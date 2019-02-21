PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2019- Transcript

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference Call February 20, 2019 1:00 PM ET

So we're very excited to have PepsiCo back at CAGNY again this year. Joining us today for the first time as Chairman and CEO is Ramon Laguarta; along with Vice Chairman and CFO, Hugh Johnston; and VP of Investor Relations, Jamie Caulfield. Ramon, I'll turn it over to you.

Ramon Laguarta

Good afternoon, everybody. Do I sound okay? Good. Thanks, Bryan, for your introduction, and thanks for hosting all of us, Hugh and Jamie, myself. Today it's a pleasure to be in this beautiful place. For a mediterranean guy, to be in the sun is something invaluable. So thanks for taking me out of New York, now into the sun and thanks for these terrific event.

I must admit for those of you who listened to the call on Friday, this might be a little bit repetitive, and you guys might be probably tired of these faster, stronger and better concept, but we will repeat it again. For those of you that were not on the call hopefully this is a good use of your time, as you think about the next chapter for PepsiCo.

Let me spend a couple of minutes on the process itself, how we got to this new chapter. It was a good process for the management team. It got us all together and it got us into a future vision that was very exciting for all of us.

We spent about - you know, 30, 35 people, so it was not only the top of the pyramid, it was a group of senior leaders from the company over four months, different sessions, talking about you know, our performance - our performance historically and then trying to go after areas of dissatisfaction with our performance, but also trying to align ourselves what inspires us, what really motivates us and what is the potential of our company.

So the chapter you'll see is the aligned input or output of those sessions and really a common purpose for what is the top management of the company overall.

There were two areas that - although we were quite happy with our historical performance as you will see, there were two areas that we said were not really capturing the full potential of PepsiCo.

And one was, we're not gaining market share consistently across the world. We have a lot of good pockets of great performance, but we're not gaining share consistently. And second, we saw that the speed of transformation of our capabilities, our cost was not fast enough. So those two were the - the two areas of dissatisfaction and that's why we want to call ourselves in this mission of taking PepsiCo from being in a very good place to being in a great space. And before I go into the detail, otherwise, Jamie will kill me, please read the Safe Harbor statement or you can find in our pepsico.com.

This chart summarizes the next chapter. So let me just spend a couple of minutes on this chart. The key idea is we think we can deliver a balanced, sustainable financial performance and therefore good value for all of you as investors in PepsiCo, by having a growth model that's based on an accelerated top line and with the right levels of reinvestment so that we can transform ourselves over time and sustain that performance.

And there are strategies around becoming faster, around becoming stronger, around becoming better. They're distinct from the past. And I'm trying to summarize and there are studies around accelerated investments of how we're going to be investing in the business, about becoming a much more centric - consumer centric company, the way we organize, the way we think about our cost, we think about our investment in capabilities with very intentional areas where we want to invest. And also the way we think about purpose and how we integrate that into our strategy.

So let me unpack all of this in a couple of minutes. Before that, I think what differentiates us from many other companies is we start from a position of strength. We start from a very strong foundation. And this is not only because we play in very attractive categories that grow very fast, thy are large. So if you think about our beverage category is almost a trillion dollars globally and is growing almost 4%.

The same with micro snacks. Micro snacks is almost $800 billion globally and grow even faster than beverages. So we compete in very strong categories, complementary, a lot of common occasions between our two categories.

We have - we've seen those categories. We have very strong leading brands and we have a very good product portfolio, I'll show you later, that helps us cover a lot of the spaces in those categories and we can evolve the portfolio with our brands into two spaces that get generated with new consumer - consumer needs.

We have a strong geographical footprint. We have a lot of positions of strength in many countries around the world, both in developed and developing markets from which we can accelerate our growth.

In terms of the capabilities, we have strong relevant capabilities in top line growth, also in productivity that we can scale across the globe. And then we have I think a differentiated culture that is center around growth and a very good talent in many parts of the world. I think that will become a competitive advantage going forward.

