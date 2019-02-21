The Good Business Portfolio Will Not Buy Amazon

Amazon does not pay any dividends, and the Good Business Portfolio prefers at least a 1% growing dividend, especially when the valuation is very high.

Amazon (AMZN), the largest internet retailer, is a "don’t buy" for now. Amazon has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its footprint in the world. If they don’t sell it, you don’t need it, sums up the broad number of products sold by Amazon. The only problem is valuation; with a PE of 60 and zero income, it’s hard to say buy now. Maybe at a better price AMZN would be interesting. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Amazon has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014 through 2017. The latest dip at the end of 2018 has not created a buying opportunity; it's still too overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Amazon will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Amazon passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Amazon does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with no dividends being paid. Amazon is, therefore, not a choice for the dividend income investor. This leaves cash for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Amazon passes this guideline. Amazon is a very large-cap company with a capitalization of $790 Billion. Amazon's 2019 projected cash flow at $32 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%, plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 45.0% passes my guideline requirement. This great future growth for Amazon can continue at a lower rate, benefiting from the continued sales growth in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Amazon passes this guideline since their total return is 449.04%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.23%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $45,000 today, and this makes Amazon a great investment for the total return investor looking back, with future growth to come. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. Amazon's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $2000, passing the guideline. Amazon's price is presently 23% below the target. Amazon is under the target price at present and has a very high PE ratio of 60, making Amazon a poor buy at this entry point with a steady earnings growth to continue but not at a PE ratio of 60. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is great, but the zero dividend makes a bad combination for the investor who wants a balance between stock gains and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Amazon interesting is the long-term growth of the worldwide economy, giving you increasing growth in the retail sector.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Amazon beats against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 449.04% makes Amazon a good investment for the total return investor looking back. Amazon does not pay a dividend.

DOW's 49 Month total return baseline is 44.23%

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Amazon 449.04% 404.81% 0.0%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 31, 2019, Amazon reported earnings that beat expected by $0.39 at $6.04, compared to last year at $3.75. Total revenue was higher at $72.4 Billion more than a year ago by 19.8% year over year and beat expected revenue by $520 Million. This was a great report, with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $4.37 compared to last year at $3.33 a great increase.

Business Overview

Amazon is the largest internet retailer in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

Amazon offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company's products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company's Whole Foods Market healthy and private label products include 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch available through Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now."

Overall Amazon is a great business with a 45% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for Amazon's sales. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides Amazon with the capability to continue its growth in the retail business as sales increases worldwide.

I find it hard to believe that Amazon can continue the past growth rate. The valuation will normalize over time and being in retirement Amazon has too much risk for me.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The FED lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the FED on hold. At the FED meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

In the January 31, 2019, earnings release, Brian Olsavsky (Chief Financial Officer) said:

Q4, in particular, was a great quarter for customers that retail, there is a lot of strength in the retail part of the businesses, the teams here had done a great job, planning, preparing and then executing on the quarter. AWS maintained a very strong growth rate and continued to deliver for customers. We had a great Reinvent Conference in the quarter. So we feel good about the growth in the quarter and also the total revenue and income. We expect Prime to increase further in 2019. We're seeing a lot of again continued strong adoption and the usage and viewing and hours watched of our -- both our music and our seasoned video and music. And as a step back, it builds stronger Prime connectivity with our Prime members, at least, the higher membership renewal rates and higher overall engagement. And as we like, we see -- we continue to see that engagement growing. I would say that we've had some particular success in -- recently with 10 Golden Globe nominations and 3 Oscar nominations and Jack Ryan homecoming in season two of the [indiscernible] in particular, were very well received during the quarter."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Amazon business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Amazon has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

There has been a bit of news that Amazon pays no taxes; that’s not true, but they do pay taxes at a 10% rate due to very large depreciation and amortization, which was $15.34 Billion in 2018.

Takeaways

Amazon is a poor investment choice for the income investor with its zero dividends but could be considered for the total return investor at a better entry price. Amazon will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio since the portfolio wants a good balance between income and growth at a reasonable price, and Amazon is overpriced using standard valuation models. If you want a steady growing total return, in the growing internet retail business Amazon may be the right investment for you if you ignore the high valuation.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added a starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 15.5% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 18% upside potential from the $418 price now.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PM, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LMT, EOS, DIS, O, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.