalent to one pipe, which is really the case.

The optimal price volumes full adoption equation is admittedly difficult to harness today as almost every vapor user has a different pattern of daily consumption and also many dual users are e-vapor and cigarettes use a product as a way to balance their overall cost of nicotine use. Also, geographic expansion requires infrastructure and organization of building to drive product awareness and availability into adapt to local regulations. From an existing cigarette smoker point of view, the category still needs to deliver convincingly against key sensory and satisfaction, as I mentioned. Furthermore, there remains consumer uncertainty in many countries but the real health benefits of the category related to smoking due to a number of confusing studies and inflammatory media headlines, as well as the fact that as of today, no manufacturer has produced a total scientific evidence package as we have done with our IQOS heated tobacco product.

As no e-vapor product addresses all current consumer preferences or end points, we see a significant opportunity with IQOS MESH in terms of vaporization technology, liquid formulation, [Technical Difficulty] issue, as well as capitalizing on a rapidly growing IQOS brand image and the use of our existing IQOS infrastructure. I will cover this point in more detail in a moment.

With this in mind, let me now take you through how we have approached the e-vapor category.

We have long recognized that e-vapor has a role to play in a reduced risk product portfolio and overall strategy for a smoke free future. However, we have deliberately prioritized our IQOS heated tobacco platform, because we know that it best addresses the preferences of adult smokers and it has the highest reaching ability, which in turn gives consumer credibility and trust, and the strong brand image.

Actual results have confirmed that our approach is the correct one but we have not been idled on e-vapor product. We have invested significantly in development and are now ready to introduce them at scale. To address the e-vapor products shortcoming that they've mentioned earlier, we have developed the IQOS MESH heating technology, which is manufactured in Europe. The patent of MESH heater inside each flavor cap eliminates the need for manual replacement, a common issue with coil and wick based open system e-vapor device. The technology can be adapted to a variety of form and design factors for small to larger devices, and can operate efficiently with a wide array of liquid formulations.

The MESH heating technology prevents the formation of formaldehyde in the aerosol at the end of cartridge consumption. Furthermore, tobacco specific nitrosamine and toxic metals are not detected in the MESH aerosol. In addition, the MESH technology is approximately 30% more efficient compared to coil and wick system at the same power level or at the same size, a factor that is particularly relevant in markets with nicotine concentration sealing. Last summer, we successfully introduce our first MESH products in the UK on a limited scale under the IQOS brand. The large format primarily addresses open system consumer preferences and was positively received. A lot of consumers use the MESH technology is addressing the fundamental requirements of consistency, reliability and convenience. And in addition, they appreciate a range of superior flavors, which offer sensorial satisfaction.

Our learnings since starting further productive improvements that we have also incorporated in the different device formats that we will commercialize. So from the product perspective, we believe that we have the right initial combination of formats and corresponding liquid formulations and flavors to address the vast majority of e-vapor consumer segments. From this base, we should be in a position to expand further.

IQOS MESH will greatly benefit from the rapidly growing IQOS brand image and equity. Its commercialization will be propelled by the existing IQOS retail customer care any commerce infrastructure, and a very experienced PMI organization and field force. We are making further investments to support our e-vapor manufacturing capacity and plan to meaningfully enter the category later this year and expand into 2020 as we build capacity.

Our clear objective is to achieve sustainable e-vapor category leadership over time. I will focus the balance of my remarks on the performance of IQOS, including some early takeaways from the IQOS 3 global launch and ongoing rollout. Today, IQOS is available in key cities or nationwide in 44 markets across five of our six regions. There were an estimated 9.6 million total IQOS users as of December 2018 and nearly 70% of the total, an estimated 6.6 million users having already stopped smoking by switching to IQOS and the remaining 3 million in the process of conversion.

In 2018, our IQOS heated tobacco unit consumables would have qualified as a top 15 international tobacco brand by Market Share, an unprecedented achievement for a new tobacco brand, let our own a premium positioned offering. Finally, we recorded Reduced-Risk Product net revenues, driven almost exclusively by IQOS of over $4 billion in 2018, representing nearly 14% of our total net revenues.