With that, we've been delivering I think good performance over the last few years. So if you think 2012 to today, we've been delivering almost 4%, 2.8 topline growth. Although it's true that the last two years we've been probably lagging a little bit behind what we think is the potential of the company. We've been expanding our core operating margins. We've been delivering 9% EPS year after year. We have been increasing our ROIC and obviously returning dividends and share repurchases.

So a pretty good financial performance. But as I said, two things that leave us dissatisfied is our market place performance and it's the way we're transforming ourselves. The speed of transformation of our - to remain competitive and win in the marketplace.

So with that, let me go into the priorities that will set this next chapter of PepsiCo. The first one is about becoming faster. And this of course is the number one priority for us, is accelerating, increasing the speed of growth of our top line. And with two things becoming more consumer centric in our innovation, the way we think about the different consumer spaces in our categories, but also taking a higher investment, higher growth posture against the opportunities that we have in the marketplace.

So three things here. First, we're going to play our portfolio against all the different multiple vectors in our in our categories. I'll show you later. And then investing in both our large U.S. businesses and our international business for future expansion.

Before I go into the portfolio, there's a growth model that applies to both our snacks and our beverages category. It's been proven for us over many years and all our commercial initiatives will be centered around this growth model.

And this is a - what we call the four key benefits that our consumers are looking for in our categories. Number one is variety, and variety is very important in both snacks and beverages. Those are two relative to our categories.

I mean, the majority of consumers and you probably yourself [ph] snack several times a day, drink several times a day and you guys choose different brands, both in snacks and beverages for different parts of this day. Having a repertoire to our - of brands and products that cover multiple demand spaces, be it in the morning, night, during the day, different satiation needs in the different occasions for snacks or different functionality in beverages, it is critical to really capture all the occasions.

The other important piece for us is ubiquity. Ubiquity means - we're an impulse category. So the ability to be everywhere where you have the need for a snack or a beverage just creates a lot of value for you as a consumer and for us as a manufacturer. So for us investing in this capability of being everywhere is a must do.

The third one is creating brands that obviously hook the consumer, creates higher loyalty, and creates that emotional link with our products. And the fourth one is value, and value in developing markets is clearly about affordability and price points. In developed markets, it's also affordability, but it's more about what are the benefits that go with the product, so that we have a full consumer experience. So everything you will see in our business and we'll talk in the future is around giving the consumer those four key benefit in a consistent way, and on an advantage way.

Now, our portfolios and how we think our portfolios. You see this is a - I think a great portfolio, broad. It covers all the spaces from indulgence to nutritious. It covers different price points, it covers you know, individual consumption, social consumption.

The way we think about this portfolio obviously we will keep evolving the portfolio in all the different vectors. We want to maximize the coverage. Now we have all the different locations of micro snacks, but we think about the portfolio in a way that we want to make sure that our global brands, our core brands are funded. They're healthy. They keep being modernize, they stay relevant to the consumer every other time and then we add to those big global brands, big core brands some smaller brands that will become bigger in the future, but that will us the growth without our core brands, healthy and growing, the whole portfolio doesn’t work.

As you think about snacks. Obviously the big idea for us is taking this beautiful [ph] portfolio around the world, but still we're not there right now and that is a huge opportunity per se. But the idea is as you think consumers are moving more towards convenience and on-the-go, we will try to expand ourselves into occasions that are closer to mini meals, very close to street foods in developing markets and that will be a huge area of growth for us going forward.

If you think about our beverage portfolio, similarly we have – we cover indulgent occasions, we cover nutritious occasions. We cover personal. We cover hydration. We cover a lot of different occasions. We have beautiful brands and we have solutions for many different need states.

As you think of ourselves in the future, we will be innovating across all the different - all the different spaces. Again, we want to make sure our core brands stay healthy, well funded, they grow and then we will obviously invest in new spaces that will define the category for the future.

Also you should think of ourselves investing quite a lot in creating a beyond-the-bottle space, what we call beyond the bottle. I mean, SodaStream is a great example of how we're thinking about new spaces of consumption that do not require a bottle and still allow the consumer to personalize their consumption and we eliminate the needs for bottle, plastic and everything else. So that's from the portfolio point of view.

