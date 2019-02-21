Alibaba Group: Complex Valuation Update

In comparison with FAAMG, Alibaba's key multiples are appealing if you consider the speed of growth of the company.

But the observed slowdown in the growth of Alibaba’s key financial indicators reduces the extent of this undervaluation.

The interdependence between the growth of Alibaba’s key financial indicators and its multiples indicates that the company is rather undervalued.

1. Technical parameters

If we do not take into account the last seven months, the dynamics of Alibaba's (BABA) stock have been described qualitatively enough by the exponential trend that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis and acts as a specific average:

In January, the deviation of the actual price of Alibaba's stock from this trend exceeded 50%. Now the deviation is less than 30%, which is already approaching the lower border of the standard deviation of this indicator:

As we can see, the situation is inclinable to gradual normalization. But it will be possible to talk about synchronization with the long-term trend when Alibaba’s share price exceeds $200.

Over the last month, the rolling annual total price return of Alibaba’s shares has been fluctuating at the lower border of the standard deviation. Such evolution of the indicator is typical when reaching the bottom:

But judging by the rolling monthly total price return, now Alibaba’s shares are even predisposed to a short-term correction:

In my opinion, Alibaba remains a company that is at an early stage of its development and therefore revenue is a key driver for its capitalization. So I am inclined to analyze Alibaba in the light of its revenue parameters. Though, other financial indicators will be considered as well.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Alibaba's capitalization describes the company's current capitalization as clearly undervalued:

The relationship between the FCF TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization tells the same:

There is only the weak (R2=0.45) relationship between the company's capitalization and its EBITDA TTM:

And within the bounds of this relationship, the current stock value looks overvalued. But, as I have already mentioned, for now this indicator is not a key driver of the company's capitalization.

Going further.

In the last quarter, Alibaba’s annual revenue growth rate was equal to Q2 2018. But at the same time, the current EV/Revenue multiple is almost twice as low as Q2 2018:

Partly, this is due to the onset of a phase in which the company’s revenue growth slows down. But to a greater extent, this indicates a considerable undervaluation of Alibaba in the context of its current revenue growth rates.

Also, I want to note and remind that the current relationship between Alibaba's revenue growth rate and the EV/Revenue multiple is indirect. It’s not normal for a growth company. But if we consider the same relationship without taking into account the last three quarters, it will become direct:

At my glance, it tells that the last three quarters do not have fundamental grounds.

The FCF growth rates in the last quarter were the lowest in the last five years. Nevertheless, the formed relationship between the growth rates of this indicator and the EV/FCF multiple does not indicate that Alibaba’s current value is too high:

And eventually, I do not think it is worth considering the relationship between the EBITDA growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple as it is steadily indirect:

So, from the point of view of the established patterns between the parameters of the financial performance of Alibaba and its value, the company remains undervalued. But the observed slowdown in the growth of Alibaba’s key financial indicators reduces the extent of this undervaluation.

3. Comparable valuation

In this block, I will compare Alibaba’s key multiples with the multiples of the companies from the FAAMG list (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) (GOOG)), having previously adjusted them for growth rates (I used a four-year CAGR). Here I described the calculation method in detail.

Comparing Alibaba through the EV/Revenue to growth multiple, we reveal the undervalued state of the company's capitalization:

More interesting is that nine months ago, the implied price almost corresponded to the actual price but now it is much higher. In other words, in terms of the EV/Revenue to growth multiple now Alibaba clearly deserves a higher price compared to FAAMG:

A comparative valuation of Alibaba through the EV/FCF to growth multiple indicates that the company is undervalued as well, which, however, was steadily maintained in the past and therefore is not credible:

Judging by the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, Alibaba is now overvalued, although in August the implied price was twice as high as the actual price. As we can see, in the context of the current growth rate of EBITDA, Alibaba becomes less attractive compared to FAAMG:

Now let’s turn to forward multiples. To do this, we will consider the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples adjusted for the expected annual revenue growth (based on Yahoo! Finance).

Judging by the P/S to growth (forward) multiple, Alibaba is undervalued, and over time this undervaluation tends to increase:

But judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, the implied price now is almost equal to the actual price. Yet, three months ago the implied price was several times as high as the actual price.

Bottom line

The conclusions that should be drawn from the information provided depend on the subjective attitude towards Alibaba. If we assume that Alibaba is still far from the limits of its quantitative growth, in the context of historical and expected revenue, the growth potential of the company’s share price is at least 50%. And if the United States and China soon conclude a trade deal, I think this potential will be realized very quickly.

But if Alibaba is viewed as a company whose fastest growth rates are already in the past, its current price is more or less fundamentally balanced. But I personally do not think so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.