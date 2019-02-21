Twitter: Strong Q4, But Warning Signs Of A Future Slowdown

In the face of a declining user base and current valuation premium, we are concerned about the growth potential for Twitter stock.

Management’s guidance for the next quarter was lower than expected, particularly for operating income, and fueled concerns of a potential slowdown in the near term.

Growth in ad engagements and click-through rates indicates the effectiveness of Twitter’s targeted advertising, which could be attractive for advertisers and lead to growth.

Recent earnings beat shows promise that Twitter can stand its own against competitors such as Facebook and Google.

Twitter (TWTR) is a global social media platform that connects a network of people, news, ideas, opinions, and information. Twitter distinguishes itself as a platform in that it is a real-time broadcast and communications network. The company earns most of its revenues from advertising, using its promoted products: promoted tweets, accounts, and trends.

Twitter is well-positioned to take advantage of the shift towards mobile both in terms of users and advertisers, and has made a number of investments towards its goals of the health/safety of its platform, user experience, advertiser experience, and underlying technology. The company’s long-term investments and dedication towards its priorities could lead to an increase in its users and advertising revenues, but in the short and intermediate terms, Twitter faces competition from other social media companies that are also trying to innovate to stay ahead.

Although the company’s 4Q earnings results were solid and beat on top and bottom lines, its lack of revenue diversification, coupled with a declining user base, is worrying. At current valuations, Twitter trades at ~36x PE/ ~8x P/ Sales, a premium which isn't quite justified given its current trajectory.

Earnings Results

The company reported 4Q earnings on 2/7/19 before the market open. Total revenues came in at $909 million, which is a 26% increase yoy and beat consensus estimates of $869 million. US revenues were $505.6 million and increased 24% yoy. International revenues were $403.2 million and grew 27% yoy. Japan is Twitter’s second-largest market and accounted for $138 million in revenues and grew at 30%. The company breaks down its revenue report in two segments: advertising services, which account for roughly 86% of its revenues, and data licensing, which accounts for the remaining 14%.

Advertising revenues were $791 million, which was a 26% increase yoy. US advertising revenues were $425 million, up 24% yoy. International ad revenues were $366 million, up 21% yoy. Owned-and-operated (O&O) revenues were $749 million and grew 26% yoy, one of the drivers of the increase in overall revenues. Ad engagements increased by 33% yoy. Click-through rates grew yoy as well across the majority of ad types, driven by improved prediction models and video ads (Twitter’s fastest-growing ad format).

Data licensing and other revenues were $117 million, up 35% yoy. Per management, data and enterprise solutions grew yoy as well.

EPS was $0.31, which was a 63.2% increase yoy and $0.06 above estimates. Twitter had non-GAAP costs of $618 million, up 21% yoy. Traffic acquisition costs were $17 million, down 13% yoy. Adjusted EBITDA was $397 million, up 28.9% yoy. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 44%, up 2% yoy. GAAP operating income was $207 million, up 88% yoy.

The company announced that it will no longer disclose monthly active users (MAU) after 1Q19. At the end of 4Q18, Twitter had 321 million MAU.

Instead, it will report monetizable daily active users (mDAU), which is defined as “Twitter users who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or Twitter applications that are able to show ads. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period”. Reported average mDAU were 126 million, down 2 million qoq but up 11 million yoy.

The company issued guidance for 1Q19 of revenues between $715 million and $775 million, below consensus estimates of $765 million. GAAP operating income is expected to decline 73% at the midpoint between $5 million and $35 million, below consensus estimates of $83 million. Capital expenditures are expected between $550 million and $600 million.

Shares of Twitter sold off after the earnings report and closed down -9.8% from the prior day’s close. Despite that, shares are still up 9.0% YTD.

Tailwinds

Twitter is an attractive platform to advertisers due to the nature of how its content is a real-time indicator of audiences’ interests, thoughts, and opinions. This allows advertisers to target audiences based on interest, gender, geography, keyword, and other similar fields. This has been particularly true of video advertisements, the fastest-growing ad format on the platform.

The company partners with other content providers such as Fox Sports, NBC Universal, and Disney, as well as streamers such as Vox Media and Bloomberg. These improvements are expected to attract new users and increase engagement levels for existing users, which attracts more advertisers and, in turn, benefits Twitter.

In addition to developing new features such as Timeline Switch, Twitter has also acquired over 50 companies to improve and expand its technology as well as talent base. Some of the companies acquired by Twitter include Bluefin Labs, MoPub, Periscope, Fastlane, and CardSpring. These companies help Twitter expand its product portfolio and infrastructure base. Twitter is also investing in future technologies with its acquisition of machine learning company Magic Pony, which could lead to improvements for Twitter in the AR/VR space. Twitter’s ROIC improved from 3.4% to 14.2%, indicating that it has been able to increase the amount of profit per dollar of capital invested.

Twitter is also focused on removing fake accounts and fake pages to make the platform more secure and to improve the quality of conversation. Abuse reports declined 16% yoy in the last quarter. Twitter’s use of machine learning and AI has been among the main drivers of the increase in the effectiveness of it detecting and removing fake content.

Finally, Twitter remains a potential buyout target for its technology, talent base, platform, users, and user data.

Headwinds

Despite these efforts to stay ahead, Twitter faces competition from other companies that rely on ad revenue, such as Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). These companies are also investing in technology and looking for ways to improve their user and advertiser experience. Indeed, Twitter has seen its user growth rate decelerate, and has stated that it feels “more demand-constrained than supply-constrained”. Since it generates 86% of its revenues from advertisements, any disruptions in this area would have material consequences for the company as a whole.

In terms of Twitter’s balance sheet, the current ratio declined from 11.0x to 4.6x qoq, indicating that the company has decreased the amount of current assets relative to current liabilities. Its quick ratio also deteriorated from 10.6x to 4.6x qoq, indicating that the company has decreased the amount of liquid assets relative to current liabilities.

Conclusion

Twitter’s platform remains attractive to advertisers and is unique in its nature compared to competitors, and the company has taken steps toward improving its user and advertiser experience as well as its technology. These steps could pay off in the long term, but the effects may take time to materialize, and in the meantime, Twitter’s competitors are also taking similar steps.

The most recent earnings report showed promise, with a beat on top and bottom lines driven by strong growth in O&O, video advertisements, and growth in Japan. Twitter’s partnerships and acquisitions continue to benefit the company, and its ROIC increased from 3.4% to 14.2%.

However, one of Twitter’s main risks is its lack of revenue diversification, with the company generating 86% of its revenues from advertisers. The guidance from this earnings report, particularly for operating income, was well below expectations - and in the face of a declining user base, management’s decision to stop disclosing MAUs is also an area to take note of. These results serve as potential warning signs for a potential slowdown in the near term despite the promise of the longer term.

Twitter currently trades at 14.4x 2020 EBITDA, which is a premium to some of its internet advertising competitors such as Facebook, which trades at 9.1x, and Google, which trades at 10.3x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.