In terms of the geographical priorities. We want - we had in this meeting we had with our people, we saw that there were growth opportunities everywhere, and including our beautiful US business. So if you think about the way we want to invest, we want to fortify North America. America is a huge part of our business, is healthy, is growing. We want to make sure that those businesses are well invested.

If we start with Frito, to me, is one of probably the best consumer companies in the world, very well run, excellent management, excellent brands, great infrastructure, that's still huge opportunities. And I mentioned in the call on Friday, we’re only 19% of micro snacks, and you’ve seen micro snacks, we’re only 19%. So there's 80% of occasions that we don't capture in Frito-Lay in the U.S. You see channel opportunities, geographical opportunities.

So we think this is a business that was funded, we'll capture much more growth and obviously we'll have huge return on investments on this business. So we plan to invest in our manufacturing capacity. We plan to invest in our brands. We plan to invest in our go to market and enable Frito-Lay to continue this journey and also accelerate their market share performance.

The same applies to NAB. NAB we know we have been underperforming the market for the last couple of years. Our goal is to get the business back into growing with the market. We know we have the brand to do it, you know, we will and we started last year repurposing some of our A&M against our bigger brands, taking money away from our smaller brands. So we have a more holistic growth model.

We are investing in go to market. We've seen that we have opportunities to get more capillar [ph] at the same time improving the way we service our large customers. We want to make sure that we have a cost competitive and very flexible supply chain and also that would be a organizational model that allows us to service big global customers, but also be very locally relevant.

And that's the recent announcement that you saw on NAB. We're trying to have an organization that disabled to be a bit more flexible in its pricing, in its understanding of the local routing and local opportunities. And I think we will generate additional performance because of that.

Internationally. You think about snacks, it is a great opportunity for us globally. We have strong positions in many markets, in developed markets. We have strong positions in many market, in developed markets, in a lot of developing markets. We have a very clear playbook on how to develop the category, how to build per caps of our business and how to build a strong market positions, both with our potato chips, but some with our other products.

So we will replicate the models that we have in Mexico, we have in Turkey, we have in Russia, we have in many markets around the world. We’re going to try to replicate them globally. And obviously the big dream for developed markets is to have the portfolio that I just showed you for Frito-Lay in all the developed markets.

So if you go to Australia, you go to Western Europe, that would be our dream, to have that portfolio in those markets and its only question of execution and discipline on the execution.

When you go to beverages, there we have different market positions in different parts of the world. We're going to have a much more nuanced approach to beverages, investing more where we have the right to succeed, where we are leaders or we have strong battleground positions; and then being more smart about where we invest, how do we invest, when we have a smaller market share.

So again, I think I covered this, where we're going to make investments, we're making investments in manufacturing capacity, digitizing the business, supply chain, go to market and A&M.

The second pillar of our strategy and that to me is the most important is how to become stronger. And the word stronger to me - this gets to the operating machine of the company. It really gets into the - how do we operate in a way that we are leaner, that we're more agile, that we're more focused, that we’re more - we operate with more precision.

So it's how do we get our supply chain, our go to market, our insights, our marketing to be much more precise, agile. And that is a journey that if we do it right, I'm sure we would do it right, so it give us the sustainability of the accelerated models. So that - this is what keeps the model sustaining itself and allowing for us to become more competitive everyday versus our competitors in the marketplace.

There are three things that we put here. One is elevating cost to much more strategic role in the company, that we want to make sure that cost and cost management and cost transformation get a lot of management time, and we have a – as I show you we have playbook, there's some very clear principles and we're going to transform holistically our cost structure - cost structure on an ongoing basis, adopting technology, adopting data in a way that allows us to execute with more efficiency at the same time be more effective.

Than we want to be very intentional on where we invest those savings. You know, there are a few things that will make us really perform much better in the marketplace. And those are the capabilities we really want to be best in class and they will give us the superior. I'll talk to you about it. These are capabilities in the areas of consumer, customer and end to end supply chain which is going to be a big accelerator.

