Tapestry: Why Is The Management Targeting Double-Digit EBIT Growth For FY2020?

At the current levels, this stock seems interesting and might be a good investment.

To understand why we need to put some context on this investment story.

Tapestry's (TPR) management team provided a double-digit operating earnings outlook for FY2020 on the last earnings call. Although I find that information interesting, we need to contextualize the action in this stock, because it has moved a lot, but it hasn't gone anywhere.

Graph 1 – Tapestry wild ride

Tapestry's stock price history is full of twists and turns. Even the name has changed along the way. Formerly bearing the name of its main brand, Coach, recently the company changed its name to reflect its portfolio of brands strategy.

As with most stocks, the share price took a plunge after the subprime meltdown. At the beginning of 2009, it touched the current decade-low at USD 11.80. As the quantitative easing calmed the markets, it became apparent how much the company's profits were resilient even to the great recession.

Table 1 - Summary of the Income Statements 2013 - 2007

During the crisis, Tapestry kept growing revenues. And, in 2011, its profits were at all-time highs. The narrative was so compelling that Tapestry became one of the market's darlings overnight, as shown in the relative performance against the S&P 500 (SPY).

Graph 1 – The bull market in Coach stock (2012-2010)

The fall

The feverish romance held until 2012, when it became evident that something wasn't right in that growth story. The problems were several, but as always, it was the previous euphoria that led to a massive depression.

However, it wasn't just the euphoria. The success that Tapestry enjoyed led to hubris and problems started to pile up. Brand dilution was probably the worst of them. Coach tried to grab the sub $250 handbag market, and, during the initial years, it caught on. The problem for Coach was the perception that it was a luxury brand positioned on the $500+ market. As the audience wearing Coach's bags grew, the sense of exclusivity started to fade. And, the traditional customers left the brand.

A new strategy is needed

In 2014, the company started its efforts to turn around back to growth. Almost simultaneously, Coach appointed a new CEO and brought in a new Creative designer. The company had to decide between positioning in a lower segment, side-by-side with Michael Kors and Tory Burch, or re-elevate the brand back to its traditional market. The problem with the last one was losing sales and profits for a while. The company chose the marketing deleveraging route, and in my opinion, it was the right choice.

From there, the management team redirected its efforts in several directions. It started by progressively stopping the discount practices that were diluting the brand. It also brought in Stuart Vevers, which had a great track record with Mulberry (OTC:MLBGY) and Loewe (OTC:LOEEF), to lead the design of new handbags and even eye a possible full-clothing collection. The retail also deserved renewed attention. The management team wasn't satisfied with the way customers were experiencing the stores and decided to invest in qualified staff and new store layouts.

The bloodshed goes on

For me, as a long-term investor, the strategy had the right elements. However, Mr. Market wasn't thinking that way, and truth be told that back in 2014, the outlook for the next couple of quarters wasn't that exciting. It was all about lower sales and lower profits, and Mr. Market knew it.

Graph 2 – The bear market in Coach stock (2012 to 2016)

Sales kept falling for a couple of quarters, as was expected. The company needed time to clear the inventory, bringing new lines of products, improving its in-store experience and start resonating again with its traditional market segment.

However, in 2016, revenues started to show signs of recovery. For the first time since 2013, in the 2nd quarter of FY2016, revenues grew year over year.

Graph 3 – Coach quarterly revenues

The market saw it too and the company came back to outperforming mode. The share price never took off as it had before, but for me, it was enough. I had patiently bought during the downturn and added more along the way, and now, I saw my opportunity to sell and diversify away from the US dollar (which coincidentally had a great run from 2014).

Graph 4 – Another leg-up (from 2016 until mid-2018)

That would be the end of the story, but the trade war and a global equities selloff brought us the following:

Graph 5 – Another leg-down (from mid-2018 to present)

That correction has brought Tapestry back to interesting levels. The company has gone a long way from its 2014 downfall. The company restructured its operations and redefined its long-term strategy. However, looking at the price, you wouldn't say so. The company is, currently, trading near the same levels when its business model was falling apart. In the meantime, the company bought two other brands and turned around the Coach brand.

Yes, the company increased its debt and goodwill/intangibles. But, the debt still represents less than 24% of the assets. And, on the bright side, sales have already benefited from the acquisitions. Obviously, there is still a long way to go. The whole organization needs to be streamlined, after the Kate Spade acquisition. For instance, the management has to curb the SG&A expenses.

So, why is the management forecasting EBIT double-digit growth?

After acquiring Kate Spade, it seemed like Tapestry paused the acquisition strategy. However, that notion might be misleading. Actually, Tapestry acquired its Asian distributors for Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade. That has put pressure on operating earnings. Additionally, previous acquisitions still need to be digested. For instance, the SG&A expenses have swelled significantly.

Therefore, the next step is for the company to crystalize around $100 million in synergy savings, as discussed by Victor Luiz in the last earnings call. In my opinion, these two details, buying the Asian retailers and restructuring for synergy saving, are the main catalyst for the double-digit growth that the management team mentioned in the last earnings call.

Investment story for Tapestry

This company has been a wild ride for investors. For savvy investors, buying low and selling high, it has been a rewarding stock. For pure buy-and-hold types, it has been a pure disappointment, with the stock going up and then, invariably, coming back to the mid-$30s. Only the generous dividend (around 3.76%) has provided some relief for the long-term focused.

The investment story for this one has gained a new ramification. The company is now integrating retailers and searching for synergies and cost reductions. Those will be the main catalysts for the double-digit operating earnings growth.

On the background, the company still has room to make another big acquisition, and that will be the catalyst for further significant revenue growth. For now, that strategy will likely work, but in the long run, a bad acquisition has the power to bust this stock.

At these levels, I am again ready to go back on this roller coaster for what I hope to be another leg-up.