Turning to Japan, our successful IQOS market. We're encouraged by the sequential trend in national heated tobacco unit off-take share, which reached 17.3% during the second week of February. The initiatives that we introduced during the second half of 2018 to restore share growth are starting to pay off though more time is needed to fully assess their impact. Importantly, we only recently expanded IQOS 3 device distribution to the convenience store centers and the full international expansion of our mid-priced HEETS begun last week. As of January, sales have reached an weekly off-take share of over 1.6% in its initial launch areas contributed to incremental share growth. We are mindful of the potential impact of increased competitive activity this year. Though, this may also serve to accelerate category growth, which could be a clear positive.

While I know that many investors are focused on the short-term share progression in Japan, it is important to also take a broader view of the effect of IQOS on the market over a longer period. In this regard, I would like to highlight the impact that IQOS has had on price segment dynamics in time. When launched IQOS in 2014, the premium segment accounted for 36% of total industry volume, of which our product represented 44%. Just four years later, the premium segment is grown by 8 points to reach 44%, our share of which has increased by 16.60%. Clearly, IQOS have serve to premium mark-to-market and was captured a much larger proportion of the growing segment in the process.

Turning to Korea, one of the most competitive heated tobacco markets today along with Japan, IQOS remains premium brand in the category. The position has been imposed by the launch of our new IQOS 3 device. Fourth quarter share for HEETS of 8.5% increased by 3 points compared to the same period in 2017, or by 1.1 point sequentially. It should be noted that our share in the quarter was favorably distorted by trade inventory movement ahead of the change in health warning on heated tobacco products in late December.

In the European Union region, our incremental investment behind IQOS in 2018 and improved execution are driving strong sequential share performance and growth in the total number of IQOS users. Importantly, we have now reached an estimated 2 million IQOS users in the region based on February data. IQOS is still only present in geographers representing approximately 47% of total industry volume in the region. That is 1.7% share largely understate the strength of the brand in the areas where we focus our support.

As seen on the slide, a broad range of EU region amount recorded substantial fourth quarter its share growth. Russia has also recorded strong sequential hit share performance and total IQOS user growth despite a still limited geographic presence. Given this success, we are now rolling out IQOS to additional area, continuing our targeted approach, geographic expansion while leveraging our ability to scale up efficiency.

Before closing on our heated tobacco unit share performance, I would like to highlight our off-take shares in select cities. The city level performances compares very favorably to corresponding national share and provide an encouraging indicator of the opportunities that can come with broader focus and support in the existing IQOS market. As announced last year, we begun global launch of IQOS 3 devices in mid-November, starting with our own retail and ecommerce channels. Though still early, with full device availability and expansion to our main distribution channels only occurring this quarter, we're very pleased by the initial consumer reaction and the new device line up across IQOS market.

In Japan, IQOS 3 has significantly increased the number of smokers who switched to smokers compared to the 2018 monthly average prior to the launch. We're encouraged by the initial off-take, which has been split fairly evenly between the two types of devices. The stronger growth performance in favor of momentum IQOS supported by an unmatched innovation machine, further underscores our confidence in the 90 billion to 100 billion heated tobacco unit shipment volume target for 2021 that we first provided at our Investor Day last September. The growth underlying this target is driven by every IQOS markets, including Japan and Korea and reflects geographic expansion within current markets, as well the new market launches. In addition, it assumes no improvement in the current regulations for heated tobacco products, which today are generally no different than those for combustible tobacco products.

Regarding our submissions to the FDA in the U.S., the curriculum period for our modified risk tobacco product indications closed on February 11th. This is certainly an important step. As a reminder, our pre-market tobacco product applications pending for IQOS are dealt through a separation process. We're hopeful that the FDA will issues its decision soon. It is important to note that if our applications are granted, IQOS will be the first alternative to cigarettes to have undergone the full FDA authorization process from comprehensive pre-market review to post market for surveillance and as such in line with the FDA policy announcement from July 2017. A 2021 heated tobacco unit volume target correspondents to total 2021 IQOS revenues of approximately $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion, assuming current retail selling price and excise tax level.