And the third point is all of this will not happen if we don't have the right talent, a differentiated culture that is focused on high performance, an organization that allows us to be very locally relevant, winning every geography, but at the same time be connected as a company in what could make a difference globally.

So let me let me unfold that a bit better. In terms of cost, we're going to work on four areas, four big areas of cost. Obviously redesign and work, so that we get better jobs and at the same time reduce labor cost, right.

So we're seeing that some of our positions, our jobs, our current jobs will not be sustainable in the future. People don't want to do them anymore. We need to rethink them. So we're rethinking the way we operate in our warehouse. Some of our selling you know, even some of our back office roles, we need to redesign them with technology in a way that we create better jobs for our employees and in that there will be a lot of I think efficiency and then we'll do their work in a better way.

Obviously reducing non-labor cost, increasing the ROI of the commercial investments and by that I mean trade, space management costs, and obviously A&M, getting into a a much more rigorous way of understanding the return on those investments and then increasing the utilization of assets, bit it warehouses, bit it vans, bit it factories, be it our offices.

And we - as a group we created a set of cost principles that we're going to apply across the company and those principles are not rocket science. But I think they give us a very clear you know expected behavior from all of us.

The first one is very relevant, which is local affordability first. We want to be competitive in every market around the world and clearly developed market cost cannot apply to developing markets. And so we need to think locally as we think about being competitive in every single market around the world.

There are things like multi functional collaboration. We've seen the next generation of value will be created by functions collaborating on an end to end of any process versus the very vertical functional optimization. And you will see one example as I talk about end to end supply chain that is about supply chain and factories, they go to market and marketing working together to unlock value.

There is a few principles that are very important. This one on not all capabilities and costs are equal is a very important one. We tend to invest in many, many things in our company, making sure that we're very intentional on which capabilities will make the difference is a very important metric.

So we as apply those principles we will change our operating models. And you saw the announcement in NAB this week. And we just change also our operating model in the Asia, in AMENA region trying to be much layered and faster, agile.

We will look at global business services as a way to service the company in a much more intentional way. We'll look at to go to market and for example what I mean by this is, if you think about for example our Mexico business, we are - by applying technology to that business, we used to call on 22 stores per day on a normal route, by applying technology we’re able to increase that to 25 per day, reduce the number of hours that our employees work to the concept of making their work - the jobs more better for our employees and at the same time we're able to execute much more precision, creating close loops of executional management that we didn't have before. So clearly a win of efficiency, be much more effective and ways that we will win as in the marketplace. These are all the areas where we will be attacking.

In terms of where we want to reinvest, and which are the things that we believe will make us a better company if we're best in class. There are five of them. There's what we call consumer intimacy, you could call it consumer or understanding consumers. I'll try to unfold that in more detail.

Building indispensable brands, clearly that has changed how you used to build brands and how you build branch today. So we need to adapt ourselves to the new reality. How do you have top innovation that is based on science and is based on designs? So we're good at that. We want to become really best in class.

The fourth one is very critical, as consumers are moving into a multi-channel and omni channel - omni channels. We need to be able to service them in all these channels without friction and that is the capability that we're building. We're good in e-commerce, we're good in DSDs, I'm not sure we're good in putting it all together, so that's the idaa.

And then end to end supply chain. As you know, as we look at the future and we're able to desegregate demand and understand consumers with much more detai,l our ability to service that complexity will depend having a very flexible supply chain.

So it doesn't work if you understand your consumers on a very granular level and you're unable to service that because you have a very rigid supply chain. So you know, having end to end supply chain agility, being able to service your consumers in very different channels and without complexity of the portfolio that we'll have in the future is a key capability.

Let me tell you about consumer intimacy, just to get a sense of what we mean and we'll talk more because clearly that's an area where you should know where investing the money and hopefully we get returns from it.

So building consumer intimacy, this is the journey for example for the U.S. business. So we want to six things. The first one is obviously, understanding the consumer in a much more granular way. We used to understand consumers in groups of millions you know, cohorts or those big words. Now we're trying to understand at the household or individual level, with multiple sources of data.

