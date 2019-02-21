Baidu: A Chinese Staple That Faces Short-Term Headwinds

Baidu trades at attractive multiples based on historical data, but there are future obstacles that need to be assessed in order to determine value.

There are competitors, some of which are beginning to pressure the current operations and the future of search within China.

Baidu (BIDU) is a staple Chinese stock that should be in any portfolio with exposure to the Chinese economy. This statement is justified by having a long-term time horizon. However, there are many short-term headwinds that investors should be cautious about, including the following:

Trade war

Slowing economy

Slump in advertisement demand

Increased competition

Centralizing services

It is important to note that these are short-term issues, and the long-term investor will need to endure these obstacles. This article will aim to look at the pressures that the underlying business is facing. I will also aim to prove that Baidu shares are currently undervalued based on a long-term approach.

Data by YCharts

Competition and Market Share

Baidu is, and has been, the search engine market leader in China. There was a time last year when it appeared that Baidu was beginning to lose its grasp on the top spot, but this decline has reversed and it controls more of the market now than at this time last year.

(Source: Statcounter)

Recently, analysts have been worried about the rise in popularity of competitor Sogou (SOGO). I do not foresee Sogou to be the issue, as the company is forecasting very slow growth (single digits). Rather, I am more worried about Alibaba's (BABA) Shenma platform, but less so than I was a year ago.

While Baidu has held steady in overall market share, only varying a few percentage points, Shenma created market share turmoil in the mobile segment. Shenma has been in existence for years, but Alibaba is beginning to up its investment in order to create an all-encompassing mobile ecosystem.

(Source: Statcounter)

As of the latest quarter (Q318), online marketing services represented 80% of total revenues. As of year-end 2017, mobile revenues composed 76% of total revenues. Naturally, this makes Shenma a large threat to the company's core business. The threat grows when we look at the main competitive advantage of Shenma itself - ownership of a browser.

Shenma operates the UC Browser, which is the 2nd most popular browser within China, owning just over 12% of the market. This allows Alibaba to push its services more forcefully by offering them as default on the browser. Baidu does not offer this.

(Source: Statcounter)

This leads to a second fear, and that is Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tencent is another powerhouse within China and owns the QQ platform. QQ owns and operates the QQ Browser, which is comparable to UC Browser in terms of market share. However, Tencent also owns WeChat, which is the most popular social media platform in the country.

All three players (Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu) are locked in an online ecosystem war. Tencent and Alibaba have been centralizing their services, allowing users to access more and more from within their apps and browsers in an effort to up customer acquisition/retention. Baidu is also not sitting idle - rather, it has partnered with JD.com (JD) in order to integrate its marketplace into Baidu's app. This is now the company's strategy in order to compete with the similar strategy presented from Tencent and Alibaba. It is important to remember that this is not a zero-sum game - consumers can have all 3 apps on their phones. That said, I am worried about how Baidu's app will compete against the large user base that its competitors have.

Economic Uncertainty

Shifting to a more macroeconomic view, the Chinese economy is beginning to slow. This is a natural process and growth figures are still high for an economy of its size. GDP growth has been slowing for the past 5 years, most recently sitting at 6.4%.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Retail sales missed expectations for November but rose slightly in December. This is concerning, as the government is actively fighting against the slump but cannot overpower it. Beijing authorized tax cuts in hopes of spurring consumer spending, but the effects of the trade war are still pressing down. One of the most harmful indicators is the declining growth in automobile sales. This is reversing two decades of constant growth for the sector and is a good indicator for overall consumer sentiment.

(Source: Reuters)

Along with retail sales, we are also seeing a slowing in production and trade demand. This shows the pressure that the Chinese economy, specifically, is under and the shift in global demand.

Valuation

Valuation is always a tricky subject. It is the art of investing, often having many outcomes based on personal and industry views. This is especially difficult within the technology sector, as there is a wide array of what is considered the "norm". Baidu is a perfect example. If we look at the image below, based on the industry one could make the argument that BIDU is not a valid undervalued investment. However, when compared to its history, BIDU is at some of its lowest levels ever.

(Source: GuruFocus)

The past year has been rough for all Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite is down more than 15%, while Baidu specifically is down more than 30%. At these levels, BIDU stock is trading at attractive multiples. The P/CF is particularly attractive, as the company has continuously grown the health of its cash flow statement. FCF and Operational CF have consistently grown every year for the past decade.

(Source: Morningstar)

P/E for the stock is also trading at more than a 50% discount based on 5-year averages, and even the forward P/E is low when we consider the PEG ratio, which currently sits below 1 (indicating undervaluation based on growth). Overall, 2018 saw some of the lowest multiples that the company has ever traded at.

Conclusion

My views for Baidu in the long term currently are positive. That being said, I am curious to see how the online ecosystem war pans out, as this will determine the worth of the company. The shortcomings of the economy will eventually turn around (not to say they won't get worse first), but the competition is my main concern. There is more to Baidu than just ads though. I did not mention DuerOS, iQiyi, or Apollo. All of these diversify the company's operations and provide some cushion, but ads are the backbone of the operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.