I would like to leave you with some key messages. We recorded robust overall results in 2018, and our position for strong business performance in 2019 and beyond. Our combustible tobacco portfolio remains the foundation of our business, supported by pricing and other investor fundamentals consistent with historical trends. IQOS continues to grow globally with an increasing number of markets making an important contribution to its success. The e-vapor category presents additional opportunity internationally, and we're investing behind our portfolio of products thoughtfully and deliberately in order to best address the preferences of adult smokers. Finally, we are convinced that our smoke free strategy continues to provide us with the single largest opportunity to accelerate with this growth and generously reward our shareholders overtime.

Thank you, and Jacek, Martin and I are now happy to take your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Lavery

Hi, Michael Lavery from Piper Jaffray. Can you talk a little bit about incrementality and cannibalization and how you expect MESH to compare to what you've seen with IQOS as you make a bigger push to start to launch that and roll it out?

André Calantzopoulos

Well, as I said, I see them as complementary. It's difficult to make simple assumptions of how people are going to use the new category. Clearly, with IQOS we see that the vast majority of smokers move totally to IQOS. But we will also see behaviors of people dually using IQOS and products, and we see this in the UK already. It just depends on the moment of the day. And how we'll calculate consumption and cannibalization is not the easiest thing on earth. For IQOS, we have a straight substitution of cigarettes.

I think if we got to e-vapor products, there are people that reach completely and there are people that are dual users, sometimes because they don’t find enough satisfaction of the product, sometimes also to balance their budget because they see use a few liquid of e-vapor products in the day gives them a better balance of their portfolio. And now we will see also dual consumption of IQOS. And e-vapor as we see some people in Japan using IQOS and sometimes in the day, they use for example Jet product, although the nicotine delivery and the impact and satisfaction are slow. So you may see all these behaviors, and that's why we need to have a portfolio of products that cater to all these needs.



We know that with IQOS we are at the beginning always over indexed in our brands in terms of cannibalization. But over time, it comes down to more normal, because it expands. But we're always assuming our projections a higher and over indexation in our cannibalization. So the same will happen to various degrees for e-vapor products. The key thing to understand here is that we have developed e-vapor products and we’ll continue developing, because that's not the end of the journey. We feel ready to be on the market with a number of forefronts in liquid formulations, but we need to continue developing the products overtime. And I think we'll end up with some people using e-vapor products, some people using the tobacco products, some people using combinations. And over time, probably initially would have much more on heated tobacco products less on e-vapor and/or pure nicotine soles and then we'll see it differentiate overtime. But who am I to predict all this. I mean at the end of the day, consumers decide and we need to provide the user experience of the products.

Unidentified Analyst

So on IQOS MESH, André, you said you're planning to meaningfully enter the category later this year. So, what do you mean meaningfully? And when you think about the commercialization strategy, would it be similar to what you've done in IQOS really a one-on-one engagement, really trying to have a very significant acquisition of model in that part of the business? And then as you think about over time entering the U.S. market and obviously with the pre market application as well as now with Altria not being your commercial partner potentially. So how do you think about entering the U.S. market with the IQOS MESH in e-vapor category?

André Calantzopoulos

Well, one thing after the other. First of all, just to clarify these. These are commercial partner in the U.S. for IQOS. And I think Howard was very clear this morning, and I want to repeat the same. The same thing I would like to say to avoid all these rumors I hear or whatever. It's not because Altria acquired a stake in JUUL that changes the international equation. JUUL would have expanded internationally no matter what. So this is realities and we should not read behind this reality. So we should be in a position to offer products to the e-vapor category consumers no matter what.