Once you have that information you can then go into personalized communication, it is an area that we're doing a lot, but we will do much more. Now we're maybe creating 20 messages for 100 audiences, in the future we’ll be creating a thousand messages for a million audiences.

This kind of magnitude of complexity in our communication. You know, clearly having a machine that understands the return on your investments to the point of commercial investment, optimization that allows us to understand much more real time, what is the best way to invest our money to get the best return for sales.

And then the last the last one is very critical, which is eventually we want to get to a place where we can have almost personalized pricing or personalized pricing for a group of consumers. So we maximize the value creation for each consumption occasion. So that is the type of capability where we're investing on.

The same when I was talking before about end to end value chain and how do we unlock this. This cannot be unlocked by marketing, working on silo and sales working on silo and you know, the manufacturing and warehousing guys working on silo. This is this is the new way of unlocking value for companies which is multifunction, working together with the same set of information against the same principles.

And this were - by as understanding consumers in a very granular way, being able to leverage our DSD to cover much more than just retail outlets that we go today, go supply in e-commerce and supply many other channels and then have the flexibility of our infrastructure - manufacturing infrastructure to supply that that complexity is going to be a big accelerator of growth for us. And tell you the truth we're not even 6% of the journey here. So there's a big opportunity for us to do much better as we think about the future.

Okay. I think I talked about that, but clearly we would not be able to realize all this without changing our leadership behaviours, changing the way we're organized, in a way that is much more empowering our local markets, our local organizations to be closer to the consumer, have local portfolios, have local go to market systems, have local A&M and that is going to give us I think a big return.

But at the same time we need to connect the company. We need to connect it because there is a global scale and we can bring a lot of value as a global company to our local operation. So that's the complexity of how we want to get organized.

The same with a culture. There are behaviors around being faster, being more agile, access owners, that we want to show that every one of our associates leaves those values and that will be I think a competitive advantage for PepsiCo going forward.

The last point is very important to me, is very important to all of our associates, which is, we want to be a better company. A company that really makes an impact in the planet, makes an impact in the communities we service. Make an impact with our own associates. And we're going to double down on this, want to double down on how do we become a better citizen.

But we want to do it in a way that we integrated with our commercial strategies. So for example, the SodaStream acquisition is a clear example of how we want to connect our commercial strategy with our purpose. So SodaStream allows us to improve the use of - or reduce the use of plastic.

Okay, to me is a way of, we grow and also we help the planet. So we want to do more of those and make sure that surplus becomes integrated with the way we’re going to accelerate the company.

This four areas where we want to make a difference, making a sustainable agriculture, reduce the water consumption that make actually positive water impact, creating a circular packaging economy and then obviously continue the improvement of the - of our products reducing salt, reducing fat and reducing sugar.

So those are the kind of long-term strategies that will feed our long-term value creation. We talked on Friday about our guidance for ’19, three key numbers here. We want to grow 4%, at least 4%. We want grow 4% as we end then obviously in future years we'll get better, we'll grow 4.5%, 5%, but this year is a 4% year.

If you want to invest back in our business in a way that it helps our acceleration, it helps our transformation. We said we guide a minus 1 cost and currency EPS. There are some factors that Hugh and Jamie talked to you the other day, which is we're going to have – we’ll have an increase of our tax rate of 2 points, maybe going into next year. We're lapping some one-offs last year in terms of a strategic assets sales or re-franchise and then the rest is investments in the business to make sure that we really deliver on our commitment for an accelerated growth.

We're increasing our CapEx as well in a way that especially in the next two years we can - this is a lot of capacity, we brought a lot of manufacturing capacity and systems capacity.

Okay. And with that, a final slide. We're convinced as a team. As I told you it was an align process of the management, the whole management team. We’re convinced that the PepsiCo is a growth company. We're very lucky of the categories where we operate. We're very good, strong in those categories, that I think allows us to promise that we can be a faster growth company, a company that creates more value by being a fastest growth company and with that a balanced finance performance you know, expanding our margins every year 20 to 30 bps points and then being a high single digit EPS consistent financial delivery.

