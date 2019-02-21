Can Weaker Earnings Continue To Support Equities Higher?

The S&P 500 has risen by about 18% since Dec. 24, 2018, though weakening earnings trends undermine the potential for this to continue.

The S&P 500 has surged by about 18% since Christmas Eve 2018, and has crossed above its 200-day moving average to trade at around the 2780 level. The two biggest tailwinds for the market have been dovish guidance provided by the Fed, and positive developments from the US-China trade negotiations. Meanwhile, corporate earnings trends are weakening on an aggregate basis, which is undermining the potential for the current stock market rally to continue.

Source: Yahoo Finance

JPMorgan still bullish amid looming earnings recession

While various experts such as Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson have been very bearish on equities as earnings weaken, others such as JPMorgan’s Mislav Matejka remain bullish. JPMorgan claims that even though companies are issuing weaker earnings revisions and guidance, equities can still continue to rally given that stocks have performed very well during past earnings recessions. They point to the previous earnings recession in 2015-2016, when stocks had started rallying even before earnings started showing signs of improvement.

CNBC asserted that:

During that run, the stock market bottomed in February 2016 even though the negative trend in earnings revisions continued all the way until December. The market rose 20 percent before the earnings outlook began to turn. J.P. Morgan expects the earnings backdrop to turn positive as soon as the second half of this year.

Though it is worth pointing out a couple of differences between the previous earnings recession period and the current anticipated period. During that time, interest rates were still close to record lows and the Fed was not actively seeking to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, hence monetary policy conditions were a lot more accommodative. Presently, rates are notably higher and closer to ‘neutral’, and the Fed has been unwinding its balance sheet for about one and a half years now. The US Dollar Index had started falling by the end of 2016, which provided support to corporate earnings, whereas presently the US Dollar remains relatively strong even amid a dovish Fed, as other major central banks around the world are turning a lot more dovish amid a synchronized global economic slowdown. The yield curve is also a lot flatter this time, and not far from inverting at vital sections, as the spread between the 1yr and 10yr yield is currently only 11 basis points (at time of writing), which signals worse economic conditions ahead.

Hence, investors may want to tread cautiously amid the less encouraging factors this time round.

Stronger than usual stock performances following negative EPS surprises

Earnings reports for Q4 2018 are clearly indicating a slowdown, so far reflecting 13.1% earnings growth compared to previous growth rates of above 20% in preceding quarters. 30% of companies that have reported have delivered negative EPS surprises, as they missed their average earnings estimates. Though stock price reactions to such negative surprises have been very subdued for this quarter.

FactSet reported that:

Companies in the S&P 500 that have reported negative earnings surprises for Q4 have seen a decrease in price of 0.4% on average from two days before the company reported actual results through two days after the company reported actual results. Over the past five years, companies in the S&P 500 that have reported negative earnings surprises have witnessed a 2.6% decrease in price on average during this four-day window.

The chart below demonstrates stock price reactions to both positive and negative EPS surprises for Q4 2018 so far.

Source: FactSet

Above we can see that not only are reactions to negative EPS surprises notably subdued compared to historical averages, but stock price increases in reaction to positive EPS surprises have also been higher than historical averages. This is also rather unusual given that “in aggregate, earnings have exceeded expectations by 3.5%, which is below the five-year average of 4.8%”.

Furthermore, earnings guidance has also indicated a dulling outlook ahead, which does not help justify the positive stock price reactions. Out of all the companies that have provided earnings guidance, 76% have provided negative guidance, and aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to contract by 2.2% in Q1 2019.

One possible reason that stock price reactions have been so positive amid weakening earnings is due to the stock market plunge in Q4 2018 already having priced in this earnings slowdown. But even if it was already priced in, the recent rally doesn’t make sense as companies have confirmed (on an aggregate basis) that we will likely be entering an earnings recession this year, and do not provide much reason to be optimistic amid slowing global economic conditions. A dovish Fed and positive trade negotiation developments could also be reasons for stronger stock performances amid weaker earnings, though the impact of these are likely to fade as they both have now mostly been priced in.

According to me, if this trend continues, where stock prices continue to rise while earnings decline, then this will result in a much higher Price to Earnings ratio (P/E). The current P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 20.05, while the forward P/E stands at 16.27. Hence stocks are certainly not cheaply valued at present. Therefore, if these ratios continue to rise, then stocks will become expensively valued again, which will undermine the stock market rally, and most certainly result in a pullback towards more appropriate levels.

Bottom Line

While some are bullish on equities even amid a potential earnings recession ahead, I would advise to tread more cautiously. The S&P 500 has rallied while earnings continue to deteriorate amid serious concerns such as a synchronized global economic slowdown. This trend will result in stocks becoming overvalued again, which will result in a pullback. While the rally could potentially continue over the short-term, it is not advisable for long-term investors to buy into this rally presently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.