As I said, these are who have delayed the entry is first of all, because we wanted to have products that are worthy IQOS brand image, that are effective and efficient. It's not perfection yet in my view. And I don’t think we’ll in the next, because I cannot say ever, in the next five to 10 years we’ll ever manage to -- us or anybody else, to produce e-vapor products that come close to the pace of IQOS by sheer definition but there is a market for those. Now, I don't see the same costs at all in launching e-vapor under IQOS umbrella for a variety of reasons first, the category is known, so it is differentiate the product rather than create a category. And a lot of the costs we have with IQOS is creating when I was creating category understanding of the consumers. E-vapor products are very well known in the vast majority of the country. So I said they existed for years and years.

And I think we'll use the entire IQOS infrastructure in order to commercialize this product. And not only e-vapor but any other platform will commercialize, because now we have the entire from digital to customer care to everything, cost of money to develop them but now we can use them to do all the platforms. So, I see much less cost for that than otherwise.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask about the nicotine pools, the slide that you had showing that the retail value is $465 billion. So could you give us a sense of what the historical growth rate has been for that pool? And then what you're thinking about going forward? Meaning do you expect that nicotine pool, the growth rate to accelerate, especially in context of a lot of what you're discussing today as it relates to RRPs and dual usage and forecast increasing? So that's my first question. And I just wanted to clarify something you mentioned behind MESH, where you've talked about stepped-up investments. I wanted to confirm that that is in your guidance, because you mentioned that the investments behind IQOS will step down in 2019. But it sounds like you're allocating more towards MESH. So just want to reconcile that?

André Calantzopoulos

First of all, the pool in terms of value is going to increase no matter what because every price increases. So it will increase. I think you're referring more if some people will have incremental consumption and this is not impossible, because sometimes you see people smoke that keep more or less the same consumption of cigarettes. But in certain circumstances during the day, they use one or two cigarette equivalent, I will say, in e-vapor and so on. Clearly, we exclude here unintended audiences and I hope everybody has learned the lesson, as I said from that. And I'm sure collaboration with Altria will help in this area. So, it's difficult to predict all this. But it's more an average daily consumption increasing overall in terms of nicotine and that's possible to a certain degree, because we see this consumer behavior.

The investment -- this year, there is no significant investment behind e-vapor, because for a simple reason. We will have very limited capacity, so we'll enter one or two markets, is much more next year. But I don't see major investments in these areas. Of course, there will be the commercial investment commensurate to the expansion of the product and building specific brand awareness. But the advantage we have is in many markets, IQOS is already known. So, coming with an IQOS offer in the e-vapor category will create very rapid awareness. And we always follow the logic that we build the IQOS brand image first by having the most effective product and then follow with the e-vapor. And we will follow to the extent possible the same logic everyone else. Now, there are places where it's extremely difficult to develop IQOS, because it's a tobacco product. And we'll see how we enter there, probably first with an e-vapor but that will be exception rather than the rule.

Unidentified Analyst

I also wanted to -- on MESH. Given that you are testing it in a number of IQOS stores in the UK, a two-part question, please. Number one, do you have any consumer insights in terms of the overlap, what percent of MESH consumers are also IQOS consumers versus new consumers to the MESH platform? And number two, I was a little bit surprised the pricing that I saw in one store where it was $2.99 for two packs versus the IQOS at £8 pounds. And so I was just wondering I think you were testing different pricing in different IQOS stores across the country. So where did you settle out on the price gap? Thank you.

André Calantzopoulos

I think Jacek can give you more…

Jacek Olczak

I understand there's a lot of interest around the P4 before and the MESH and the test in the UK, to be very precise in London. The reasons why we've done this test or conducted this test is to cover quite a number of the leanrings or verification with regards to the product, the user interface, the user experience, the taste and also the positioning of the product. And you will appreciate that we conducted this test in order to gather the inside. And until we go to that market, the insights will have to stay with PMI. So I cannot conduct the test and sure the test and then feed the entire crowd around with the learnings, which are heart by our organization. But it's true we have tested this at the different price level, et cetera.