With that, I think we'll take questions. We have 20 minutes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A -Hugh Johnston

Okay. And let's start with Andrea Teixeira [JPMorgan Chase & Co.]

Andrea Teixeira

So, Andrea Teixeira from JPMorgan. I wanted to just double click on NAB. Obviously you've given some sort of a bridge of a recovery and you had said that even within the fiscal ‘19 we should be expecting some stabilization of market share. So if you can elaborate more on how the plan that you have built into this guidance can lead us to believe. And if you can also elaborate in terms of how much money will be invested back within NAB?

Ramon Laguarta

I will not go into specifics obviously for competitive reasons, but what I like you to take away is that, we study this year already investing in NAB a serious way. It was an A&M-focused investment against our core brands. We've seen a good response from some of our core brands, especially Pepsi. Pepsi is growing nicely, so we're back to growth. There are some other brands that need a bit more - more fuel.

But the way we're investing this year is more also on go to market. You saw the changes we're making in our organization structure that would allow us to be much more locally relevant and faster. So you should think of NAB as a multiple-dimension investment, both in growth, but also in capabilities and in organizational executional power.

Hugh Johnston

Bill Chappell.

Bill Chappell

Thanks. Bill Chappell from SunTrust. Maybe you step back understand kind of four month process, but in your opinion kind of how did you get there, especially from NAB kind of falling a little bit behind and was this a process of you taking over we need to turn the page and look at everything once again or was it - we have a real problem and we need to address it. Help me understand the process of how the company got to this state?

Ramon Laguarta

I think, its – I mean, you've seen the performance over the last six years. There's a pretty good performance, right. But as we got together as a group we said okay we're happy with our performance and we said you if they're really long - this was a, I think, how many four sessions or five sessions to two days each. We said I think we can aspire to more. I think we wanted to have.

You know, as a group we were dissatisfied with a couple of areas, which I mentioned, especially the share of market performance, not only NAB, I think there are opportunities in other markets.

So we said no, we want to aspire to be and we can be a company that gains market share consistently across all the markets and that's what we want to be. So I wouldn't focus on NAB per se, I think as a company you should think of - we're operating in beautiful categories that are on trend. They're growing 4%, they're massive globally, they're aspirational for many people around the world, they serve a lot of - we serve a lot of needs that are unmet.

So we think that we can - in those categories we operate from a position of strength in many of those markets and so why not investing. And when we went through the rigorous process of understanding opportunities and then say okay, what if we first take discretionary funds that we have today in the business and we apply them to opportunities. Yes, okay, we can grow faster.

And second, there's still opportunities that are unmet and we said yes. And then we said, why not, let’s go and invest more to accelerate the business and set for ourselves what is I think a much more aspirational mission which is we want to be a good company. We want to be top tier growth company and we want to have a growth model for all you as investors where we deliver balanced financial performance that focused on being a very, very good market performing company. That was the process.

And it was – its really – its not a new book for PepsiCo. Its actually a new chapter for us. Its new chapter that flows very nicely from the foundation created over so many years in being in categories that grow with some strong positions and now is more of a - we know where we can invest and we know that to maintain that acceleration we need to transform ourselves.

So that's what I'm saying, being faster is important. And I think we can do it, that being stronger is what's going to make us faster over the long-term. So our ability to transform ourselves, build real capabilities that are differentiated, look at our costs in a very aggressive way and think are there better ways to the things that are more efficient effective. That's the charcoal that is going to make us a better performing companies sustainably. So that's how I would like for you guys to think about PepsiCo in the future. [Technical Difficulty]

So in that process in the four or five meetings in four, five months we went through. How did you get comfortable about the ROI to get to what sounds pretty ambitious given what we've heard all week, the 4% to 6% in particular top line growth, to high single digit EPS growth.

