Connect With LogMeIn

Although 2019 will see revenue growth, it's in 2020 and 2021 that double-digit organic growth and a big ramp up in EBITDA and free cash flow generation are likely.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) is on our radar after putting out pretty strong numbers for its Q4 and its fiscal year. We thought the quarter was generally positive, the overall long-term outlook for growth was bright. However shares are down 16% since reporting earnings. We believe there is opportunity to acquire shares for a rebound, but long-term investors should find EBITDA growth prospects compelling. In short we see shares as a buy in the $80-$82 range.

So what is going on here? Well, LogMeIn is a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity. Essentially it is not the earnings report that is driving shares lower, but it was an announced management change and a large savings plan/shift in strategy. This has the Street worried. However, 9 times out of 10 in our BAD BEAT Investing approach we profit in plays like this. As such we are recommending this trade for a bounce, but also see long-term opportunity.

Take a look at the recent action:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The key here is that shares are plummeting, but they have not challenged December lows. In the very simple and easy to understand chart above, we see support heavily at $77-$78, which is where shares bounced off of twice in recent months. We see a buying opportunity here at $80-$82, and for those who are stubbornly patient a second buy zone is highlighted under $80. A stop loss of $75 here is recommended, and we are looking to take profit at $89+ for a trade. Longer-term, should growth projections be met, there is ample room for shares to move higher.

Let us discuss a bit about what is going on here.

The numbers were pretty solid in the most recent quarter, so this rings of a BAD BEAT. Both the Q4 and fiscal 2018 exceeded expectations and guidance of the company. It was quite stellar.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation

A few highlights to be aware of for Q4 were that GAAP revenue was $310.2 million and non-GAAP revenue was $310.7 million, both exceeding the Street's expectations. In addition, GAAP net income was $25.4 million or $0.49 per diluted share and adjusted net net income was $75.5 million or $1.47 per diluted share, well above the $1.41 expected. EBITDA growth is incredible. The growth here was $97.4 million or 31.4% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $118.7 million or 38.2% of adjusted revenues.

For the year things were strong as well. GAAP revenue was $1.204 billion and adjusted revenue was $1.208 billion, well above expectations. GAAP net income was $74.4 million or $1.42 per diluted share and adjusted net income was $283.0 million or $5.39 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations was $404.0 million or 33.5% of adjusted revenue and adjusted cash flow from operations was $443.0 million or 36.7% of adjusted revenue.

What is more, the company has a decent balance sheet and is taking care of shareholders. The company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $148.7 million and $200.0 million of borrowings under its existing credit agreement. It also gave $309.3 million back to shareholders. This included $247.1 million of share repurchases and $62.2 million of dividends.

So what is killing the stock?

Shares are tanking because the company announced a board succession plan. The Street hates unexpected changes and it is responsible in part for some of this selloff.

LogMeIn's co-founder and Chairman, Michael K. Simon, will resign from the board, effective May 30, 2019 and his position as Chairman effective March 1, 2019. The Board has named Robert Calderoni, who is currently serving as a member of the Board, to succeed Mr. Simon as the Company’s Chairman. The Street doesn't like this. It also hates an announced restructuring, but we like it as it will save millions as the company seeks to drive growth:

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation and Strategic Shift

To help save finances and these growth initiatives, LogMeIn has planned to undergo a global restructuring plan. We think it rings of opportunity. The plan will cost a lot up front ($75 million of strategic investment, plus costs to streamline business lines) and this will weigh on 2019 earnings. However, the moves are being done to streamline operations and reallocate resources to better align with the above growth acceleration goals.

Of particular interest here is the work to expand the company's global reach. For example, the plan for the unified communications and collaboration, or UCC (you can read more about the business lines here), which includes perhaps the most well known product, GoToMeeting, calls for significant investment for international expansions. For client engagement and support, or CES products, the company is investing for scale. And scale means growth. The company is also really looking to develop its identity and access management-as-a service, or IDaaS suite, and get the complete suite launched, which offers a market opportunity of up to $8 billion by 2025. Use of digital payments are increasing in the banking and financial sector. This in turn has resulted in a growing need for security to protect data through identity and access management solutions. Because virtualization has resulted in a greater number of banking functions operating online it has increased vulnerability to cyber-attacks. So the need for IDaaS is expected to have a high potential growth in this segment over the next few years.

This restructuring will be done by the end of fiscal year 2019. According to management, the company should save anywhere from $25-$27 million a year following the reorganization, while setting the company up for increasing revenues.

Looking ahead

In our opinion the decline is far overdone and is an overreaction to the ramp up in capital investments as well as the management changes. But make no mistake, the selloff isn't completely based on nothing. There will be a fiscal impact in 2019, and the bottom line will get pinched, although revenue growth is expected.

For the year, revenue is going to grow. We are looking for full year 2019 revenue to be in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. But with expenses set to be incurred there will be declines on the earnings front. Below is the company's guidance:

Source: Q4 earnings presentation

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $305 million, or approximately 24% of GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $407 million to $412 million, or approximately 33% of non-GAAP revenue. Note this is all down from 2018. So the Street is making adjustment for the new numbers. For the full year, the company delivered annual revenue of $1.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of 37% and earnings per share of $5.39 .

Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $248 million to $252 million, or $4.90 to $4.97 per diluted share. So running the numbers, that has the Street concerned. However, the expenses are being incurred to help streamline the business long-term. At $80 per share, shares trade at just 16 times forward earnings. That is attractive in this space, especially with 2020 and 2021 growth in mind:

Source: Q4 earnings presentation

What matters most is the longer-term. We believe that so long as 2019 targets are met the Street will price in the future expectations, and revalue shares higher. The growth projections are quite impressive. While we never like to rely solely on management forecasts, it seems analysts agree that there is growth potential. With forecasts for growth in 2020 and most analysts rating the stock a buy or a hold, even after this selloff, we think there is room to catch a bounce, both from the a fundamental standpoint longer-term, and from a chart perspective.

Our take

There is no doubt that LogMeIn had a strong fourth quarter and a strong year. Every metric exceeded guidance and analyst expectations. The company is experiencing huge growth in its key markets. The reset valuation is reasonable following the 2019 spending plan and management shift. We think $80-$82 is attractive to look for a bounce, when considering the future. The major investment plan is designed to accelerate growth, and although 2019 will see revenue growth, it is 2020 and 2021 where we are expecting to see double-digit organic growth, and a big ramp up in EBITDA and free cash flow generation. We think you should consider this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.