André Calantzopoulos

We also wanted some people to buy it quickly. So we can have the experience tested and the taste and all the rest. It was not defined on pricing.

Unidentified Analyst

I've been impressed with the performance of IQOS in Russia works very strongly in some key cities there. I know you've used a little bit of a different methodology or more of a digital platform for reaching out the consumer and acquiring consumers. So I'm just curious you talked to the Russia experience over and it was better than I thought. And then how this may inform your acquisition costs to consumers, the retention cost to consumers in other markets in the future. Can you implement this in other markets around the world?

André Calantzopoulos

For sure, as I said last year, we spent a lot of money and developing digital platforms, because scaling up only through the coach model is very efficient but very inefficient financially as well, and you cannot reach people at scale. So Russia experiment not the very final platform but a form of it and the results are extremely positive. So we can now scale up around the world by using more or less the same model as we used in Russia.

Unidentified Analyst

Two quick related questions, first of all, very simply. Can you confirm that with MESH, you're outsourcing productions? So you don't need the big CapEx you did with IQOS. But related and perhaps more importantly to that, if MESH succeeds significantly perhaps beyond does quite well. In 2020 and beyond, will that accelerate your launching growth or will it slow it? And I can see I can see arguments both ways.

André Calantzopoulos

Outsourcing manufacturing does not reduce and as I say your cost, because if it's a particular product that is not commodity, somebody has to build the capacity for you. So essentially you bate in the cost versus upfront CapEx and maybe you had a slight flexibility to change to scale-up. If you are referring to e-vapor products, I mean if you take almost off the shelf products from China. Yes, there is economy of scale benefit but you pay the infrastructure or cost in your price. So it's a question of how you split your fixed expense versus your viable expense. If you buy from outside everything is your variable expense.

So in general, we decide what we produce and where we produce outside. The cartridges and the filing we prefer to produce them inside, because its proprietary technology. But as we do with IQOS, we outsource manufacturing of the electronic components. We don’t produce them within Philip Morris, but the consumables we do. So it's a question of choice. But at the end of the day, except for some additional flexibility if you are outsourced compared to where you produce worldwide and labor laws whereas to pay the cost either as exit cost or an upfront cost but there is no free lunch expect for probably a more efficient manufacturer overview.

Martin King

I would just add to that that the CapEx estimates we have for the year of $1.1 billion includes the investments for the MESH capacity for the capsules. And it's actually pretty reasonable CapEx number compared to what we had last year and previous years. We've gotten more efficient at using the capital expenditures for our reduced risk product portfolio in a number of areas. So the CapEx is pretty reasonable.

André Calantzopoulos

Now, to your second question, I have difficulty answering it. It depends on how your volume conversion and price equation what you want to play. If you price a close e-vapor system too high in price, you can get eventually to margins compared to cigarettes, or maybe IQOS, although, I doubt. But then you have the volume limitation. So to answer this question upfront, what's going to happen in 2020 is difficult for me. The reality is if there is a market you have to participate in this market, we'll try to position ourselves at the premium end of the market not at the bottom end of the market. And the IQOS MESH technology, because it's fully automated when at scale is going to be cheaper than other on a cost per cartridge basis. And then it all depends on what happens to the trade margin. Clearly, we will try to get into trade margins would start that are much lower than what other e-vapor manufactures provide but then again reality may prove a bit more complicated. So I would not venture this stage to give forecast.

Now, there will be a significant amount of incremental volume from there eventually if I understand correctly consumer behavior and the different categories. So I don't think that will be vastly damaging to a product like IQOS. But that's how I see it. I mean at the end of the day, Adam, we will be at the premium end of the market. We’ll try to minimize variable costs. We have an infrastructure that we can use so that should be maximized margin in the e-vapor category. But on a market-to-market basis, we'll keep you up-to-date once we know the reality but it's not going to be a low margin product.