And asked that in the context of two things, One is the nutritious versus indulgence spectrum that you actually - actually that was equivalent of the spectrum. So I'm not sure that makes it that big of a category for you, for beverages I haven't had in a while and I don't know how big of a category that is for you. And I think the cooler in the back is Coke products, actually, outside. So those are really small categories, and they're growing quick. So in that context number one how do you get the four to six?

Number two is, I think that we've heard from the food company this whole week is that they're not food company they snack companies. So almost re-ask the question, I asked last year at this time which is how does that impact your view on Frito-Lay in terms of getting that same growth target? So again I'll try to get to that one.

Hugh Johnston

A couple of things Ali. I begin with the fact that we really started investing in the business kind of second half of ‘17 and into ’18, you'll recall we talked a lot about that with North America Beverages and we saw responsiveness to those investments, some of which was incremental investment which we funded from elsewhere in the P&L, some of which was shifting resources from products that frankly we launch and didn't do as well, the Lemon Lemons of the world and things like that.

But it was the response that we saw to the advertising in particular that encouraged us to do more. But truth be told, as we were investing some of the smaller products our competitor was investing primarily behind CSTs and we needed to do some things to be more competitive as well. All of this is not news. We've discussed all this in the past. So that gave us some level of confidence.

We also as we started to put a bit more money behind Frito-Lay, we saw remarkable responsiveness there as well. It was clear that the business could use more investment not because it was coming from a position of weakness, but rather quite the opposite a position of strength which combined with more investment would result in what we felt were going to be much better outcomes for that business over time.

Certainly in the U.S. and then internationally as well our snacking position internationally obviously is quite large. Our market shares are quite good. The opportunity there and we've talked about in the past is per capita consumption development. We do that through a combination of basically the model that Ramon showed earlier.

I think it was the some of these variants that we had along with what we know are good structural and categorical advantages that led us to the conclusion we think we can do this and earn a really good return for investors over time.

Ramon Laguarta

And obviously to your point on snacks and the competition there, obviously the fact that everybody is trying to snack and tells you that this – there is tailwind to that to that category in terms of you know, people are going to un-structure meals and obviously they were snacking and more and more every day. So that from a concept that's I think we'll understand.

We have very strong positions. I mean, it's hard to - when you feel the layers of transition that we have in that snack business from the farm all the way to the execution point of sale the brands we have - we have very high standards of that growth. So we want to make sure that our - all our units are - they have the muscle to compete when those other players come into the market.

And our experience is that the more we are in the category the more we're investing in our brands and our innovation that drives the category and more space in the store. It drives more consumer GRPs on the category, so it is normally positive.

So we're looking at this as a first - these are goods categories. Second we feel comfortable that with the right level of investment and capabilities we have we can know we can win in those categories.

And third, we like the fact that there's multiple players developing categories. If you think about any developing market like Turkey or Pakistan or whatever the cost is less than a kilo a kilo per person. If you think about how our developed markets U.K. or here or Canada we're talking about 10 kilos plus. Imagine the opportunity we have. And we cannot do it on ourselves. It is great to have multiple players trying to develop that category.

So it is good news for us in terms of yes this could be high growth territories for us. So we're ready for competing with respect everybody. I mean we would like competition actually if anything sometimes our snacks people might be arrogant. Because they have a 70% share in some categories. So we want our people to be motivated and to be challenged and to give their best.

And I think competing is a very good way for us to be a better performing business, so that's how we're thinking about it. And you know I don't want to sound arrogant in a way but I want to make sure that you guys understand that we feel good about our snacks business, our ability to capture share and to keep developing the categories.

Hugh Johnston

We got two very patient hands over here Robert Einstein Stein and Brett.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much. So in the past it's been challenging and it's difficult to do. It's been challenging for you to balance some focus on the brand health of the larger more important brands at the same time nurturing grow smaller fast. Faster find brands is the answer to that just more investment in general has a little bit what I'm hearing or are there other things that you're doing to improve the execution maybe changes in the incentive system changing in the network in which you can do better have a better balance doing that?

Ramon Laguarta

I think it's a combination of all of them. I think the fact that we're putting more investments in the business tells you that yes we've seen that there is a more sustained way a sustainable way to invest both in the growth of our core brands and investing in our smaller brands.

The funding for those investments will come from many areas. One is repurposing money from other parts and that's the process we did repurposing money from discretionary funds into a better funding model for our core and smaller brands.

Second and very important the process that I was talking about is getting stronger by really elevating cost to a much more strategic role in the way we manage the company. We will be able to generate the right amount of savings that we are investing both in capabilities and in our brands and I think that's how you - how you should think about it.

The third element is not irrelevant is this one I was talking about a high return on investment on our commercial investments. That is a very important piece of the of the of the improvement of the company and how by taking trade A&M, space management and some of the other growth drivers and making sure that we are - more scientific in where we allocate money to drive growth, I think that's going to help us as well. It is all the above and we feel comfortable that we will have a much more balanced growth between our core and then our smaller brands going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Two question. I think in 2012 we went through rebates - with rebates today. So what gets put in place in the future to avoid that happening whether it be five six seven years down the road and then just wondering philosophically how you address you need more brands in a world where consumers more fragmented your competitors are smaller [indiscernible]?

Ramon Laguarta

In terms of your first question Bret, 2012 was I think fairly different from where we are right now. In 2012 we were really rebasing things from more of a position of weakness, advertising and marketing had gotten down to about 5.2% of sales during and perhaps just a bit after the financial crisis.

The organization was pushing to make targets that were challenging and in that economic and consumer environment. Contrast that with today where the company really has been performing pretty strongly now for five or six years. This is much more around realizing I think a set of excellent opportunities that present themselves because of our categories because of the structural advantages that we have in place and because the leadership team is highly execution focused on both delivering financial results and consistently gaining market share which means the revenue growth rates will be higher that higher level of revenue growth will lead you to sustainable level of financial performance which should prove basically put us in a position where we can reinvest in the future while delivering around our long term financial targets.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Judy Goldman Sachs one is just a quick clarification on just your aspiration for market share gains and maybe is there a distinction in terms of focusing on gaining within a segment gaining share in sports drinks, CSC versus the broader not to drink category.

And then my broader question is just in terms of your decision to keep the North American bottling assets in-house. How much of that is because you don't want that disruption while the business is trying to improve its market share performance versus you fundamentally see an advantage of keeping that business and sort of enabling you to be faster as you kind of think about that going forward?

Ramon Laguarta

Yes. On the NAB question, I think we talked a Friday - I think we believe that this is a business that will make great by working out four things. One is having very strong brands that are well-funded and cover all these spaces. And I think that that is a question of resources, innovation and marketing versus franchising or re-franchise.

The other one is we want to make that we service our customers the large national customers with the best service possible across the country. And then we're able to cover these small up and down the street and smaller ones with the same level of high service and precision. And I think there for the large customer always I think we have an advantage of being integrated and we have one piece of innovation we can roll it out across the whole country. We to respond to any sort of promotions we can get a better service overall for the large customers. No there's no doubt in my mind that having an integrated model the better for the smaller customers what we're trying to do is with this new organization is make sure that we have the local servicing also better and this to itself I don't think it is anything to do with franchising is having an organization that can react to the local opportunities in a much more agile way. That's how we're approaching it now. The third is is having a very flexible and very efficient supply chain. And to me an integrated model is also a way to have much much better utilization of assets across the whole country. The fourth one has to be with culture as to with culture and high performance culture. And there you would you would say ok sometimes smaller companies are much much much more as owners than large companies. So it's a process of how do we along with organizational change would create a culture of ownership would create a culture of quick decision making which I think we can do. We have it in Frito. We can do it in a V. We have in many countries around the world. So that's how we're thinking about that. The success factors. And then when you use.

Stress factors. And then when you when you say okay we better off in a franchise model or an integrated model. We say this and I think we're we're better off as we are. And then again when you add the complexity of potential references and you say it doesn't work at all. So that's how the thought process is by now. We're comfortable with this decision. We're actually pretty confident we're seeing the market.

Ramon Laguarta

With that please join us in thanking PepsiCo again for patience. We'll move on to the breakout.